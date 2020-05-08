Radical Uncertainty: A True Test Of Our Time

Many of the approaches people use for decision-making under uncertainty are inappropriate or inadequate and must be put aside to deal with such a radical situation.

In a world of radical uncertainty, we are dealing with a situation in which the information we need to make decisions is very scarce or doesn't exist.

Given the economic crisis that the world is going through, a new book by John Kay and Mervyn King gives us some important things to consider when dealing with uncertainty.

About two weeks ago I introduced a new book to readers. The book is titled "Radical Uncertainty," written by John Kay and Mervyn King (published by W. W. Norton & Company). The book was released on march 17, 2020.

Mr. Kay was the first director of the Said Business School at Oxford University and wrote as a columnist at the Financial Times for twenty years. Mr. King began as an academic, but was later Governor of the Bank of England from 2003 to 2013. They are well credentialed.

The timing of the book couldn’t have been better, but it should also be emphasized that the book was written before the current economic crisis and so contains nothing specifically relating to current events.

The book, at 544 pages is way too long and the writing is not among the authors’ best. It takes serious effort to get through the whole thing.

But, the basic foundation of the book, in my mind, is essential to read and to understand for today’s world. What is are going through is the essence of “radical uncertainty” and investors, policymakers, executives, everyone interested in making decisions and solving problems should become familiar with the thoughts encased in this tome.

Radical Uncertainty

Radical uncertainty deals with the fact that in many cases, people that are charged with making difficult decisions or with solving hard problems work with very little information and, consequently, can say very little about the future, about what choices might actually be available to them, and are unable to assign probabilities to potential outcomes.

That is, the decision makers or problem solvers have very little to work with, and the decision-making models that they have been taught in the academic world or in their professional life are inadequate to apply to the situations they face.

For one, most of the situations applicable to the “models” these are stationary. For example, one uses examples of constructing probabilities using dice or a roulette wheel. These are stationary situations and the environment does not change through the construction of probabilities.

In the real world, we generally do not have a stationary environment and things are constantly changing all around us. Thus, “historical” data quickly become useless because the situation is changing so rapidly.

Furthermore, in such situations, we really don’t know what the full range of outcomes might be because in quite a few cases, we don’t know what might be possible.

Here we get into the terms that Donald Rumsfeld, former US Secretary of Defense in the Reagan administration, provided us. In making decisions, he stated, we have to deal with known factors; we have to deal with known unknowns; and we have to deal with unknown, unknowns.

In the very difficult questions we have to deal with, relevant information may be very scarce, so scarce that we don’t even know what it is we should be considering.

One other major factor we have to consider is that in situations similar to the ones we are talking about we don’t, as many of the academic models suggest, optimize our decisions. Making decisions in the real world are often made incrementally as the more information becomes available from the results of the decisions we have made earlier.

“What Is Going On”

How do our authors suggest we deal with situations where there are not only a lot of known unknowns, but where that a lot of unknown unknowns?

Well, their basic suggestion is that we first have to identify “what is going on.” That is, we need to take sufficient time to identify as well as we can what is happening. Why is this so necessary?

If we are to operate incrementally, we must know what is going on, we must construct and collect the underlying assumptions about the current situation. We construct these assumptions so that we can build a “narrative” that describes the events that are taking place and pulls them all together to produce a comprehensive picture. This narrative is the working model that is used going forward.

The crucial point here is to identify as well as possible the major factors that are impacting what is taking place. The assumptions are just that…assumptions.

The assumptions drive our decisions. Thus, if the assumptions are correct, then are decisions have a better change of succeeding. If they are wrong, the whatever actions we decide to take will probably not achieve the success we desire.

We need to know as quickly as possible what assumptions hold and which ones don't. We need to discover new assumptions, if they are needed. We need to change our narrative as quickly as possible to take more productive actions.

We are learning as we are going along and adjusting incrementally to the new information that is being generated. If we don’t have the assumptions, we don’t have anything.

But, assumptions will be wrong and we want to know which ones are wrong as soon as possible so that we can modify our efforts to take advantage of the new information. If we don’t make the assumptions, we don’t know which assumptions are wrong.

Radical uncertainty applies, deep down, to a situation with radically incomplete information,

We must create the environment in which we generate more and more appropriate new information so that we can deal with the radical uncertainty as efficiently as we can.

And then we do it again and again and again.

Conclusion

A time like this, a time when radical uncertainty is rampant, is not one that is comfortable to ideological responses. It is a time we must live through as best we can.

This means that we all must live through it, policy makers, businesses, investors, and everyone.

This means that we all must ask “what is going on?” and develop our own, relevant way to act and decide. We must all build up our set of assumptions and respond, incrementally, to the new information that is constantly pouring in.

We are not “optimizing” here. We are “satisficing” so as to get to a new period where things are not as uncertain.

Mr. Kay and Mr. King have produced a book that is very important for us to comprehend. Unfortunately, it is not the easiest thing to absorb. Still, they present to us a lot of relevant things to consider in a time period like the one we are going through.

