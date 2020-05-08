Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPPLF) CEO Christian Bayle on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCPK:IPPLF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Welcome to Inter Pipeline's First Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Jeremy Roberge, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations of Inter Pipeline. Please go ahead, Mr. Roberge.

Jeremy Roberge

Thank you, Marcela, and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today are Chris Bayle, Inter Pipeline's President and Chief Executive Officer; Brent Heagy, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Marchant, Senior Vice President, Transportation; and Cory Neufeld, Vice President, NGL Commercial.

For today's call, Chris will discuss the current business environment, including recent developments, and provide a major projects update. Brent will conclude with remarks on our Q1 2020 results and financial flexibility.

To start, I would like to remind you that certain information on this conference call may contain forward-looking information that involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Such information, although considered reasonable by Inter Pipeline at this time, may later prove incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by our comments today. Undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Discussion of related risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions is available in our MD&A, which you can find on our website or at sedar.com. Please go ahead, Chris.

Christian Bayle

Thanks, Jeremy. Good morning, everybody. I wanted to start this call this morning by thanking all of Inter Pipeline's employees, field staff and contractors for their dedication and hard work during these unprecedented times. It's not lost on me or the executive team, the challenges faced by balancing the needs of family and work in this environment.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the petroleum supply imbalance has placed significant pressure on global energy markets and commodity prices. With this difficult macroeconomic backdrop, significant consideration was given to how best to prudently fund our capital program and sustain the financial flexibility of our organization. In March, Inter Pipeline's Board of Directors determined that retained cash flow was the most effective form of equity financing for our business needs and made the decision to reduce monthly cash dividend by 72% to $0.04 per share. They currently suspend the premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan. This has always one of the hardest decisions that a Board has to make, but we believe for our company, this decision was the correct one in this environment. These actions result in an annualized cash savings of approximately $525 million and eliminate shareholder dilution through the DRIP.

Inter Pipeline continues to focus on the advancement of the Heartland Petrochemical Complex and construction activities progressed during the quarter. The health and safety of our workforce is a top priority for the company with robust controls and initiatives implemented across our organization and at the Heartland construction site to manage COVID-19. These controls and initiatives are in alignment with rules and recommendations from government agencies and public health authorities. As a result of these precautionary measures, staffing and productivity levels have decreased somewhat from our planned profile, and we have adjusted our planned spring construction activities accordingly. As a result, we have revised our inspected in-service date to be early 2022 instead of the end of 2021.

During the quarter, Inter Pipeline invested approximately $255 million on the Heartland complex with $2.5 billion spent to date on the project since inception. Subsequent to the quarter, a detailed analysis of the remaining capital cost was completed and has resulted in a revised total project cost estimate of $4 billion.

As expected, a refinement of capital costs for the polypropylene plant as well as an updated contingency cost estimate for the propane dehydrogenation plant represented a comparatively small portion of the increase at $100 million. The majority of the increase is linked to extra resources required for project commissioning and start-up as well as incremental interest during construction, which combined represent an additional $250 million.

Finally, delays in achieving elevated productivity levels resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to have a project cost impact of approximately $150 million.

We also announced in late 2019 -- in late 2019, Inter Pipeline launched a process to secure a partner for a material interest in the Heartland complex. Financial advisers have been engaged, and the process is ongoing. Of course, there is no assurance that a transaction will be completed, and the definitive time line has not been announced. However, we believe this project will be of interest to a number of third parties as it is an excellent opportunity to invest in a well-developed, large-scale project with unique commercial advantages.

The next active component of our capital plan includes Phases 1 and 2 of our Central Alberta expansion within the conventional pipeline segment. I'm pleased to report that Phase 2 of Viking Connector has been completed on budget and was placed into service on April 1 as planned. The construction of 75 kilometers of pipeline to connect Inter Pipeline's Bow River and Central Alberta pipeline systems is expected to ramp up to 10,000 to 15,000 barrels per day of throughput volume when a normal operating environment returns. Final component of Phase 1, including 2 new 130,000 barrel storage tanks at Stettler is nearing completion and is expected to be on budget and placed into service in July.

Moving to Europe. We suspended the process to sell the bulk liquid storage business earlier this year. We were at an advanced stage of the process, but unfortunately, potential purchasers of this business had been significantly affected by COVID-19 as well as travel restrictions and social distancing made it extremely challenging to complete a multi-country asset sale. We may revisit a sales process at some point in the future, but in the interim, the current market environment has created strong demand for storage, and the bulk liquid storage business is well positioned to generate reliable cost of service and fee-based cash flow for Inter Pipeline.

Finally, despite significant market turmoil, I remain confident in the financial resiliency of our company. Our assets remain fully operational and continue to generate substantial cash flow for Inter Pipeline.

We continue to expect between $780 million to $810 million of adjusted EBITDA during 2020 from cost of service and fee-based agreements within our oil sands, conventional and bulk liquid storage businesses, assuming normal operations.

Now I'd like to turn things over to Brent to discuss our financial results and recent initiatives to enhance financial flexibility. Please go ahead, Brent.

Brent Heagy

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. During the first quarter of 2020, Inter Pipeline generated FFO of $208 million or $0.49 per share. The quarter benefited from strong results within our oil sands transportation and bulk liquid storage segments. Results within our conventional pipeline segment were consistent year-over-year but impacted by declining midstream marketing margins, while our NGL Processing segment was impacted by declines in realized commodity pricing.

Inter Pipeline's financial resilience is rooted within our oil sands transportation franchise, which generated $155 million in FFO during the quarter, representing a $7 million increase compared to Q1 2019. The increase largely relates to higher capital fee revenue, partially offset by a lower return on equity and debt, resulting from the decrease in interest rates during the period. As we continue to navigate these tough economic conditions, I'd like to reiterate that this segment is supported by 20-plus year cost of service contracts that are not materially impacted by throughput volume or commodity price fluctuations.

Our conventional pipelines business generated quarterly FFO of $37 million versus $34 million in the comparable quarter in 2019 despite a smaller contribution from our midstream marketing activities. These midstream marketing activities were impacted by unfavorable crude oil differentials related to the collapse in commodity prices experienced during the quarter, where we generated approximately $2 million in adjusted EBITDA during Q1 2020 compared to $3 million during Q1 2019. For full year 2020, we expect our midstream marketing operations to generate between $5 million and $15 million in adjusted EBITDA, subject to pricing differentials, volumes and corporate cost allocations.

Moving to the NGL Processing segment. Financial results were impacted by lower realized frac spreads, partially offset by strong operational performance. Regarding our straddle plants, Cochrane set a quarterly record for inlet volumes averaging 2.5 billion cubic feet per day. Empress II and Empress V performed in line with previous quarters due to their stable cost of service and fee-based contract structures. At Redwater, operations continued to produce strong production and sales volume, both increasing over the comparable period in 2019. As we continue to progress through 2020, the operational outlook for NGL Processing remains strong. However, near-term results are expected to be adversely impacted by the current pricing environment.

Our bulk liquid storage business generated its strongest quarterly results to date, with $35 million in FFO during Q1 2020, representing a 30% increase over the comparable period in 2019. The increase is a direct result of strong storage demand resulting from a return to contango markets as well as IMO 2020 regulations.

Consolidated utilization rates have demonstrated a marked improvement, averaging 95% in the first quarter of 2020, up from 78% in Q1 2019. Inter Pipeline anticipates strong utilization rates to continue through 2020 with April utilization rates reaching 98%.

Now turning to the balance sheet. We remain focused on measures to enhance Inter Pipeline's financial flexibility. In addition to the actions Chris highlighted in his earlier remarks, we have made significant progress securing additional liquidity. First, we successfully closed a new $1 billion unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of key lenders. This facility, in addition to our existing 5-year $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, provides approximately $2.2 billion of undrawn committed credit capacity and positions us well to fund both our capital program and near-term debt maturities in the event of a prolonged capital market disruption.

In addition, we announced that we successfully extended the maturity of our $500 million term loan for 2 years to August 2022, which materially reduces our refinancing requirements in 2020.

So this concludes the formal portion of the conference call, and I would now like to turn the meeting back to Marcela to open the floor for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from the line of Linda Ezergailis from TD Securities.

Linda Ezergailis

I'm wondering if you can give us a sense of your debt metrics, and with S&P putting you on a negative outlook, are there any additional steps that management and the Board is considering to address that? Or do you really just have to wait until the pandemic is over and that negative outlook should resolve after that?

Brent Heagy

Yes, I'll take that. It's Brent, Linda. Well, to clarify, I wouldn't say that the S&P downgrade was entirely related to just the pandemic itself. Although, yes, the pandemic did certainly was a big contributor in the decline in commodity prices, which I think was certainly a big part of S&P's concerns.

Maybe let me just make a few comments about S&P. So on March 31, 2020, S&P downgraded Inter Pipeline to two notches to BBB- outlook from a BBB+/- outlook that was on there since December 20, 2017. We were surprised by the magnitude of the downgrade as well as the retained negative outlook. In our discussions with S&P, they have taken a very conservative view on forward-looking commodity prices and have weighted their forecast towards 2020 and 2021 and discounting the 2022 time frame when HPC is in service. And so that was a little bit different than previous discussions that we had with them, especially the years that they're looking at.

I will say, though, that S&P continues to believe that we have strong business risk profile, reflecting high levels of contractedness, diversified and large creditworthy counterparties and asset diversity.

Maybe -- let me just talk about DBRS. So DBRS still has us at a BBB, who -- and they reconfirmed that rating on April 3, 2020, citing that we are taking prudent steps to enhance our liquidity, which I just discussed, and other actions that we're taking to manage through this current difficult environment.

Although it would be ideal to stay investment-grade rated by all agencies, credit rating agencies have changed in this environment. Their views have changed. And really, obviously, any actions they take are outside of our control.

Our focus remains on completion of HPC, and our credit metrics, I'll note, are expected to significantly improve in 2022.

So let me just talk a little bit further about some of the credit-specific actions to fully address your question. So as Chris mentioned, we reduced the dividend by 72%. This results in approximately $525 million of annualized cash savings. We reduced our 2020 sustaining capital by approximately $25 million. We implemented expense wide -- expense reductions organization-wide. As I mentioned, we entered into this new $1 billion committed credit facility. We extended the $500 million term loan. And as Chris has mentioned also, we are exploring this partnership opportunity for material interest in HPC. And if we're successful on that, that will definitely be credit positive.

Linda Ezergailis

Thank you for that context. You're not the only company that's had the goalpost occasionally changed on you from the rating agencies. Maybe moving on to your operations. I realize it's a very dynamic situation. But can you give us a sense in your conventional business, kind of what you're seeing in terms of volumes, how that might trend through the second quarter and what you expect in terms of recovery of the light volumes? I guess, some industry kind of view those recoveries maybe might lag the oil sands. And then just within the context of that, as storage fills up, I'm wondering if there might be some incremental opportunities for Inter Pipeline to find some idled assets, whether they be pipelines or storage that might have been underutilized to help industry store some of the barrels that are looking for a home.

Christian Bayle

Jeff Marchant, our business leader for our pipeline business is on the phone. Jeff, do you want to answer Linda's question?

Jeffrey Marchant

Sure. Thanks, Chris. Yes, Linda, definitely seeing the ramifications of what is a quagmire of supply and demand issues. We probably got across the basin well over 100 producers that have taken steps to cut production, and that directly speaks to what we've included here this quarter with our April numbers being around 140,000 barrels a day. We expect it to be just above that.

The May forecast is just that. It's a challenge to really understand where we're going to end up with -- at this point in the month, you've got producers sending in their nominations, indicating volumes for the month coming, and they're literally changing on a daily basis. So the main number that we included there, 120 to 130, I think from my part in this, I feel that we're starting to get close to the bottom of where that will be. We're starting to already see green shoots. Producers that had indicated shut-ins for April and May are starting to bring volume back already. Numbers are starting to show up. But at the same time, we've got other producers at a different point in time under different drivers shutting it in. So it really is a volatile situation.

So for Q2, it's a tough, tough number to gauge, but I certainly think we're going to be better than what we're calling for May, but not much more than what we've seen in April. That said, as we get into the second half of the year, we certainly are expecting some recovery. What that is, is yet to be determined. But as I said, the green shoots are starting to come up.

Your -- I'll get to your latter question, if I missed one in the middle. From a storage standpoint, we have done exactly what you've suggested. We've actually put into service a number of barrels of storage where we've had some idle tanks. Keep in mind, Inter Pipeline's focus is operational. So our tank and our storage capacity is limited. We don't have excessive amounts of storage that we can put into merchant commercial situations. But we are using every nook and cranny, so to speak. And we have actually started -- we're running through an open season with our Stettler tanks. So as everybody knows, we're about to complete the tanks out at Stettler as part of our Phase 2 Central Alberta program, and we're able to use one of those as merchant storage, while volumes are at this depressed level. So we're definitely taking advantage of all those opportunities where we can. I'm not sure if that answered everything. I'll stop there.

Linda Ezergailis

Yes. And I guess another follow-up question operationally is realizing that social distancing is a requirement and a priority to keep everyone safe. I'm wondering if there might be any opportunity during this slower industry time to accelerate any planned maintenance or opportunistically maybe even debottleneck or enhance capacity, anticipating that the industry will recover?

Jeffrey Marchant

Yes, it's a great question, Linda. We're trying to balance -- sorry, I got some feedback there. We're trying to balance a very, very rigorous approach to our cost and spending over the next few months throughout this year. There are opportunities to do certain things, and we're evaluating those. There's also some commercial opportunities that perhaps weren't a priority earlier, but given the situation and dynamics, we're looking at those 2. So there are several initiatives underway, but generally speaking, we're being very cautious and very prudent about where we're spending our resources as we move through the balance of this year.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to follow up with HPC, if I could. A few different questions here, I guess. And I'm not sure how much you can take given where you are in the process, but just as we think about strategic partners that you might want to bring in here to the project, would you be able to speak what type of attributes to be best, whether it's kind of working with a competitor who might be looking to do the same thing or working with a chemical company? Or we've seen the -- we've seen Alberta step in and kind of support other energy infrastructure projects. Would that make sense here? And then I had a few more on HPC, I guess.

Christian Bayle

Well, there's really two, call it, clean types of potential investors as we see it today. There's more strategic investors that are either in the space today or wanted to get in the space today. They may or may not have a footprint, existing footprint in North America that they're trying to expand. And for the ones that don't, it could be a global player that's looking for an attractive entry point into North America. Keeping in mind that our project is truly is unique in North American polypropylene production because we're in a geography, obviously, that no one else is in and it gives us access to what we would call premium markets. The Gulf Coast producers are more challenged to have new access. And obviously, we have the feedstock advantages that we've talked about at length.

In the second category, obviously, are more financial investors, more -- people who are more investors like we are. They are looking to invest into a long-life infrastructure-type asset and would like to participate on the same sort of contracting framework that we are working to set up right now. So those are the -- that's the way I would describe the investor universe for us.

A number of entities have fallen to those categories and like we said before, we have -- we do have interest in this, but we're definitely trying to manage expectations around the speed of this, though. I think it's where we need to acknowledge that the COVID has impacted everybody in business on this planet. So organizations have their own unique challenges in this time, but we think that the uniqueness and the opportunity to enter into Alberta with this project here is compelling, and we believe we'll get interest, but we'll have to manage the pace of this and move as quickly as we humanly can, but it's not going to happen in the next month. That's for sure.

Jeremy Tonet

That makes sense. And given just how much everything has changed really, wondering if you could update us with how you think the project might have changed as far as where your offtake plans for HPC would be? Are you looking more, you think, at U.S. or Asian markets at this point? And the range of EBITDA that you guys have provided historically, is that something that you guys are still tracking at this point? Or any other kind of changes to what the project would look like upon completion, given what's happened?

Christian Bayle

Yes. Our outlook for the markets that we think are best for Heartland remains North America. The global economies have taken a whacking, that's for sure, with the impact of the pandemic here. But again, this too shall pass. It will take a while to work through, but this is a 40-year investment. So -- and we've got 2 years before it's even in physical operations. So there's, in our view, ample time for market disruptions to work itself out even before we enter into service.

And then I'd also like to emphasize that I think this pandemic has taught the world one thing, it's that plastics are highly desirable. Like most of the things that people are using on a daily basis in the health care industry to fight -- to protect themselves from the virus are made out of polypropylene. So having another homegrown source for polypropylene is very advantageous for the country, frankly.

So let me just answer your question on the EBITDA. Yes, the $450 million to $500 million that we've quoted many times in the past, that's a long-term average EBITDA. Because it's a long-term number, yes, we're not adjusting that outlook today at all. But obviously, as we get closer to in-service for the project, we will be able to guide the vendors more accurately on, call it, on the near-term EBITDA profile for the business. That won't come for another at least a year to put it that way.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it. That makes sense. And just last one, if I could, on HPC. Given the advantages that you laid out here, do you think it's possible to capture kind of a promote, given how far you are in the process and these advantages? Or how does that factor into whether or not you would look to get a partner?

Christian Bayle

Well, frankly, as Brent laid out, we are 100% focused on the successful execution of finding a partner. At the end of the day, we'll look seriously at all reasonable offers to partner with us on this project. And there's a multitude of approaches investors could take in terms of how they make the investment and what their share of the future EBITDA might be, whether they want to participate in the contracts or not, take market exposure. We're very flexible in our thinking, and we're just looking for the best deal possible for the organization at this point in time. But we did, call it, though -- it was our thought that approaching partners for investment in this project, the most opportune time was about the midpoint of the project because then we could at least point to substantial derisking of the execution of the project. We think that thesis should play well in these discussions coming up.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Kenny from National Bank.

Patrick Kenny

You guys made it clear that you could potentially go back to a higher dividend once HPC comes online. So assuming all does go well on the contracting front, the $450 million to $500 million EBITDA holds and frac spreads and conventional volumes do come back to more normalized levels by 2022, what is the right payout ratio for you guys pro forma HPC? And what might that imply in terms of an increase back from the current dividend level?

Christian Bayle

Oh, I totally understand why you're asking the question, Pat, but there's far too many hypotheticals in there for me to address that at this point in time. I guess we have a general comment. I would say if everything worked out, as you laid out there, there would be substantial torque within the organization for enhancing the dividend. But that's obviously a Board decision that will be made down the road.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. And maybe just within the $500 million increase on HPC, and specifically, the $150 million related to the pandemic, just wondering if you could walk us through how you landed on that number and if that really is a midpoint of a range of outcomes. And if so, perhaps what the upper end of that estimate could look like, I guess, assuming the current situation persists longer than, say, the base case of a recovery through the back half of 2020 and into 2021?

Christian Bayle

Yes. Well, I guess the way I'd characterize this estimate, there was an enormous amount of detailed work that was done with a bottom-up refresh, particularly at the polypropylene plant. And we have now what an industry parlance is called a Class 2 estimate for both the PDH plant and the polypropylene plant. That's the highest quality estimate that you can get for a project under construction. So we're -- I would say we're quite confident in, call it, the -- our estimates around the base construction of the facility. And I'd like to point out that the base construction activities only increased $100 million. A project of this size with a 4-year build, that performance is, frankly, in our opinion, is pretty good.

The other larger component of the increase is around the start-up and commissioning costs. I think I've mentioned in previous calls the commissioning and operational readiness activities for a facility of this complexity and size requires a massive amount of resources. Like, when we're commissioning this facility, we'll probably have around 700 to 800 people on site assisting our operation staff for a period of could even be 6 to 12 months. And you layer on the extra spare parts we're going to order, the vendor support, you name it, you can -- this is a substantial investment, but we think it's the right investment to make. It's investment in the future of the facility. And try to ensure that put us in the best possible position for a safe and successful start-up of a plant. And we really -- that cost increase is really a result of having hired the majority of our long-term operational staff, and these people brought a wealth of industry experience directly related to these facilities and really helped us position ourselves here for that successful start-up.

And then, of course, we indicated there's IDC adjustments. Frankly, that's just -- I don't know if this is the right term, but it's more of an accounting exercise. It's the -- it's just the timing of the cash flows, and it's adjustment in interest rates. It's really outside the control of the execution of the project.

And finally, we have the COVID impacts. These COVID impacts are really tied to our view on how we're going to -- our ability to staff up, lead the project and the productivity levels and how that impacts the ultimate onstream time for the -- of the plant. If that shifts by a few months, that layers in substantial additional costs. A lot of it has to do with IDC, frankly, as well.

So long story short, we think there's definitely a prudent amount of contingency in these numbers, and we're quite comfortable with the number as it stands in terms of a final completion cost.

Patrick Kenny

Okay. And then last one here, maybe for Brent. Just the incremental liquidity that you've locked in, and specifically, the 16-month $1 billion line. Did you land on that 16-month term just based on your expected outside bookend for the time line to find a partner for HPC? Or am I reading too much into that and it was just the optimal term-based on pricing and other financial factors?

Brent Heagy

Yes, it's definitely the latter, Pat.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Hope from Scotiabank.

Robert Hope

First question is on Heartland. I just want to get a sense of whether or not the contracting strategy is on pause during the process to find a partner if the partner does turn out to want, I would say, its share of merchant production. And I would assume that there is still a slice of that there still.

Christian Bayle

No, we're definitely not pausing on our contracting efforts, and they remain active and ongoing. And in fact, even during the last few months, we've had new people paying us on potential interest in contracting with the facility. So we do -- it's certainly we have to mesh carefully our contracting plans with the exploration of a partnering opportunity here, but we think we can manage the inherent, maybe, conflicts in that, and there's a path forward for us.

Robert Hope

All right. And then just in terms of the commentary where that the in-service date of Heartland may slip a little bit. What's driving that? And kind of what mitigation factors could there also be just given that you were tracking relatively well versus scheduled previously?

Christian Bayle

Yes. Yes, we were, frankly, quite positive on the -- how the schedule was tracking for this project until the pandemic hit us. It's really just a function of we -- our base plan had us staffing up about 20% in terms of construction labor in and around mid-June. And obviously, when the pandemic hit us in full force starting in late February, early March, we did not stop, but we stopped the ramp-up of staff. We still have about -- we were tracking between 1,500 to 1,700 people on-site every day.

So the best way for us to mitigate this schedule slippage is to see if we can try to claw back some of the lost productivity that we've had in terms of a lower workforce here for the past few months and try to advance some work throughout the balance of this year and early next year. And that's what our project teams are working on right now. We're trying to find a sensible plan to claw back some of those months of schedule slippage there that we see as a potential. And we think it's not a faint hope. We think there is an opportunity there to do a bit better than what we think today. But we are guiding investors to that -- to a little bit of schedule slippage here to be conservative.

I would point out that based on our analysis, most major single-site construction projects stopped during the pandemic. We're one of the few that were able to keep moving forward, and we're able to do that both safely and within all the regulations put in place by public health officials and government. So I really want to commend our project and construction teams for that. They have just done an exceptional job in keeping what's probably Canada's largest single-site construction project active and productive.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ben Pham from BMO.

Benjamin Pham

I wanted to go back to Heartland and maybe comment on the time line a bit more. You mentioned you started that process last December. So I assume you would have got a couple of folks in before COVID-19. But certainly, a lot of those folks probably want to see this CapEx change and whatnot. So that's good news on that front. How should we think about the time line and visibility on a sale more linked to the COVID situation and an easing of that? Or is -- like how is this sale process different than the European side where COVID impacted the process?

Christian Bayle

Well, I think they're very different processes. The problem with the European storage sale was the fact that it's 22 terminals spread over, what, 5, 6 countries. So just the -- and we were crystallizing this thing to, call it, signing -- driving towards getting to execution of definitive documents right when European countries were literally shutting down. So it just became impossible even to organize meetings at that point, much less for potential acquirers to do any due diligence, final due diligence on the asset base. So frankly, we just had to tap out at that point. It just made no sense. And then -- and when the Board made the difficult decision to lower the dividend, that, frankly, made the sale of the storage business less critical at this point in time. And then you balance that off the fact that the business is doing extremely well in this environment, the cash flow is actually quite valuable to the business.

So we made the right call, I believe, to park that process, keep the cash flow for now, and at the same time, pivot strongly towards ramping up efforts and broadening the scope of potential partnership opportunity in Heartland. So that's the focus for us today. And we're not prepared to put any sort of time lines around this because, frankly, more time has to pass here in terms of advancing the process before we have anything to say on when we think this thing will be completed. But again, just to reiterate, COVID will have an impact. People we're talking to are generally facing issues within their own businesses that need to be managed. However, we still have interest, and we still think that this is an opportunity definitely worth pursuing.

Benjamin Pham

Okay. That makes sense. Can I go back to some of your remarks around this EBITDA range that you mentioned in the slide as well that you posted? I just wanted to clarify, is that -- does that actually deduct all of your corporate costs and G&A in that calculation?

Christian Bayle

Sorry, you broke up there. Can you repeat the question?

Benjamin Pham

Yes, sure. That roughly $800 million EBITDA guidance that you provided ex NGL Processing, ex midstream, are you also deducting your corporate overhead cost in that as well? It seems like you are, but I just want to make sure.

Christian Bayle

We're talking about the $780 million to $810 million.

Benjamin Pham

Yes.

Brent Heagy

Got to double check that. We'll get back to you on that, Ben. We just want to make -- yes. We'll double check that, and we'll just -- we'll get back to you.

Benjamin Pham

Okay. I was just thinking you take oil sands and bulk liquids and you're already close to that range to begin with. Okay.

Christian Bayle

Yes, you're right. It's -- well, we think it's a relatively conservative range, put it that way.

Benjamin Pham

Okay. And maybe last, how do you guys think about your hedging strategy in the frac spreads? I know in the last couple of years, you haven't really been keen on hedging and whatnot. But how do you think about this year? Is it really the curve moves higher, potentially you lock it and to mitigate downside? Or the curve is just so far from long-term fundamentals that you leave that spot open for now?

Christian Bayle

Yes. I would say, today, the curve is not very constructive at all. So near-term hedging activities are highly unlikely.

Benjamin Pham

But let's say, you thought long term, your $0.50, $0.60, and I know we saw like $0.00 in one month, and it gets to $0.20. Are you more inclined to maybe give up that upside potentially just mitigating sort of downside, a W shape sort of scenario?

Christian Bayle

Well, I guess the best answer I can give you is our views on hedging and the merits of it are evolving. Certainly, it's a conversation we have on a regular basis right now. Other than that, I can't really signal what our intent may or might not be.

Jeremy Roberge

Ben, it's Jeremy. Just going back to your question on this -- on the guidance that we've provided. It does include the corporate cost allocation. Just want to confirm that for you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Kwan from RBC Capital.

Robert Kwan

If I can start with the Heartland partnership, you talked, and I think rightly so, about being flexible as part of the process. I'm just wondering a couple of things. First, how much of a sell-down would be optimal in your mind? And then second, are you really though still targeting a straight investment into HPC? Or would you be open to a strategic to be willing to vend a petrochemical asset into a joint venture? I guess, put differently, are you really looking just to reduce your cash commitment? Or would a JV be you'd look at as well?

Christian Bayle

I think directionally, we're more interested in a direct interest in Heartland versus expanding the opportunity to include other assets making, call it, making the overall investment even larger, put it that way.

Fundamentally, we're looking to sell a material enough issue to, call it, instantaneously delever our balance sheet and put us in a much stronger balance sheet position up through the transaction and also lower our future capital commitments and single-project exposure. So it's -- we don't have a precise number that we're measuring in on in terms of an ownership interest. Again, we'll be flexible around that in terms of what a potential acquirer's needs are. But it does need to be reasonably material to affect the changes here I just mentioned.

Robert Kwan

Would you be willing now to go to a 50-50 joint venture or even further where you'd have the right amount of operating control in the agreements though?

Christian Bayle

I'm not going to be any more specific in my remarks than what I said, Robert.

Robert Kwan

Fair enough. Just staying with HPC and on the costs. You mentioned that the IDC is more accounting. So excluding that, how much of those costs have been locked in? And one of the things you mentioned is on the start-up cost, the hiring of staff. It sounded like some of that staff though was going to be your staff versus outside contractors? And if that's the case, is there a material impact on ongoing OpEx?

Christian Bayle

Yes. We've got -- around the people side. We've got, in rough numbers about 180 Inter Pipeline -- new Inter Pipeline employees that will be full-time staff related to the, call it, the commercial operations and physical operations. And we're going to grow that up to a bit over 200 here over the next year and a bit.

Yes, the 700 to 800 I was mentioning for the commission activities, that would include a big chunk of our staff, plus the vast majority of them will be short-term contractors with specific expertise and commissioning activities. Regarding the -- do you have the numbers on the...

Brent Heagy

Yes. So Robert, just talking about the expense, and maybe I'll just talk to our overall G&A. So more specific to Heartland for 2020, we're anticipating about $30 million for HPC readiness costs that are going through -- it's going to go through G&A expense. And since we're talking about G&A, it's probably appropriate just to throw a little bit of a range where we think it's coming in now, especially after our cost reduction efforts. So if you include the $30 million, so the numbers I'm about to put out there do include HPC readiness costs. For full year 2020, we think it's going to come in about $190 million to $200 million. And again, that includes $30 million of HPC readiness.

Robert Kwan

Got it. And just back to the HPC cost ex IDC, how much of that has been locked in? Or how much of it -- or put it differently, how much of it has been [indiscernible].

Christian Bayle

I'm not sure I understand your question. Are you asking how much of the total $4 billion, the enhanced number, is currently locked in?

Robert Kwan

Just the cost increase, is there any element of that that's already been locked in? Like it sounds like you've hired people and maybe it cost you a little bit more higher than you thought. So that's kind of a known cost at this point.

Christian Bayle

Okay. I see what you mean. Yes, ex IDC. I'm probably guessing off the top of my head here, but I would say that probably a material amount of the $170 million is kind of a known number. The increase related to the construction activities, that's not locked in yet. But I would say, as I mentioned, we're pretty confident in that number. And there's a meaningful amount of contingency that's also included in that number. As well, the COVID is, I would say essentially none of that is locked in. That's all kind of future cost increases that we're going to do our best to try to manage down, if we can, including peel back or scheduled.

Robert Kwan

If I just finish with the European storage sale. In the release, you highlighted -- or I guess, the wording in the release is that just you kind of highlighting that it remains an option or is there more of a desire now to transact once we kind of open up?

Christian Bayle

Look, literally, I would say it's more of an opportunistic sales process for us now. As I mentioned, it's not mission-critical today. More mission-critical is the partnering opportunity for Heartland. And that's where we're really focusing our corporate development resources towards. But like I said, if we got a nice offer from somebody who was involved in the process at some point here in the future and it was a nice transactable number, yes, we would -- we'll certainly take that to the Board, and I'm sure they would carefully consider it. But we're not actively marketing that business right now, and we're going to enjoy the enhanced cash flows from the business here for -- certainly through 2020.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Catellier from CIBC.

Robert Catellier

It's Rob Catellier from CIBC. Just a follow-up on HPC. I think you've answered it indirectly through your discussion today, but curious how you're going about maximizing the value for the sale. And it looks like you've made your choice to pursue a transaction now to reduce leverage. How do you evaluate that versus the alternative of maybe waiting a bit longer to further derisk and the COVID cloud has lifted a bit more?

Christian Bayle

I don't know. I guess maybe the -- my honest answer would be -- hope isn't -- I don't consider that to be a good strategy. Like we can't hope that things get better. We don't know what's going to happen with COVID. We don't know what's going to happen with commodity prices over the next 2 years. But we do know we have a unique asset. We do know that we have interest in it today. And so I think the most prudent thing we can do as an organization is work hard to try to advance a sale of that asset now. Whether or not we could have got a bit more for it if we held off and waited closer to when it's in service, I guess, we'll never know. But I'd be willing to trade the possibility of a slightly higher price further on for a good solid price today.

Robert Catellier

Okay. Fair enough. Just on the -- I want to ask about the oil sands and the offgas processing a bit. You've indicated that there really isn't a lot of downside to the oil sands business. I wonder, to the extent you see decreasing volume, what's the volume risk of the offgas processing business? First, in terms of quantity, what the downside might be? And then furthermore, trying to get a sense of the alignment between your gas supply agreement and your sales agreement.

Christian Bayle

Cory Neufeld, who runs our NGL Processing business, I think he's on the phone right now. Cory, do you want to take this question?

Cory Neufeld

Sure. Yes. From a volume perspective, we're generally seeing that we're not going to have any material impacts to volume for 2020. Everything we're seeing and hearing from our Suncor and Horizon facilities is that their volumes will remain fairly consistent this year, and we will remain consistent as well from a volume production standpoint.

Robert Catellier

And just in general, the alignment between the minimum volumes on the cash side versus your minimum sales commitments, those are relatively aligned?

Cory Neufeld

Yes.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Chris Tillett from Barclays.

Christopher Tillett

I guess, first for me, on the bulk liquids business, utilization there was obviously very strong for the first quarter. I was just curious to know if you could give us an update on sort of how that business has performed in the last month or so through the heart of the pandemic?

Christian Bayle

It's performed really well. We've -- as we said in our news release, we've had no instances of COVID-19 through our employee base, our contractor base in Europe, which is fantastic. We've had exceptionally high utilization rates. I think it's probably the highest we've ever seen in 15 years of being in this business.

We have had seen some, I'd call it, throughput-related declines. One of -- for example, one of our most active facilities is terminal called Grays, which handles road fuels, primarily for around the city of London. And obviously, a terminal like that where road fuels have massively declined, so around major centers like London, so we have seen some throughput declines there. But the utilization, again, remains -- I think it's at 100%. And so the utilization, very high throughput on the margin, down a bit at certain areas, but overall the business outlook is very strong.

Christopher Tillett

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then maybe just as a follow-up to that. If -- I guess if the sale of that business, it sounds like now you're viewing it maybe more opportunistically. Should we think that there are possibly opportunities for capital investments in the not-too-distant future at that business, if you don't sell it? Or are you kind of just content with the footprint as it is today and just going to let it run?

Christian Bayle

Definitely the latter. We're not in growth mode in Europe. I guess our approach will be to harvest the cash flows to remain as efficient as possible. We're really scrutinizing any incremental capital in debt investments. We're not saying we wouldn't make any, but they would be small scale, they'll have to be high return, and we'll have to have a very quick capital payout to hit any purple rate that we're willing to support.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Taylor from Tudor.

Matthew Taylor

Just one for me. Now you're considering offers for a partner there at Heartland, have your views changed at all on transparency for the market with respect to the contracted level of the project? Just any updated thoughts there would be helpful.

Christian Bayle

I'm sure everybody noted, we didn't say anything this quarter related to where we're at with contracting. I will say it is a discussion we have regularly around the Board table as to when and how to disclose the contracting around Heartland. So I would say more to come on that, but nothing today.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Elias Foscolos from Industrial Alliance.

Elias Foscolos

I've got probably one question. I respect that the priority one is a partnership for Heartland, but what I'm trying to do is get a picture of what IPO will look like 2, 3 years down the road. Does a partnership of some type completely mitigate looking at disposing of the European storage? What I'm trying to get at, and I understand that's off the table, but does one mitigate the need to do the other? Comments.

Christian Bayle

Well, no. My opinion is that the bulk liquid storage business still isn't a long-term hold for Inter Pipe. The industrial logic behind the sale in the first place was the fact that we didn't believe that, over the long term, we can continue to grow that business at a sufficient pace to keep it, call it, a meaningful part of the IPL portfolio, given the amount of growth we have going on in Canada today.

Prices are just too frothy. Asset quality is mixed in Europe from what we've seen over the past few years in terms of storage businesses. And prices for high-quality assets are climbing. So long story short, we think a smart divestiture of that business remains the long-term interest of Inter Pipe. We're just -- it's just not a priority today. But five years from now, will we still own it? I'd like to say hopefully not.

Elias Foscolos

Okay. That's kind of the feel that I was getting. So I appreciate that color. Now just a follow-up for that, which is if you proceed with the partnership, if you're not going to be in this business, ideally in a few years, you're going to have a lot of cash or you're going to delever quite substantially. Is it a fact that you just want to delever quickly? Or are there projects and things that you're looking at that the opportunity cost of capital, if you can do this, is there? Color on that, please.

Christian Bayle

Well, I would say, balance sheet strength is certainly going to be a top priority for the company once Heartland goes into service. Obviously, over the long term, we still intend to be a growing organization. So we'll look to organic investments like we have done in the past to help move the business along, but balance sheet will be at the top of the list Heartland comes on.

Operator

