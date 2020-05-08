Hersha Hospitality Trust: Q1 In A Nutshell

Given that Q2 is expected to be even worse and that the indebtedness is going from bad to worse, a further downside remains my base case scenario.

The cash burn has already started despite increased borrowings by $32 million. This is significantly worse than my estimate which was based on very conservative assumptions.

Revenues have fallen massively despite strong January and February, and the initiated cost cutting programme does not offset the drop in the top-line.

HT published its Q1, 2020 earnings, which missed the consensus EPS expectations by 49%. The figures were in line with my bearish expectations prior to the Q1 release.

One day prior to the earnings release by Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) I published an article arguing that the risk of experiencing further downside is high and that the future growth prospects are seriously impaired.

The following were the key building blocks / facts of this thesis:

Massive hit on the occupancy rates - 8 out of 10 hotels vacant as of April 29.

Decreased average daily rate (ADR) across all of hotels - given the fact that leading analysts indicate that this crisis is expected to be 9x worse than 9/11.

HT will manage to reduce its costs significantly, but not to an extent to offset the drop in revenues (e.g., interest expense and real estate property taxes and insurance remain the same).

HT will save some cash from reduced capex, but the probability of seeing some notable investments in the Q1 is high due to commitments in January and February.

Considering only cash items (i.e. except D&A), HT is expected to burn circa $30 million in the subsequent quarters (Q2 for sure, Q3 / Q4- subject to how the crisis evolves) - according to my analysis in the previously mentioned article. According to my analysis, Q1 is expected to be cash-neutral for HT due to strong first two months of the Q1.

Quarterly preferred payments of $6 million have been already suspended and accumulated to be paid out once HT's business operations get back to normal.

HT will have to deal with a tremendous refinancing event in 1 - 3 years time - more than half of the outstanding debt to be refinanced.

Finally and most importantly, HT's balance sheet is significantly leveraged with debt to total assets ratio close to 90% and debt to EBITDA above 12x. This, obviously, limits HT's ability to weather this crisis smoothly in a manner that leaves no permanent damage to the shareholders' wealth.

The bottom line (i.e. my opinion) was to avoid investing in HT and look for other opportunities with not as steep downside risk as it is for HT. The solvency risk is distant but the likelihood of capturing solid expected returns is very low due to "no ammo / balance sheet to fight a number of serious body blows".

So, since the publication of my article, HT has dropped 13%. The consensus EPS estimate going into Q1 stood at ($0.51). The actual Q1 figures have surprised with an even more profound EPS loss of ($0.76).

Let's take a look now what the Q1 earning figure imply (i.e. what are the key takeaways) and whether the thesis remains intact.

Takeaway #1 - Revenues fell massively despite strong January and February

My estimate which was based on rather conservative assumption indicated indicated $95 million in revenues. Unfortunately, HT reported lower top-line of $90 million which translates to a y-o-y decline of 20%.

Bear in mind that these results are just because of weak March, while January and February resulted in a positive RevPar growth. Actually, March was even worse than cause for 20% decline - it also destroyed the growth achieved during the first two months. Put differently, if we assumed a flat sales development for the first two months, the consequences would be more negative.

What is interest here is that ADR declined just by 0.8% implying that lower occupancy rate (i.e. 61%) was the main driver for the plugning revenues.

I think that lower ADRs are inevitable for HT as the whole industry suffer from vacant rooms and thus initiates aggressive measures to bring the occupancy levels back to some norm. Obviously, lowering the room prices is the first thing to do in such scenario.

Lastly, my assumption for the implied occupancy rate for March stood at 20%, which matches the overall consensus expectations for the whole hotel/lodging sector. If we try to input the occupancy rate for March using the reported figures, we arrive at 23% (assuming 80% for January and February and knowing that the occupancy rate for Q1 landed at 61%).

Again, this just proves that HT is no exception when it comes the consequences of the COVID-19. Where HT is an exception though, is in its tremendously leveraged balance sheet.

Takeaway #2 - Reduced opex, but at slower pace than the sales decrease

My estimate for the Q1 non-cash item adjusted opex was $72 million. HT reported $106 million in opex for Q1. However, if we exclude the depreciation and amortization expense items, then the number decreases to $82 million.

Putting this into relative terms, the opex declined by 8% while the revenues retreated by 20%. This is a huge gap and a clear indicative of large gaps in the cash flows.

Most of this divergence is attributable to the embedded operating leverage, where the fixed cost items are way harder to adjust to match the delta of the top-line. However, we have to also recognize the fact that HT initiated massive cost cutting somewhere at the end of March. It usually takes some time for the effects to kick-in and show up on the reports. I expect that the gap between decrease in sales and opex will become small (yet, not fully closed).

Takeaway #3 - The cash burn has already started

My expectation was that HT will manage to avoid any cash burn and report a cash-neutral quarter. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

HT reported lower cash and its equivalents by ca. $4 million. If we dig deeper, we can notice that HT has borrowed additional $32 million during the Q1.

We have not seen the capex flows, but it is highly likely that a notable chunk of $36 million was attributable to the committed investment projects in January and February.

Nevertheless, the facts are depressing and bode very challenging times for HT.

Takeaway #4 - Covenant waivers in place until June, 2021; but the debt keeps getting bigger and bigger

In the Q1 earning release, Mr. Shah (NYSE:CEO) said:

We reached an agreement with our bank group to amend our existing Bank Credit Facility to access an additional $100 million on our $250 million Senior Revolving Credit Facility. Our amendment also includes a financial covenant holiday through March 31, 2021 yielding operational and financial flexibility for the portfolio through June 30, 2021.

This tells us that HT has been awarded with one year period to stabilize its balance sheet in order to comply with the existing loan covenants.

An important question here is whether HT will manage to improve the capital structure until June, 2021. In my opinion, certainly not. But if you ask me whether HT's debt providers will force the HT into bankruptcy (i.e. not negotiate some extensions) - I have no clue. It will largely depend on how fast HT will stop the cash drain and restore the covenant values to the previously stipulated levels. This, in turn, is contingent on how fast the global economy gets back on track (which is a huge unknown for all of us).

Just to quickly support my opinion on why HT will not succeed in bringing the covenants down to some acceptable levels:

HT had an extraordinary growth in January and February that was all wiped away by the massive turnabout experienced in March. In Q2 we will have April, which is perhaps even worse than March. Plus the subsequent months with considerably subdued demand (i.e. low occupancy rates, lower ADR etc.).

Now, if you put that into context of massive indebtedness, which has just gotten worse, it is extremely hard to argue the opposite. For instance, Q1 has reduced the equity BV by $60 million, increased interest expense, brought down EBITDA, and increased liability by ~ $30 million.

The bottom line

The Q1, 2020 earnings figures were more or less in line with what I expected - destroyed top-line, cost cuts which do not cover the loss in the revenues and increased leverage, ultimately leading to significant cash drain.

The liquidity is still sufficient to survive the remaining year without taking more debt or issuing ton of shares. Nevertheless, there are two critical elements that force me to maintain my bearish stance:

HT has covenant waivers in place until June, 2021. The likelihood of HT achieving healthy covenants again is quite small given the increased leverage in Q1, and Q2 ahead which is expected to be even worse. Nobody knows whether the existing debt providers will extend the terms, and if they do - on what terms. HT's growth prospects are seriously impaired due to enormous amounts of debt which is expected to balloon even further, lack of necessary capex to maintain competitive advantage, accrued preferred payments which will have to be serviced at one point, massive amount of debt falling due in 1-3 years etc.

In my opinion, there are far more attractive investment opportunities in the hotel / lodging REIT sector with a lower downside risk and more sustainable uppside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.