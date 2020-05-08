Nvidia's Technology Is Largely COVID-19 Proof

Nvidia (NVDA) gained success largely from its gaming GPU processors. While the gaming GPUs are still successful for the company, Nvidia has a lot of potential growth for numerous artificial intelligence [AI] applications. The AI applications include gaming but also move into many other important areas of the economy.

Nvidia is also producing AI processors for improved language understanding, optimized search engine recommendations, public cloud, and for vertical industries such as logistics, retail, and warehousing. These applications are being used during the COVID-19 crisis. They are likely to be used when we emerge from the crisis. As a result, Nvidia is expected to achieve above-average gains in revenue and earnings over the next three years.

Nvidia's Growth Opportunities

Nvidia's outlook looks positive with the growth and variety of applications for AI. Nvidia's GeForce has been gamers' preferred choice according to the company. Ray tracing, which provides realistic-looking lighting effects, is available exclusively through Nvidia's GeForce RTX technology. See examples of ray tracing at this link.

Source: The graphic above shows the global market size in the areas where Nvidia's products are used.

The company experienced strong sales in Q4 where its products were used to power the following game titles: Call of Duty, Modern Warfare, eSports, RTX SUPER products. Within the eSports category, the League of Legends Championship attracted 100 million viewers, which was on par with this year's Super Bowl viewership. eSports games could be getting a boost as regular sporting events are on hold during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Nvidia's GPU-based gaming laptops experienced double-digit year-over-year growth for 8 consecutive quarters. This shows that there are serious gamers that are able to spend money on top gaming technology, which can cost from $1000 to over $2500 per laptop. This demonstrates that gaming provides an ongoing growth opportunity for Nvidia.

AI is the big potential future driver of growth according to Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang. Huang explained that there are 4 main parts to this growth in the February 2020 Q4 conference call. The first driver is the concept of inference. Inference, also known as inference engine, applies logical rules to a knowledge base to form new information. For example, inference could take facts such as what products customers purchased, what their interests are, and where they are located to determine a marketing plan for them.

The second driver of AI growth are models that achieve breakthroughs. Nvidia's products have a low latency which is required for these fast solutions. Some examples of AI applications are language recognition/understanding apps and recommendation systems for internet search which is now using deep learning.

The third driver is growth in public cloud. Growth in public cloud is coming from many AI start-ups that are developing AI software in the cloud. Jensen Huang stated that the amount of AI start-ups is in the thousands. The public cloud is easy for start-ups to use due to their small size and since they are just starting out.

The fourth growth driver for AI is vertical industries. This includes logistics, retail, and warehousing. Companies/organizations such as Walmart (WMT), USPS, and American Express (AXP) have large amounts of data that need analytics/predictive analytics. AI allows for the effective analysis of data and to make it useful for organizations to use for their benefit.

Another aspect of industries in terms of AI is known as Edge AI. This allows real-time operations such as certain actions, data creation, and decisions that need to occur in milliseconds. Edge AI applications include robots, self-driving vehicles, and wearable devices (improving battery life by reducing battery consumption). Edge AI allows for local data processing that is not transmitted. This technology can help avoid issues with streaming which can cause privacy vulnerabilities.

Real-world solutions that we are likely to see from AI are: enhanced shopping experiences (better inventory systems/smarter layouts/smarter checkout systems), increased factory floor visibility/solutions, real-time traffic monitoring for safer roads, genomic computing, 5G acceleration, and more.

Mellanox Acquisition is Now Complete

The acquisition of Mellanox just closed on April 27, 2020. The acquisition combines AI technology with data processing and high-speed computing. This is expected to drive the next-generation data centers. These companies can leverage their technologies and their markets to offer improved solutions. This should allow customers to achieve increased performance while lowering operating costs. The acquisition of Mellanox should also help add to Nvidia's strong growth over the long term.

Valuation

I typically use the PEG ratio to value above-average growth companies like Nvidia. I'm specifically using the forward PEG which takes the estimated 3 to 5 year average annual expected earnings growth into consideration. Nvidia is trading with a PEG of 2.25. The valuation is overstretched with the PEG above two. The high growth stocks that I've studied tend to perform well when the PEG is between one and two. So, investors might be better off waiting for a pullback for the stock's valuation to improve.

The stock is nearing an overbought condition on the daily chart. So, it might be better for investors to wait for the stock to move closer to an oversold level (below 30 on the RSI indicator). The MACD is chopping around a high level and not giving a clear consistent signal yet. The money flow [CMF] has been declining, indicating that the stock price may follow. Therefore, investors can remain patient and keep Nvidia on a watch list for a better entry point.

Increased Earnings Guidance

It is noteworthy to mention that Nvidia has been getting earnings estimate upgrades from analysts over the past 90 days. Consensus EPS estimates increased from $7.26 three months ago to $7.59 for FY21 which ends in January 2021. The upgraded guidance came from 35 analysts. There have been some fluctuations in both directions for the estimates during this time, but the bottom line is a 4.5% increase within 90 days.

Many companies have been lowering guidance for this year as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19. However, Nvidia's products are mostly used in applications that are not negatively affected by the virus and the business shutdowns. Gamers are probably gaming more than ever during the shutdowns. Of course, cloud support, video editing, product designing, etc. from Nvidia's processors are still largely being done during this time.

Nvidia's mostly pandemic-proof business is probably the main reason why the stock is close to its 52-week high of $316 set back in February.

Nvidia's Long-Term Investment Outlook

Nvidia's ability to remain largely unscathed during the COVID-19 crisis helps the company and stock to stand out as compared to many other businesses. The company may not be this bullet-proof in all recessions. Of course, there could be some unexpected developments in this current situation that negatively affect Nvidia. However, the current situation hasn't harmed Nvidia much thus far.

The long-term outlook for Nvidia looks strong. The growth of AI applications in gaming, cloud, and various industries is likely to help drive above-average revenue and earnings increases for multiple years (3 to 5 years). Grand View Research estimates that the global AI market can grow at an annual pace of about 46% by 2025. That should provide a significant tailwind for Nvidia as its products are used for numerous applications across many industries.

Nvidia's stock and the broader market are approaching an overbought condition. Therefore, a better entry point for the stock is possible on a pullback. Therefore, I remain neutral on the stock in the near term.

The 2020s will see the transformation of the economy during the 4th Industrial Revolution. We are also running head first into a wave of demographic and debt driven problems that will need solving. A cautious, but forward looking approach, will be required to thrive in what could be a lost investing decade for many, much like 2000-2009. Benefit from the insights of Kirk Spano, Dividend Sleuth and David Zanoni. Get exclusive investment ideas based upon in-depth and up close research that few others do. Sign-up now for a free trial and 20% first year discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI]. Subscribers also get SWOT analyses (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) on this company and others.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.