Tesla: World Domination Lies In The Palm Of Its Hand

I rate Tesla at neutral once again, though I bought at $480 recently and plan to hold indefinitely.

My key assumption is that it can eke out at least a 5% free cash flow margin, which is highly conservative but also provides a margin of safety.

The growth of the EV market should allow Tesla to flourish while growing into its valuation and then some.

Tesla is currently laying the infrastructure on which it will build a sophisticated network of highly advanced autonomous electric vehicles.

Investment Thesis

I own Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with a dollar-cost average of ~$250. My initial purchases were in the summer of 2019 when bankruptcy risk was at its highest and its convertible debt was "out of the money" and, therefore, could not be converted into equity (which would mean the company would have to pony up a few billion to discharge it upon its maturity. You can read more about this convertible debt, as well as all of Tesla's debt securities here.

My investment thesis for Tesla revolves around two central factors:

Sustained growth in demand for electric vehicles will enable it to grow its revenues at a CAGR of approximately 25% with a base free cash flow margin of 5% at minimum. Based on the IEA's forecast of 43 million EVs being sold by 2030, this is a more than achievable goal, and this will serve solely as the base valuation case for Tesla. Its vehicles will serve as monetizable platforms (which is my own vision for the company's path to real profitability), whereby the company will create a high margin software business that offers various services, such as entertainment subscriptions, productivity applications, and anything else one might purchase on a traditional computer's app store.

With respect to the current recession (i.e., its COVID conundrum as many have colored it), Tesla should weather it just fine as demand has been in excess of supply since Tesla began producing and selling vehicles. A decline in demand would simply result in demand, for example, 20% in excess of supply instead of, for example, 50-100%. As evidence of this, in its most recent conference call, its CFO stated that its backlog was the "highest ever".

Conversely, its competitors have been caught flat-footed during this recession. They simply cannot and will not be able to sustain truly noteworthy competition with Tesla, as they sometimes don't have the visionary leadership to drive their companies forward through a challenging transition period. Simply put, they are managers, and not visionary founders. There's a difference. A very, very big difference.

For these reasons, I am a long-term investor in Tesla and plan to hold in perpetuity.

So, let's get into what we will cover today:

In today's article, we will analyze the business of Tesla in-depth, explore its path to market-beating returns (via expansion of production), then discuss its present valuation.

Business Overview

Tesla designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and leases high-performance fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems, and offers services related to its products (which as I mentioned, should drive the stock even beyond the projections contained in this article once the "foundation", i.e., a robust network of vehicles, is laid).

The majority of Tesla's revenue (94%) comes from its automotive division. Further, Tesla is the global leader in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) with an impressive product lineup, including the Model 3/X/S/Y.

Tesla also continues to grow its customer-facing infrastructure through a worldwide network of vehicle service centers, body shops, Supercharger stations, mobile service technicians, and destination chargers to accelerate the widespread adoption of its products.

Tesla currently offers battery electric vehicles to address a wide range of consumer and commercial vehicle markets, including Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. Additionally, the company plans to introduce Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, and a new Tesla Roadster soon.

Tesla's Moat

To meet customers' functionality, range, and performance expectations, Tesla has employed its superior design and vehicle engineering capabilities to overcome the design, styling, and performance issues that have historically limited the broad adoption of electric vehicles, which has resulted in their massive demand "issue", wherein they continually are unable to match demand with supply.

Combined with technical advancements in its powertrain system, autopilot, and Full Self-Driving ("FSD") hardware, and neural net, Tesla's BEVs boast advantages such as industry-leading range and charging flexibility; a unique suite of user convenience and infotainment features; superior acceleration, handling, and safety characteristics; the power to enable additional features via over-the-air updates; and savings in maintenance, charging, and other costs of ownership.

Production And Tesla's Total Addressable Market

As the automotive industry bounds towards electrification, the EV market is expected to rise exponentially in the next decade. According to IEA's EV30@30 scenario, the total EV sales for 2030 could be 43 million vehicles, and the entire EV stock would be 250 million vehicles worldwide.

Historically, as I mentioned previously, demand for Tesla's vehicles has far outstripped supply, and such remains the case today; however, Tesla's supply continues to grow in its pursuit of matching demand. As Tesla ramps up its production capabilities by adding new factories in China and Germany, it is on track to maintain its EV market lead for the foreseeable future.

As can be seen below, Tesla's production capabilities are projected to rise to over five million (BEVs) a year by 2025, vastly outstripping one of its primary competitors, VW Group (OTCPK:VWAGY).

So, the world is rapidly progressing towards the electrification of the automotive industry, and Tesla is well-positioned to dominate the industry with a very strong product lineup and rising production capacity. That is, Tesla has the most technologically advanced battery and powertrain among all the EV makers, as evidenced by its superior range over competitors.

So long as Tesla continues to execute well, the future truly rests in the palms of its hands in terms of global EV domination.

With that in mind, let's peek at its financials to assess its worthiness as an investment.

Income Statement Analysis

Tesla produced ~368,000 and delivered ~365,000 vehicles last year (more than 2017 and 2018 combined). The significant progress made on the production front resulted in record revenues of $24.58 Billion in 2019. The revenues for Q1 2020 were up ~32% yoy and stood at ~$6 Billion.

With Model Y production ramp-up at Fremont and Shanghai factories, Tesla's delivery goal of ~500,000 cars for 2020 is easily achievable. Tesla delivered ~88,000 cars in cyclically weak Q1 2020 before lockdowns came into effect in several locations across the globe.

Tesla's automotive gross margins stood at 25.5% at the end of Q1 2020, which shows Tesla's margins are improving. In its most recent earnings call, Tesla's management put this margin expansion down to gross profit made from Model Y production in its very first quarter. So, revenues are growing exponentially, and margins are improving, but some analysts predict Tesla might go bankrupt. Let's check out the balance sheet.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Analysis

As of Dec 2019, Tesla had cash and cash equivalents of $6.26 Billion, a figure that grew to $8+ Billion after capital raise of $2.3 Billion [850 million equity + 1.6 Billion debt] in the first quarter of 2020. Therefore, I believe Tesla has enough liquidity to meet its immediate needs. The total debt has ballooned to $13 Billion, with annual interest expense at $640 million.

Tesla produced 3 consecutive quarters of positive free cash flow in 2019; however, it returned to its money-losing ways in Q1 2020. With that being said, on a TTM basis, the company is now free cash flow positive.

Dilution: The Bullseye For Bears

As Tesla has ramped up its production capacity over the years, its shareholders have been diluted from time to time. With the latest round of equity financing, the average diluted shares outstanding number has reached 199 million. Investors can expect further dilution over the next few years as Tesla builds new factories to increase its production capacity, though this isn't necessarily a bad thing. Every share issued has a required rate of return attached to it, which the company forecasts and anticipates. The present value of the future cash flows of its projects factor in this cost of equity; therefore, more dilution should not be seen as the end of the world, as some perma bears relate.

What Should I Pay For Tesla?

Here, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted cash flow model, including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using the current stock price and the estimated stock price at the end of 10 years, we get a CAGR. If this beats our hurdle rate by a considerable margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better buying opportunity.

Before we begin, I must discuss some notable assumptions with you.

I assumed a very, very conservative free cash flow margin of 5%, which resulted in free cash flow to equity per share of $6.54. My "margin of safety" was built-in in the assumption above (i.e., only a free cash flow margin of 5%, when it could one day reach 15-25% due to its 25.5% gross automotive margins and the ability to create high margin software products). I assumed a top line growth rate of 25%. The math here is 1.25^10 * 365,000 (current production/sales) which equates to only a very small fraction of the projected EV sales of 43 million by 2030.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $6.54 Free cash flow per share growth rate 25% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that Tesla's fair value is $455.19, i.e., the stock is currently "Overvalued" by 73.55%.

Now, to be clear, the reality may be that it's actually still undervalued based on perfect execution and optimistic assumptions. However, in every stock I buy/recommend, I implement extremely, extremely conservative assumptions so as to create a margin of safety, whereby I can be very wrong and still be right.

Let's move onto total expected return:

Therefore, if an investor were to buy at today's price of $790, they can expect an annualized growth rate of about 8.75% on their investment amount, which is below our "hurdle rate," which is our "next best alternative," i.e., the 90-year annualized performance of SPY (9.8%).

Hence, I recommend investors to hold Tesla if they own it, and for prospective investors to wait until the $400s to buy (where I bought in March).

Analyzing Investment Risk

Idiosyncratic Risk Associated with Elon Musk

Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, is one of the great minds of our generation without a doubt. The comparisons to Edison are not unwarranted. Musk has proven time and again that he has an unparalleled vision and the ability to achieve his lofty goals. Tesla is blessed to have Musk as its CEO, but he has flaws too.

The Twitter storm that led to SEC suing Musk and Tesla in 2018 ended in April 2019 with both Musk and Tesla each paying $20 million in fines, Musk losing the post of president at Tesla, and the addition of new independent directors to Tesla's board. The SEC asked Musk's lawyers to keep a check on any tweets from Musk that could affect the stock price as part of its settlement agreement. Just last week, Elon Musk being Elon Musk violated his settlement terms by going on a twitter rant, which ended in him tweeting that Tesla's stock is too high. The tweet triggered a -10% sell-off and a possible SEC investigation and a lawsuit. It would be hilarious if I weren't holding the stock...

Elon Musk may be a brilliant man, but his antics could get him sacked from Tesla a la Steve Jobs and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). If Musk were to be removed by the SEC, Tesla stock could crash big time. Remember, in the investment thesis, when I said managers are everything to a company? Musk himself is a substantial idiosyncratic risk attached to Tesla, but also vital to Tesla's success and dominance.

Threat from competitors

Tesla is the undisputed leader in the EV market for now. But Tesla still makes only 350K cars a year. The traditional car companies like GM, BMW, and VW are starting to enter the EV market, and those companies have massive production capacity. Tesla has not had severe competition till now, though I believe these will remain far inferior products due to the MBA-type (I have an MBA... just saying) which lack the visionary acumen of Musk.

Recession, Debt Pile up, Bankruptcy

We already studied the balance sheet and determined that Tesla has enough liquidity for its immediate needs. A coronavirus-induced recession can drastically affect Tesla's production and sales. While the company plans to proceed with its long-term expansion goals, they might need to put those plans on hold in an uncertain economic environment. At this moment, Tesla has enough liquidity to service its debt and sustain a baseline of operations, so investors need not be concerned about bankruptcy. But investors should not discount the possibility of further shareholder dilution or a significant increase in debt in the second half of this year.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, Tesla will dominate the EV market in the 2020s and will offer software products unrivaled by its competitors. Tesla's competitors are akin to Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1990s and 2000s. They're led by "game managers" (for those NFL fans out there) and not "aggressive visionary founders", as is the case with Tesla.

With that being said, buying at $790 would not allow one to buy with a sufficient margin of safety; therefore, I recommend waiting until the $400s or below to purchase the stock.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow for more, and happy investing!

