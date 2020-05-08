Ansell: Global Leader In Protective Gloves And Germ Prevention

Ansell should continue to do well with an emphasis on fighting germs.

Ansell (OTCPK:ANSLF, OTCPK:ANSLY) is one of the largest manufacturers of rubber gloves, facemasks, and hazmat suits in the world. As one might imagine with fears of contracting the coronavirus, people are obsessed with cleanliness. Ansell should continue to do well in this environment. With Ansell, you're getting a well-financed company, trading at a decent valuation, with a product like rubber gloves that is desperately needed at a time like this.

Data by YCharts

Ansell has a market cap of $2.57 billion, the stock trades at a price to earnings ratio of 18, and the dividend yield is 2.57%. Ansell sold off its condom division a few years ago and has a hoard of cash which is nice in times of turmoil. As of the latest report, Ansell held $384 million in cash and $197 million in receivables. The liability side showed $246 million in payables and $557 million in debt.

Management has guidance of between $1.12 and $1.22. The stock in America trades at $18.69, so on lower guidance, the price to earnings ratio would be 16.68. The current PE on the Dow is about 20, so that's pretty reasonable.

The Wall Street Journal interviewed CEO Magnus Nicholson on April 30. Mr. Nicholson was quoted as saying that a large automotive manufacturer asked:

Could you provide effective protection to all of our 100,000 workers around the world? Both suits and gloves, with a new suit and gloves issued every day for every worker?"

Certainly, the demand is there but the supply is another issue. Ansell is experiencing some price gouging from suppliers of rubber, increasing prices up to 500%. Ansell has also been cutting off suppliers who have been gouging their customers.

What could prove to be a headwind to Ansell is that Mr. Nicholson pointed out that there are 25,000 new manufacturers of rubber gloves in China. Higher end manufacturers are going to want Ansell gloves rather than something from a start-up. Ansell has been at this for close to 100 years.

Ansell's website shows how to properly take off gloves and hazmat suits so as to not spread germs.

Source: Ansell's website.

Ansell lists its AlphaTec as a preferred glove to combat germs and the coronavirus. I see that a 100-pack of disposable gloves goes for $19.99. Ansell also has a super high-end AlphaTec that goes for $295. This looks like something Homer Simpson would wear at the nuclear power plant.

Source: Magid website

There are innumerable headwinds that Ansell faces. The first, of course, is that financial markets reverse their upward trend and drop. The second is that the Australian dollar does poorly against the U.S. dollar. This happened in mid-March when it only took 57¢ to buy one Australian dollar. At the end of 2019, it took 70¢. Another risk is that many of the industries that Ansell supplies will feel pressure and there will be a lot of closures. This will be a problem in the restaurant business and perhaps auto manufacturing.

On March 29, Morgan Stanley put out a price target on Ansell of $28.90 Australian dollars, which would be $18.5. The stock has already reached this, so Morgan Stanley may want to update its target price.

If you buy Ansell in the U.S., the stock is very thinly traded. You may want to buy in Australia, depending upon how many shares you want to buy. I have written about Ansell several times on Seeking Alpha.

We've owned Ansell for a little over two years and are at a small profit. Small profits are big profits in today's economy. We plan on holding for a long time. When management deploys that cash and buys more manufacturers, it should be accretive and flow to the bottom line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANSLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.