Focusing On Ad-Related Stocks: Roku And The Trade Desk Are Interesting At Lower Prices

I'm very humbled by the stock market action this week. I was expecting a big retreat from the recent highs. Instead, the market has shaken off historic unemployment levels. It's clear that the market wants to go higher.

I would be very careful getting into these names, their charts look fraught at current levels. I see Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter to be safer bets at current prices.

I see the earnings reports of Roku and The Trade Desk as having similar issues for investors. The temporary disruption to their business model offer opportunities.

Roku and The Trade Desk are related to my interest in Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter

Advertising is one of the first things that gets cut once there's a disruption to the business climate. In a way, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) are in a similar fix with Pinterest (PINS), Twitter (TWTR), and Snapchat (SNAP), which I spoke of as my trades as of yesterday. However, in the case of Roku and The Trade Desk are more focused on programmatic advertising for video, and have a unique value of their own.

I believe that ROKU and TTD are experiencing similar but temporary disruption to their businesses. In a way they are both a part of the wave of OTT - Over The Top (via the Internet) connected TV. Right now much attention is focused on subscriber video. However, there's great value in AVOD, Advertising Video On Demand, Hulu, VUDU, Peacock, and the new HBO offering. There will be many advertiser-powered video-on-demand venues. Roku now has it’s own channel that's advertiser led. TTD is on the planning and acquisition side of programmatic advertising. These names should be accumulated on any weakness. Here's a quote from the TTD earnings conference call:

CEO Jeff Green TTD Earnings quote

We had an amazing start to 2020, $161 million in revenue, up 33% year-over-year. We were tracking ahead of our original projections in January and February. Connected TV was on pace to more than double through the first two months of the year. That strength was partially offset by rapid declines in the second half of March as most advertisers started indiscriminately pausing budgets and indiscriminately reducing budgets. For a brief period of time, programmatic was hurt by one of its greatest features, its agility. You can easily start and stop programmatic campaigns in ways that are not possible in most other mediums, like linear television, that don’t move as fast. The strong growth rates we saw the first two months of the quarter serve as a reminder of how strong the secular tailwinds are for data-driven advertising and The Trade Desk. In early April we saw more advertisers slow spend or hit the pause button, across every channel. Some verticals cut most of their budgets, such as the Travel vertical. Of course, some did remain active, particularly in health and fitness, technology and computing, and home and garden. In late March and early April, some budgets were canceled to stop expenses at businesses that knew their businesses were taking a hit from the shelter in place movements around the world. However, many businesses were simply pausing campaigns, not canceling them to refresh the messaging. The way a CPG or pharma company planned to message in January had to be redone. Messaging had to be reworked. Overall, by mid-April, the year-over-year spend decline stabilized. And as April progressed, we started to see stabilization and even some improvement. I believe that’s because there was a growing realization among advertisers that panic is not a strategy. Advertisers started to adapt to the current environment. For example, restaurants shifted their messaging to “we are open”, or “we deliver.” Consumer products companies turned their focus to pantry loading products. And some travel companies started to message that they would waive all change or cancellation fees for bookings. And beyond the present, many advertisers started to strategize about how they emerge on the other side of this pandemic.

My take: The Trade Desk is a pioneer in creating value in programmatic advertising. They strive to create a market as liquid as the stock market. Media companies are not always so excited to have that kind of visibility and price discovery. However, advertising, even the most attractive digital, video-on-demand content is now a buyers market and this favors TTD. TTD is a buy, but be very cautious, TTD is very volatile and should be bought into very carefully. Let’s look at the chart so you see what I mean here.

TTD just hit a 52-week high at about 327. Look at what owners of this stock experienced in the last month. That is enough to give anyone gray hair. There are a number of key support areas, I picked the 288 level, but this stock could easily fall another 20 points to the 260 level. I surmise that a lot of market participants thought that TTD would fall out of favor somehow. Perhaps the idea that businesses like travel and entertainment would shut down for months panicked shareholders. I'm not sure, but TTD is a leader in the programmatic advertising space. I'm just asking that you slowly accumulate this name instead of trying to be a hero, and swing for the fences, be a collector. I know that I keep repeating the same theme - now is not the time to take big bites. Now is not the time to try and be a fast money trader. Be patient, take small bites, try and hold on to your cash.

Steve Louden - Chief Financial Officer of Roku Earnings Quote

Total Q1 revenue exceeded our outlook increasing 55% year-over-year to $320.8 million reflecting the fastest Q1 revenue growth rate in over five years. Platform segment revenue was up 73% year-over-year to $232.6 million and represented 73% of total revenue. Player revenue growth of 22% year-over-year, again came in ahead of expectations driven by strong player sales especially in mid-to-late March as stay-at-home orders started to take effect. Gross profit grew 40% year-over-year in Q1 to $141.1 million resulting in a gross margin of 44%. Platform gross margin of 56% was somewhat lower than expected due in part to COVID-19 related adverse impacts on video ad sales and higher margin sponsorships in audience development spending as well as higher than the anticipated mix of gross revenues from our DSP ad platform.

My Take: Long-time readers will know that I got behind ROKU the day the CEO was interviewed on CNBC the day of their IPO. ROKU is the leader of VOD streaming. They treat all content providers equally, and in fact, they make a chunk of their money by being the on-ramp to content channels. They recently started their own ad-driven video channel and this will increase their business model and value to advertisers. I would be a buyer of ROKU as well. This is another name that's very volatile and care must be taken in getting long. Let’s take a look at their chart here.

The above chart is daunting. I would not be buying today. I think it's very possible to see ROKU go back to double-digit status. I would wait and bide my time and start accumulating this name as it approaches 100, and expect it to fall through that level.

This deal between Shopify (SHOP) and Pinterest (PINS) confirms my conjecture that PINS is integrating into eCommerce

I'am quoting our friends at Seeking Alpha news...

Shopify (SHOP -0.4%) and Pinterest (PINS +5.1%) are launching a new app together.

Shopify merchants in the U.S. and Canada can share their products to about 350M Pinterest users through the app.

After it is installed, the app will allow a Shopify merchant to deploy a tag on their website, upload their product catalog, and quickly publish in-stock Product Pins. Businesses will also see a shop tab appear on their profile as an additional way for their products to be discovered.

The integration will roll out to Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. in the coming weeks.

The idea that PINS has a unique relationship with “pinners” that other social networks do not have. Therefore PINS has a very sustainable advantage with other social networks like Instagram and Snapchat. PINS is a long-term and short-term buy, in my opinion. In fact, as you know, I'm accumulating PINS.

My trades: I'm not buying either TTD or ROKU right now. I would watch and wait. I expect them both to get cheaper. I'm active in PINS, TWTR, and SNAP. I'm accumulating them in equities. I'm also building a position in Draft Kings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in calls and equity. I went long DKNG calls with a January 2021 expiration.

Once again, a Mea Culpa

Humility is the word. I'm humbled by the market this week. The level that stocks have climbed to is beyond the level of what I believe is a justifiable value. That said, I have to admit that the message of the market is that stocks have not reached their zenith. A trader trades, and if you want to stamp your feet and protest the prices, then you are missing out. That said, you must listen to your heart, and if you have trepidation as I do, take proper precautions. Respect your cash, be very judicious in taking additional risks. Write calls against long-held equities. If you want to open a new position, close out an old one so that you aren’t all in. I have called for 25% to 35% cash going into this week. My thinking was that we would have quite a sharp decline. Obviously, I was very wrong. That doesn’t mean the market will not ever go down. I have said many times that “trees don’t grow to the sky, and neither do stocks,” and that truism is as true ever. I console myself with the idea that there's never a bad time to take profits, so creating a good slug of cash, I believe, is a good piece of advice even still.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am actively accumulating PINS, TWTR, and DKNG right now. DKNG in both Calls and equity. I would be active in TTD and ROKU at lover levels