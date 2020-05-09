Retirement Strategy: If This Were 2008, My Dividend Strategy Would Have Been My Apocalypse

If this pandemic event had happened back then, I would have been a wreck.

My last article focused on those younger investors with loads of time to make a dividend growth strategy work nicely for retirement. Now let's have some "spitballing fun" for us old folks who were retired (or close to it) back in 2008. We wake up one day and a pandemic closes down all sectors of our economy.

Forget the Great Recession. I am now (in 2008) faced with a life-altering pandemic to try to secure my golden-years retirement. What would I have done? I can tell you I would be just as nervous and frightened as those who are in that position right now, if not more so.

Back In 2008 I Was Five Years Retired And Cocky

Yeah, that was me back in 2010.

I had a nice portfolio and enough cash, and I saw the financial crisis for what it was: another bank bailout drop that smelled of opportunity to my younger and more aggressive self (I was 60ish). I DRIPed; I bought the dips; I even bought younger growth stocks like Apple (OTC:APPL), Amazon (AMZN) and a few others that I traded back and forth but didn't hold in my core dividend growth portfolio. Actually if you go back to some of my early articles, you'll see I used hypothetical portfolios to explain what I was doing, and actually kept track of the portfolios for Seeking Alpha folks to see how it worked. While it wasn't a duplicate of my personal information (which was private), the process and most of the holdings were the same.

Here is one specific article, as an example, from 2015: Retirement Strategy: The Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio Complete Update (Plus Bonus Columns)

What transpired, to a great extent, allowed me to have the retirement I do now. Being healthy and younger I basically always bought the dip. There were tons of negative articles out there, however I proceeded with my personal strategy. I knew that the market would come back from a historical standpoint, at least, and the yields I was able to get were just too attractive to pass up.

Once a core stock hit the midpoint between the 52-week high and low in its share price, and the yield became even more attractive, I deployed my cash into building more shares and a higher income stream.

I stuck to my strategy and was lucky to have some discipline to stick with it!

If The Pandemic Had Happened Then Rather Than Now, My Strategy Would Have Been Out The Window

Just imagine a younger retiree with a decent pension, enough cash reserves (five years' worth) and a decent income stream from a dividend growth portfolio that had been building for 30-something years. I know myself, and looking back at that time I would have felt that an apocalyptical event was about to crush my own retirement goals!

The steps I would have taken back then can be outlined as follows:

I would have stopped reinvesting back into my core portfolio, and tossed everything into cash.

I would have lowered my equity exposure by trimming all positions, even selling out completely, especially with the stocks outside of my core.

I would have raised cash and turned to capital preservation for my own financial security.

I would not have bought the dips and I would have followed the pandemic's effect on the economy very closely.

If I had seen that my core portfolio had needed to be changed, I might have divested everything and sat on the sidelines to wait for the crash to pass.

Dividend growth investing might have been a thing of the past. I would would have hunkered down with what I already had and probably would have gone back to stock picking the companies that I felt would thrive and survive a pandemic that shut down our economy basically completely.

It would have been back to trading, and back to capital appreciation rather than all of the old companies I was relying on without caring about anything but an increasing income flow.

I probably would have held my most reliable core stocks though, such as Coca Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), AT&T (T), Altria (MO), Walmart (WMT) and a handful of others. Gee, it might just look like a portfolio I would start out with right now if I had 25 years or more before I retired!

before I retired! Of course I was already five years into retirement and was still building my portfolio, so this pandemic would have made me a very wary investor and I would not have what I have today.

Yes, It Is Different, Folks

As far as I am concerned, the pandemic crisis of today is a clear disconnect from the economy. We simply have no economy right now, and investing is more of a stock-picking game for those of us who are retired or close to it. If this pandemic were to have happened back in 2008, my own retirement would look very different.

Just consider what the real economy looks like today:

Take a look at this article that cautions years of misery from this pandemic.

"This thing's not going to stop until it infects 60 to 70 percent of people," Mike Osterholm, who directs the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, told CNN. "The idea that this is going to be done soon defies microbiology."

This "new normal" will derail older workers probably for the rest of their lives.

More than 30 million Americans [author note: now 33.5 million] — about one-sixth of the U.S. workforce — have now been laid off in the last six shattering weeks. One in six. It’s almost impossible to grasp such a mind-numbing figure. And while layoffs have hit both younger and older workers, it’s a good bet that when the economy begins to reopen and Americans go back to work, older workers — age 50 and over — will be last in line.

We are not ready to go back to the way it was yet, and the new economy probably will look completely different.

“The public will have to be persuaded that reopening is safe,” Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note last month.

Even home buying will be forever changed.

As millions of Americans lose their jobs, many are facing the prospect of not being able to afford their mortgages. These homeowners are seeking what’s known as “forbearance,” a payment deferral so that borrowers can get back on their feet and return to a regular payment schedule. The coronavirus crisis so far has generated more than 3.5 million forbearance requests.

Who is buying a new car these days?

For the auto industry, which employs more than 10 million workers in a wide array of fields, the economic challenges wrought by the coronavirus have proved immediate and immense. On Wednesday, General Motors revealed in its first-quarter earnings that the outbreak has cost it $1.4 billion, even though the company beat analysts projections for the period.

How about air travel, and vacations, and recreational activities?

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) has been one of the great U.S. entertainment companies for nearly a century. Under CEO Bob Iger, it became a well-balanced earnings machine. It has been a powerful three-legged stool that rested on Disney Parks, its movie studios and its television operations. With many of its theme parks shuttered, Disney’s long-term future is in doubt for the first time in decades.

Don't forget air travel:

The decline in air travel seems to be holding steady but at a staggering decline of about 96%. The airline industry is experiencing an unprecedented drop in airline traffic. As executives at United Airlines put it earlier this month, "Travel demand is essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near-term."

It's difficult to envision how the airline industry will be able to survive this intact, barring some sort of government intervention of historic proportions. Social distancing cannot really work in the context of air travel. Airlines make money on jamming as many people as possible on flights because much of the cost of a flight is baked in regardless of how many passengers are on the plane. Until there is a vaccine or major medical breakthrough of equivalent importance, people will not be getting on airplanes but for only the most truly essential travel. Framed another way, the dilemma is that the public still needs airlines to be around for essential travel, but there's no way for airlines to be able to survive servicing essential travel only.

I could go on and on about how this pandemic has changed the world economy, not just ours, but you get the picture.

So What Am I Saying?

Many folks were fortunate back in 2008 to have faced a recession and not a lifestyle-changing, game-changing apocalypse. If you are close to or already retired, it is my personal opinion that you must look at your portfolio and decide what is more important to you. Do you care about preserving what you have? Or would you rather continue on your path of buying the dips even though it appears as though many companies are delaying, cutting, or ending their dividend payments?

Keep in mind that many companies being relied upon today are also trying to survive. In that regard, perhaps your survival core portfolio should look like my stock suggestions from this article.

Otherwise, you just might face a completely different retirement from what you had envisioned.

My Bottom Line

This is not about panic. This is about facing facts, fundamentals, and reality no matter what sort of rally the stock market has. The worst is not over, folks - not in my opinion, anyway. We are at the beginning of this apocalypse.

As usual, I would anticipate a robust comment stream from our amazing Seeking Alpha community, as I already know I will probably be blasted, but as an alternative to those authors and commenters who continue to push buying the dip, I believe regular folks need to see the "dark side" of all of this.

