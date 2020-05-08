Beyond Meat: No Relief Yet

On the bright side, Beyond Meat managed to take on a new $150 million revolving line of credit that should ease some of its liquidity pressure.

Beyond Meat also expects some margin headwinds in Q2 as it shifts some of its inventory from the restaurant channel into retail.

However, the company has offered precious little detail on how sales in Q2 and the remainder of FY20 will be impacted.

Beyond Meat (BYND) has been a big question mark all year. The plant-based meat maker has enjoyed becoming one of the hottest food trends of the past year, signing on major partnerships with big chains as diverse as Subway to Starbucks (SBX), but the threat of the coronavirus loomed large over the stock. With so much of its sales owing to the restaurant channel, how would the global shutdowns impact sales?

Beyond Meat gave us a partial answer when it unveiled its Q1 earnings, causing the shares to jump nearly 20% and putting it near year-to-date highs:

In my view, the optimism for Beyond Meat is premature. Investors cheering the Q1 earnings beat should recall that Beyond Meat has historically beat Wall Street's modest expectations by a wide margin, and importantly, Q1 only factors in one month (March) of coronavirus-impacted results. But like several other companies, Beyond Meat has acknowledged that its performance visibility is limited throughout the rest of the year, and it's suspending its guidance for both Q2 and FY20:

Figure 1. Beyond Meat guidance withdrawal Source: Beyond Meat Q1 earnings release

In short, we haven't learned anything yet. The risks I highlighted in my prior article are still very prevalent concerns:

With most of its sales deriving from restaurants, Beyond Meat would see growth hiccups this year

The higher cost of plant-based meats may make the fad lose momentum in a time when regular U.S. households are hurting (it will be a long time until plant-based meats come down in price, with Beyond Meat targeting price parity only by 2024)

Beyond Meat's bullish momentum is premature. Stay on the sidelines for this stock.

Q1 download: we've only seen the first hints of restaurant weakness, though some bright spots in profitability

Now let's dive into Beyond Meat's first-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Beyond Meat 1Q20 results

Source: Beyond Meat Q1 earnings release

The headline result that got investors excited: revenues still grew at a blistering 142% y/y pace to $97.1 million, crushing Wall Street's expectations of $87.1 million (+117% y/y) by a huge twenty-five point margin. However, we do have to add some perspective to this beat: Beyond Meat has historically had no issues guiding low and overachieving far beyond its targets, with the average sales beat for Beyond Meat in the past three quarters at 23%. Secondly, even though revenue more than doubled this quarter, it did decelerate sharply from 213% y/y growth in Q4, with the pickup in retail sales not sufficient to fully offset the losses in restaurant revenue.

Here's how that revenue broke down by channel:

Figure 3. Beyond Meat revenue mix by channel Source: Beyond Meat Q1 earnings release

As seen above, U.S. retail and foodservice growth are approximately on par at ~156% y/y now, though restaurants had previously been growing much faster than Beyond Meat's retail channel. Big partnerships have been the bread-and-butter for Beyond Meat from both a brand marketing perspective as well as sales, but with the first quarter only containing one month of coronavirus-impacted results, we can only guess at how restaurant performance will trend in Q2 and beyond. It's also worth noting that even though foodservice revenues are up 156% y/y, they fell -60% quarter-over-quarter from $57.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Beyond Meat's management has made no claims of optimism or foresight into the range of outcomes on the foodservice side, with CEO Evan Brown noting as follows o the Q1 earnings call:

Before closing, I want to be as clear as possible with respect to our view on the impact of the current pandemic on our business. It is having and will continue to have a negative impact in the short term. This impact was largely due to the disruption of normal business operations within the foodservice sector. We can neither predict when or in what form normalcy will resume for our customers in this segment, nor when we'll see resumption of any expansion plans for our product lines for those QSR customers who are in trial or test phase. For these reasons, we are joining many other companies in the food and beverage industry who are withdrawing guidance until further notice."

Though some states are in the process of re-opening, restaurants are often left out of the "Wave 1" category of businesses allowed to re-open. Restaurants that eventually do re-open are also expected to space out diners and limit capacity, hurting overall sales. And my personal hypothesis is that when consumers go out to dine again, plant-based meats will be lower on diners' priority lists. In short, though Beyond Meat's shares have risen more than 2x from mid-March lows near $50, it's far too soon to be optimistic on Beyond Meat's performance - there's still plenty of uncertainty.

That being said, there were some bright spots in Q1 that we would be remiss not to mention. One of the most obvious strengths is that Beyond Meat actually generated a positive GAAP net profit in Q1, a rarity for a recent IPO that is growing at such a rapid pace as Beyond Meat. GAAP net income swung to a positive $1.8 million, or EPS of $0.03, which is far better than Wall Street's consensus of -$0.06. The major driver here was an ongoing improvement in gross margins - up to 38.8% this quarter, 12 points better than 26.8% in the prior-year quarter, as Beyond Meat captures efficiencies of scale.

However, this comes with a caveat. Beyond Meat's CFO warned that gross margins would dip in Q2 (and potentially beyond), as the company has had to repackage higher-margin/higher-volume inventory intended for the foodservice channel into grocery packages for the retail channel.

There's one more bright spot to mention, however, and that's the fact that Beyond Meat in late April managed to open a new $150 million line of credit, with a $200 million "accordion" feature that could raise Beyond Meat's liquidity by up to $350 million. As of the end of Q1, Beyond Meat had just $246.4 million in cash against $30.6 million in debt. And though Beyond Meat had positive GAAP profits in Q1, that didn't translate easily into cash flow, with investments into inventory and ongoing capex spend producing a free cash flow loss of -$29.6 million in Q1, a 73% higher cash flow loss than Q1 of last year. But with the additional revolver debt padding Beyond Meat's cash balances, we're no longer concerned that the company could face a liquidity crunch over the next few quarters.

Key takeaways

We have to put all of Beyond Meat's uncertainties in light of its valuation, which, at current share prices near $120, has soared to a market cap of $7.35 billion. Netting out the $246.4 million on Beyond Meat's current balance sheet against $30.6 million of debt gives the company an enterprise value of $7.14 billion.

Prior to yanking its guidance for 2020, Beyond Meat pegged its targets for the year at $500 million in revenue and 8.5% in adjusted EBITDA margins, putting its valuation multiple at 14.3x EV/FY20 revenues and 168x EV/FY20 Adjusted EBITDA. Bear in mind that the coronavirus was not factored in when Beyond Meat issued that outlook in February, so actual results will likely be far worse. These valuation multiples take Beyond Meat into speculative territory, especially given the fact that even Beyond Meat's management can't yet quantify the scope of the problem the company faces in the foodservice channel.

Resist the temptation to buy this momentum stock on the upswing - the company's latest Q1 update doesn't give us any relief yet on fundamentals.

