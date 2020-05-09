Cotton Is A Buy On Price Dips

The cotton futures market has been one of the victims of the global pandemic. In an article for Seeking Alpha on April 13, I suggested that the price of cotton was at a level that offered value. I proposed three reasons including that cotton was at the bottom end of its multiyear pricing cycle, optimism over an end to the global pandemic would rise, and because the value of fiat currencies would continue to fall on the back of massive injections of liquidity from central banks. On April 13, the nearby July cotton futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange settled at the 53.29 cents per pound level, after trading to a low of 48.15 cents on April 1. The April 1 low was the lowest price since 2009. On May 8, the price of July cotton futures was at 56.82 cents, 3.53 cents higher since the date of the previous piece. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) moves higher and lower with the price of cotton futures.

Three more reasons for a bottom of cotton after the price edges lower over the past weeks

The level of the pricing cycle, an eventual end to the global pandemic, and the falling value of currencies remain compelling reasons why the price of cotton could experience a rebound over the coming weeks and months.

The daily chart of July ICE futures highlights that the price of cotton rose from 53.29 cents per pound on April 13 to a high of 57.98 on April 30 or 8.8% but fell back to 53.20 cents on May 6, before moving to 56.83 on May 8, 6.62% higher than the price in mid-April. From 2017 through 2019, cotton futures on ICE reached their peaks for the year from April through June. In 2017, the high was at 87.18 cents during May. In 2018, the peak was during June at 97.50 cents, and last year it came in April 79.31 cents. So far, in 2020, Coronavirus has weighed on the price of cotton futures. The peak for the year was in January at 71.96 cents. With July cotton futures over 15 cents below the year’s high, there are another three reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the price of the soft commodity.

Reason one- Cotton enters the season of uncertainty in the US

The United States is the world’s third-leading cotton producer. In 2019, the US was the second leading exporter of the fiber.

Cotton plants are now growing in the states where the weather conditions support the cotton crop each year. Texas, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, and Missouri round out the top seven producing states. It will be the weather conditions across those southern states that determine the 2020 crop and the path of least resistance of cotton futures prices on the Intercontinental Exchange over the coming weeks as the growing season is now underway.

The uncertainty of the weather often causes the price of cotton to experience a period of buying during the summer months on the back of weather forecasts. Any weather systems that threaten the crop could cause a price recovery. At the start of May, the price below 54 cents per pound is the lowest since 2007 for this time of the year.

Reason two- Falling open interest

Open interest is the total number of open long and short positions in a futures market. In cotton, the metric has been falling since early February when it reached its high for the year at 267,548 contracts on February 3 when the price of July futures was at over 68 cents per pound.

At 175,575 contracts on May 8, the open interest metric was close to the lowest level of the year and since 2014. Falling price over the past months and declining open interest is not typically a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

The drop in the total number of open long and short positions was likely the result of fewer speculative positions because of the risk-off environment created by Coronavirus, and a decrease in producer hedging as low crops caused less planting. Falling priceS leading to lower output increases the odds of a price bottom in a commodity if inventories begin to decline. The USDA will report on cotton inventories on May 12 in the WASDE report. In the April report, the USDA said that ending 2019/2020 stocks were around 11.0 million bales higher than the previous year. If stockpiles of cotton begin to decline because of lower production levels, the price could find a bottom and begin to recover.

Reason three- An oversold condition on the long-term chart

Cotton can be a highly volatile soft commodity. Since 2010, the price range of the fluffy fiber has been from just over 48 cents in April to $2.27 per pound in 2011.

The quarterly chart illustrates that the slow stochastic, a price momentum indicator is approaching oversold territory along with the relative strength indicator. Price momentum and relative strength metrics sat in an oversold condition from late 2013 through April 2016 as the price traded in a range from below $1 to 55.66 cents per pound. Critical technical support for cotton futures is at the recent low of 48.35 on the quarterly chart. Below that level, the next price to watch on the downside is the 2008 low of 36.79 cents from the year of the global financial crisis.

The stimulus in 2008 and beyond that led to a commodity rally across the entire asset class sent many commodities to multiyear highs in 2011. In that year, the price of cotton soared to its all-time peak of $2.27 per pound.

An update on BAL since mid-April

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) edged higher since the middle of April.

BAL settled at $31.39 per share on April 13 compared to $33.51 on May 8 as the ETN rose 6.75% over a period when the price of July cotton futures rose by 6.62%. The ETN did an excellent job replicating the price action in the July cotton futures contract on ICE.

The fund summary for BAL states:

BAL has a low level of net assets of only $8.43 million, trades 3,783 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The ETN has limited liquidity, which can cause bid/offer spreads to be wide at times. I would only execute buy or sell orders during the hours when cotton futures are open for trading, as those are the times when market makers can offer the tightest spreads as hedges in the futures are available.

I continue to believe that price weakness in the cotton futures market is a buying opportunity. I would leave scales wide on the downside as the risk-off conditions caused by Coronavirus could continue. Many signs point to a continuation of the recovery in the cotton futures arena, but the fiber is likely waiting for positive news when it comes to the global pandemic.

