Armanino Foods Of Distinction Is A Spicy Meatball

If you have noticed by now, when I am analyzing an individual stock, it is because I plan to buy, hold, or sell (even sell short) it. I understand the conflict of interest issue that people bring up about an analyst owning a stock he is rating. I see it the other way around; I see it as I am advising you to do something with your money, and I am confident enough in my analysis to do the same with my money. Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCPK:AMNF) is one of the companies that I plan to buy. As you will see from my analysis, the only negative point I have towards AMNF is that it is listed on the pink sheets (OTC Markets), and it has high sales risk.

About Armanino Foods

For the readers who are older or are well informed about market history, you will understand my next sentence. I verified that Armanino Foods has locations at the two addresses filed in their annual reports. Here is a link to a photo from Google Maps of one of their sites. Another good thing to know about the company is that over 20 years ago, it was listed on the Nasdaq.

The company produces upscale food products like pesto sauces, pasta products, and frozen meat and poultry products. They sell to retail, and food-service distributors, club-type stores, and they have industrial accounts. According to my analysis, the company sells most of its branded products to California, Nevada, and Arizona. In my opinion, the United States accounts for a majority of its sales, and the Asian market only makes up a small percentage of their total sales. I have this opinion because of a high correlation, 0.85, between inflation-adjusted sales growth and the United States GDP. The problem with this analysis is that it only has a small sample size of ten years. The model has an R^2 of 0.73, which means that my model can explain almost 3/4 of the variation of the two.

Food Industry Risk

The food industry is feeling the impact of the new coronavirus. More specifically, the food-service side of the industry as the retail side is experiencing average or above-average sales growth. Restaurants and industrial kitchens that are sitdown style have been punished by the inability to sell any product but still having to pay expenses. Any part of the supply chain from food manufacturers to food distributors who have on-premise dining only customers could bankrupt if their clients cannot pay.

Armanino Foods has two particular sales risks that are along the same lines as that of the industry but more concentrated. First, a little over half of their total gross sales were handled by a non-exclusive national distributor. Second, 26% of their total gross sales are concentrated in three brokers. The company's responses to the two above issues are as follows. They believe that if something should happen, it will not affect sales because of the relationship already in place with the organization that sells the product to consumers.

My Thesis on Armanino Foods

I feel that Armanino Foods has three things going well for the company. First is that I believe it has a very low possibility of going bankrupt. As of their 2019 annual report, the company had $8,805,000 of cash and cash equivalents. The same year, the company's total operating expenses were $6.6 million. Still not enough to convince you? If they had to pay off all of their 2019 liabilities, they would even have $1.6 million left. Their total debt is only $2.2 million, meaning they could pay it all off and still have money to pay their total operating expenses if they were equal to last year's.

Second, is that AMNF has had 67 consecutive quarters of profitability. That is a track record of almost 17 years of having a net income. When I hear an executive say a phrase like the above phrase in their quarterly reports, you know that the company is conservative and responsible.

Lastly, though the company sells its products to the food-service industry, the company's gross sales were up by 2% over the prior year. The company only experienced a decline in net sales because of the Asian market.

First quarter gross sales in our US markets grew by approximately $700,000, or by 7%, over the prior year. This was offset by lower first quarter gross sales in our Asian markets which declined by approximately $340,000, or by -21% over the prior year.

Then the CEO said two phrases that let me know their sales will be negatively affected by the new coronavirus, but in no possible way will they go to $0.

Due to the world wide impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, we anticipate that in Q2, for the first time in the past 67 quarters, we will report a quarterly net loss. Many of our meal kit and retail customers have indicated their intentions to buy more of our products in the near future. We expect sales in this market segment to partially offset the expected decline in sales in our food away from home market.

Net Sales and COGS

I estimate that in 2020, net sales will decline by 11.6%, which is more than the percentage derived from my correlation statistic. During the year of 2020, I will use my estimates based upon data I gathered from AMNF's 1Q20 results. The rest of the years' net sales will be estimated by the correlation between the company's net sales and US GDP. My estimates for US GDP can be found on the site trading economics.

I am assuming that some of the company's inventory will go bad, and some will have to be sold at a lower margin, thereby putting pressure on their gross margin. After 2021, the gross margin will return to average.

Operating Expenses

In my opinion, the company's operating expenses will not differ that much from the values in 2019 as they are still producing products to sell. I searched the local news sources, and I did not find any articles mentioning that Armanino Foods were laying off workers from their facilities.

DDM Model

I decided to use the dividend discount model to value this company. The reason I chose this model is that I found several dividend articles that mentioned AMNF as a good source of dividend income. If I believe that doing a DCF valuation will add value to the readers, I will do it. The WACC that I calculated for AMNF takes into account the stock's poor liquidity and the company's high sales risk (3% premium).

A quick review of 2020's dividend distributions, in my opinion. The company has already made one distribution and I feel it will resume quarterly distributions in 4Q20.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. is undervalued. I believe that the stock price could go up by at least 29% in a year or two at the most. Assuming that the S&P 500 fully recovers to its all-time high, AMNF investors should capture about 11.5% of alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMNF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.