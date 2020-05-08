Global Oil-On-Water Set To Peak With Big Crude Export Drops Seen In May

The substantial drop in global crude export will likely put in a top for global oil-on-water in May. We fully expect global oil inventories to peak within the next week or two, with inventories drawing down starting in June.

Physical crude market has also tightened materially in the last 2 weeks, but crude is not out of the woods yet. Global refining margins need to move much higher to support crude prices.

Welcome to the big export drop edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Global oil inventories are peaking as we speak. Genscape reported a draw in Cushing from last Friday to this Tuesday, indicating US oil production shut-in volumes now really accelerating. We wrote on Wednesday that the implied US oil production is at ~11 mb/d and set to move even lower in May and June.

The figure remains preliminary, but early indications are that global supply losses are being felt. Brent timespreads have also narrowed materially in the last 2 weeks, indicating a tightening in the physical market.

While we believe that oil is still not out of the woods yet as global refining margins need to move much higher in order for throughput to increase, the worst is likely behind us for the oil market.

In addition, given the recent Saudi Aramco official selling price or OSP announcement for June, the crude export drop is likely to be at the lows in June. We are also seeing export pressure build for US crude exports, indicating lower volumes going forward. The combination of the supply cut and reduction in crude exports will start to push the crude market into a deficit come June.

We fully expect global oil inventories to peak within the next week or two, with inventories drawing down starting in June.

