PayPal: High-Teens Growth In COVID-19 World; Upgrade To Buy

We believe the share price will likely grow at high-teens, in line with EPS; even a dramatic de-rating will give no worse than a flat share price. Buy.

At $139.24, the shares are on a 1.4% Free Cash Flow Yield, but this is likely acceptable given PayPal's unique growth in a low-growth world.

Contactless retail, social distancing and government stimulus payments during COVID-19 are all generating new users and usage for PayPal.

During April, PayPal gained 7.4m new accounts and grew payment volume 22%, while Visa and Mastercard saw 20%+ declines.

PayPal delivered astonishing 20Q1 results on Wednesday, with revenue growth accelerating to 20% in April despite the COVID-19 lockdown.

Introduction

PayPal (PYPL) delivered an astonishing set of 20Q1 results on Wednesday, with revenue growth accelerating to 20% year-on-year in April, despite the COVID-19 lockdown. Shares rose 8.5% to $139.24 in after-market trading.

We were wrong with our Neutral rating, last updated in mid-March just before the COVID-19 lockdown. Our main mistake was in failing to anticipate how PayPal would actually benefit from COVID-19 immediately - at the time of our previous article, shares had lost 17.0% of their value since our May 2019 initiation, but after the lockdown in late March shares gained nearly 40%:

PayPal Share Price vs. Other Payment Companies & S&P 500 (Since May-19) NB. PayPal shares finished at $139.24 in after-market trading on 07-May. Source: Yahoo Finance (07-May-20).

However, we believe the latest results more than justify even the now-higher share price, and upgrade our rating to Buy.

Acceleration from Late March

PayPal management witnessed a “very noticeable shift in our results toward the end of March and throughout April”, making April “perhaps our strongest month since our IPO”. Total Payment Volume ("TPV") growth (excluding currency) decelerated to 7% year-on-year in March, but then rebounded sharply to 22% in April:

The rebound in TPV was “driven primarily by PayPal and Venmo checkout experiences”, and was fairly broad-based across a number of verticals, including Fashion, Home & Garden, Electronics, Gaming/Video and Food/Drink. Overall growth was strong despite an over-80% decline in the Travel and Events verticals, which were a high-single-digit percent of volumes.

Driven by the trends in TPV, PayPal's revenue growth similarly first decelerated to 5% year-on-year (excluding currency) in March, and then re-accelerated to 20% in April; management is now guiding for a 15% growth in 20Q2:

PayPal Net Revenue Growth Y/Y (ex. FX) (2016A-20Q2E) Source: PayPal company filings.

The acceleration in growth was helped by a major increase in Net New Accounts ("NNAs"), which reached 7.4m in April (compared to 9.3m for the entire 19Q4), taking PayPal's total active accounts to 332m:

PayPal Net New Accounts by Quarter (Since 18Q4) Source: PayPal results presentation (20Q1).

PayPal's 22% year-on-year volume growth in April stood in sharp contrast to Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA), which saw volume declines of 20% or more:

Total Volume Growth Y/Y (Constant Currency) NB. Visa and Mastercard Apr-20 growth rates are partly based on management comments. Visa growth rates were not meaningful in CY17H1 due to the acquisition of Visa Europe in 2016. American Express (AXP) volume was down approx. 45%. Source: Company filings.

Perfectly Suited to COVID-19 World

PayPal is almost perfectly suited to the COVID-19 world. Having historically focused on underserved SMEs and consumers who were not using traditional electronic payments (like Visa and Mastercard), it was well-placed to help them with the contactless retail, social distancing and government stimulus payments that came after the outbreak. As PayPal's CEO explained:

“We became one of the very first non-bank lenders approved to distribute the Paycheck Protection Program funds to the small businesses we serve … PayPal and Venmo customers in the U.S. are eligible to receive their economic stimulus payment directly into their digital wallet … Governments, regulators and merchants of all sizes are now appealing to us to expand PayPal and Venmo into in-store checkout flows in order to help enable a safe checkout experience. Consequently, we intend to accelerate a rollout of our in-store digital payments in all markets that support our P2P payments.” “We're also seeing new segments of customers come in. We're seeing ... older cohorts come in ... those who are older or haven't used PayPal before and now are using it as their kids and family members are explaining to them how to use the service.” Dan Schulman, PayPal CEO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

This expansion in PayPal's user base is likely to be mostly permanent, and the increased usage is likely to be mostly habit-forming, adding a lasting benefit to its long-term growth. The early signs are encouraging:

“There is one survey after another that shows that people are more inclined now to do online than to go back in-store … where countries have, like Germany or Austria, where they've released some of these restrictions over the past two to three weeks, and we see no meaningful difference in the amount of usage for their online behaviour“ Dan Schulman, PayPal CEO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

Increasingly Visible Operational Leverage

PayPal's 20Q1 P&L does not capture its acceleration in April, and was also negatively impacted by higher credit loss reserves. However, it does provide increasing visibility of operational leverage, which helps to address our previous concerns about margin pressures.

For 20Q1, while Net Revenues grew 11.9% year-on-year, Other Operating Expenses was flat organically and grew 9.9% as a result of acquisitions. Nonetheless, excluding higher credit reserves and prior-year investment gains, PayPal's non-GAAP EPS grew 66.8% year-on-year:

PayPal Key P&L Headlines (20Q1) Source: PayPal results presentation (20Q1).

Other Value-Add Services revenues grew 1.5%, with lower interest income due to PayPal giving interest and fee relief to some customers, but offset by the addition of revenues from Honey. (The acquisition of Honey was completed in early January and revenues had grew 40% from January/February levels by April; revenues were reported to be around $200m in 2019.)

Interestingly, Transaction Expense grew 21.2%, slightly slower than TPV, with the Transaction Expense Margin actually improving by 5 bps (to 91 bps) due to the mix shift under COVID-19, departing from the historic down trend.

High-Teens Future EPS CAGR

PayPal withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance because of COVID-19, but its 20Q2 guidance points to an 15% ex-currency revenue growth and a 15-20% non-GAAP EPS growth:

PayPal Outlook (20Q2) Source: PayPal results presentation (20Q1).

While this is slightly lower than the previous medium-term outlook of an (ex-currency) 20% EPS CAGR, it is far better than most companies today, many of which are seeing earnings shrink in 2020; it is also better than what Visa and Mastercard are likely to achieve this year.

We now believe PayPal will be able to deliver a high-teens EPS CAGR in the medium term, close to its previous 20% medium-term target, even with a prolonged recession as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Credit Losses Likely Immaterial

While a recession will likely increase PayPal's credit losses, these are unlikely to be material to its earnings and balance sheet.

Loans and interest receivables were at $3.7bn at 20Q1, with each 1% increase in the reserve coverage ratio estimated by management as implying an extra $45m in transaction and credit losses. However, PayPal already has reserves at 17% of loans and interest receivables after the 20Q1 reserve build (it was 11% at 19Q4), so potential losses are largely reserved for. In any case, any additional losses will likely not be material due the size of PayPal's earnings, with its non-GAAP EBIT at $4.13bn in 2019

Valuation

At $139.24 (as of aftermarket trading on 07-May), on 2019 financials, PayPal shares are on a 44.8x P/E (on non-GAAP EPS, on GAAP EPS P/E is 67.1x); the “real” Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield, after subtracting the cost of stock-based compensation, is 1.4%:

PayPal Valuation & Cashflows (2016-19) NB. Net income includes unrealised gains on equity investments (approx. $70m in 2018 and $160m in 2019). Source: PayPal company filings.

Our new base case is that PayPal's valuation rating would remain stable, because its double-digit growth during COVID-19 makes it uniquely attractive. This means its high-teens EPS CAGR would also lead to the share price growing at high-teens, lead to a high-teens annualised return for investors.

Should PayPal de-rate to an approx. 3% FCF Yield over the next 3 years, the impact would be about 50% in total and high-teens per year, which would be largely offset by the high-teens EPS CAGR, giving a flat share price.

Update on Previous Concerns

Our previous concerns on PayPal included large non-GAAP expenses, valuation, poor capital allocation and the pending loss of the eBay (EBAY) business in July. However, with COVID-19 and PayPal's latest results, we believe these are now far less relevant for valuation.

Non-GAAP expenses, primarily non-cash share-based compensation, continue to be substantial, and we believe non-GAAP earnings to paint an over-stated picture of company earnings. However, we have side-stepped this by using FCF Yield as our valuation metric.

PayPal's valuation has changed in relative terms given its continuing strong growth while most other companies are seeing their earnings shrink. The FCF Yield of 1.4% is less than ideal, but not uncommon among large Tech companies. In a world of “lower for longer” interest rates, investors seem to accept high valuations provided there is high growth, which PayPal has. With the increasing visibility of operational leverage, there is the potential for PayPal earnings growth to accelerate further ahead of Visa and Mastercard.

Capital allocation continues to be poor in our view, with too much spent on acquiring companies with little revenues, but we believe investors are willing to overlook this aspect of PayPal's business model.

PayPal Capital Allocation (2015-20YTD) NB. 2018 partly funded by $5.8bn sale of US consumer card portfolio to Synchrony. Source: PayPal results presentation (20Q1).

The eBay business is likely to still be worth the same 10% of revenues we estimated before. (Management had guided to eBay being at 6% of TPV at mid-2020, and we estimate this volume to have a 4% take-rate.) eBay's volumes were flat ex. currency in 20Q1 but accelerated to growing at 20%+ in April. However, we are encouraged by PayPal's faster growth, and its higher margins seen in 20Q1, which will help offset this loss. A "flight to quality" among consumers to brand-name payment platforms, as PayPal claimed to have observed during the lockdown, also makes it more likely that PayPal will meet its expectation of retaining enough eBay business for this to be only a 1% headwind to revenue growth in 2020.

eBay as % of PayPal TPV & Net Revenue (2016A-20E) NB. Mid-2020 TPV figure based on previous guidance; revenue figure estimated. Source: PayPal company filings.

Conclusion

We were wrong about PayPal, specifically wrong in not anticipating its unique ability to benefit from COVID-19 since late March.

PayPal's ability to continue growing its revenues (and at double-digits) during the COVID-19 lockdown makes it uniquely attractive. We now believe PayPal will grow its EPS at a high-teens CAGR sustainably and maintain its current valuation multiples. This means its share price will also grow in line at high-teens, giving a high-teens annualised return.

If we are wrong about valuation, and PayPal shares were to de-rate to a 3% FCF Yield over the next 3 years, its high-teens EPS CAGR would largely offset this and give a flat share price, limiting investor downside.

This is an attractive risk/reward, and we upgrade PayPal to Buy

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA, V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.