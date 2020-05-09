The Similarities Between Q3/Q4 2008 And Q1 2020 In The Silver Futures Market

At the end of last week, the price of silver was sitting around the $15.80 per ounce level on the active month July futures contract on COMEX. Meanwhile, gold was just below $1720 per ounce. To say that silver has underperformed gold over the past months would be an understatement.

Silver can be a sleepy metal for long periods. It can also awaken and become a bullish beast or a roaring bear. We got a taste of that bear in March when risk-off conditions across all asset classes pushed the price of silver to $11.74 per ounce, the lowest price since 2009. Gold moved lower while silver was tanking, but the price only reached a low of $1450.90, which was not even close to the level that would have jeopardized the bullish trend in the yellow metal.

Silver has been frustrating investors and traders looking for the precious metal to play catchup with the action in the gold market. Meanwhile, there are some significant similarities in the silver market when compared to its price moves during the last time a crisis hit markets back in 2008. The selling in silver back led to a rally that took the price to a high of $49.82 per ounce in 2011.

The Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) and its bearish counterpart (DSLV) are short-term tools that magnify the price action in the silver futures market.

A bearish reversal on the quarterly chart

Silver is a frustrating metal for investors and traders looking for the precious metal to follow in gold’s bullish footsteps. Meanwhile, a look at price history could add some perspective to the price action over the past weeks.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that during the third quarter of 2008, amid the beginning of the global financial crisis, silver put in a bearish reversal. The price traded to a high of $19.375, above the peak in Q2 2008 at $18.77 per ounce. Silver then closed the quarter at $12.15, below the $15.995 low from the previous quarter.

In Q1 2020, almost one dozen years later, silver put in the same bearish price pattern as it rose to a high of $18.92 above the Q4 2019 peak of 18.35 and settled at $14.155 below the low from the final three months of last year at $16.465 per ounce.

In both cases, silver responded to the risk-off conditions in 2008 and 2020, with a significant price spike to the downside.

A spike lower from around the same price level

In 2008 and 2020, the silver headed lower from around the $19 per ounce level. In 2008, the price traded to a low of $8.40 in Q4. So far, in 2020, the low has been at the $11.74 level.

In 2008, stimulus measures were unprecedented as the Fed lower short-term rates to zero and unleashed a quantitative easing program that put a cap on interest rates further out along the yield curve. In 2020, the Fed Funds rate moved to the same low, but the amount of monetary policy stimulus and government fiscal programs have been far higher. From July through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion. Last week, the Treasury told the markets that it would borrow over five times that amount, near $3 trillion, to fund the stimulus packages.

The spike lower in 2008 and 2020 came from around the same price in the silver market.

A nosedive in the open interest metric and the ratio near highs

As the price of silver tanked in 2008 and 2020, the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX futures market declined substantially. Silver tends to attract lots of speculative activity, and market participants headed for the sidelines during each challenging period as they closed risk positions.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates that the open interest metric fell from a high of 152,889 contracts in late 2017 to a low of 85,923 contracts in Q4 2008, a drop of 43.8%. In 2020, the metric fell from 229,680 in Q4 2019 to a low of 136,678 in Q2 2020 or 40.5%.

The silver-gold ratio measures how many ounces of silver value is in each ounce of gold value. In 2008 and 2020, the ratio hit peaks, but the high in 2020 was far more dramatic than a dozen years earlier.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that the silver-gold ratio rose to a high of 77.37:1 in late 2008. The price relationship between the two precious metals was at a far high and record level on the long-term chart of over 108.80:1 in Q2 2020.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of June gold divided by July silver futures on COMEX shows that the relationship rose to a record high of 124.4:1 in March when silver moved below the $12 per ounce level.

The price action in the silver market in 2020 looks a lot like it did back in 2008.

A crisis- Will history repeat as the low in 2008 led to 9 consecutive quarterly gains?

The tidal wave of liquidity in 2008 lifted the price of gold from a low of $681 to its record high of $1920.70 in 2011. The price moved steadily higher from the 2008 bottom. Silver’s move was even more dramatic. While gold moved over 2.8 times higher, silver appreciated by over 59 times, reaching a peak of $49.82 in 2011. Gold rallied in twelve consecutive quarters from 2008 through 2011, and silver experienced nine straight quarters of gains.

Time will tell if history repeats, but the odds are in favor of a significant rally in both of the precious metals. Yogi Berra, the Hall of Fame NY Yankee, once said, “The future ain’t what it used to be.” So far, Yogi’s armchair philosophy seems to be panning out in the silver market, frustrating bullish like me. However, there are too many similarities between the price action in 2008 and 2020 to give up hope for a substantial rally in the silver market.

USLV on price weakness for short-term traders

As we found out in March, silver can be a very volatile and unforgiving metal for those caught on the wrong side of the market. When the silver futures market decides to make a move, it can be swift and brutal. The latest example came on the downside, which likely caused more than a few market participants to swear off any future risk positions. The pain of losses can cause changes in behavior.

I continue to believe silver’s best days are ahead. Yogi also said that “It’s Déjà vu all over again,” and that is what I am counting on for the silver market. The most direct route for a risk position in the silver market is via the physical market for bars and coins or the futures that trade on the COMEX division of the CME. For those looking to magnify the price action in the futures, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Silver ETN product (USLV) and its bearish counterpart (DSLV) provide an alternative.

The fund summary for USLV states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The DSLV product operates inversely. USLV has net assets of $222.3 million, trades an average of 764,812 shares each day, and charges a 1.65% expense ratio. The bearish DSLV product has net assets of $25.47 million, 235,262 shares on average change hands each day, and it charges the same 1.65% expense ratio.

The price of the nearby COMEX silver futures contract fell from $18.92 during the week of February 24 to a low of $11.74 in mid-March, a decline of 37.9%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, DSLV appreciated from $13.25 to $46.75 per share or over 3.5 times, which was more than triple the percentage loss in the silver futures market.

Silver then rallied from the mid-March low to a high of $16.30 in mid-April or 38.8%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

During the recovery, USLV rose from $21.30 to $54.54 per share or 156% as the product delivered more than a triple percentage gain.

USLV, DSLV, and other leveraged products are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in the underlying markets. When it comes to silver, I believe the evidence that compared the price action and comparison of technical indicators between 2008 and 2020 will make “Déjà vu” happen “all over again.”

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long silver