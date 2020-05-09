Rattler Midstream LP: 15% Solid Yield, No K-1, Management Reaffirms 2020 Distributions And Cash Flow

Looking for some clarity in the high dividend stock arena? May is an important month, with a multitude of high-yield stocks reporting earnings, and, just as importantly, giving future 2020 guidance.

Profile:

Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) IPO'd in May 2019. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services to Diamondback Energy (FANG). It owns and operates 528 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system on acreage that overlays Diamondback's six core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

RTLR is key to Diamondback's operations and its low-cost operating structure.

(RTLR site)

Taxes:

Although RTLR is an LP, it issues a 1099 at tax time, much like several shipping LP's in the high yield space.

Revised 2020 Guidance:

Management issued revised guidance along with its Q1 '20 earning report this week. The low end of the range for adjusted EBITDA was reduced by ~26%, while the low end for capex was reduced by 50%.

However, management reaffirmed $1.16 in distributions/unit for 2020:

(RTLR site)

The revised guidance calls for a range of $85M to $145M for free cash flow in 2020:

(RTLR site)

Management is estimating ~$138M in free cash flow for 2020:

(RTLR site)

Distribution Coverage:

RTLR has 43.7M units outstanding as of 3/31/20, so a payout of $1.16/unit would = total 2020 distributions of $50.69M.

Using management's $138M FCF estimate for 2020 gives us an implied free cash flow/ distribution payout ratio of 36.73%, which is a strong, sustainable ratio. Flipping these two numbers shows a very strong distribution coverage factor of 2.72X, which is far beyond the overwhelming majority of midstream companies these days:

Going Ex-Dividend Next Week:

Management also declared its next payout this week. RTLR will go ex-dividend on May 15, and pay out on May 25.

Earnings (RTLR):

Since RTLR IPO'd in May 2019, there aren't full-year 2019 figures, but management did list predecessor figures for Q1 '19 in its Q1 '20 earnings release. Growth was strong in all categories for Q1 '20, with adjusted EBITDA up ~35%, operating cash flow up 77%, net income up ~39%, and revenue up ~36%.

Throughput volumes were all up vs. Q1 '19, and mostly higher than Q4 2019:

Q1 2020 average produced water gathering and disposal volumes of 942 MBbl/d were up 5% over Q4 2019 and up 32% over Q1 2019. Q1 2020 average crude oil gathering volumes of 97 MBbl/d, down 1% from Q4 2019 and up 30% over Q1 2019. Q1 2020 average gas gathering volumes of 118 BBtu/d, up 13% over Q4 2019 and up 95% over Q1 2019.

Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG):

Since the parent company, FANG, is RTLR's single customer, we've included the latest earnings and guidance updates below.

FANG took a $1B non-cash impairment charge of $1 billion as a result of the sharp decline in commodity prices. They hedged ~100% of expected 2020 oil production, including basis differentials and a majority of WTI contract roll exposure, and removed all three way collar hedge exposure to maximize downside protection. They also hedged ~50% of expected 2021 oil production in the form of swaps and two way collars.

As of March 31, 2020, Diamondback had $93 million in standalone cash and approximately $199 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, with approximately $1.8 billion available for future borrowing under the facility and $1.9 billion of total liquidity.

It had a net debt to Q1 2020 annualized adjusted EBITDA of ~1.9X, which is one of the lower ratios we've seen in the energy field. To preserve liquidity, management suspended its previously announced share repurchase program.

(FANG site)

CEO Travis Stice said:

When commodity prices fell in March, Diamondback responded by ceasing all completion activity and immediately restructured our hedge book to maximize downside protection through 2020 and a portion of 2021. We then worked to reduce our forward capital budget and cost structure while high-grading our operating plan to acreage with the highest returns where we own mineral and royalty interests and have little required midstream or infrastructure spend. By the end of the second quarter, our rig count will be cut in half from the beginning of the year, and we will have a high quality DUC backlog for our future return to completion activity. Diamondback is prepared to operate in a lower-for-longer oil price environment, and our cost structure will prove to be a differentiator through this downturn. Low interest expense, low leverage, industry-leading low cash G&A, a full hedge book, strong midstream contracts and the benefits of Viper Energy Partners LP and Rattler Midstream LP will allow Diamondback to operate effectively through these uncertain times. During the first quarter of 2020, Diamondback drilled 55 gross horizontal wells in the Midland Basin and 38 gross horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin. The Company turned 34 operated horizontal wells to production in the Midland Basin and 46 operated horizontal wells in the Delaware Basin. (FANG site)

FANG's revised guidance calls for total 2020 capex of $1400 to $1750M, (excluding RTLR's capex), with $130 to $1630M for horizontal drilling and completion, and $90 to $120M for infrastructure.

So, even though it looks like FANG might be shutting everything down, that's not the case. A key point here is that FANG has shifted its "near-term development focus to the Midland Basin, which already has built-up gathering systems, which translates into lower capex costs for RTLR":

(RTLR site)

Additionally, FANG's operating costs of $10.16/BOE are much lower than most of its peers, whose costs/BOE run from $10.91 up to $19.36:

(FANG site)

Financials:

Even though the sector median represents a very broad comp, both RLTR and FANG each have substantially lower debt/equity leverage. RTLR's ROA and ROE are much higher than the median ratios, and both companies' EBITDA margins are also much better than the median of 29.84%. FANG's ROA and ROE turned negative in Q1 '20, due to the big non-cash impairment charge it took.

Although there's no sector comp for Net Debt/EBITDA, figures of ~3.5X to 5X are fairly typical for the midstream industry.

Debt and Liquidity:

RTLR has a Credit Agreement which provides for a revolving credit facility in the maximum amount of $600.0 million. Loan principal may be optionally repaid from time to time without premium or penalty (other than customary LIBOR breakage), and is required to be paid at the maturity date of May 28, 2024.

As of 3/31/20, there was $451M outstanding on the credit facility, with availability of $149M and $16M in cash. Management stated on the Q1 '20 earnings presentation, that, since RTLR is self-funding, there is no need to access the capital markets in 2020 to fund organic development.

(RTLR site)

Valuations:

At $7.65, RTLR is priced at ~2.4X its estimated 2020 free cash flow/unit. It's also selling at just 41% of book value, vs. the sector median of 59%. Its 4.16X EV/EBITDA is also much lower than the 5.7X median value, while its huge 15% yield is nearly 2X the median dividend yield:

Options:

With the market and energy pricing crash, analysts' targets are all over the place for energy-related companies - the range for RTLR is from $5.00 to $11.00, with an average of $9.07.

If you're feeling bullish about RTLR, but just want to dangle your toe in the water, vs. doing a reverse somersault off the high board, you might consider selling cash secured puts below RTLR's price/unit.

RTLR's August $7.50 put strike has a bid of $.85, for an 11.33% yield in ~3+ months, or 42.65% annualized. The breakeven is $6.65, which is ~26% below analysts' $9.07 average target price.

You can see more details for this trade on our free cash secured puts table.

All tables by DoubleDividendStocks.com, except where noted otherwise.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, which can offer you defense vs. this latest market pullback. Others are selling below their buyout values.



Disclosure: I am/we are long RTLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service has featured options selling for dividend stocks since 2009.

It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.