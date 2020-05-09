Insider Purchasing Indicating Stocks That Could Still Be Undervalued - Weekly Update (05/01/20 - 05/07/20)

The S&P500 was roughly flat over the past week as the market keeps ignoring major job losses (analysts estimate an unemployment rate of 15% in April) and has faith in economy reopenings and fed stimuli. I still believe that investors should put cash into work cautiously given the major impact of FED stimuli and buy heavily when a next downturn occurs. However, it is increasingly important to pick the right stocks. In the current environment, many firms will get hit significantly while many better-performing stocks are getting overpriced. Following insider purchasing activity therefore is increasingly interesting as these insiders trade based on undervaluation or insider knowledge about future cash flow generation. Investors can improve their returns significantly by following these purchases, as proven by many empirical papers (see list below). After having written a paper about CEO insider purchases, I invested a lot of time over the past weeks in finding the best insider trading strategy. My new formula gives an annual excess return (return on top of the S&P500) of 12.90% based on a data sample over the past five years, which is a great success. From now of on, I will provide ratings (red, orange and green colours) in my insider purchases lists based on this formula. In this way, I hope readers will perceive valuable information for their research to outperform the market. Like always, I will include my favourite weekly pick which I believe has the most potential with few risks.

List of highest market cap insider purchases

In this section, I will provide a list of the 10 insider purchases with the highest market capitalisation:

Mondelez International's (MDLZ) director Charles E. Bunch bough $101K worth of shares last week. Mondelez is a worldwide food conglomerate with many strong brands in its portfolio such as Oreo, Toblerone and Tuc.Being a food company, Mondelez is expected not to suffer a lot from the Covid-19 crisis. In fact, its Q1 results were strong with 3% revenue growth and 11% EPS growth. The company has strong fundamentals but is growing slowly and is currently pretty highly valued at a FCF yield of 4.25% (for non-growth stocks, I look for a FCF yield of at least 5%). Therefore, I'm neutral on the stock.

Stryker Corp's (SYK) director Roch Doliveux bought $9.6K worth of shares last week. Stryker is a medical technology company, manufacturing medical equipment, orthopaedics and neurotechnology products. Stryker did well in Q1 with 2% revenue growth and a 2% decline in EPS, compared to other medical equipment companies who are facing stronger headwinds. Stryker is a high-quality company with a strong moat and consistent high-single digit revenue growth, but is expensively valued at a FCF yield of 2.21%. I rate the stock neutral.

Southern's (SO) director Ernest J Moniz bought $191K worth of shares last week. Southern is a US-based energy corporation operating an energy distribution network and telecommunication services. Southern managed to grow sales significantly over the past years, but this was not translated in consistent earnings growth. Also, Southern is not generating any free cash flows, which I found to be negative in my research. The company reported a Q1 sales decline of 7%, but reiterated EPS guidance of $3.10-3.22. I rate it negative.

Chubb (CB) is a US-based insurance company which provides a good dividend yield of 3%. Its director Robert W Scully bought $998K worth of shares last week. The company experienced a pretty strong quarter but expects a significant impact of Covid-19 in Q2. I rate the company a hold as insurance companies face lower growth in general and are hard to value.

Phillips 66's (PSX) director Gary Kramar Adams bought $95K worth of shares last week. PSX is an oil and gas manufacturer and services company. The firm is hit significantly by the oil crisis and posted negative Q1 earnings due to significant impairment charges. Its dividend yield of 5% looks attractive, but I would suggest being cautious with this stock given its high indebtedness. I rate the stock neutral.

NXP Semiconductors (NXP) is a Dutch-based semiconductor company which focuses on automotive chips. Its director Julie Southern bought $17.5K worth of shares last week. NXP will benefit strongly from increasing demand for automotive and IoT chips. The company more than doubled its revenues over the past decade, but is facing a near-term pause in customer spending. I believe the company could be an interesting buy on weak market days, but rate it neutral based on my formula as a consequence of weak results over the past year.

TE Connectivity (TEL) is a worldwide sensor manufacturer. Its director Daniel J Phelan bought $14.5K worth of shares last week as the stock underperformed the market significantly YTD. Automotive is the firm's biggest end market, which will cause near term financial challenges. However, in the long term TEL is a strong company with consistent bottom-line growth and strong free cash flow generation. I give the stock a neutral rating.

Ford Motor's (F) COO James D Farley Jr bought $1 mln worth of shares last week as the stock tanked by 48% YTD. The car manufacturer is facing sluggish demand for its vehicles and expects a Q2 EBIT loss of $5 bln. Also, its balance sheet is drastically worsening the firm needs to invest in electric vehicles while its current profits are shrinking. Its high FCF yield of 52.6% is based on 2019 and misleading as it was impacted by one-offs. I rate the company neutral, but this could go to negative really quickly is things don't improve.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) is a chemical multinational which focuses on oil products. Its EVP Daniel M Coombs bought $234K worth of shares last week. The company is severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis with Q1 revenues down 14% and EPS approaching the negative territory. The stock is a value play given its dividend yield of 8% and FCF yield of 13%. The stock is rated neutral based on my formula, but investors should increasingly be cautious given its high leverage ratio of 2.5 and the impact of this crisis on its business.

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings' (LH) EVP Judith C Seltz bought $99K worth of shares last week. LH is a clinical laboratory firm with consistent top-and bottom line growth, but has a high leverage ratio of approx. 3.5. The company grew revenues by 1% last quarter but withdrew its 2020 guidance as a consequence of the Covid-19 impact. The stock looks attractively valued at a FCF yield of 6.76% but its fairly low return on invested capital of 8.65% and high leverage gives it a neutral rating.

List of positive-rated purchases

Starting this week, I will replace the list of highest value purchases with a positive-rated purchases list as my ratio which I worked on for several weeks is ready-to-use. The stocks picked on the indicators of my ratio (which I won't disclose right now) outperformed the S&P500 by 12.9% annualized. This outperformance occurred in 216 stocks out of a data sample of 3529 insider purchases during the period 2015-2020. This week, 3 out of 262 insider purchases were rated as positive:

Interpublic Group of Companies' (IPG) director Dawn E Hudson bought $50K worth of shares last week. IPG is a global provider of marketing solutions focused on advertising, digital media and communications. The firm managed to grow revenues and profits consistently by low-to-mid single digits over the past years and sees a relatively low impact of Covid-19 with revenues down only 1.6% in Q1. The company looks very attractively valued with a dividend yield of 6.2% and a TTM FCF yield of 17.24% (free cash flow was impacted significantly by a rise in accounts payable). Also, the company has a strong return on capital which shows that the management is investing capital efficiently and generating strong shareholder returns. The stock moved sideways over the past five years and dropped 28% YTD, which this director saw as a buying opportunity.

Federal Signal's (FSS) president and CEO Jennifer L Sherman bought $26K worth of shares last week. FSS is a US-based manufacturer of innovative safety products and systems. The company manufactures lightbars, warning lights, backup cameras etc. mainly for industrial and governmental customers. The firm managed to grow revenues significantly over the past years, has a strong balance sheet and is giving strong returns to shareholders. The company had a strong first quarter with 4.5% revenue growth and record backlog, but needed to withdraw its 2020 guidance due to the pandemic uncertainties. The stock is down 17% YTD and looks attractive at the current valuation.

Comfort Systems USA's (FIX) director Vance W Tang bought $319K worth of shares last week. FIX is a US-based service provider for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The company managed to grow revenues for 10 years in a row, intensifying to 20%+ growth over the past years. In Q1, revenues increased by 30% together with strong backlogs, contributed by the TAS Energy acquisition. For Q2, the firm expects positive EPS, but significantly lower year-over-year due to the pandemic. The company has a strong balance sheet, generated strong returns on capital invested and grows free cash flows consistently. At an attractive valuation and being down 33%, I believe the stock could be a strong buy.

Last favourite pick performances

To give an indication on the type of stocks that I prefer and their performance since my recommendation, I include a list of my favourite picks during the last weeks:

Company name Recommendation date % change vs. S&P 500 Mastercard (MA) 03/26/20 -4.06% Baxter (BAX) 04/04/20 -7.93% Amazon (AMZN) 04/10/20 +11.07% Huntington (HII) 4/16/20 -9.78% Darden restaurants (DRI) 04/24/20 +2.59% Abbvie (ABBV) 05/01/20 -1.58%

This week's favourite pick: Comfort Systems

This week, I believe there were many interesting companies with insider trading activity. As favourite pick, it was a battle between NXP Semiconductors, Interpublic Group of Companies, Federal Signal corp and Comfort Systems as these are all strongly growing companies at attractive prices, which I see as a buy. However, NXP lost the battle due to its cyclicality, Interpublic group due to its higher leverage (of approx. 3), and Federal signal due to its inconsistent growth. Eventually, I like Comfort Systems the most based four factors: consistent top and bottom line growth, a very capable management team, strong growth prospects and a valuation at historical-low levels.

Who is Comfort Systems?

Comfort systems went public in 1997 and expanded to one of USA's biggest mechanical systems service providers. Its services go from the construction of building systems, to service and maintenance, and to retrofit. The firm which has the vision of becoming "the nation's premier heating, ventilation and air conditioning and mechanical systems service provider" has a wide range of customers going from small schools to Fortune 500 companies. Importantly, the majority of revenues comes from customers who stay with Comfort Systems as personal engineering service provider, an important driver for long term growth. Also, the company has a very wide customer base including many sectors, which decreases risks substantially.

(Source: Comfort Systems March 2020 investor presentation)

Historical numbers

One of the best things about Comfort Systems is its strong, consistent growth. The firm managed to grow revenues by a CAGR of 7.41% over the past 12 years, managed to grow revenues for 9 years straight and reported positive free cash flow generation for 21 consecutive years. Over the past years, this growth intensified to approximately 20% as a consequence of both organic growth (+6% in Q1 on a same store basis) and acquisitions. The only negative point is its low operating margins given that they are a services company which requires high human capital costs. However, these margins also saw very strong growth over the past years.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Sec Filings, revenues in $K)

Strong management team

Besides growing profits sequentially, the management team is providing strong returns on capital employed (ROCE, as operating income / total assets - current liabilities) of 19%. The ROCE is a good indicator as it shows how efficiently capital is being invested in growth opportunities. Also, the ratio is a proxy for how much annual return investors may expect from their investment in the company. Second, I believe the company is spending capital wisely by investing in interesting acquisitions, without taking too many risks. In fact, the company currently has a leverage ratio (as net debt / EBITDA) of only 1.4 as of today. Also, the management team is clearly focused on free cash flow generation, which I like a lot. Strong focus on cash flowsGood capital spending, conservative balance sheet.

Growth prospects

Comfort Systems has some very strong growth prospects for the coming years, based on both organic and inorganic growth. The firm did 3 acquisitions over the past two years which increase revenues significantly, but will drag down margins in the short term.In Q1, Comfort Systems managed to grow revenues by 30% (of which 24% was caused by acquisitions). Also, its backlog increased 22% YoY to $1.6 bln, which is approx. 60% of annual sales. In the short term, margins could get hit significantly as their lower margin acquisitions need to be implemented in their business. However, in the long term, they should both be accretive for revenues and margins.The company expects a strong influence of Covid-19 business but still expects to post a net profit for Q2 and improve its business over the second half of 2020.

(Source: Robbe Delaet; Comfort Sytems' acquisitions in 2019 and 2020, revenues in $mln)

Historical-low valuations

While the growth prospects are strong for Comfort Systems, the company is currently valued at only 9.2x its free cash flows and a P/E of 10.93, which are both the lowest levels in 10 years. This low valuation could be caused by the fear for Covid-19 and margin deterioration due to the recent acquisitions.I believe that it creates a strong buying opportunity as the Covid-19 impact could fade away as early as 2021 and margins should keep improving over the long term. The recent insider purchase could indicate that the market is overreacting. I believe the stock is a buy at current levels.

Data by YCharts

