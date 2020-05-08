Afya Grows But Faces Brunt Of Pandemic In Brazil

I'm Neutral on the stock at its present level and until we see a plateau in Covid19 cases in Brazil.

While AFYA has grown remarkably, the effects of the Covid19 pandemic are now hitting Brazil hard, casting doubt on the firm's short-term growth ability.

The firm provides education services to the medical profession in Brazil.

Afya went public in July 2019, raising $260 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Afya (AFYA) went public in July 2019, selling 13.7 million shares at $19.00 from the company and selling shareholders.

The firm provides a variety of offline and online education services for the medical profession in Brazil.

AFYA has grown impressively but I don’t share management’s apparent optimism about the schools schedule since the Covid19 pandemic’s effects are rising sharply in Brazil.

My bias on the stock is Neutral until we see a plateau of Covid19 activity in Brazil and are able to develop some visibility into when the firm can commence full operations again.

Company

Minas Gerais, Brazil-based Afya was founded in 2016 to operate a network of undergraduate and graduate campuses as well as a digital medical education platform for physicians.

On March 29, 2019, BR Health and Guardaya merged into Afya, resulting in the transfer of 100% of Medcel Editora and CBB Web, as well as 15% of UEPC - a medical school with 120 undergraduate medical seats located in the Federal District.

Management is headed by CEO Virgilio Deloy Capobianco Gibbon, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Estácio Participação.

Afya provides education that enables physicians to become lifelong learners by facilitating medical tutoring, residency preparation, graduation program, and continuing medical education activities.

As of March 31, 2019, the company’s network of 14 undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses consisted of 9 operating units, or units that have been approved by the MEC and have commenced operations and 5 approved-only units. In comparison, as of March 31, 2018, the firm had 4 operating units.

Additionally, as of the end of March 2019, the firm’s network had 1,167 medical school seats, among which 917 in the operating and 250 in the approved-only campus units, compared to 636 operating seats as of March 31, 2018.

Following AFYA’s acquisition of Medcel in Q1 2019, the company’s seats currently increased to 1,352, of which 1,102 operating and 250 approved.

Management claims that according to data published by the Brazilian Ministry of Education [MEC], as of the end of 2018, Afya was the largest medical education group in Brazil, based on the number of medical school seats.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global medical education market was valued at about $27.2 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $36.2 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% 2017 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the need to cure chronic diseases, an increasing awareness of global health problems and a growing penetration of the Internet.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Major competitors that provide medical education services in Brazil and globally include:

UNINOVE

Laureate Education (LAUR)

Estácio (BVMF:ESTC3)

TACT Academy for Clinical Training

Apollo Hospitals (NSE:APOLLOHOSP)

Olympus America (TYO:7733)

Zimmer Institute

GE Healthcare (GE)

Gundersen Health System

Medical Training College

Recent Performance

AFYA’s topline revenue by quarter has grown at an impressive trajectory over the past five quarters:

Gross profit by quarter has also produced a similar growth path:

Operating income by quarter has been uneven but at its highest five quarter result in the most recent reporting period:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been uneven, likely due to pre-IPO activity, but still markedly positive in the most recent quarter:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, AFYA’s stock price has risen 10.8 percent vs. the U.S. Consumer Services index’ rise of 4.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 2.4 percent in the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $1,920,000,000 Enterprise Value $1,780,000,000 Price / Sales 8.42 Enterprise Value / Sales 9.55 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 27.53 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $16,680,000 Revenue Growth Rate 124.78% Earnings Per Share [FWD] $0.64

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $27.00 versus the current price of nearly $21.00, indicating they are potentially currently undervalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

In its last earnings call covering full year 2019, management highlighted its acquisition success and plans for further deals.

The firm has tripled its medical student client base since 2017, through M&A and organic growth.

As to its financial results, net revenue grew by 125% for the year and margin improved by 320 basis points, to 38.8%.

Additionally, the company raised $87 million in February from a follow on offering, which was timed well to provide the firm with ample cash to presumably get it across the Covid19 pandemic recession.

AFYA halted all on-campus activity in mid-March but says it has ‘reorganized the schedule of practicalities in order to avoid any significant impact on the academic calendar for the first semester of this year.’

The firm also has an online platform that may help to reduce but not eliminate the impact of the crisis on its schedule.

The number of cases in Brazil is in the rising phase, as the chart shows the number of deaths below, so I don’t share management’s apparent optimistic outlook on the effect of the pandemic on its operations:

Looking ahead, management expects to grow student seats by 11% CAGR through 2026 and continue its M&A strategy, subject to its balance sheet.

While my DCF indicates the firm’s shares may be undervalued given generous assumptions, I’m not convinced AFYA will be able to achieve these growth and earnings rates, especially in the short term given the pandemic’s headwinds.

My current bias on the stock is therefore Neutral until at least the number of Covid19 cases and deaths plateaus in Brazil which may provide some forward visibility into the company’s ability to pursue a full education schedule.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.