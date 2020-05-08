Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of May 11

Last week, 3 All-Stars cut the dividend and 3 came through with a raise.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

We are in the heart of earnings season and it has been a very busy few weeks. Although there are a slew of earnings upcoming, there is only one Canadian Dividend All-Star on tap to announce a dividend raise.

As discussed over the past few weeks, investors need to keep their expectations in check. Since the last update, an additional 10 TSX-listed companies have either cut or suspended the dividend.

Of those, three were Canadian Dividend All-Stars bringing the total to 10 thus far.

Given the continued uncertainty, it is likely that many companies will opt to keep the dividend steady if COVID-19 mitigation efforts are having a material impact on operations.

These weekly write-ups are starting to shift focus from dividend growth, to warning of potential dividend cuts and suspensions.

Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last week’s results

It was one of the busiest weeks of the year and it delivered a little bit of everything.

First, the bad news.

Suncor (SU)[TSX:SU], Domtar (UFS)[TSX:UFS] and Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF)[TSX:ZZZ] became the latest All-Stars to cut dividends. Although disappointing, it wasn’t a huge surprise.

In my write-ups from last week I explained how both Sleep Country and Domtar were likely to cut or suspend the dividend. Sleep Country suspended the dividend and it loses All Star status after a only few brief months on the list. Domtar’s streak ends after a decade.

For its part, Suncor wasn’t expected to raise dividends but all eyes were on the company. In the end, the oil major slashed the dividend by 55% effectively ending the company’s 17-year dividend growth streak.

An unfortunate turn of events considering the company raised the dividend by 11% in February. As disappointing as it may be, the cut was a prudent move. We are still a long way from Suncor’s break-even WTI price of US$35 per barrel.

As for the rest, George Weston (OTCPK:WNGRF)[TSX:WN], Finning International (OTCPK:FINGF)[TSX:FTT], Telus (TU)[TSX:T] opted to keep the dividend steady. While Franco-Nevada (FNV)[TSX:FNV], Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)[TSX:AQN] and Industrial Alliance (IDLLF)[TSX:IAG] came through with their annual raise.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Franco-Nevada 4.00% $0.01 4.00% $0.01 $0.26 Algonquin Power 10.00% $0.0141 10.00% $0.0141 $0.1551 IA Group 2-3% $0.02-0.03 7.78% $0.035 $0.485

*FNV and AQN are dual-listed and pay the dividend in U.S. Dollars.

As expected, Franco-Nevada proved yet again to be the industry’s premier dividend growth company. As the only All-Star in the gold industry, it remains best-in-class. The 4% raise was inline with historical averages and the new payout is now $0.26 per share.

Algonquin’s 10% raise is a reminder to investors – utilities are some of the safest income stocks on the TSX Index. The double-digit raise was no surprise and was inline with company guidance. At this point, there is no reason to doubt the company can’t deliver on strong dividend growth through 2022.

Finally, Industrial Alliance came through with a slightly higher than expected raise. As anticipated however, the 7.78% raise was significantly lower than the historical 11% annual average. The company’s new quarterly dividend is now $0.485 per share.

Upcoming dividend raises, cuts or suspensions

ONEX Corp (OTCPK:ONEXF)[TSX:ONEX]

Current Streak: 7 years

7 years Current Yield: 0.62%

0.62% Earnings: May 15, 2020

What can investors expect: ONEX is an asset management firm with approximately $38.4 billion in assets under management. It has consistently raised the dividend along with first quarter results. Of note, ONEX pays the dividend in U.S. Dollars.

The company’s less than 1% yield won’t excite investors, however it does have a healthy dividend growth rate. Since the dividend growth streak began, it has consistently raised in the mid-teens.

Will ONEX raise in 2020? This is a tough call. It recently acquired WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline. Given the impacts to the industry, it is likely to have a material impact on company results.

On the bright side, it had $1.8 billion in cash at the end of last quarter. This is more than enough to cover dividends which represents an annual cash outflow of approximately US$30 million.

If the company raises, it is likely to dip below historical averages.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5% $0.005 $0.105

Disclosure: I am/we are long TU, SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.