Disney: 30% Upside Potential With Stronger Financial Position And Huge Disney+ Growth

Disney (DIS) has just recently reported mixed second-quarter earnings results. While the revenue came in at more than $18 billion, beating the analyst estimates by $510 million, its EPS was only 26 cents, down as much as 93% from the same period last year. Although Disney's operating performance can get uglier in the next quarter, we still believe that Disney is still quite cheap at the current price.

Top-line Growth driven by Media Networks and Direct-to-Consumer & International segments

In the second quarter of 2020, Disney's revenue has increased by nearly 21% to $18 billion, driven by 3.6x growth in Direct-to-Consumer & International (DTCI) segment and a 28% growth in Media Networks business. Media Networks segment's operating income was nearly $2.38 billion, a bit higher than the same period last year, due to the consolidation of 21st Century Fox assets.

Many investors have previously thought that ESPN would have no revenue because there were no live sports events in the coronavirus environment. Although ESPN suffered lower operating results, the business has been quite creative, releasing 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance. The series has become the most viewed documentary in ESPN ever, with the number one ranked program in the U.S. Moreover, NFL Draft has also become a big hit, attracting more than 55 million viewers in the 3-day event. ESPN would continue similar strategies to attract viewers by launching three new films as part of the 30-For-30 series and airing virtual 2020 ESPY awards on June 21.

Disney Plus' huge potential

Disney has realized the potential of the subscription business. In the recent earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek mentioned that the DTCI segment was the company's top priority and its key to Disney's growth. The growth in the DTCI segment was contributed by the rapid growth of Disney+. Last month, Disney+ announced to have more than 50 million global subscribers within just five months. In just several weeks later, its total subscribers have shot up to 54.5 million. With this growth rate, we believe that Disney+ can reach 75 million subscribers within the next twelve months.

Netflix (NFLX), the global market leader in streaming services, has also experienced subscribers' growth to 182.86 million in the first quarter of 2020. With around $186.8 billion in market capitalization, the market values each Netflix subscriber at nearly $1,022. As the content of Disney+ is not as diverse as Netflix's, the value of each Disney+ subscriber might be less than the value of a Netflix subscriber. If we assume Disney+ subscriber is worth around 75% of Netflix's subscriber, each Disney+ subscriber would be worth around $770. A 75 million subscriber could potentially value Disney+ at $57.75 billion. As Disney+ can achieve 30% of Netflix's total subscribers within six months only, we estimate that Disney+ can reach the equivalent number of Netflix's paid subscribers within just two years.

A stronger financial position after raising more liquidity

Disney has been proactively preserved cash outflows and raised potential liquidity to weather this current crisis. As of March 2020, it had $14.34 billion in cash, after $6 billion in new debt issuances. Since then, the company raised an additional $925 million in debt and increased its credit facility by $5 billion to $17.25 billion. Moreover, the company decided to forego its semi-annual dividend. At its previous dividend of $0.88 per share, this decision would potentially preserve $1.6 billion in cash outflows.

Many investors might worry about the company's massive debt. As of March 2020, the total borrowings came in at $55.45 billion, including $12.68 billion in short-term debt and $42.77 billion in long-term debt. However, the debt maturities spread out in many years. Disney's total potential liquidity reaches more than $32.5 billion, more than enough to cover a $12.68 billion in debt due within this year.

Conclusions

We would see more damages caused by the COVID-19 crisis in the next two quarters. Although Disney's operating performance would suffer in the short term, we believe Disney will come out stronger in the next several years, thanks to its global franchise and well-known brands. Disney has been quite prudent, taking actions to preserve cash outflows and raise more liquidity to weather the current crisis. By 2023, Disney is expected to earn $6.6 per share. With a reasonable price-to-earnings multiple of 20x, Disney can be worth $132 per share within the next three years, 30% upside from the current trading price.

