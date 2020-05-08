Stink Bid Coeur Mining Bond, CUSIP 192108BB3, For Safe Yield And Capital Gains

Buying bonds at distressed prices is a powerful strategy. The bargain price both boosts yield and allows for a terminal capital gain when the bond pays out at par. Today, I'm recommending the 01JUN2024 maturity 5.875 coupon Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) bond trading as CUSIP 192108BB3. As of this writing, it has a yield to maturity of 7.2%. I'll demonstrate how that can likely be boosted to 23.4% by waiting for the right entry and exit price.

The Opportunity

This bond recently (before COVID-19 rocked the markets) traded as high as par. It has likewise recently traded as low as 72.5300. The current price is around 95 but I expect multiple pullbacks while the aftershocks of COVID-19 work their way through the system. I'm setting a target entry price of 90.0000 for this trade. Traders with a low appetite for risk should understand that this bond has a "high yield" or "junk" rating. I will demonstrate later however that both the interest and principal are both very safe due to strong cash profits of the underlying company.

Source: FINRA

Corporate Governance

Ethical management matters to bond investors. Unlike equity investing, there is a legal promise to pay. You don't want to make such an agreement with shady management. I'm going to detail fourteen bullet points outlining best in class governance practices that Coeur checks off in 2020 that it could not in 2010. This demonstrates that current company management is doing everything in its power to run the company "above board".

Independent Board Chairman

Entire board of directors (Except CEO) is Independent

Gender diversity on the board

Majority voting standard for uncontested board elections

Proxy access allowing certain shareholders to nominate directors

Robust board and committee self-evaluation

Executive and Director stock ownership guidelines

No excise tax gross-up on executive severance

All incentive awards subject to double-trigger change-in-control vesting

60% of executive equity awards are performance based and 40% are time vested restricted stock

Independent executive compensation consultant

No executive employment agreements other than CEO

No "related party transactions" with directors or officers

Robust executive compensate clawback for misconduct

Assets (& recent Acquisition and Divestiture)

The company has made several recent asset composition changes. These have unloaded poorly performing assets while virtually eliminating geo-political risk by locating all mining operations in North America. In 2017, the company raised cash by divesting of the Joaquin project in Argentina. The company raised additional cash in 2017 by divesting of the Endeavor Silver streaming agreement. Also in 2017, the company acquired Silvertip in North America. In 2018, the company divested of Bolivia operations to improve its risk profile. In 2018, the company acquired Northern Empire Resources and its Nevada mines. Also in 2018, the company acquired Lincoln Hill in northern Nevada with excellent low cost exploration opportunities. Finally in 2019, the company entered into an option agreement for Richmond Hill, potentially allowing expansion of their South Dakota mine and to extend the mine's life.

Source: Management Presentation

Cash Flow

I am making an assumption, to be conservative, that gold will be priced about where it is today through maturity of the bond. With the Fed engaging in unprecedented monetary stimulus, many analysts project a gold price of $3,000/oz. That would greatly improve cash profits at Coeur. I will show that the company has plenty of cash flow at current gold pricing to ensure that CUSIP 192108BB3 is "money good".

First, I want to show that even if the company didn't have the cash flow to pay off its obligations it is well positioned to refinance debt. Most companies can easily refinance a bond at interest coverage of two times.

As you can see, forward cash flow is expected to bottom out around two and half times interest coverage in 2020 and grow from there out.

On the other hand, I project 145 million in Free Cash Flow between now and the bond's maturity. After considering: 1) dividend obligations 2) interest obligations 3) other debt due before bond maturity 4) the outstanding bond amount and 5) line of credit available, the company has a comfortable margin to afford paying off our bond.

Action to Take

Bid up to 90.0000 for CUSIP 192108BB3. Exit the position when you can get par. We will target year end to receive that price (the bond recently traded above par). If you do not get par, it is acceptable to hold this bond to maturity for safe yield of almost 9% in a low yield environment. Target yield to maturity is at least 23.35% which is excellent considering the very low risk profile.

It is likely the bond will trade for this price or better in the near future. Getting 90 pricing is essential to earning a good return for your effort. Your discount is directly correlated to the level of capital gains you earn.

Buying Bonds

Many investors go their entire lives without buying a bond. The process can be a little intimidating as it is less user friendly than the single click equity buyer process at most online brokers. At many brokers, you cannot simply enter an order into the screen and have it executed. You will have to find the customer service number and speak to a live person at the "bond desk". They tend to not be very helpful and expect you to already know the process. Key to this process is the CUSIP number. They will not likely look it up for you and you will need to have it ready.

Prices are quoted in tens of dollars. To put in an order for this bond at 90 cents on the dollar, you will put in an order for a price of "90.0000", thus offering to pay 900 dollars. Interest (the coupon) is paid twice a year. You will have to compensate your seller for the accrued interest on the current coupon.

There is also a minimum order size. This will vary by broker. I prefer to buy bonds through Interactive Brokers. They have a minimum lot size of two. They also let you enter a CUSIP into the online interface and do everything yourself without contacting a bond desk. I receive no compensation for recommending Interactive Brokers. They are just what I use and recommend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CUSIP 192108BB3 over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author has a good till canceled bid open in the market for CUSIP 192108BB3