La Jolla's Path Forward

However, Giapreza has a number of uncertainties surrounding it that may make it less appealing as a takeout target.

There will likely be significant challenges in building out a company based on just Giapreza and artesunate.

Giapreza sales continue to grow at a rather muted speed which may be due to a combination of market size limitations, pricing, and lack of clear benefits.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) is undergoing a critical transition at this point in time as it seemingly kills off R&D to focus on commercialization. At the same time, overall levels of transparency are on the lower end of the spectrum, which puts LJPC in a highly speculative position.

Some recent history

If nothing changes, LJPC is largely going to be a single product company going forward. In December 2017, it had won its first FDA approval for Giapreza, a vasopressor for use in shock. Things were looking upbeat as LJPC looked to commercialize Giapreza starting in 2018; however, the situation has gone steadily downhill ever since.

Data by YCharts

Lower-than-expected uptake of Giapreza in 2018 and poor 2019 guidance drove down LJPC's share price. As 2019 continued, overall news was rather mixed. On the one hand, LJPC received an orphan disease designation from the FDA for LJPC-0118 (Artesunate) in July and received European approval for Giapreza in August. On the other hand, its only other drug in the pipeline, LJPC-401, had mixed trial results. In November 2019, LJPC reported that no significant differences were observed for the primary and secondary endpoints following LJPC-401 treatment in beta thalassemia patients; however, in the context of hereditary hemochromatosis, statistically significant benefits were observed.

Having decided to put LJPC-401 on hold, LJPC also announced that their CEO and COO had left the company and, in the interim, the CEO position would be managed by two board committee members, Kevin Tang and Craig Johnson. In their press release, LJPC stated that they were going to focus on sales of Giapreza in the US and EU in addition to getting FDA approval for artesunate.

To get a better understanding of what is in store for LJPC, we will be going through their product portfolio and finances.

Giapreza

Sales of Giapreza, LJPC's flagship product for treating catecholamine-resistant hypotension during distributive shock, has been growing slower than expected. The slow rate of sales growth becomes more apparent when we look at Giapreza's main competitor, Vasostrict, which is offered by Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Vasostrict, the brand name for vasopressin, was approved in Q2 2014 and was acquired by Endo in 2015. Following the acquisition, Vasostrict generated revenues of $343M in FY 2016, its second full year of sales. This has since grown out to $532M in FY 2019. However, it is debatable whether this growth stems from price hikes or increased market penetration. To put it in perspective, the Oregon Drug Price Transparency Program showed that Vasostrict list price went up from $2,162 in 2016 to $4,181 by the end of 2018 which translates to a 93% increase. Meanwhile, the growth in sales revenue from 2016 to 2019 sits at 55%. If the increase in revenue is indeed largely due to a price hike, then it may suggest that the market size has low growth potential.

Coming back to Giapreza, in its first full year of sales (2019) it pulled in $23M. In a more recent update, LJPC announced that they generated revenues of $7.6M for Q1 2020. While a small bump in revenue was observed, it seems unlikely that Giapreza's second year of revenue will be matching up against Vasostrict's track record. It's also important to note that Giapreza is approved for New Technology Add-On Payments ("NTAP"), which are meant to subsidize uptake of expensive new drugs for the first 2-3 years of sales. Once these payments end in 1-2 years, it is unclear what will happen to Giapreza's sales.

Source: Corporate presentation

In the meantime, given the lack of details, it is difficult to say for certain why the growth has been so slow, although it is likely multi-factorial in nature.

Giapreza's potential adoption challenges

Challenges facing Giapreza can include pricing, lack of clear outcomes, and absence from treatment guidelines.

In terms of pricing, the price of Giapreza has likely gone up seeing as NTAP, which typically covers 50% of cost, went from $1,500 in FY2019 to $1,950 for FY2020. If there was indeed a price hike, it's unclear how well hospitals will take it in the long run (i.e. post NTAP).

In addition, from a more practical standpoint, Giapreza is lacking hard outcomes data (e.g. clear mortality benefit), which has typically been important for adoption of new treatments. A look at the clinical data suggests that Giapreza is good at generating a pressor response, but the value of that, in and of itself, is difficult to interpret.

Source: Corporate presentation

We're not in the business of reinventing the wheel, so instead here is an article by another author who had written more extensively on some of the problems associated with Giapreza's endpoints and side effects. While some of the information may be dated, the main point is that Giapreza does something, but the clinical and cost benefits are unclear.

While the impact of pricing and outcomes on sales is unknown, what matters is that the number of hospitals using Giapreza has been growing slowly. Recall that Giapreza launched in early 2018. In the August 2018 conference call, management mentioned that they had formulary approval in 200 hospitals. At the same time, their goal was the 1,200 hospitals that accounted for 80% of the patients.

Continuing on, in their March 2019 conference call, management noted that ~380 hospitals had ordered Giapreza since launch. Next, in their 10-K for FY 2019, they stated that 444 hospitals had ordered Giapreza. However, their recent 10-Q stated that 329 hospitals ordered Giapreza in Q1 2020. Not exactly a stellar growth curve. While COVID-19 may have caused some mayhem, it would have only impacted the latter part of March.

On the topic of COVID-19, a number of institutes in Italy, UK, Belgium, and Germany have been using Giapreza on a compassionate/emergency basis. While it may help with increased recognition, there is a potential risk - COVID-19 has a coagulation component and Giapreza puts patients at increased risk for thrombotic events. How this will play out is anyone's guess.

Artesunate

Artesunate is a well-known drug that will likely get approval. Owing to the recent COVID-19 outbreak, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, two anti-malarials, were a mainstay in the news at one point. Similarly, artesunate is another anti-malarial drug; however, no company had previously pursued FDA approval for the drug in the US as an anti-malarial.

Given the need for therapeutics, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") has had FDA permission to provide artesunate for emergency use since 2007.

In fact, the CDC currently recommends artesunate as the first line treatment for severe malaria, of which there are roughly 300 cases per year in the US. According to the CDC treatment algorithm, for most other uncomplicated cases, barring resistance, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine should be used instead.

Overall, an approval and a price hike could add some fluff to LJPC's bottom line. However, artesunate approval could also be eligible for a tropical disease priority review voucher, which could have a retail value of up to ~$100M. So, the question now is, will they get one?

LJPC-401

This drug has been de-prioritized since the mixed top line results in late 2019. Whether it will be licensed off or re-started is unknown, but it will likely be sometime before this gets revisited, given the current state of affairs.

Financials

LJPC closed out 2019 with $23M in revenue, a net loss of $116.5M, and $87M cash on hand. In light of low cash levels, LJPC had been cutting down on spending and personnel. The results of this can be seen in the 2020 Q1 filing, wherein they had $7.6M in net sales, a net loss of $8.6M, and $77.2M in cash as of March 31, 2020.

On the R&D front, QoQ spending was reduced by over 50% ($9.2M in Q1 2020 vs $21.2M in Q4 2019). On an annualized basis, R&D spending is now under $40M versus $85M in 2019. Unsurprisingly, the cut was less steep for SG&A, although salaries (-25% QoQ) and share-based compensation (-70% QoQ) saw some decline.

More importantly, given current levels of expenditure, LJPC will have enough cash to get them into 2021.

Loan agreement

LJPC has no debt; however, they do have a royalty sharing agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners until they pay off their $125M loan. The agreement also comes with tiered/time-based penalties. Most relevant is the following:

...if the First Payment Threshold has not been met with respect to periods ending on or before December 31, 2021, then each of the percentages set forth above shall be increased by 4.00%, starting with the first Calendar Quarter of 2022, until the Investor has received Revenue Interest Payments totaling, in the aggregate, one hundred eighty percent (180%) of the Investment Amount... Source: HealthCare Royalty Partners agreement

The agreement states that the "First Payment Threshold means the Investor has received Revenue Interest Payments totaling, in the aggregate, 50% of the Investment Amount", which translates to $62.5M in royalty payments by the end of 2021. This is highly unlikely, given the tiered royalty structure.

Net Sales Percentage <=$250M 10% >$250M and <=$375M 6.75% >$375M 0.25%

So, unless LJPC starts netting >$350M in revenue per year in 2020 and 2021, it is likely they will miss the first threshold.

Where the road goes from here

Given the current situation, the number of likely paths available to LJPC seems to be fairly limited. Coincidentally, shortly before we submitted this article LJPC announced a bid for Tetraphase (TTPH), but the analysis largely still stands.

First option: Continue wiping out R&D while expanding sales force. Meanwhile, get some cash upfront from a European partnership to offset costs and sell off their priority review voucher (assuming they get one). At the same time, if approved, provide minimal commercialization support for artesunate (assuming it is approved) and use that to further offset cash burn. Seeing as artesunate is a well known drug, marketing is unlikely to be an issue. The only problem is if the market size for Giapreza and artesunate would be worthwhile enough.

Alternatively: Try to merge the company. LJPC is essentially a single drug company. There are no economies of scale present, and there is unlikely to be anything new coming in the pipeline, given that LJPC killed off non-essential R&D spending.

However, there are a number of factors that could make LJPC less appealing as a target. First is the loan agreement, which is looking ready to balloon out to $225M in value, given the tepid level of sales. Likewise, Giapreza was licensed from George Washington University, so there is a 6% royalty on net sales for the lifetime of the patents.

In addition, Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) filed a generics application for Vasostrict with the FDA in 2018. Endo did not take that well and there has been some back and forth since. A court hearing is now scheduled to begin May 18, 2020. If EGRX wins, then vasopressin may be seeing price cuts as generics hit the market, which would hamper Giapreza further.

At this time, it may also be prudent to note that

[LJPC does] not have complete patent protection for GIAPREZA or our other product candidates, as the active pharmaceutical ingredients in GIAPREZA and our other product candidates are known compounds that are not themselves covered by composition of matter patents, and thus may only be protected by formulation or method-of-use patents (to the extent that such patents are granted and are enforceable) and/or regulatory exclusivity (to the extent available). Source: Form 10-K for FY 2018

Curiously enough, the above statement was not in the recent FY 2019 10-K. Patent issues aside, regulatory exclusivity for Giapreza lasts until the end of 2022.

All in all, it may be difficult for LJPC to command a high premium if they look for someone to acquire them. In contrast, there may be value in a reverse merger to build out their pipeline/portfolio. Seemingly, LJPC is moving in line with the last point, given their bid for TTPH, which received an FDA approval in 2018 for an antibiotic.

Concluding remarks

Ever since its launch of Giapreza, LJPC has been steadily dropping in value owing to disappointing sales. This has been further complicated by mixed results from LJPC-401 and the departure of their CEO and COO. Since then, LJPC has turned their focus onto Giapreza sales in the US and EU in addition to pushing for approval of artesunate. However, Giapreza adoption seemingly has a number of headwinds against it, including lack of hard outcomes data and potential pricing issues.

Going forward, it may be difficult to build a company out of just artesunate and Giapreza with nothing else in the pipeline, so LJPC would need some sort of merger activity. However, there is some baggage associated with Giapreza that may make it less appealing as a target. Whether these issues surrounding Giapreza played a role in LJPC's bid for TTPH is unknown; however, their recent move suggests that LJPC is looking to build out their portfolio to complement Giapreza.

Author's note: Article submitted May 7. For more articles, please visit my profile here. If you want to receive notifications for new publications, then click the "Follow" button in my profile. Thanks for reading and good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.