GM Continues Beating Expectations With Solid Q1 Earnings

GM has more than enough cash on its balance sheet to weather the short-term headwinds from a two-month production stoppage in the core North America market.

Last month, I opined that investors were overestimating the threats to General Motors (GM), sending the stock to irrationally low levels. While the auto giant faces short-term headwinds, it has ample liquidity to manage through the current downturn and strong long-term earnings prospects.

Indeed, GM stock has fallen nearly 40% year to date and has lost half of its value since peaking in late 2017. Its market cap has been hovering around $30 billion: an extremely low value for a company that expected to generate at least $6 billion of free cash flow in 2020 prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Data by YCharts

On Wednesday, General Motors released its first-quarter earnings report. While the company experienced year-over-year earnings pressure, adjusted EPS came in much better than feared and cash burn was less than $1 billion. Furthermore, management gave investors plenty of reasons to be optimistic about GM's performance over the next few quarters, notwithstanding the tough external environment.

The General impresses in Q1

Over the past several months, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on both of General Motors' two major markets: the U.S. and China. The impact was felt first in China, where GM's deliveries fell 43% year over year in the first quarter. This decline was roughly in line with the rest of the market. In fact, auto sales nearly ground to a halt in China in February, plunging 79% year over year.

By contrast, GM performed quite well in the U.S. last quarter, with deliveries down just 7% and sales of its lucrative full-size pickups up dramatically year over year. This was impressive when you consider that dealer traffic fell off significantly during the month of March (usually the top sales month of the quarter) due to growing fears about the virus and the imposition of stay-at-home orders in many cities and states.

General Motors is also benefiting from the aggressive cost-cutting moves it has implemented over the past few years. As a result, it actually reported a double-digit increase in adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) in North America. This gain was offset by earnings pressure in overseas markets like China and Brazil, as well as a $240 million charge for anticipated higher loan losses in its GM Financial segment. GM also recorded losses on the value of its investments in Lyft (LYFT) and PSA (OTCPK:PEUGF).

All in all, adjusted EBIT fell 46% year over year to $1.25 billion, with more than half of the decline stemming from fluctuations in the equity value of its investments. Adjusted EPS fell 56% to $0.62, easily surpassing the average analyst estimate of $0.33. Finally, the company burned just under $1 billion of cash, which was actually much better than its Q1 2019 adjusted automotive cash burn of $3.9 billion.

The Q2 outlook: tolerable short-term cash burn

The second quarter is going to be much worse for U.S. automakers (including GM) than the first quarter. Automakers book revenue when they sell vehicles to dealers, and GM halted all vehicle production in the critical North American market in mid-March. Production still hasn't restarted, which means that GM will face severe earnings and cash flow pressure this quarter.

(Image source: General Motors)

That said, there are several reasons for investors to be relatively optimistic about the future for GM. First, the Chinese market is quickly returning to normal. In fact, General Motors' joint ventures in China posted double-digit sales gains in April, recovering a bit of their lost volume from the first quarter.

Second, GM is preparing to restart its North American manufacturing operations beginning on May 18. (Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer confirmed on Thursday that manufacturers will be permitted to reopen in the state next week.) While production will ramp up gradually to support enhanced social distancing and other health and safety protocols, the company won't have to go an entire quarter (or more) with no revenue in its most important market. This restart date will also allow GM to restock dealers that are running low on inventory.

Third, the U.S. auto market has held up surprisingly well during the COVID-19 crisis. Sales fell by about 50% in April, but that was not a bad result considering virtually the entire country was under stay-at-home orders and 26 states (accounting for 56% of retail sales) were only allowing online or remote sales. Furthermore, sales trends improved as the month progressed, which bodes well for the next few months, provided dealers can get adequate inventory.

Fourth, GM has drawn down its main credit line and extended some debt maturities. As a result, it ended the first quarter with over $32 billion of cash on hand: plenty to weather the current crisis.

During GM's earnings call, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara said that in the company's base case planning scenario (which calls for a 60%-70% decline in global production this quarter), Q2 cash burn would total $7 billion to $9 billion. At first glance, that might seem like a lot. Yet 75% of that projected cash burn relates to the unwinding of working capital (including sales allowances). As production ramps back up in the months ahead, GM will recoup that cash. This also means that most of GM's estimated Q2 cash burn relates to one-time items; if it were forced to delay the North America production restart, cash burn would still slow dramatically beyond Q2.

What about GM Financial?

Some General Motors bears have raised concerns about GM Financial: the company's captive finance subsidiary. As noted above, the company did take a $240 million charge to cover higher expected loan losses at GM Financial. Additionally, management said that GM Financial earnings will be below prior levels over the next few quarters due to pressure on residual values (i.e. the prices it can get at auction for vehicles coming off leases).

These are certainly noteworthy short-term earnings headwinds, but they aren't existential threats to the company and its balance sheet. GM Financial currently has a capital surplus of around $2 billion. Management believes that provides more than enough cushion. It even thinks GM Financial will have enough excess capital to pay a $400 million dividend (p. 3) to the parent company in the second half of 2020.

(Source: GM Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 21)

Of course, there is no guarantee that management's forecasts are accurate. There's a lot of uncertainty about how the current climate of economic disruption will impact Americans' ability to make good on their car loans and lease payments.

That said, people don't want to lose their cars, so historically they try to prioritize car payments when money is tight. Even in the depths of the Great Recession, the subprime loss rate peaked at 13%. The average FICO score for GM Financial's $42.5 billion retail loan portfolio is over 700: well into prime territory. (GM Financial considers borrowers with FICO scores below 620 as subprime.) The average FICO score is even higher (776) for retail leases, which account for another $41.3 billion of GM Financial's assets.

While unemployment will go significantly higher than it did in 2009, much of it is likely to be temporary. Furthermore, enhanced unemployment benefits will provide significant relief to many people who are currently out of work. Some people will defer payments for a month or two and there will be some uptick in delinquencies, but it's extremely unlikely that GM Financial will suffer the kind of double-digit loss rates that would actually pose a threat to shareholder value.

GM keeps trucking

Investors have been underestimating General Motors for years. Bears have correctly identified numerous challenges over the years, ranging from currency fluctuations to demand slowdowns in certain regions to labor tensions to technological change. Yet GM has successfully navigated them all, reporting a string of strong earnings results over the past five years.

COVID-19 probably represents the biggest challenge of all. However, between the company's growing track record of success, its solid balance sheet, its strong Q1 results, its expected modest underlying cash burn for Q2 (excluding working capital effects), and improving sales trends in its key markets, investors have no real reason to believe that the latest crisis will do permanent damage to General Motors. That makes this year's selloff in GM shares a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.