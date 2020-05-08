Health Catalyst Prepares For Pandemic Sales Slowdown

My bias on the stock in the short term is Neutral.

HCAT has grown impressively but faces slower sales cycles and uncertain hospital willingness to spend as the Covid19 pandemic continues to weigh on activity.

The firm provides software to healthcare organizations to analyze and optimize their operations.

Health Catalyst went public in July 2019, raising $182 million in gross proceeds from an IPO.

Company

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Health Catalyst was founded in 2008 and has developed a suite of healthcare data and analytic services, including a data platform, analytics software, and professional services expertise.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Daniel Burton, who has been with the firm since 2011 and previously co-founded HB Ventures.

The Healthcare Catalyst platform enables healthcare providers to manage their data more efficiently, obtain actionable analytical insights, and produce measurable financial, clinical and operational improvements.

Below is an animation overview video of the Health Catalyst Data Operating System [DOS]:

Source: Health Catalyst

The Healthcare Catalyst DOS is an open, flexible, and scalable data platform that enables data aggregation and analytics from numerous sources.

The company’s analytical applications are built upon the DOS data platform to provide customers with domain-specific actionable insights to improve operational flow.

HCAT additionally has a team of experts, including analytics experts and domain experts that utilize the company’s technology to help customers achieve improvements at a faster rate.

Management claims that since 2015, the company’s solutions have delivered over 650 customer-verified improvements across clinical, financial, and operational domains.

In 2018, HCAT acquired Medicity and its customer base of over 100 clients, including 21 state and regional healthcare information exchanges, health plans, and large employers as well as 75 health systems facilitating the support of over 75 million patients.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by MarketsandMarkets, the global healthcare analytics market was valued at $14 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $50.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% between 2019 and 2024, as shown in the graphic below:

Source: MarketsandMarkets

The main factors driving market growth include government initiatives to increase Electronic Health Record [EHR] adoption, rise in venture capital investments, growing need to reduce healthcare expenditure and improve patient outcomes, and the rise of big data in healthcare among others.

The North American region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to growing federal mandates to decrease healthcare costs, increasing regulatory requirements, rise in EHR adoption and increasing government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements.

Major competitors that provide or are developing healthcare data and analytics solutions include:

Epic Systems

Cerner (CERN)

IBM (IBM)

SAS Institute

Allscripts (MDRX)

McKesson Corporation (MCK)

MedeAnalytics

Inovalon (INOV)

Oracle (ORCL)

Recent Performance

HCAT’s topline revenue by quarter has grown impressively over the past five quarters, with Q4 2019’s results more than 20% higher than the same quarter in 2018:

Gross profit by quarter has also grown at approximately the same trajectory:

Operating losses by quarter have unfortunately not made any serious headway toward breakeven:

Earnings per share (Diluted) have similarly remained far away from breakeven:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

Since its IPO, HCAT’s stock price has risen 4.6 percent vs. the U.S. Healthcare Services index’ rise of 20.3 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 2.4 percent over the past 12 months, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $966,840,000 Enterprise Value $791,220,000 Price / Sales 3.07 Enterprise Value / Sales 5.11 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -17.45 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$8,950,000 Revenue Growth Rate 37.63% Earnings Per Share [FWD] -$0.86

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to HCAT would be Inovalon (INOV); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Inovalon (INOV) Health Catalyst (HCAT) Variance Price / Sales 3.99 3.07 -23.0% Enterprise Value / Sales 5.45 5.11 -6.3% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 19.55 -17.45 -189.3% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $26,300,000 -$8,950,000 -134.0% Revenue Growth Rate 12.2% 37.6% 208.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call for Q4 and full year 2019, management highlighted its total revenue growth in 2019 of 38% amid an increase of 430 basis points for adjusted gross margin.

The firm posted lower adjusted EBITDA loss at $27.4 million versus a negative $38.1 million in 2018.

So, HCAT made some progress toward EBITDA breakeven, but still finished 2019 far away from that milestone.

During the year, HCAT grew its dollar-based net retention rate, from 107% in 2018 to 109% in 2019.

For subscription-based revenue models, this is a meaningful metric as it shows the firm’s ability to expand its revenue from an existing cohort of customers, resulting in improved sales and marketing efficiencies.

Also, it speaks to product market fit as customers seek to expand their purchases, resulting in negative net churn.

Looking ahead, management sees a continued increase in demand for digitization of health care operations, which necessarily benefit from insights derived from applications such as HCAT’s.

The earnings call took place on February 27 and management didn’t notice any Covid19 pandemic effect on its business at that date.

It is likely that in the interim, that has changed markedly, with slower sales cycles a result.

Additionally, many hospitals are facing severe financial problems, as they have eliminated most optional health procedures to free up beds for Covid19 cases; however, many hospitals are less than half full, with the expected cases not materializing.

I suspect that HCAT’s remaining 2020 results will be negatively affected by the pandemic, resulting in slower revenue growth and a further delay in improving its operating results.

Accordingly, despite HCAT’s longer term bright outlook, my bias on the stock in the short term is Neutral, at least until the next earnings call and we see the effects of the pandemic on the firm’s operations and forward guidance.

