Altria Group: This Dividend King Is Positioned To Beat The S&P 500 Over The Next Decade

Between Altria Group's 8.9% yield, 4% annual earnings growth, and 3.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Altria Group are positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10%.

Adding to the case for an investment in Altria Group is the fact that the company's shares are trading at a 30% discount to fair value.

As evidence of Altria Group's reasonably strong operating fundamentals, the company posted impressive 15.0% YOY net revenue growth and 18.5% adjusted diluted EPS growth driven by strong core tobacco performance.

As indicated by the relatively steady operating fundamentals of Altria Group, this underperformance relative to the broader market isn't justified.

Since I last covered Altria Group, the company's shares have declined 18% against the S&P 500's decline of 14% during that time.

Image Source: I Prefer Income & I Prefer Income Filter

As a dividend growth investor, I believe it is crucial to own stocks that have delivered dividend increases for a number of decades whose fundamentals appear intact for the foreseeable future, which is why I own dozens of Dividend Aristocrats and/or Dividend Kings.

Using I Prefer Income's filter above, I specified for a yield of greater than 6%, a 3 year dividend growth rate of greater than or equal to 4% and 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases, which was able to narrow the list of dividend stocks in I Prefer Income's Dividend Diamonds 25+ database from 137 to just Altria Group (MO).

I'll be reexamining Altria Group's dividend safety and growth potential since I last covered the company in February, discussing its recent operating results and the risks associated with an investment, as well as evaluating the valuation aspect of an investment in the stock at this juncture.

The Dividend Remains Relatively Safe With 4% Long-Term Annual Growth Potential

Although it is always prudent to examine the safety of a stock's underlying dividend, it is especially necessary to do so when a stock's yield is quadruple that of the S&P 500's as is the case with Altria Group.

In order to determine the safety of Altria Group's dividend, I'll be reviewing the stock's adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio and FCF payout ratio for FY 2019 and looking ahead to this fiscal year.

Altria Group reported $4.22 in adjusted diluted EPS in FY 2019 against $3.28 in dividends per share paid out during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 77.7%.

Moving to FCF, Altria Group generated $7.837 billion in operating cash flow in FY 2019 against capital expenditures of $246 million, for FCF of $7.591 billion (pages 48-49 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K).

Against the $6.069 billion in dividends paid out in FY 2019, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 79.9%.

While Altria Group has pulled its guidance for FY 2020 and has also withdrawn its three-year compounded annual adjusted diluted growth objective as a result of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 according to CEO Billy Gifford in Altria Group's most recent earnings call, even using the lower end of its previous adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $4.39-$4.51, Altria Group's adjusted diluted payout ratio would be relatively steady at 77.9% (assuming a raise in the quarterly dividend in August from $0.84/share to $0.87/share for total dividends of $3.42 paid during FY 2020).

As one would imagine based upon the above discussion, Altria Group's FCF payout ratio is positioned to remain in the high-70% to low-80% range for this fiscal year as has been the case historically for the company.

As a result of these relatively steady payout ratios, I reiterate my opinion that Altria Group's dividend remains fairly safe for at least the foreseeable future.

Upon examining Yahoo Finance's analyst estimates that forecast 3.5% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years (notably much lower than the 11.4% annual earnings growth of the past 5 years, which I believe is a bit of a low estimate despite the risks facing Altria Group's sustainability), I believe that a 4% long-term dividend growth rate remains the base case scenario for Altria Group's long-term dividend growth given that dividend growth is positioned to roughly match earnings growth going forward.

The Operating Fundamentals Remain Solid In A Challenging Business Environment

Image Source: Altria Group First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Altria Group reported solid operating results for Q1 of this fiscal year, which was abundantly clear on multiple fronts.

Starting with the top line, Altria Group was able to deliver an impressive 15.0% YOY growth in net revenues from $4.387 billion in Q1 2019 to $5.046 billion in Q1 2020.

Altria Group's strong revenue growth coupled with the company's expansion of adjusted OCI margins allowed for Altria Group to deliver 18.5% YOY growth in adjusted diluted EPS from $0.92 in Q1 2019 to $1.09 in Q1 2020.

Image Source: Altria Group First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

As illustrated in the above slide and to paraphrase CEO Billy Gifford in his opening remarks of Altria Group's Q1 2020 earnings call, adjusted OCI in the Smokeable Products segment was able to advance 20.1% due to increased revenues and a 200 basis point expansion in the segment's OCI margin from 53.3% in Q1 2019 to 55.3% in Q1 2020.

The higher volumes and price increases within the Smokeable segments were easily able to more than offset the higher resolution expenses in the segment, which drove the OCI higher, to paraphrase CEO Billy Gifford in his opening remarks of Altria Group's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Image Source: Altria Group First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

"Marlboro's first quarter retail share of the total cigarette category was 42.8% down 5/10 versus the prior year, but its share of premium cigarettes remains flat versus the prior year at 56.9%" as per CEO Billy Gifford's opening remarks in Altria Group's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Billy Gifford's remarks above suggest that Marlboro's brand power remains strong, which is important to Altria Group's ability to generate the cash flow it needs to maintain its business, invest for the future to keep up with adapting consumer preferences, and reward shareholders with steadily increasing dividends.

Image Source: Altria Group First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

COVID-19 has impacted the country in innumerable ways, but one impact that is specific to Altria Group is the fact that some customers loaded up on cigarettes just as consumers have loaded up on other goods, such as toilet paper and paper towels.

Altria Group's domestic cigarette shipment volume increase of 6.1% can be explained by the aforementioned tidbit of human psychology that drives pantry loading.

When adjusted for pantry loading in the first quarter that was primarily in the last few weeks of the quarter when most of the country was under stay-at-home orders, Altria Group's cigarette volumes declined by about 3.5% as indicated by CEO Billy Gifford in Altria Group's Q1 2020 earnings call, which was offset by price increases net of excise taxes.

Image Source: Altria Group First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Moving to the Oral Tobacco Products segment, Altria Group's adjusted OCI increased 13.4% from $367 million in Q1 2019 to $416 million in Q1 2020.

These strong results were driven by the 90 basis point expansion in adjusted OCI margins, as well as higher pricing and higher volume in on!, which more than offset the volume declines in MST to paraphrase CEO Billy Gifford's opening remarks in Altria Group's Q1 2020 earnings call.

Overall, the segment produced a 5% volume increase in the past 6 months alone, adjusting for the pantry loading related to COVID-19.

Image Source: Altria Group First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

According to CEO Billy Gifford, "The newly redesigned On! cans are now available for purchase, and we're enhancing its retail visibility through premium fixture space in most stores."

I believe that the aforementioned marketing actions taken by Altria Group, as well as the inherent demand from consumers for a less harmful nicotine delivery product will drive strong growth in the Oral Tobacco Products segment going forward.

Image Source: Altria Group First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Unfortunately, Altria Group's investment in JUUL Labs hasn't played out as was initially expected a year and a half ago as Altria Group was in talks that eventually led to the acquisition of JUUL Labs.

It's for this reason that Altria Group has wrote off $8.6 billion of its $12.8 billion investment in its 35% stake of JUUL Labs to date.

In further support of this argument, Altria Group's E-Vapor category volume declined 10% YOY and 12% sequentially according to CEO Billy Gifford, which is not what investors want to see from an investment that was initially thought to offer promising growth before significant regulatory action and negative publicity hampered the growth story.

As I indicated in previous articles, despite the discouraging news pertaining to the acquisition of JUUL Labs, Altria Group still possesses a prominent stake in its fast growing on! investment, licensing agreements with Philip Morris International (PM) to distribute IQOS in the United States, and its 45% stake in cannabis producer, Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), as a means of offsetting continued volume declines in its core business.

Image Source: Altria Group First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

As an update to Altria Group's financial positioning in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company faces no liquidity crisis for the foreseeable future as a result of its ability to generate cash at over 90%.

Aside from the defensive nature of Altria Group's cash flow, the company shored up its balance sheet even further as noted by CEO Billy Gifford's comments below:

In the first quarter, we halted share repurchases and fully drew down our $3 billion revolving credit facility, as a precautionary measure. This week, the Board rescinded our existing share repurchase program, which had a $500 million balance to further strengthen our liquidity position.

While Altria Group's balance sheet isn't as strong as it has been in recent years due to its acquisitions of JUUL Labs and Cronos Group, the company still maintained a decent interest coverage ratio just under 8 according to the data sourced from page 5 of the company's most recent 10-Q.

Taken into consideration, I believe all of these facts bode well for Altria Group's liquidity for the foreseeable future.

When I factor in Altria Group's relatively stable operating fundamentals, numerous growth opportunities, and stable investment grade balance sheet, I believe Altria Group is capable of being a lucrative long-term investment if acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider

While Altria Group established itself as a Dividend King with its dividend increase last August, that doesn't mean the company doesn't face its fair share of risks that investors would be wise to occasionally monitor.

The first risk to Altria Group as indicated on pages 82-83 of the company's most recent 10-Q is that the company faces a variety of risks as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential disruptions to the company's supply chain, significant changes in the price of raw materials, and the fact that Altria Group relies on a few facilities and key suppliers, distributors, and distribution chain service providers.

Should the situation with COVID-19 intensify in areas where Altria Group and its suppliers have significant operations, this could result in increases in the price of raw materials, which the company may not be able to pass onto its customers with price increases in its products.

Furthermore, Altria Group faces the risk that its supply chain is disrupted and not only do its raw materials become much more expensive to obtain, but the company isn't able to obtain raw materials in the quantity that is necessary to meet the demand of its customers.

In addition to unfavorable financial results, this could also lead to a deterioration of Altria Group's reputation as a brand among its customers, which may have long lasting effects that are material to Altria Group's business results.

Another risk to Altria Group, is the news that the Federal Trade Commission or FTC issued a challenge to the company's investment in JUUL Labs, alleging that Altria Group's acquisition of JUUL Labs was in violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, Section 5 of the FTC Act, and lessened competition substantially in violation of Section 7 of the Clayton Act (page 84 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q).

If the FTC is successful in its challenge to Altria Group's acquisition of JUUL Labs, this could result in divestiture of JUUL Labs, rescission of the transaction, or prohibit any officer or director of either Altria or JUUL from serving on the other's board of directors or attending meetings.

Yet another risk to Altria Group is the threat of the company being defeated in lawsuits and forced to pay significant sums to prevailing parties, which could materially impact the company's financial results in an unfavorable manner (page 5 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K).

Although Altria Group has generally done quite well at avoiding large hits to its bottom line in the form of lawsuits (with the exception of the Tobacco MSA of 1998), there is the risk that the alternative and evolving forms of nicotine delivery that Altria Group is involved in could face similar lawsuits, which may cost the company significant resources years down the line.

If even a single lawsuit against Altria Group's alternative nicotine delivery products prevails, this would bring a wave of litigation against the company that it would need to defend itself against.

Even if Altria Group is able to prevail in the bulk of lawsuits brought against it, a surge in lawsuits at any given time could result in a significant uptick in legal expenses to retain legal representation and defend itself.

Another risk typical to Altria Group and its industry for that matter, is that Altria Group may not be able to adapt to shifting consumer preferences, which could result in lost market share, and unfavorable financial consequences over the long term (pages 6-7 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K).

While Altria Group is investing in a variety of alternative nicotine delivery products and owns about 10% of AB InBev (BUD), there is no guarantee that Altria Group will be able to adapt to shifting consumer preferences.

Even if Altria Group is able to continue meeting the evolving preferences of consumers, there is also no guarantee that the company will be able to offset the decline in its core tobacco business once price increases are no longer able to offset volume declines.

Although I have discussed several key risks associated with an investment in Altria Group, the above does not encompass a complete discussion of the risks facing Altria Group. For a more thorough discussion of the risks facing Altria Group, I would refer interested readers to pages 4-11 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K, pages 82-85 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q, and my previous articles on the company.

It Isn't Often A Dividend King Such As Altria Group Trades At A Deep Discount

Although Altria Group possesses an impressive track record as a dividend paying stock, it is essential that investors with a long-term mindset acquire shares of the stock at or below fair value.

It's for this very reason that I'll be examining Altria Group using a couple of valuation metrics and a valuation model to establish a fair value for shares of the stock.

Image Source: I Prefer Income

The first valuation metric that I will use to determine the fair value of Altria Group's stock is the yield to historical yield.

Altria Group's current yield of 8.86% is significantly higher than its average historical yield of 4.95%, which suggests its stock is undervalued.

Assuming a reversion to a fair value yield of 6.00% and a fair value of $56.00 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in Altria Group's aforementioned risks going forward, as well as its increased size and scale), shares of Altria Group are trading at a 32.3% discount to fair value and offer 47.7% upside from the current price of $37.92 a share (as of May 3, 2020).

The next valuation metric that I'll be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of Altria Group is the adjusted P/E to historical adjusted P/E.

Given that Altria Group's historical adjusted P/E ratio is 15.92, I believe a reasonable approximation going forward of Altria Group's fair value is $50.72 a share (based on TTM adjusted diluted EPS of $4.41 and an adjusted diluted P/E ratio of 11.50 to account for Altria Group's increased risk profile compared to a few years ago).

This equates to a 25.2% discount to fair value and implies that shares of Altria offer 33.8% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of Altria Group is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Altria Group, that amount is currently $3.36.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the rate of return that an investor requires on their investment. While this often varies from one investor to another, I prefer a 10% rate of return because I believe that offers a fair level of return for the amount of time and effort that I devote to researching investment opportunities and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require little more than data retrieval and subjectivity, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long term), future annual earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a stock's balance sheet.

When I consider that Altria Group's payout ratios are likely to remain the same over the long term, I believe the base case for Altria Group's dividend is that dividend growth will mirror whatever earnings growth the company is able to achieve for shareholders.

Since I believe that a 4% long-term earnings growth rate is an appropriate expectation, I will be assigning a 4% long-term DGR to shares of Altria Group.

Upon plugging the aforementioned inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $56.00 a share.

This again indicates that shares of Altria Group are trading at a 32.3% discount to fair value and offer 47.7% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $54.24 a share, which means that shares of Altria Group are priced at a 30.1% discount to fair value and offer 43.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Altria Group Offers An Attractive Blend Of Yield, Growth, And Total Return Potential

Altria Group has rewarded shareholders with 50 years of dividend increases in spite of the significant headwinds of volume declines, lawsuits, and regulatory pressures that have persisted for the past half of a century.

Altria Group's operating fundamentals remain reasonably intact in spite of COVID-19 and the continued secular volume decline of its core tobacco business.

While the full impact of COVID-19 this year and beyond has yet to be known, and Altria Group faces continued litigation/regulatory concerns, and volume declines, most of these are not new challenges for Altria Group.

Although I admit that the adage of this time is different may be true, I believe that Altria Group's shares more than price those concerns in at this time, with shares trading at what I believe to be a 30% discount to fair value based on data sourced from I Prefer Income, as well as the dividend discount model.

Between Altria Group's 8.9% yield, 4% annual earnings growth, and 3.7% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Altria Group are positioned to exceed my annual total return requirement of 10% over the next decade.

With this in mind, I believe Altria Group offers an attractive blend of yield, growth, and total return potential, which is why I rate the company a buy at the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.