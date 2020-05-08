Associated British Foods: Capital Allocation As An Advantage And Implications For Primark

The drop in stock price however seems to be overdone and could justify slow-paced position increase.

The company's conservative capital allocation policy has turned into an important competitive advantage during the downturn.

Conservative capital allocation pays off

We really have felt from the very start that we are squarely in the path of this pandemic. George Weston, H1 2020 Earnings Call

Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY) has been severely hit by the recent pandemic outbreak and is now trading around 34% below its February highs. Nevertheless, the company has a strong business model built around durable competitive advantages and is very conservatively financed with negative net debt.

As Primark stores closed, the company went from earning around £650m in sales per month to zero. Monthly cash outflow reached £550m, but management has managed to reduce that to only £100m by dialing down many discretionary capital spend and operating expenses.

In addition ABF had £1.3bn of cash at hand as of March and the dividend cut will shore up an additional amount of £370m per annum. Diversification into other less affected areas such as grocery, sugar, agriculture and ingredients will also allow ABF to subsidize its retail division during the lockdown and transition periods.

Although the payment of the interim dividend was suspended, this is most likely only temporary until the cash outflow in the retail division is being dealt with. Therefore, assuming that once restarted the dividend per share stays flat, ABF will have a dividend yield of nearly 3% at current price levels, which is approaching the heights of the 2008-09 period.

ABF is also trading at record low levels in relation to its Free Cash Flow and although the drop in share price reflects the expected FCF deterioration over the next 12 months, there are two important points to keep in mind:

similarly to 2008, the drop in FCF over the next 12 months is likely to be transitional as Primark stores reopen

ABF's high reinvestment rates over the past 5-years allow management to significantly reduce the amount of Capex, without sacrificing growth

In a nutshell, ABF has been one of the best-prepared businesses to weather the crisis and its conservative capital allocation strategy is paying off during the downturn. There are also no liquidity concerns and apart from Primark the rest of ABF business divisions are in a good standing.

Primark model might need adjustments

Primark has a unique business model which was analyzed in detail back in July last year. If you haven't read that analysis I strongly recommend you to do so as it will help you better understand the implications for the retailer from the current pandemic.

Primark has largely avoided the online onslaught in the retail space by offering record low prices for good quality fashion.

Such low prices have made Primark almost immune to the rise of e-commerce as online retailers can't compete at such low price tags due to delivery costs. However, this competitive advantage has also made Primark vulnerable to the current environment where stores are closed and customers shift more of their spending to online retailers. Without online shop Primark has virtually zero sales for each day of the lockdown.

In spite of Primark's low priced products, the company achieves very high operating margin through buying in bulk and selling in much higher volumes.

Primark stores are also very efficient and have record high sales density, nearly 50% higher than its peers.

At the same time Primark stores are also much larger than those of its major peers.

Operating much larger and more efficient stores, while buying in bulk has allowed Primark to significantly reduce its operating expenses, thus being able to operate at a much lower gross margin.

Although having to deal with store closures has been a significant hit for Primark, the company's larger problem is likely to surface once they reopen.

As we saw above, Primark operating margin and ROCE are heavily dependent on high sales density and volume turnover which will be at risk in the post COVID-19 economy.

If any kind of visitor limits are implemented for a prolonged period of time or people are simply less inclined to visit crowded stores, then Primark's high sales density and operating margins are likely to suffer.

When we are allowed to reopen we must make our Primark stores safe for our staff and our customers, even if that means ensuring there are fewer people shopping at any one time and so accepting lower sales at least until the remaining risk is minimal. Source: mirror.co.uk

How long it will take for risk to clients to be minimal is anyone's guess at the moment and is likely to overshadow Primark's performance for the next couple of months.

Nevertheless, ABF as a whole is trading at levels that suggest an extreme scenario which seems unjustified given all the information available at this point.

What is sum of the parts valuation telling us

Although there will be challenges ahead, it is important to quantify how much of that downside risk is already priced in and how much is each division worth.

As forecasting Primark's sales and margins for the year is as good as guessing, it is more prudent to infer its price after subtracting the value of other business units.

Grocery

In the grocery business we have plenty of competitors and a relatively good relationship between EV/Sales and Operating Margins. Although competitors offer a diverse range of products and many of them operate primarily in the U.S., there is a relatively good relationship between prices and operating profitability.

Through that relationship and ABF's Grocery business operating margins we could calculate what the market thinks that the business is worth at this point in time.

It is also important to recognize the gradual improvement in margins over the past 10 years as ABF's management has built and acquired some of the best brands in the sector.

Source: author's calculations based on data from ABF Annual Reports

Based on the relationship above, we could expect for ABF's grocery business to trade at around 2.25x EV/Sales multiple on a standalone basis. Using the division's sales for the past 12 months and assuming that around a quarter of the company's total debt belongs to the Grocery segment, I estimate the division to be worth the following on a per share basis:

In the most conservative scenario, if we value the other divisions at book value we arrive at a total value per share of £4.3.

Although there might be an argument for valuing the highly cyclical sugar business and the less profitable agriculture division at book value, the ingredients business has a much higher return on capital employed of 14.2%.

Therefore, using WACC of 8.5% (beta of around 1.0) and comparing that to ROCE of 14.2% we could reasonably assume that the division should trade at around 1.67x of its book value or £2.58 per share.

Based on that analysis the implied per share value of Primark is currently around £2.65.

Assuming Primark makes use of 60% of ABF's debt (pro rata calculation on last twelve months of EBITA) and using the share price above of £2.65 we calculate Primark's current enterprise value of £2,423m.

Over the past twelve months the unit generated sales of £7,827m which gives it an EV/Sales TTM multiple of 0.31x.

This is significantly less than even the lowest valued peer - GAP, which has EV/Sales TTM multiple of 0.56x and operating margin of 6.3%.

What needs to be factored in is Primark's lack of online sales, which makes the topline more exposed to the current pandemic.

The table below shows what percentage decrease in annual sales would mean for Primark's implied EV/Sales multiple.

Although the impact on Primark sales and margins would be significant over the next year, the company appears to be trading at levels that suggest a far too extreme scenario going ahead.

Conclusion

Associated British Foods has been hit hard by the current pandemic and although most of its divisions have not felt a material impact, Primark business has literally come to a stop.

The company's conservative capital allocation has been of a great service to shareholders so far. The ample amount of liquidity available has allowed the business to cope with Primark's cash outflow due to store closures.

The retail division has had zero sales for almost two months now and is likely to experience continued headwinds even after store reopen. Sales density and asset turnover are likely to suffer in the post COVID-19 economy which in turn would also affect Primark's margins going forward.

How deep and for how long is this going to last is still hard to quantify, but the market appears to be factoring a very extreme scenario for ABF's retail division. On top of that ABF's other divisions are continuing to execute well with the Grocery business continuing to improve, while the Sugar segment likely hitting the bottom in terms of profitability.

