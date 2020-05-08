Under Armour Facing A Tough Earnings Report

Under Armour (UA, UAA) reports earnings pre-market Monday and faces a vital report amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shares are very volatile on the trading day following earnings reports, and this Monday should be no different even with expectations quite poor already. EPS estimates for Q1 are -$0.18 on revenues of $938 million, down from $0.05 on $1.20 billion from the year-ago quarter. Anticipating a large move in earnings will boil down to just how bad EPS and revenues come in for the quarter and if next quarter guidance should it be provided shows any changes to sales growth apart from the already expected -28%.

What’s in Store

Under Armour’s continual decline as an influential retailer on the youth is shown again – “Google U.S. searches dropped 14% Y/Y to a 5-year trough and interactions per post on Instagram continue to decline.” On April 3, CEO Patrik Frisk announced that “the majority of stores where Under Armour is available remain closed, contributing to a significant decline in revenue” and even with “some early signs of recovery in our APAC region, this unanticipated shock to our business has been acute.” Due to this (and NA stores closed from mid-March onwards), guidance for this quarter and the full fiscal year have already been pulled.

From Q1 2019, net sales were 67.4% in apparel, 25.5% footwear, and 7.1% accessories; the total net sales of $1.149 billion accounted for 95.4% of total revenues. This quarter is expected to be almost $300 million less for total revenues, leading to high double-digit declines in YoY net sales for those three segments. The effects of store closures on net sales (these large YoY declines) have probably already been priced in, as Under Armour’s online presence (direct-to-consumer was reported as 27% of revenue in Q1 2019) is not quite large enough to float revenues amid store closures.

Past Volatility on Earnings

Under Armour’s one-day moves following earnings have been very large, averaging a +/-11.78 % on the past 8 trading days following earnings reports. 5 of the 8 previous days closed higher, but the 3 down days following earnings were the last 3 quarters in a row, with shares closing -12.24%, -18.92% and -18.88% on those days.

What to Expect

A $1.47 move after earnings is priced in by options from the $9.50 and $10 strikes, leading to about a 13-15% implied move for the current report, with implied volatility higher from market momentum as well as past history of large moves in the last few quarters. Downside risk, should earnings come in at estimates, could already be priced in, as shares have failed to stage a comeback and struggled to stay above the $10 mark after dropping below in mid-March.

Given the low expectations for the quarter for Under Armour, a couple combinations could still see shares set back lower towards the $8 range; a combination of a miss in earnings and revenues and either no guidance or guidance pointing to sales declines worse than expected for the next quarter, a >10% miss in revenues with earnings in line and poor guidance. Shares could be sent higher if: earnings come in flat or above expectations with revenues in line, revenues beating expectations with EPS in line, or guidance pointing to better-than-expected sales growth for the upcoming quarter. Of course the outcomes of the report are very variable given the situations with the retail environment, but these outcomes seem the most likely determinants of a high-powered earnings move in the post-release day.

Sales will definitely be dampened by store closures, but DTC sales might come in a few percentage points lower given the previously mentioned decreases in interactions on Google and Instagram, a large driver of purchase and attraction to products for the youth and young adult demographics. With DTC sales the only available method after stores were closed, net sales of $938 million seems fair, but net income will be affected more so by high operating expenses. For the year-ago quarter, operating expenses accounted for 42.3% of revenues, but assuming the same percentage is not likely to happen in this quarter; Under Armour did take steps to cut costs and such, but those did not fully come in to play until April, after the end of the quarter. Should cost of goods sold still sit around 50% to 55% of revenues, gross profit (assuming revenues in line) could fall around $420 million to $465 million – and with operating expenses most likely close to the $500 million range, operating loss could already be nearing $80 million, Under Armour’s worst in the past few years.

Conclusion

Although Under Armour has faced a tough Q1 and will face an even tougher Q2, the upcoming report will most likely be met with volatility post-report. Options are pricing in another 13% to 15% move, even as shares have failed to rally and could possibly have priced in the bad news to this report. However, damage done to revenues and EPS might not fully be realized, with revenues of $938 million possibly leading to a larger loss than expected. Shares could benefit off of in-line or slight beats in revenue and/or EPS, or upbeat guidance if provided, and could fall on a larger than expected miss in one or both, and guidance for Q2 worse than expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.