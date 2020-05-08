The Markets Are Still Moving In The Right Direction (Technically Speaking For 5/4-5/8)

Until the pandemic hit, my Friday column had a standard format: the first section utilized the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicator methodology developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore, the purpose of which is to send signals well in advance of a potentially approaching recession. The pandemic response collapsed 12-18 months of activity into 4-6 weeks.

For the first few post-shutdown columns, I reported exclusively on the credit markets, which initially showed signs of severe stress. They are now calmer thanks to the Federal Reserve acting in its role of lender-of-last-resort. Additionally, we now have a fairly complete set of coincidental and other higher-frequency indicators that show the depths of the recession. I'll be using a mixed approach to my analysis going forward, looking at both the credit market and economic data (for those of you who want a more complete picture of the bond market, please see my weekly bond market summary).

As for the credit markets, let's start with the St. Louis Financial Stress Index: This spiked sharply higher in March but has been steadily declining since due to the Federal Reserve's efforts.

Next, here are three measures of the financial sector's health from the Chicago Fed: While all three of the above indicators have risen in the last few months, they are still well below levels from the Great Recession.

Overall, the credit markets are in remarkably good shape considering economic backdrop.

Let's next turn to several coincidental economic numbers starting with industrial production: March's numbers dropped sharply. And, it wasn't just one group that sent the indicator lower; all sectors were down. Here's the data in graphic format: The decline nearly wiped out the entire gain from 2016-2018. Expect the next report to continue the carnage.

Next, here's the table from the latest retail sales report: The decline was sharp and broad-based. Only grocery stores and non-store retailers (online sales) rose. The drop in activity was extreme: auto sales, furniture and appliance stores, clothing stores, even gas stations, had massive drops as consumers practiced social distancing.

Here's a graph of the top-line number: As with the drop in industrial production, the decline was sharp.

And then we have the labor market, which has experienced its sharpest round of lay-offs ever: This is the entire series of the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims. Notice the incredibly large spike on the far right.

Finally, here is the table from today's employment report showing total establishment job losses: Here are the totals for March and April (in millions):

Total establishment jobs lost: 21,370

Leisure/hospitality jobs lost: 8,152 (38%)

Retail jobs lost: 2,151.7 (10%)

Health care jobs lost: 2,151 (10%)

Construction and manufacturing jobs lost: 2,372 (11%)

48% of job losses are in consumer-facing industries (retail and leisure).

This graph shows the severity of the damage: Almost all of the jobs gained during the last expansion have been wiped out.

Let's turn to this week's performance tables: This is the table the bulls have wanted to see for some time. The top five slots are occupied by the leading equity indexes, with smaller-caps moving up over 5%. The QQQ also gained over 5% while the SPY was up nearly 3.5%. Best of all, the long end of the Treasury market sold off a bit. The sector performance table is also bullish. Energy continues to rebound; it rallied a little over 8%. Technology and communication services -- two of the largest members of the SPY -- were the second and third best-performing sectors. Consumer staples and utilities -- key defensive sectors -- are at the bottom of the list.

All of the daily charts are in fairly good shape. Let's start with the QQQ, which is the best of the lot: The QQQ has been in a solid uptrend since mid-March. All the EMAs are moving higher and prices are above all the EMAs, which will continue to pull them up. The shorter EMAs are above the longer-EMAs -- which is the most bullish orientation possible. The only draw-backs to the chart are the high MACD level and the declining volume. The SPY chart is a bit weaker. Prices broke an uptrend last week and have trended modestly since. Prices are at the 200-day EMA for the second time in a few weeks. Ideally, they really need to make a solid move through that barrier. Volume has been declining. The mid-cap chart is very similar to the SPY, although prices above are close to re-piercing the trend line that started from the late March low. The IWM (small-caps) are also trying to re-pierce a trend line.

Finally, micro-caps have a surprisingly strong chart; the prices have remained above the trend line.

The central point apparent in all the above charts is that prices continue to move in the right direction. While some of the charts do have weak points such as declining volume and recent trend breaks, things continue to move in the right direction.

And that's a good place to leave this column. I'll be back on Tuesday. Have a safe weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.