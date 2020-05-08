Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) EO David Stover on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Brad Whitmarsh - Investor Relations

David Stover - Chairman and CEO

Ken Fisher - Executive Vice President and CFO

Brent Smolik - President and COO

Hodge Walker - Senior Vice President, Onshore

Keith Elliott - SVP, Offshore

Brian Singer - Goldman Sachs

Scott Gruber - Citigroup

Arun Jayaram - JPMorgan

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Charles Meade - Johnson Rice

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Michael Hall - Heikinnen Energy Advisors

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Leo Mariani - KeyBanc

Gail Nicholson - Stephens

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Whitmarsh of Investor Relations. Please, go ahead.

Brad Whitmarsh

Thank you, Allison, and thanks, everybody, for joining today's conference call. I hope you've had a chance to review the news release and supporting slide deck that we published this morning. These materials are available on the Investors page of our website, and they highlight strong first quarter performance.

Normally, we will be providing an update to our guidance at this time. However, given the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the pace of oil demand recovery, we're not providing detailed guidance. We will provide thoughts on how we see activity and production trending through the year, that I think will help you model our outlook.

I want to remind everyone that today's discussion contains projections and forward-looking statements, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures. You should read should read our full disclosures in our news releases and SEC filings for a discussion of those items.

Following our prepared remarks, we'll hold a question-and-answer session. I would ask that analysts limit themselves to one primary and one follow-up. Our planned comments this morning come from Dave Stover, Chairman and CEO; Ken Fisher, EVP and CFO; and Brent Smolik, President and COO. Also joining for Q&A is Hodge Walker, SVP of Onshore; and Keith Elliott, SVP of Offshore. Our planned comments will go about 20 minutes.

With that, I'll turn the call to Dave.

David Stover

Thanks, Brad. And good morning, everyone. Before commenting about the business, how we performed and how we are responding in the current environment, I'd like to extend well wishes to all of you who are joining us. I hope that you and your families are remaining healthy as our country and the whole world deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past several weeks, the courage and professionalism of our front line community workers has been extremely evident. This includes our healthcare workers, food supply providers, government agencies and other critical services. On behalf of everyone at Noble Energy, I extend a sincere thank you to those on the front lines for their tireless and sacrificial efforts.

I’d like to also extend my gratitude to the employees of Noble Energy, our customers and suppliers, partners and all for their extraordinary efforts to maintain safety and health.

Our employee base has been working from home for nearly eight weeks now, during one of the toughest industry environments we have ever faced. They've maintained a great focus on safety, efficiency and execution.

Our first quarter results highlight our team's extraordinary commitment and capability as we delivered one of the best quarters of execution in Noble Energy's history. The whole organization did an exceptional job, building off last year's successes in terms of capital efficiency and cost improvement. Production was above plan, while capital expenditures, operating costs and G&A were all lower than expectation.

As you all know, well, this is an extremely dynamic situation. The impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting demand destruction has created the most unpredictable marketplace that I've experienced in my 40 years in this industry. We've seen supply response by OPEC+, and producers here in the U.S. are quickly rationing capital and adjusting production.

However, the supply/demand imbalance is likely to remain in the near-term. While we don't know the duration of this pandemic, or the ultimate slope of demand recovery, we will continue to be agile and respond appropriately.

Before handing over to Ken, I want to highlight the recent actions we have taken with a focus on optimizing our cash flow and liquidity, while preserving inventory, setting us on a path for success coming through this environment and moving forward.

First, in response to the current commodity environment, we've lowered our 2020 capital plan by more than 50% versus original guidance, a decrease of $900 million. The majority of these reductions have come from our U.S. onshore business, where current commodity prices do not justify new near-term investment in shale in any basin.

At Noble Energy, we will not invest capital at less than acceptable returns, and we will preserve our resource for a better future. While this will result in production declines in the second half of the year, we're focused on value, not volume. This is further highlighted by our election to voluntarily curtail production in May and June.

Offshore, we're moving forward the pipeline the pipeline expansion work in Israel, and the Alen Gas Monetization project in Equatorial Guinea. Both projects are expected to generate good returns, enhancing our cash flows beginning later this year and establishing the pathway for long-term value uplift in those businesses.

In addition to announced capital savings, we've identified $225 million in cash reductions, mainly from operating costs and G& A initiatives. Total, the reductions that we have announced to date between capital cost and other initiatives, are saving approximately $1.3 billion as compared to our original 2020 plan, and we will continue to work to identify even more cost reduction opportunities as we move through the year.

Noble Energy is well-positioned to manage through the current environment. Our strategy is right, with Leviathan online at the end of last year, our diversified portfolio stands out, with low-cost of supply assets globally and a low annual production decline base. Our financial standing is strong, with high levels of liquidity and a reset cost structure as we move forward.

Our execution capabilities are industry-leading, with best-in-class major project delivery and record U.S. onshore drilling and completion cycle times, providing a strong base of support when activity levels resume. I'm confident that we are well-situated to come through this environment in a position of strength, ready to capitalize on opportunities and to rebuild shareholder value.

Let me now turn it over to Ken.

Ken Fisher

Thanks, Dave. I also want to wish my best to all of you and your families during these challenging times. Throughout our history, maintaining strong financial liquidity and resilience has been a hallmark of Noble Energy. We have effectively navigated through volatile, commodity cycles of the past, and today is no different.

We have robust financial liquidity, ending at $4.4 billion in first quarter. And we have no near-term debt maturities. In fact, we have one of the longest dated maturity profiles in the E&P space at a very competitive average coupon.

As you know, we consolidate Noble Midstream Partners, NBLX in our financial. NBLX is in solid financial condition with ample liquidity and exceptional coverage. With the majority of their backbone infrastructure built and in place, and their JV pipeline investments nearly complete, they will move to organic cash flow positive position in the second quarter, with a focus on reducing debt.

One additional point, NBLX debt is non-recourse to Noble Energy. As I mentioned, Noble Energy ended first quarter with $4.4 billion in financial liquidity, including $1.4 billion in cash and $3 billion of available borrowing capacity on our revolving credit facility. Our unsecured investment-grade revolver is one of the strongest in the energy space, backed by more than 25 banks. It contains only one financial covenant, a debt to capitalization ratio of less than 65%. On the covenant calculation, we ended first quarter at approximately 35% debt to capitalization.

Similar to commodity cycles of the past, we have protected our cash flows with our commodity hedging program. During the quarter, we took the opportunity to bring forward cash proceeds through monetization of certain crude oil hedges that had reached maximum value. This contributed to the total $208 million of net hedge proceeds in the first quarter.

Additionally, we added significant oil hedge coverage for the remainder of the year to protect cash flows. The majority of second quarter is locked in at fixed price swaps of nearly $36 per barrel WTI. Second half is also well protected, with a combination of both fixed price swaps and three-way collars between $30 and $40 per barrel WTI. The value of our forward hedge position, as of the end of the first quarter, was approximately $235 million.

In summary, we are confident in our financial position, with robust liquidity and a well-managed maturity profile, solid hedge protection and the cash flow contribution of our long-term international gas assets.

Now, let me hand it to Brent.

Brent Smolik

Thanks, Ken. Good morning, everyone. I also want to express my gratitude to the Noble and Noble Midstream employees for their performance during the pandemic. Our office-based teams have kept the business running effectively, while working remotely since mid-March. Our field-based team build and on-site teams have quickly adopted new health and wellness practices to safely execute our day-to-day operations and to successfully manage logistics and global chain - supply chain disruptions.

As Dave mentioned, we built upon 2019's execution successes, and we delivered an exceptional first quarter. In the U.S. onshore, we drilled and completed our fastest wells to date, and average well costs in Q1 were down 10% to 15% versus budget.

In 2019, our average well costs were $6.2 million and $8 million, respectively, for the DJ and the Delaware. And during the first quarter this year, we delivered them for $5.4 million and $6.8 million.

Production expenses have also improved with total U. S. onshore unit production cost more than $0.50 per BOE below plan. We exceeded expectations on sales volumes with strong base performance and new well strong and our operational efficiency gains resulted in higher TIL counts than expected with meaningfully lower capital.

The first quarter was a high point for U.S. onshore execution. And although, the onshore activity is not warranted in the current environment, these milestones are still important. When we choose to restart, we'll be building on a stronger operational foundation.

In the Eastern Med, we advanced the Leviathan commissioning process, delivered over 92% facility run time in the second quarter and satisfied all of our domestic and export gas sales contracts.

I'm happy to report that the platform commissioning is nearly complete. Reliability is high and we've delivered close to 100% run time over the last month. Following a strong start to sales in January and February, the economic slowdown from COVID became visible in the Eastern Med region, which impacted power demand and natural gas consumption in March.

Turning to ESG. Strong oil liftings in the quarter, benefited from our Aseng 6P well and active production decline management at both the Alba fields and Alen fields. Looking forward to the remainder of 2020, in the U.S. onshore, we've revised - we have a revised capital plan of $575 million for the year, with over 55% of that spend in the first quarter.

All completion activity has been suspended, and drilling activity has been reduced to one rig in the DJ Basin. The plan includes $75 million to $100 million for the option to complete DJ wells in the fourth quarter. We'll hold that capital decision until late this year, based on a variety of factors, including the extent of oil price improvement.

If we elect to carry the DUCs into next year, then the U.S. onshore capital will be under $500 million this year. Due to low crude oil realized pricing, we've also voluntarily curtailed May net production by 5,000 to 10,000 barrels of oil per day. For June, we expect to curtail 30,000 to 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

We made these decisions on shut-ins in two tranches. The first bucket is lower productivity wells, which are not covering variable operating cost. We're also deferring production from certain higher rate wells for better value in future higher price environments. The exact amount and the duration of these curtailments is uncertain and will depend on the recovery of oil prices and economics.

As Brad mentioned, although, we've not provided specific production guidance, I'll provide you some directional trends for the remainder of the year. Absent the curtailments, we estimate that Q2 onshore production would have been roughly equivalent to Q1. Without any new TILs planned, base declines in the U.S. will be about 10% to 12% per quarter in the second half of the year.

When you consider our efficiency gains, our cost reduction improvements and DUC inventory, we estimate that U.S. onshore maintenance capital required to hold fourth quarter oil and BOEs flat for 2021, is now between $600 million and $700 million. The combination of lower onshore maintenance capital and our conventional international assets, which we expect to grow over the next few years, we believe that remains a competitive advantage for Noble.

In EG, the Alen project continues to make good progress, with start-up anticipated early next year. We finalized the marketing agreements for the Alen Gas during the first quarter, with pricing index to European LNG. Considering the attractive liquification cost, the project is anticipated to pay out in approximately two years. We estimate a $230 million cash flow swing from 2020 to 2021 as spending is completed this year and new cash flow begins early next year.

In the Eastern Med, the pace of the economic recovery makes it a little more difficult to forecast sales volumes. The good news here, though, is that Israel and Jordan appear to be several weeks ahead of the U.S. in terms of reopening their economies, which is encouraging for demand recovery this summer.

We also anticipate a step up in sales volumes in the second half of the year, due to seasonal demand and increased quantities in the Egypt contract. We're currently preparing to install compression equipment to expand the EMG pipeline capacity for higher Egypt sales.

With Leviathan fully installed, we now have a total of 2.3 Bcf of gross deliverability. That's a great opportunity for us over the next couple of years to grow production and cash flows as demand returns without incurring any additional capital. This is a one of a kind asset base, with extremely low operating and development costs, no annual production decline and over 32 Tcf of gas to produce in the future from Leviathan and Tamar.

I'll wrap up this morning, where Dave started. We're making the right adjustments in the current macro environment. And we'll be a stronger, more efficient company as conditions improve.

I'll now open the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Brian Singer with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Singer

I wanted to see if you guys could touch a little bit if you guys could touch a little bit more on just the production trajectory, and I get - we certainly get there is moving pieces here as it relates to the second quarter, and maybe even the third quarter. But how you're thinking about, in the various basins, when you think about the capital budget that you're planning here for this year, what the implications are for exit rate production and natural decline rates?

Brent Smolik

Yeah, Brian, this is Brent. As I outlined in some of the prepared comments, the way we're thinking about it is that Q1 is in the bag. We've given some pretty clear direction, I think on shut-ins as best we can guesstimate them for now for May, June.

If you back those out of Q1, I think we would have otherwise been a bit flat in Q2. And then our U.S. onshore overall declines about 10% to 12% a quarter. So I think that gives you pretty good direction on how we think it’s going to play out for the year.

With the capital, the way we've designed it, we're going to have that one rig running in the DJ, for most of the second half of the year, if not all. If we do the completions that we've got in the $75 million to $100 million in the capital that will be fourth quarter. So it will have a fairly small or no impact on exit volumes right at the end of the year, but it will be - well, it could potentially come on in early Q1. So that's kind of generally how we're in U.S. onshore part of the business. International is largely going to be wrapping up the two projects, the land project in EG, and the compression projects pipeline work that we're doing in Egypt and Israel

Brian Singer

Great. Thank you. And then my follow-up is a little bit more bigger picture. When you think about the various areas, in which Noble is operating, and the environment that we're in, how do you think about - really two things, one, free cash flow and then how that would be returned to shareholders? At what point would you think about bringing the dividend back more meaningfully?

And then also more on the consolidation front, do you see Noble as a participant in that, either during the down cycle or when things normalize?

David Stover

Yeah. Brian, this is Dave. I'll start on the first one on the free cash flow, that's still our focus. We went into this year is - that's been our focus to generate free cash flow, and it's still our focus. I think all the quick actions that you've seen us take have been in support and service of that direction there.

I think as - obviously, through this downturn, balance sheet is going to be a focus for us here. I think coming out of this downturn, it will still be a focus as we get support from commodity prices and get back into a higher cash flow picture. Dividend, we would expect to increase with cash flow over time. But dividend has been a key component of our structure. It's always been a key component of our belief in shareholder return. And so it will still play a key role going forward. But I think balance sheet is the focus right now on the downturn and liquidity.

Brian Singer

Great. Thank you.

Our next question today will come from Scott Gruber of Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Scott Gruber

Does the $600 million to $700 million of U.S. maintenance CapEx include a DUC draw? And how should we think about the cadence of the draw greater than 100 DUCS that you could be exiting the year with?

Ken Fisher

Yeah. We would factor that in. We normally have a DUC inventory because of just a normal lag in the schedules, but we'll have a little bit bigger one. We'll probably add four or five DUCs a month is kind of how we look at it with the rig that we have running now. So it's not a big difference.

But those will - those will support lower maintenance capital, because that production will either start-up very late this very late - and early next so it makes next year capital a little more efficient.

Probably, the bigger difference is the actual cost reductions we've taken out of the program over the last couple of years, and I gave some first quarter results just to help you see how much we've been able to reduce the per well cost. So that meaningfully helps lower it. And then, lastly, starting from a lower base of exiting the year.

David Stover

Yeah. I think just to add to that one when you think about of the company picture overall for 2021, we got a couple of things, that are really working in our advantage. One has been the cost reset that the teams jumped on every quickly this year. That will carry over and probably expand into next year. And what a what we've mentioned earlier, with the lend coming on, you've got a big cash flow switch from spending some money this year to generating money next year.

That's a big difference, and then with Leviathan and the Eastern Med, you've got capacity that will start to fill up at no additional capital. So there's a number of things as we move into 2021 that are really working in our favor besides just the increased efficiency in the onshore, which has been significant.

Scott Gruber

Got it. And then can you just provide some additional color and outlook for Eastern Med volumes in 2Q in the second half of - the second half largely coming in as expected for your previous guidance?

David Stover

We've always - as you recall, we've always expected Q2 to be the lowest quarter for the year, just because of normal lower seasonal demand. I think you have to layer on a little extra demand destruction, because of the COVID virus, though. And so I think those are the two elements that we factored into Q2. And it will still be - we still anticipate it being lower. So Q1, you have Q2 lower, and then we have the step up in the second half assuming recovery in regional demand and the step up in Egypt contract.

Scott Gruber

Got you. But no lingering COVID into 3Q expected at this point?

David Stover

Well, I think that's the uncertainty when you think about it around the world. The encouraging part is we're starting to see Israel return to work. You're starting to see Jordan to have signs of returning to work, the unknowns are just how quickly will things continue to return to work and how will we not have any relapse, if you will, over the rest of the year. So that's part of the uncertainty, but I think as Brent mentioned, the impact that, we've seen, even kind of, if you will, in the trough of the COVID impact here over last month or two has been maybe 10% to 15% at most. So I think that bodes well as we see these countries return to work for the second half of the year. And you're still going to see seasonal demands.

Third quarter is going to be the high quarter for the year. Fourth quarter will have a seasonal piece that will come down a little bit. So if you go back and look how tomorrow started up when you had additional capacity, that's the same type shape, with first and third quarter being the highest and second and fourth quarter being the lowest.

Scott Gruber

Got it. Appreciate the color. Thank you.

Our next question today will come from Arun Jayaram of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Arun Jayaram

Good morning, gents and good results. I had a couple of questions for you this morning. One is, I wanted to ask you a little bit about mechanically or how gas is marketing in Israel between the Tamar and Leviathan consortium? And just overall, how do you manage that process and the conflicts just inherent in those structures?

Brent Smolik

Yeah. Arun, this is Brent. A lot of what we have in place is already contracted, 10 to 15-year long-term contracts. And so, that's already managed, if you will. And then, what we have to continue with over the future is then, how do we think about incremental gas. And so you may have seen some of that in the public commentary, it's talking about incremental contracts for future gas as we - as you think about, as we penetrate into the coal part power and we get GDP demand growth and those kind of things. So I just want to make it clear for everybody that that's the - most of it's already contracted long term. And then, to be able to manage it, we've got good working relationships with all partners. And so, it's just an ongoing dialogue.

David Stover

Yeah. Not to forget also, Arun, another key part of Leviathan's part is the focus on the export portion also.

Arun Jayaram

Yeah. That's a good point. That's a good point. Question for you, Ken, is just, going through the commentary on NBLX was super helpful. I know the debt is nonrecourse to Noble, but one of the recurring questions we get from the buy side is, what would happen in a more draconian scenario where access to capital is more difficult? And how would you consider thinking about using Noble's balance sheet to assist NBLX? And again, a draconian scenario?

Ken Fisher

Yeah. I mean, NobleX [ph] is a very strongly positioned business. As I said, the infrastructure is built out. And the JVs are pretty much complete. So their need for future capital is pretty low. So they'll move into a cash-generating position. I would expect them to be paying down debt. That's clearly their focus. And so, I don't see any issue where Noble would have to step in. I think they're well able to fund themselves.

Arun Jayaram

Great. That’s super helpful. Thanks, Ken.

Our next question today will come from Doug Leggate of Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Doug Leggate

Thanks. Thanks everyone and good morning. I hope you guys are all doing well out there. Dave, or maybe it's for Ken or Brent, actually. But the operating cost reductions that you guys have delivered are, obviously, pretty meaningful. How sustainable do you think those are both for 2020 and coming out the other side of this?

Ken Fisher

Yeah. If you're actually talking about the OpEx or the expense side, we think some of them are very sustainable, because they're fundamentally changing how we're staffing and managing the assets. So we think they're sticky. If you notice - if you go back to the trends that we had for both OpEx and CapEx from all of last year, they trended down through 2019. If you look at Q1 results, they trended down that gives me some hope - or belief that there are bigger structural changes we're making, they're not transient.

Doug Leggate

Okay. I appreciate that.

David Stover

Add to that…

Doug Leggate

Go ahead.

David Stover

The thing on the G&A part of that, because you asked on OpEx. But on the G&A part of that, I think there are some things that are going to be very sticky as we move into next year that we saw maybe half or less than half of the benefit this year that will…

Doug Leggate

Okay. I appreciate that. I don't think all of us are assuming much of this is sustainable. That's why I asked the question. But my follow-up question, if I may, you guys are, obviously, differentiated with growth opportunities outside of the U. S. I just wonder that, given the lens start-up next year, is there any color you can give us on how you see the trajectory after you get the initial backfill to the Bioko plant. And in light of that and Leviathan, what is the right growth rate for the U.S. coming out the other side of this? And I'll leave it there. Thank you.

David Stover

Yes. So Doug, we've talked a few times about the - we'll just be basically backfilling - as the Alba gas declines, we’ll be backfilling that decline, kind of, molecule per molecule over the next two to three years, we'll see growth from the Alen project. And what we said, even way before the virus early last year, is that we think that the model - lower growth rate model. And we had already started moving there for the U.S. onshore part of our business. So I think we'll stay in that mindset is, because we're advantaged on growing, Israel volumes and growing EG volumes, it’s less pressure on our staff to grow U.S.

Doug Leggate

All right, guys. Appreciate the answers. Thank you.

Our next question today will come from Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles Meade

Morning Dave to you and your whole team there.

David Stover

Thanks, Charles.

Charles Meade

I wondered if you could - going back to - you said something in your prepared comments that struck me, you said that you don't have acceptable returns in any basin, in the U.S. onshore now. Could you give us an indication, I guess this kind of gets back to not just the shut-in question, but also Brent's comments about perhaps going back to work on the completion side in 4Q. What is the WTI level, we should be thinking about for where those returns would become acceptable?

Brent Smolik

Yeah. This is Brent again. Yeah, I think Dave's comment was at the current low commodity price, there's no basin in the U.S., it's economic. But if you look at our stack, the DJ is the highest returns we have in the U.S. onshore, and it will be the first to come back in to being an acceptable rate of return, and that's why we have the rig running there, and we're - and we've created the option to spend the completion dollars. Again, we'll hold that option until late in the year and then decide if we're going to spend them, we'll roll the DUCs into 2021 for those. But that program is pretty good economics around $40 flat, the way we look at it today. So that's why we're taking the actions we're taking.

Charles Meade

Got it. That's helpful. Brent. And then as a follow-up, any color you care to offer on where geographically the shut-ins that you are seeing for May and June are coming from?

Brent Smolik

Yeah. The both are going to comes from DJ and Delaware, and we started in that first tranche of the lower ray wells and the older wells. And so that naturally moves some of that more to DJ because we've got the older vertical wells in the program. Delaware is newer for us. So it has less of those low rate, late life, higher cost, lower margin kinds of wells in the portfolio, so probably something like two-third, a-third, DJ, Delaware.

Charles Meade

Thank you, Brent.

Our next question today will come from Welles Fitzpatrick of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey, good morning.

David Stover

Good morning, Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

You guys have talked a lot about the demand impacts in the Eastern Med. Just from a modeling perspective, should we expect those to materialize via volume or via price? And you talked about the margin impact was April flattish, maybe a little bit worse, as would be the trend on say, oil demand in general or more stable?

David Stover

Yeah. What was the second question?

Welles Fitzpatrick

Is the impact of the demand destruction in Levar and Tamar is that going to - is that going to flow through to you all via lower volumes or via a lower price? And you talked to it being impacting March. How did April look if, if you can give a guess?

David Stover

Yeah, for Tamar. Yeah. So, just again, a reminder that our prices are set by contract or by floors in the contract. And so those are long-term 10 to 15 year agreements that we have in place. Everybody is performing on those agreements and so really, we think of the uncertainty more is to volume uncertainty in the near-term because of the impacts on demand in the near-term. So that's the way we - so that's way we're tending to manage through it. We started the year really high. January and February, we hit days that were 1.6 to 1.8 Bcf a day gross, between Tamar and Leviathan. So that tells you what sort of - when the market is full on, cold days, high demand, we were able to deliver those kinds of numbers. We saw the impacts show up in March, so March was lower that goes into the average for the quarter.

And we're seeing about the same levels in April, as March. So what I hope, what we hope is the government has announced that they want to open up fairly aggressively. A lot of the offices are now up to 50% staff. Schools are opening. Summer is coming on. So as it trends back to sort of normalcy, we hope to get back on normal trends this summer.

Ken Fisher

But again, as Brent highlighted earlier, second quarter was always going to be the lowest quarter just from a seasonal standpoint. So that's been, what's kind of encouraging as even with COVID piece, it’s not that change like I said, maybe 10% to 15% we've seen in April, and that should get better as we go through the year.

David Stover

Just to remind everybody that this is almost pure natural gas. It almost all goes for power demand. So we don't have the same challenges when you're making motor fuels. This is electric demand in grid for both Israel and the region, Jordan and Egypt.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay. Perfect. And like you guys said in the prepared remarks, you guys have one of the best bank lines in the industry, really, really covenant light, et cetera. Why pull down on it at all, given the kind of strength of your position there?

David Stover

Well, we were concerned of the - what would happen in the banking system around the world, so was the abundance of caution, no concern about the availability of the facility. There's no redetermination or anything like that. So as everything returns to normal, we'll probably repay some of that cash.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Perfect. That’s what I figured. Thank you, all.

Our next question today will come from Scott Hanold of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Scott Hanold

Thanks. Good morning.

David Stover

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Hanold

Could you talk a little more on the volumes that you are curtailing and deferring and just give a sense of are they true shut-ins or are you choking the wells and, obviously, the decision to bring the wells back is different than the conversation you had a couple of questions ago on what it takes to drill a new well, can you talk about when those wells you think are going to start look economic?

David Stover

Yes, I would characterize ours as primarily shut-ins, especially the lower rate older wells, because part of what you're trying to do there is take out all the variable costs, and if you can variabilize some of the fixed cost and take that out as well. So you don't want to just crack or pinch those wells back. The other - the second tranche is the higher deliverability, higher rate wells, primarily this year, maybe late last year wells. And those will be probably full shut-ins as well for geographies within the field, parts of the field so we can idle all of the infrastructure to go along with it. Those are obviously the easiest to come back on, Scott, and it wouldn't be much above where we are today, price-wise, for those to be well above their variable cost. It's really a question that we're looking at longer-term PV value creation of delayed, deferring that production.

Scott Hanold

Yes. On the vertical wells, is there a chance that those may not come online for quite some time, considering - they probably have the highest fixed costs?

David Stover

Yes. We should be able to restart them. There is always going to be some probably that are difficult, that are hard to get them - get them kick back off again. But we should be able to restart most of the wells over time. The higher rate productive wells, we’ve got experience with either because we're fracking and we're offsetting and shutting in wells or because if we have upsets or plant by anything that we cause them to shut in, and we know those come back pretty well. You know the highest rate - highest deliverability wells can almost think of them as storage where we're just storing it in the ground, and then they'll respond pretty quickly when we turn them back on.

Scott Hanold

Okay. That's great. And then I'm curious about the decision to defer Colombia activity. And maybe I was mistaken, but I thought the capital outlay for this year was fairly small for that. And obviously, the opportunity could be somewhat impactful over time?

David Stover

Yes. I think the capital was around $50 million this year. And both from the standpoint of preserving that opportunity for next year or beyond, but also just all the uncertainty that was tied in with when our country is going to be able to resume, company's activity and so forth, it just didn't make sense to push that this year, but put it back in a more stable environment.

Ken Fisher

Yes. The only thing I may layer on top of that is there was a bit of a COVID overlay of that because being able to go in and start-up a new operation in country and be certain that we could supply the rig and with equipment and everything. It just - I think it makes - it's just more prudent to defer that until we get some better certainty in the world.

Scott Hanold

Understood. Thank you for that.

Our next question will come from Devin McDermott of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Devin McDermott

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So I wanted to just build on some of what's already come up, but really the free cash flow to the business. And if we think about some of the moving pieces going into 2021, you have the step up in Eastern Mediterranean volumes at the Egypt contract you mentioned, you have the step up in EG and also the step down in CapEx there. And you also have some of the ongoing efficiencies and cost savings that you've talked about that will flow through on a long-term basis. So what I wanted to ask is, with the onshore maintenance cap actually disclosed, $600 million to $700 million, what's kind of the breakeven oil price you need to be free cash flow neutral? It's early, the point at which you inflect to be free cash flow positive? And how that's trending over time?

David Stover

Well, I think the trend over time has been very positive. When you just think about all the things you described, it's probably $5 to $10, lower than maybe what it would have been previously. So you're looking on just a specific free cash flow number, you're probably in the 40 or less potential type range, again just you're still going to make your capital decisions based on the rate returns for those projects. And Brent talked about that, what you're looking for on a program U.S. is a program that - what the outlook of prices that support - what the outlook of prices that support generating at least 30% type return at the wellhead to cover the cost. So, all things trending in the right direction with the reset of costs both on the capital efficiency side and the underlying daily run rate of costs that we're seeing being reset here.

Devin McDermott

Makes a lot of sense. And my follow-up question is just a bit more just a bit more detail on the LEN off-take contracts. I think you mentioned in the slide that's linked to global benchmarks. Is that oil and pricing, gas benchmarks, how should we think about what's baked into the cash flow uplift you disclosed? And what kind of the sensitivities could be over time to that?

David Stover

Yeah. Those contracts are public, but what we've been signaling is that they're gas indexed to European gas prices. So if you start there, back out transport really competitive liquefaction you still get to - good netbacks in the field that pays out in a couple of years - pays out the project in a couple of years. So hopefully, that's enough clarity to kind of give you a sense of how strong the project is.

Devin McDermott

And does the cash flow uplift bake in something close to the strip for European gas prices for 2021?

David Stover

Yeah. I mean, you pick your price, but that's how we think about it is start with European landed LNG.

Devin McDermott

Perfect. Thank you. much.

Our next question today will come from Jeanine Wai of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Jeanine Wai

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Dave Stover

Hi, Jeanine.

Jeanine Wai

My first question, I'm just going to be following up on a few of the other questions on - regarding Michael and Devin's questions about maintenance CapEx. We've been pretty impressed by industry commentary on how much data claims are expected to improve of in 2021, given the big CapEx cuts this year. So do you have an estimate of how much improvement your base decline in the U.S. would have year-over-year?

And what's embedded into your updated $650 million maintenance number. And I know you mentioned this 10% to 12% decline is per quarter in 2Q - or in the second half of the year, but just wondering what that might improve to next year?

Dave Stover

Yeah. I think the thing you can look back is how prior years. As we layer in a new year's worth of capital and uplift on top of the existing base. We don't change the base that fast. Right. So it's going to be a few percentage better as we go from 2019 - or 2020 to 2021, if we have less new wells coming on this year than we otherwise would have had.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then maybe following up on Will's question on the Eastern Med. And I'm not sure how much detail you can discuss, but can you maybe talk a little bit more about the contract volumes? And how those fluctuate with oil prices? I guess, in particular, we're wondering if you can provide some color on the Delphinus contract that, if we understand those comments correctly and we might not, I think that contract allows the buyer to reduce volumes when Brent falls below $50 average for a single year, but I know there's a lot of moving pieces in that.

Brent Smolik

Yeah. Let me start that and then maybe hand it to Keith. So just a reminder that, that's the project that we're installing the compression on now. So we're on the ground working collaboratively to be able to get that compression up, because that's what allows us to step up the contract volumes from $250 million to $450 million at mid-year.

And so we're working with the buyers on the other side on - with Delphinus. So they're asking us to be ready to deliver that gas in the contract. So the - sort of the actions on the ground are that we're still moving forward with the step-up in the second half of the year. So, I don't know, Keith any other color on this conversation?

Keith Elliott

Yeah. I mean, Jeanine to your question, there's certainly - there are clauses in that contract that at a sustained Brent price below $50, they have some rights to temporarily reduce the take-or-pay. But I think the key point is what Brent is describing is, we're engaged with the customers down in Egypt. They're asking us for assurances that the compression is going to be online on July 1, they're not asking us about reduction in takes.

Jeanine Wai

Okay, great. That's very helpful. Thank you very much.

Our next question will come from Leo Mariani of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Leo Mariani

Hey, guys. Just wanted to follow up a little bit there on Israel. I certainly appreciate the color you guys have given. I guess, there's been some various agencies out there in the press that have kind of been reporting on, issues that you might be having there with the Israeli Competition Authority, I guess, with some of your minority partners there in Tamar. What can you sort of tell us about that? Do you see this as a major issue that could kind of impact volumes or price for Noble in Israel going forward?

David Stover

Yes, I think that the good piece there, Leo, that you're talking about is what's been under discussion is incremental volumes, new volume portion, and what the authority has said is for the partners to work it out, and send it back to the partners to work out any differences. And I think that's what's ongoing right now. So I find that all encouraging for process forward. And I don't see it having an impact this year. So I think it's just part of the process of new production coming online, and a growing market, too, over time.

Leo Mariani

Okay. That's helpful for sure. And just wanted to follow up on one of your earlier comments, I just wanted to make sure I sort of heard this right. I think you guys talked about sort of a $40 WTI price, given you a really nice rate of return in the DJ. So I just wanted to kind of get a sense of the $75 million to $100 million of potential extra capital in the fourth quarter from fracking those DJ wells, do you need to see 40, or is it below that, just given that you've already spent the drilling capital on those wells?

David Stover

No, I think we need to look at its full cycle for the well. And we need to have our belief that we're going to be in a forward world that's in the $40 range. So I think that's the way you need to think about it is we don't necessarily have to have it in the strip and be able to hedge it, but we got to have a belief that we're coming out of the recovery here. That's the way I would think about it. And I think since you've asked, Eli, I think it's important just to remind everybody that, that option will exist up until beginning of the fourth quarter if we spend that capital or not. So I think it's - we wanted to point it out to you because that's how we're thinking about the business and create that. But if we don't spend it, the US onshore will be sub $500 million this year.

Leo Mariani

Okay, that’s helpful color. Thank you.

Our next question will come from Gail Nicholson of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Gail Nicholson

Good morning. You guys have achieved really great efficiencies over the last several quarters in the US. With the deceleration of activity, what steps are you or can you take to make sure you preserve those efficiencies on a go-forward basis when activity resumes?

David Stover

That's a great question, Gail. Thank you. So part of what we've done as we've slowed the activity down, the teams that are working on that are doing everything we can to archive all of the best practices and processes that we've improved over the last two years or so to make sure that we've got every step of every part of the operation clearly documented on how we've been able to deliver it from that includes all the relationships with our service providers, and that means everything we do internally and how we plan and execute. So we've done it before. If you remember, we had a little slowdown in the fourth quarter at the end of 2019, and we ramped that activity back up in the first quarter of this year and look at the results of the first quarter this year, how good they are? So we got to restart plan that we're working on right now.

Gail Nicholson

Great. And then a part of the $225 million of savings you guys have talked about this year is asset retirement savings. Can you just talk - has that been completely removed for the system, or have you just pushed those AROs to the right?

David Stover

We've had efficiency gains in those, just like we have in other parts of our operations, so we're able to - it's primarily up in the DJ, but we're able to abandon the wells at a lower cost per well. But we're also doing less of them this year because we've reduced the drilling activity, so we have less plugging in and around the drilling program that we do in advance of drilling them. So it's a combination.

Brad Whitmarsh

Allison?

Ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude the question-and-answer session, and I'll now turn back to Brad Whitmarsh for closing remarks.

Brad Whitmarsh

Sure. Thanks again, everybody, for joining us. Kim and I are available to connect for any follow-ups. Don't hesitate to reach out. We look forward to talking with many of our shareholders and analyst virtually in the upcoming weeks. And I want to wish all the mother’s out there, Happy Mother’s Day. I hope everyone has a nice weekend.

