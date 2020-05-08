Renters Go On Strike

This is a sector which appeals to dividend-growth investors who like lower-risk stocks and real estate.

Despite a significant recovery from their lows, there's still plenty of opportunity for investors focused on fundamentals.

Several of the publicly-traded REITs have better financial positions than your typical landlord.

Recent weakness has created some appealing entry opportunities, but we could see several more before this pandemic passes. The regulation preventing evictions has some significant benefits. Widespread evictions would create significant economic disruption and would encourage people to be moving precisely when they should be avoiding social areas. With the difficulty of bringing in new residents, most landlords would want to avoid evictions anyway. Consequently, we don’t believe temporary bans on evictions will have a huge impact on fundamentals.

Some renters may try to skip out on rent, but the big apartment REITs mostly own high-quality apartments with middle-class renters. Many of the renters have solid credit scores and wouldn’t want to damage them by trying to save a month or two of rent. Most can afford to pay:

Source: EQR

Failing to pay for a few months could certainly put renters behind and trying to “make it up” will most likely be a challenge. The challenge could end up prolonging the recession.

Worst-Case Scenario

So investors may want to come up with a worst-case scenario. What's the worst-case scenario for apartment REITs? We’ll take it to an extreme (and absurd lengths). Let’s say the prior stimulus package is revised. The new revision says landlords can’t evict for a year and can’t charge renters afterward either. Essentially, this would wipe 100% of revenue off the books for a year with no possibility of recovery. That would be a massive hit to any company, housing REITs included.

The big seven apartment REITs are:

AvalonBay (AVB) Equity Residential (EQR) Camden Property Trust (CPT) Essex Property Trust (ESS) Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) UDR, inc. (UDR) AIMCO (AIV)

Those seven should not have a difficult time handling the cash flow issues.

Well, there it goes. At least 10% of my readers jumped to the comment section to argue without looking at the evidence. If you're still reading and evaluating the evidence, thank you.

These REITs tend to have exceptionally strong financial positions. Even if a significant portion of renters is a few months behind on rent, it should not have a material impact on their ability to cover dividends. That doesn't mean it isn't important, but these REITs maintain much stronger financial positions than your typical landlord.

A Rough Model for Revenue

While this “worst-case” scenario sounds extreme, it allows us to quantify the impact. For EQR, this would remove about $7 of revenue per share. Assuming that all costs are unchanged, the loss of $7/share flows all the way through the financial statement. FFO per share turns negative. The company is stuck taking out some debt just to cover their interest payments and property taxes. In an efficient market, how much is a one-time reduction of $7 worth? Probably somewhere near $7.

Is such a proposal even possible? You bet it is! The mayor of Portland, Oregon, already is demanding that both rental payments and mortgage payments be waived entirely:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The blurb is labeled as being “About Essex Property Trust” since it is “the West Coast REIT.” Would anyone like to guess how many properties ESS owns in the state of Oregon?

Spoiler: The number is zero.

Specifically, 17% of NOI for Essex comes from Seattle and the other 83% comes from various parts of California. Yes, I’m sure:

Source: ESS

If readers were to check the actual letter signed by Portland’s mayor, it doesn’t quite match the headlines. The actual letter states: “Forgive all rent and mortgage payments for renters and businesses whose income or expenses have been substantially impacted by COVID-19.” That’s open to interpretation. What if income or expenses were favorably impacted? Why are homeowners suddenly absent from the conversation? Could an apartment building with a 10% decrease in revenue wipe out a large mortgage payment (potentially worth more than 40% of revenue)?

We won’t go into those questions because there's no way to actually predict them. Instead, we will simply highlight that there is an elevated risk of the market reacting very negatively.

Enjoy Those Comments

We haven't taken a political position. Everything we've said has been purely based on fact, but the comment section should be fun. We only care about these proposals to the extent that they could impact fundamentals (by reducing revenue), cash flow to shareholders (by impacting dividends), or market prices.

Comparing $7/Share with Actual Price Change

So how much impact have we seen in EQR’s share price? We recently saw the price drop by $2.92 in one day (around 4% to 5% of the current price).

We don't want to focus on the percentage change in the share price though. We want to compare the change in the share price to the change in future cash flows!

That $2.92 is 41.7% of $7.00. So the market swing in the share price in one day is equivalent to about 40% of a year’s revenue. To put further context to the volatility, the 52-week high was $89.55. The decline from that high is equivalent to more than three years of gross revenue.

That probably makes them sound absurdly cheap. However, we also could say shares rallied back from a low of $49.62. In that context, shares rallied nearly 2.4 years of gross revenues.

We aren’t ignoring the downside risk if the economy gets worse. Quite the opposite. We are highlighting that the market is ready and willing to swing the share price wildly in response to even smaller changes for future revenue. Consequently, investors should be prepared for the potential for continued volatility in the share price. They should assume that the market is entirely capable of wildly overreacting. Our hypothetical “worst-case” scenario was vastly worse than what has occurred so far (from the landlord’s perspective), but the price is already swinging.

Price to NAV

The price to NAV ratio is useful for most kinds of REITs, though we encourage investors to consider the other factors as well. Analysts are often a bit slow to update their NAV estimates, so an equity REIT “price to NAV” is not remotely as powerful as the metrics Scott Kennedy is providing on the mortgage REITs. Below we have the price to NAV ratios for all of the housing REITs as of 5/8/2020:

You can always find the price, NAV, and the ratio in our REIT Forum Google Sheets:

The estimated NAV is column Y.

The price to NAV ratio is column Z.

There are some things you should know about the ratios. For instance, MAA having the highest ratio among the apartment REITs is quite rare. It wasn’t really a thing until the last year or so when investors in the REITs began favoring MAA’s less coastal portfolio. Often (in the past) the highest ratio among the apartment REITs would go to ESS.

AIV has the lowest ratio among apartment REITs. That's almost always the case. Why? It’s hard to say precisely why, only that it happens regularly. It could be because AIV often uses a bit more leverage than their peers. Investors who value exceptionally low risk may favor apartment REITs other than AIV.

Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and (SUI), the two manufactured home park REITs, have regularly traded above NAV for the last few years. It appears investors noticed the REITs consistently produced rock star growth in FFO per share. Any time they trade very close to NAV or even below NAV, they are an easy buy. This was part of our theory for buying SUI when it dipped under $100.00. Thanks in part to the strong prices for SUI and ELS, we’ve seen strong demand for their asset class as well. SUI’s median NAV estimate climbed from $95.00 as of 3/31/2019 to $119.12 as of today.

American Homes for Rent (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH) have taken turns trading at higher price-to-NAV ratios relative to each other. Currently, the ratios are very similar.

Recent Transaction

We recently expanded some positions in the sector. We'll dive into one of those.

Trade Alert

We increased our position in Equity Residential:

Source: Fidelity

Housing REITs were hit along with the rest of the market and most bottomed out in late March. Since then there has been a moderate recovery with most shares in the sector up 20% to 30%. EQR had a respectable recovery as well. They weakened (and underperformed peers) in recent days.

We will use the index card for EQR:

Source: The REIT Forum

We want to highlight the discount to NAV (net asset value). For apartment REITs, this has been a useful indicator. Share prices tend to move in the same general range as net asset value, though a few large discounts have occurred:

Source: TIKR.com

The chart above uses the recent closing price, but today the sector is off a bit more and shares are even lower (about $60.60 as opposed to $63.40).

To put the magnitude of the discount in historical perspective, we charted closing prices against the NAV per share estimates as a ratio:

Source: TIKR.com

The current discount, a little over 20%, represents a price to NAV below .80. Shares touched that level once before in early 2018. We responded by buying shares and were rewarded nicely. They dipped even lower about six weeks ago, but we didn’t have enough cash to take advantage of it because of the opportunities in preferred shares at the time.

Covering the Payout

EQR maintains a low payout ratio on analyst AFFO:

Source: REITbase.com

It appears the dividend was reduced from 2015 to 2016, but that isn’t the whole story. EQR sold a huge chunk of their portfolio and paid a huge special dividend. Any investor who reinvested that large special payment was able to buy enough additional shares that they saw a significant increase in dividend income from 2015 to 2016.

The current dividend rate, $.6025 per quarter ($2.41 annualized) is good for a yield of nearly 4%. That's a respectable amount of income for a REIT with a strong balance sheet and conservative payout ratio.

Ratings

You want even more ratings? Alright, we will share ratings on a few of the stocks. Investors shouldn't read anything into a lack of ratings for stocks we don't mention in this section. I'm simply picking a few of the stocks where we are bullish and ignoring others. Bullish outlooks (buy ratings) go out on AVB, EQR, CPT, ESS, ELS, and SUI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR, SUI, AIV, ESS, MAA, ELS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.