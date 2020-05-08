JPY/USD: Rise Set To Continue

Last month, I made the argument that there is potential for strong upside in the JPY/USD once market volatility settles down a bit. With the coronavirus pandemic potentially being followed by the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, safe haven currencies such as the Japanese yen are expected to be in high demand.

For a period, the JPY/USD had been stagnating and currencies such as the Australian and Kiwi dollar had been rising, due to the fact that the effects of coronavirus in Australia and New Zealand had not been as severe.

With that being said, the market appears to be adjusting somewhat in that such currencies appear to be retreating, with markets realizing that the artificial gains in the currencies had been in large part related to optimism over COVID-19, with little to no regard as to the market fundamentals underlying those currencies.

Given this, the JPY/USD now appears to be making significant gains after a period of stationarity.

Source: investing.com

At its peak, the JPY/USD had just touched the 0.0099 mark. Under the present conditions, it is possible that we could see the currency pair rise to this level once again.

In spite of my recent assertion that the Bank of Japan is running out of quantitative easing measures to stimulate the economy, the central bank has expanded monetary stimulus in April through committing to unlimited bond purchases to keep borrowing costs low.

Moreover, with projected inflation set to fall well short of the bank's 2% target for at least three more years, the central bank is committed to "keeping its foot on the pedal" of quantitative easing in an attempt to boost economic growth and inflation. In this regard, the Bank of Japan has not ruled out further interest rate cuts. As it stands, short-term interest rates stand at 0.1% and 10-year bond yields stand at 0%.

Even if long-term bond yields are zero, investors are willing to tolerate no long-term yield in exchange for safety. We see this in Europe, where German 10-year bond yields currently stand at -0.50%.

As far as the yen is concerned, central banks around the developed world are all adopting a policy of extreme quantitative easing and this hardly makes Japan an anomaly in this regard. Therefore, while QE will have its place in attempting to stimulate economic growth, I suspect that the Bank of Japan has run out of ammunition when it comes to actively weakening the Japanese yen itself.

All signs are pointing to a highly risk-averse market outlook, not only as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but also due to an escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China, along with the possibility that a German court may seek to block further bond buying by the ECB, which effectively limits the ECB's ability to increase funding to European countries which have been hardest hit by COVID-19.

Taking these factors into account, I anticipate a further rise in the JPY/USD and anticipate that we could see the currency hit the 0.0099 level once again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.