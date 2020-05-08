Amazon: Raising PT From $1,920 To $2,740

CEO Jeff Bezos says AMZN could see Q2 losses. While this would be a delay to AMZN's plans to expand into robust profits, I now believe valuations should focus on revenue.

This isn't going to be a one-time boost to revenue in most of AMZN's business segments. This is going to be an acceleration of AMZN's underlying industry tailwinds.

AMZN shares have drastically outperformed the new coronavirus driven market. It seems pretty obvious why. In the stay-at-home era, the AMZN platform is seeing increased activity as purchases are shifted online.

Amazon Q1 Summary

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) released a mixed bag of Q1 numbers last Thursday. After reviewing the numbers and the commentary, I have decided to stick to my buy rating, as Amazon continues to be a story driven mostly by revenue growth. After all, the vast majority of Amazon's investments have been in place to continue scaling their revenue and customer experience. If you think about it, if Amazon stopped reinvesting their profits into growing the company, the company would be a cash cow, and the nonsensical P/E earnings based valuation would be non-existent. However, over the course of its lifetime, Amazon has elected to roll their cash flows and profits right back into the business, to further expand. This Q1 report illustrates that theme.

Revenues of $75.45 billion vs. $73.61 billion expected

EPS of $5.01 vs $6.25 expected

Without breaking down the numbers segment by segment, we can see that Amazon continued to scale its revenue (beating estimates by ~2.5%) at the expense of the margins. As the company continues to invest heavily in coronavirus related expenditures, margins will contract in the second quarter potentially to the point of losses. Management did warn of this on the conference call. Under normal circumstances, Amazon would have made about $4 billion in operating profit in Q2. These times being challenging however, they warned that they would be reinvesting this money in fighting coronavirus at Amazon. This will be invested in testing, PPE at Amazon Fulfillment warehouses, and cleaning supplies. As coronavirus dies down, these expenses are likely to be non-recurring.

Understanding What Makes Amazon Unique

The real differentiating factor for Amazon, what makes them unique, is just how they run their business. Since inception, any profits the company has made it has reinvested into expanding the scale of Amazon. This continues to be the trend, as Amazon builds an exoskeleton around its business to grow into eventually. So, since inception, profitability has not been the best metric to value Amazon on. The best way to track the progress of Amazon's ongoing investments in through revenue, not earnings. At least not yet. If these structural investments are paying off, which I believe they are, then Amazon should be able to continue scaling revenue at a fast clip. And let's look at 2020 for reference. Analysts anticipate that a $280 billion 2019 revenue base scales up at 22% in 2020. 22% growth for a business of this size is extraordinary no matter how you try to spin it. Eventually however, growth will begin to decelerate as the law of large numbers kicks into effect. When this growth slows, we should anticipate a drastic pullback in spending and the beginning of strong growth in earnings. That is when you begin to value the stock on earnings.

Then again, Amazon may never "unlock" its potential when it comes to profitability. They may continue to invest and disrupt new industries, further pushing out the company's eventually profitability. This is the way Amazon has conducted its business basically since inception.

So, How Does One Value Amazon?

My previous price targets on Amazon have been derived either using a (a.) discounted cash flow model or a sum-of-the-parts model. These models both required accurate timing of Amazon's voluntary transition into a cash cow profit generating business. Now however, I am taking a different approach to valuation. I am going to value Amazon on a revenue basis. Considering the fact that Amazon is likely to continue strong revenue growth for years to come, I believe the stock should be valued on a revenue basis. My estimate is that Amazon will grow revenues at a strong ~21.7% Y/Y clip in 2020. Looking past 2020, I see growth decelerating to 14% in 2021, 12% in 2022, and 10% in 2023. This continued deceleration in revenue growth is attributable to the sheer scale of Amazon at this time. So, I am going to put a multiple on 2020 numbers, assuming mid-teens growth into 2021, of 4X revenue. Here is why:

4X is definitely not an aggressive multiple

Amazon has an astounding edge

Exposed to many growth verticals

Opportunity to capitalization of revenues going forward

On the first point, 4X revenue is not an aggressive multiple. This is not a highflying 30-40% growth stock. This is a company seeing gradually decelerating growth as their business matures. As a result, Amazon should not get a highflying multiple. 4X reflects that this is a strong growth business, but its best growth days are likely behind it. This multiple also takes into consideration the fact that Amazon overall is not a high margin business. Therefore, I believe a 4X multiple is not aggressive.

Second of all, Amazon has a great edge over competitors: its scale. Amazon's scale and willingness to reinvest its profits back into the business has allowed Amazon to develop a large competitive edge and moat. One example of the Amazon edge is logistics. Seemingly out of nowhere, Amazon created a large scale logistics network to improve shipping times for the delivery of Amazon product. This logistics operation is so large, that competing firms have seen their stock prices reduced (in part) as a result of Amazon's hefty competition.

Thirdly, Amazon is exposed to many growth verticals going forward, enabling their strong revenue growth despite the company's scale. Verticals like video streaming, physical store presence, advertising, home AI hardware, and cloud computing will all propel growth at Amazon over the long-term.

Finally, as I mentioned earlier, Amazon is yet to collect the full potential margin on their gigantic revenue stream. As a result, as growth slows on the revenue side, Amazon will likely see accelerating profitability trends.

Overall, I believe assigning 4X revenues is fair considering the above factors.

The consensus 2020 analyst revenue estimate currently sits at $343.14 billion. My base case for revenue is $341.41 billion, which is a little bit lighter than the consensus. On a multiple of 4X, I get to a market capitalization of $1.365 trillion. On an outstanding share count of 497.8 million, Amazon's valuation should be ~$2,743.35, getting me to my PT of $2,740.

Conclusion

Amazon shares at this price, while using conventional profitability-based valuation metrics appears expensive, is undervalued. We need to value Amazon on the basis of revenue. When we look at valuing Amazon on its revenue, the stock appears undervalued.

