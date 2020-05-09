Western Midstream Partners: More Focused On Free Cash Flow

Introduction

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) gave in to reality and announced a 50% distribution cut to $0.311/unit quarterly in April 2020. The partnership also announced capex reductions to a range of $450-550 million, or a 45% cut at the midpoint from the original plan. As a result, the title of my last article on WES, "Western Midstream Partners Distribution Safety Has Improved", turned out to be perhaps the wrongest call I have made so far on Seeking Alpha. I did not foresee the double whammy of COVID-related demand destruction and Saudi-Russian oil price war that would come to hit the whole energy sector. WES was not immune, despite its predominantly volume-based contracts with take-or-pay minimum commitments. (65% of gas volume and 78% of liquids, per earnings call) The pricing environment, of course, affects upstream producers like parent company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), causing them to cut growth projects, putting an end to the 10% EBITDA growth forecast I put into my WES model in March.

In WES's Q1 earnings release, they provided an updated EBITDA forecast for 2020 of $1.725-1.825 billion, which is about 7.8% below the original plan and only about a 3% increase from 2019 actuals. On the bright side, WES continues to operate well, with throughput up across the board from a year ago and, in most cases, sequentially as well. WES was also fortunate to refinance debt at attractive rates ahead of the crash. The partnership was on track to do well in the absence of the pandemic, but reality intervened. I added to my position at the time of my last article at around $13, which I noted then was a fair price, even if the partnership had to cut the distribution to match free cash flow. Mr. Market subsequently took WES down below $3 before recovering to the $7-$8 range, still a considerable loss.

It turns out that my November 2019 article "Western Midstream Partners Could Be Facing A Kinder Morgan Moment" was more applicable. In that article, I discussed Kinder Morgan's (KMI) 75% dividend cut in 2016 allowing it to be covered by free cash flow. For two more quarters, WES continued to focus on the MLP definition of Distributable Cash Flow, which is operating cash flow minus maintenance capex, but not growth capex. I am encouraged that with the Q1 2020 release, WES has completely abandoned all references to DCF and now reports true free cash flow. In Q1, WES had higher capex and distributions than the forward plan but still managed to cover most of the distribution with free cash flow. Going forward, WES should have cash left over after paying the distribution, which it can use to pay down debt.

Following the distribution cut, at current prices, WES still has a yield of around 17% which is only slightly below the yield it had at the time of my March article. This suggests the market still sees a high level of risk to the distribution. Being tied to a highly levered company like OXY is not helpful, and a bankruptcy by OXY would be an existential threat to WES. Nevertheless, WES has done its part to get through the current downturn. As long as OXY makes it through, WES should be able to maintain distributions at the current level, and yield will go down as price comes up. Despite my bad call in March, WES is attractively valued in the current environment at its reduced price and distribution. I am keeping my rating at Bullish, but am mindful of the risks involved.

Operations Continue To Be Strong

Throughput compared to Q1 2019 increased 6% for natural gas, 27.9% for liquids, and 38.4% for produced water. These increases occurred in both the Delaware and DJ basins as well as in WES's equity interests. Natural gas and produced water were also up sequentially compared to Q4 2019 while oil and NGL's were off slightly.

Source: WES Q1 2020 Earnings Release

In Q1, Western Midstream started up Train II at the Latham gas processing facility in Colorado's DJ Basin, and a third train at the Loving regional oil treating facility (ROTF) in West Texas. Despite the capex cuts, WES still plans to add gathering and compression capacity, a fourth ROTF at Loving, as well as additional water disposal capacity this year. This capex should allow WES to capture the benefits of upstream production growth if it comes back in late 2020 into 2021.

Source: WES Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

With OXY as the main customer, WES has good insight into the volumes for the rest of 2020 that underlie the updated EBITDA forecast. It does build in the drop-off in production that would come from the almost complete cessation of new drilling, as was discussed on the call:

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan - Analyst Hi. Good afternoon. Just wanted to kind of clarify a little bit around the guidance here. And would you be able to kind of share with us, I guess, what type of rig activity is embedded in your guidance - EBITDA guidance for the year here? And just the trajectory of the EBITDA guidance for the balance of the year, is it kind of like second quarter is a bit lower than first and then third is a bit lower and so on? Or just any kind of color on that shaping would be helpful as well. Michael P. Ure - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Yes. So in regard to your first question, there's very little to no activity that's forecasted into 2020 as it relates to the guidance that is embedded here. Again, you have, as we talked about Q2 and Q3, you've got the impact of curtailments that might exist with fourth quarter I would call it, unless there's a return in activity level relatively flat with Q3. So step down a little bit into Q2 as it relates to Q1, stepped down maybe a little bit further in Q3 and then Q4, roughly relatively flat with Q3.

Source: Western Midstream Partners Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Debt Refinancing

As I noted in March, Western Midstream completed a refinancing of its $3 billion term loan in January 2020, ahead of the December 2020 due date. Market demand for this debt was high with the offering 6.2x oversubscribed. Since then, WES continued to pare down its debt at the front end of the curve, repaying a large portion of its revolving credit facility as well as some of the senior notes due in 2021 and 2022. Management indicated on the call they would continue to buy back these notes if available in the markets at below par.

The change in debt profile during Q1 2020 is shown in the table below:

Data Source: WES Q1 2020 Form 10-Q

Long-term debt was up $145 million in the quarter, which about balances with free cash flow of $220.5 million, distributions of $281.7 million, and cash build of $52.3 million. Looking forward, capex will be lower and distributions will be cut in half. This will allow WES to pay down debt even with operating cash flow below Q1 levels.

WES's debt was downgraded by the agencies at the end of Q1 prior to its distribution cut. Fitch and S&P both downgraded WES to the highest junk level of BB+ from the prior rating of BBB-. Moody's left their rating at Ba1. This was due to a much tougher situation at OXY which has over $11 billion of debt coming due in 2021-22.

Source: OXY Q1 2020 Earnings Call Presentation

An OXY bankruptcy would certainly be dangerous to WES's survival, so OXY's perceived capacity to pay of its debt may have as much or more impact on WES's unit price than other factors that WES can control.

Commitment To Deleveraging

WES has targeted a debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.5 by the end of 2020 which would imply debt levels of $8 billion, given the midpoint EBITDA target of $1.775 billion. So, WES needs to pare debt by about $145 million by the end of the year. With Q1 actual EBITDA of $513.6 million, WES is targeting to earn $420.5 million of EBITDA on average over the next three quarters. With interest expense around $84 million per quarter, operating cash flow would average $336.5 million per quarter.

With Q1 capex of $172.8 million, capex would need to average $109.1 million each of the next three quarters to hit the midpoint target of $500 million. Resulting free cash flow would then average $227.4 million per quarter, and distributions at half of Q1 levels would be $140.9 million per quarter. That leaves $86.5 million per quarter free cash flow after distribution, or $259.5 million over the next 3 quarters. This would be enough to achieve the target debt level.

Note that the Q2-Q4 numbers in this table represent an average over the next three quarters. Actual results could show a decline in both EBITDA and capex each quarter over this period but averaging out to the numbers shown.

For 2021, WES is targeting debt/EBITDA of 4.0, which they hope would restore their credit ratings to investment grade levels. Management described this as an "aspirational" target on the call, as it would require EBITDA growth to deliver.

Spiro Dounis - Credit Suisse - Analyst Okay. Understood. And then just thinking about that exit rate and kind of going back to Shneur's question just a little bit here, but maybe asking in the context of your leverage target of 4 times, which Mike, I think you pointed out was aspirational, which I think is sort of the right lever to kind of get to eventually. I guess we're struggling with is the cash flow side of that and maybe what customers have communicated to you to suggest that it seems like that's going to necessitate growth in '21 versus '20 to get there. And so as we're thinking about that exit rate, that recovery in 4Q, to the extent that's driven purely by a reversal of shut ins, it sounds like to get to 4 times. I don't want to put the words in your mouth, but just help me think about it. To get to 4 times, you're going to have to see some sort of increase in actual activity to get there throughout '21? Is that fair? Michael C. Pearl -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer I think -- this is Mike. I think that's a fair comment, but also doesn't take into the account -- take into account the potential for us to divest of noncore assets to further reduce leverage and bring that ratio closer to for, and when I say noncore, I mean, anything outside of the DJ and Delaware, including equity investments.

Source: Western Midstream Partners Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Keeping interest expense, distributions, and capex constant, I estimate EBITDA would need to go up 4.6% in 2021 vs. 2020. That is in the absence of the noncore asset sales mentioned above which would be unlikely at attractive prices if the market environment remains poor. This calculation is shown below:

Some upstream production growth would likely be needed to deliver this EBITDA growth. It is hard to say at this time whether the energy pricing environment can improve enough to encourage more production. If prices stay at current levels, WES should be able to get by with no distribution growth and a steady 4.5 debt/EBITDA ratio. If things deteriorate further however, management now seems committed to not increasing leverage. In that case, further distribution cuts would be likely, as the CEO stated on the call, "Our priority is leverage reduction, full stop."

With a yield now around 17%, the market seems to be pricing in no distribution growth and the possibility of more future cuts. Cuts can be avoided if energy prices have stabilized at current levels. Growth will require a resumption of new upstream drilling. That makes WES a speculative investment at current levels.

Conclusion

Western Midstream Partners operating performance has been satisfactory, but the market environment has required them to cut the distribution in order to cover it with free cash flow. This is a positive development for WES's financial sustainability. It would be nice to see remaining MLP's adopt this distribution strategy. WES was also lucky to refinance its debt ahead of the current crisis, minimizing cash needed in the near term for maturing debt. While I was burned before, I once again believe distributions are safe at the current level.

WES can still be harmed by a deteriorating energy price environment, however. This is especially an issue with a highly leveraged customer like OXY as the main source of business. This makes WES a speculative investment which I would not recommend for income or dividend growth investors. Nevertheless, the change in management philosophy to cover the distribution with free cash flow and stop increasing leverage is encouraging. It can set WES up for good returns if oil and gas prices recover along with upstream activity. At a unit price of $7.34 and a yield around 17%, too much downside seems priced in. I remain long WES and maintain a rating of Bullish.

