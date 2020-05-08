Reiterating Our Optimistic Take On Alphabet

We are reiterating that under our base-case scenario assumptions, our fair value estimate for shares of GOOG stands at $1,440 per share.

Image Shown: Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud segment is a small part of its company-wide business; however, the segment has had plenty of successes of late and going forward should eventually become a much more meaningful driver of growth. Image Source: Alphabet - February 2020 Presentation

By Callum Turcan

On April 23, we published a note on Seeking Alpha (link here) covering Alphabet Inc (GOOG) (GOOGL) that highlighted our discounted free cash flow process and why our fair value estimate for shares of GOOG stands at $1,440 per share (well above where GOOG is trading at as of this writing). Additionally, in that piece we covered why the top end of our fair value estimate range sits at $1,800 per share of GOOG (assuming the firm outperforms the assumptions laid out in our base case scenario), way above where the stock is trading at as of this writing. In this article, we will cover some of Alphabet's key valuation drivers and why we are optimistic on the digital advertising giant's growth runway, keeping short-term headwinds in mind.

Operational and Outlook Update

The ongoing coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic and the related slowdown/shutdown experienced in economies around the globe have severely weakened digital advertising spending levels, but we view this as only a temporary dynamic. Digital advertising spending will bounce back once the global economy begins to restart, in our view and the view of Alphabet's management team. Here's what Alphabet's management had to say during the firm's latest quarterly conference call:

It's now clear that once the emergency is past, the world will not look the same. Some social norms will change and many businesses are speaking to us, looking to reinvent their operations… Ultimately, we'll see a long-term acceleration of movement from businesses to digital services, including increased online work, education, medicine, shopping and entertainment. These changes will be significant and lasting… Overall, recovery in ad spend will depend on a return to economic activity. There are 2 key aspects of our business that give us confidence about the future. First, as we saw after 2008, one of the strongest features of Search is that it can be adjusted quickly, so it's relatively easier to turn off and then back on, and marketers see it as highly cost effective and ROI based. Second, our business is more diversified than it was in 2008. For example, Cloud. In the public sector, we are helping governments delivered critical health and social services. We are supporting the state of New York, new online unemployment application system as it deals with a significant increase in demand.

Alphabet's Google Cloud offering has had plenty of successes of late, with the segment's revenues up 53% last year. Splunk Inc (SPLK) formed a strategic partnership with Alphabet and Google Cloud in early-May 2020 that involves Splunk Cloud integrating its Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform as Software-as-a-Service with Google Cloud to give businesses the ability to monitor, analyze and make decisions based on actionable data without the need for additional infrastructure or other offerings. The goal appears to be to bulk up Google Cloud's ability to meet the needs of enterprise clients, which is a lucrative but very competitive part of the cloud computing business.

While Google Cloud is a relatively small part of Alphabet's business, it is quickly becoming much more meaningful and going forward, should represent a major growth driver for the firm's future revenues, profits, operating cash flows, and ultimately free cash flows. In Alphabet's first quarter of 2020 earnings report, Google Cloud's sales grew by 23% year-over-year and represented 11% of the firm's total GAAP revenues (in 2017, Google Cloud represented less than 4% of Alphabet's total GAAP revenues).

Projections

In the upcoming three graphics down below, we lay out Alphabet's expected revenue growth trajectory, operating cash flow growth trajectory, and the firm's free cash flow (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures) growth trajectory over the coming years. These trajectories are based on our enterprise cash flow models, where we model out a firm's expected future financial performance into perpetuity. The blue dots in the three upcoming graphics down below highlight our bull case scenario forecasts, the grey lines highlight our base case scenario forecasts, and the green dots highlight our bear case scenario forecasts as it relates to the expected future trajectory of Alphabet's financial performance.

As it relates to our expectations for meaningful revenue growth at Alphabet, our models forecast that secular growth tailwinds will enable the firm to continue growing at a nice clip through the early-2020s and beyond, however, its fiscal 2020 performance will likely take a hit due to the negative impact COVID-19 is having on digital advertising budgets but we are taking the long-term view here. The upcoming graphic down below highlights the expected trajectory of Alphabet's revenues over the coming years. To learn more about discounted cash-flow modeling, please read the book Value Trap.

Image Shown: Alphabet's expected top-line growth is supported by secular growth tailwinds. In the medium-term, growth will primarily come from its enormous digital advertising business and its relatively small but growing cloud computing business. Longer term, its self-driving subsidiary Waymo offers plenty of upside. Image Source: Valuentum

Given that Alphabet's margins are quite high relatively speaking, its revenue growth should result in meaningful cash flow growth as showcased in the upcoming picture down below.

Image Shown: Due to the high margin nature of Alphabet's business model, the firm's forecasted future top-line growth should filter down to strong cash flow growth over the coming years, in our view. Image Source: Valuentum

Alphabet's capital expenditure requirements are relatively low, meaning the firm does not need to make material capital investments to grow its cash flows (some level of investment is required, but unlike a major industrial firm that would need to invest in building new factories to grow output, Alphabet simply needs to invest in things like new data centers and office buildings). That better allows for its forecasted future net operating cash flow growth to translate into free cash flow growth, and that trajectory is highlighted in the upcoming graphic down below.

Image Shown: Strong forecasted future operating cash flow growth and relatively tame capital expenditure requirements underpins our expectations for Alphabet to generate material free cash flow growth going forward, according to our enterprise cash flow models. Image Source: Valuentum

Concluding Thoughts

Other than Alphabet's stellar cash flow profile and rock-solid growth runway, the firm was sitting on a massive $117.2 billion cash and cash-like pile at the end of the first quarter of 2020, along with $12.4 billion in non-marketable investments. Stacked up against no short-term debt and just $5.0 billion in long-term debt at the end of the same period, Alphabet's pristine balance sheet is an immense source of strength during harrowing times such as these. We continue to like Alphabet as a growth play with plenty of capital appreciation upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice. Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) Class C shares are included in Valuentum's simulated Best Ideas Newsletter portfolio.