Diamondback Energy: Quality Guidance From Management

These are currently tough times for oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms. No player in this space that I have seen has been immune from the carnage wreaked on the industry and it's likely that a number of firms will not survive the current downturn. One company that is looking decent, given the circumstances, happens to be Diamondback Energy (FANG). In its latest earnings release, the management team at the firm revealed some necessary, if painful, revisions to the company's operating plan. These maneuvers, while not ideal, will aid the company in weathering the crisis. And while some things are still unknown about what investors can expect moving forward, management has at least been awfully transparent regarding the business's current condition. This is a major plus in the eyes of shareholders and it warrants some special consideration.

Diamondback is joining the reduction club

The sudden and violent drop in energy prices that the world has experienced this year (particularly the US with WTI pricing briefly turning negative) was pretty much unexpected. Companies that prior to the decline looked solid and full of opportunity morphed into risky ventures in the span of several days. The most unlucky firms are those, like Whiting Petroleum (WLL), that will not survive the crisis. Most others, in order to remain robust prospects, must resort to pain revisions to their production plans. Diamondback falls in this second group.

According to management, the first quarter of the company's 2020 fiscal year was actually pretty positive from a production standpoint. During the quarter, the firm's output came in 3% higher than it was a quarter earlier and it was up 12% year-over-year. The firm did generate a net loss for the quarter, but its cash flow metrics were sound. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact associated with non-controlling interests, was $670 million. Including it, this figure was $713 million. Operating cash flow, meanwhile, was a robust $849 million.

Despite this attractive first glance, management understands that few firms can thrive in the current environment for long. Despite allocating $790 million toward capex in the first quarter, allowing the business to bring 80 gross horizontal wells online, management has made the decision to materially cut capex for the remainder of the year if something doesn't change for the better. At present, the firm intends to allocate between $1.5 billion and $1.9 billion toward capex, with between $1.31 billion and $1.63 billion of it dedicated to drilling and completion activities. Initial guidance for 2020 had the company set to spend far more, roughly $2.8 billion to $3 billion, on capex. In the current quarter, the company is operating only 14 rigs. The goal is to reduce this to 8 in the third quarter and to 7 in the fourth, but management has said they will decrease the rig count by more if need be.

Source: Diamondback Energy

This decrease in spending will have negative consequences for the business, even though it will, ultimately, allow it to preserve capital. Overall, oil production is expected to be flat this year, while previous guidance had it growing by between 10% and 15%. Excluding first quarter production, current spending looks like it will result in a modest production decline, which means that if management does not ramp up output, then investors should anticipate oil output dropping by some small degree in 2021. Overall, output is now forecasted to range between 295 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day and 310 thousand boe per day. This works out to 110.41 million boe per year, down 4.7% compared to prior guidance's mid-point of 115.89 million boe.

Some favorable changes are taking place on the cost side of the equation for Diamondback as well, but they won't have much of an impact. Cash-based general and administrative costs, for instance, will reduce by $0.05 per boe at the mid-point, saving the company on its current production outlook an estimated $5.52 million. Gathering and transportation costs are also slated to be lower by $0.10 per boe at the mid-point for additional savings of $11.04 million. To preserve cash, management has decided to suspend its share buyback program, but it did announce on May 4th plans to pay out a quarterly distribution of $0.375. Given the number of shares Diamondback has outstanding as of this writing, and if management keeps the distribution at this level moving forward, this will cost the business $237.74 million per annum.

Another big development from management is the bold (but so far wise) decision to ramp up the company's hedging activities. Nearly 100% of 2020's oil production is now hedged with swaps and two-way collars. Management has removed the three-way collars on its books to avoid risk. Current pricing for the swaps bottoms out at $43.77 per barrel of oil and at $1.58 per Mcf for natural gas. The decision to enter into swaps for oil is looking pretty good right now, but we will see if this remains to be the case. Management has also hedged around 50% of next year's production (assuming output remains flat year-over-year). This will help to even out cash flows and protect the company.

Takeaway

Investors in Diamondback are right to be feeling some pain because of the recent downturn in energy pricing. That said, they should also be happy to have a firm as transparent as Diamondback has turned out to be. While management did say that the figures provided could change depending on market conditions, the business is at least giving clarity with what information they have. The fact that the business is paying out a distribution at this time is also encouraging, but even if this is cut, the firm's capital-preservation moves and transparency show that management is doing its job.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.