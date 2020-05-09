The Top Stocks To Buy Now

Previously, I wrote how indiscriminate buying would be replaced with selectivity and that the market was approaching an important make-or-break moment following its rapid run-up since March.

The S&P 500 remains below critical resistance, so the risk of weakness remains. However, our long-term market signal still suggests investors should be buying if the market swoons. Specifically, the percentage of stocks in our 1,500 stock universe that are trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average (DMA) is just 12.8%. That's up from a low of 2.2% in March, but it's still far below levels suggesting unbridled optimism, such as in January, when the reading was 54.7%.

Unquestionably, there's uncertainty. Unemployment reached a jaw-dropping 14.7% in April, and the outlook for a double-digit drop in gross domestic product this quarter isn't encouraging. Nevertheless, there's reason for optimism. Cash levels remain high despite the recent rally, and retirement contributions via 401(K) and 403(B) plans remain a tailwind, given most of the unemployment burden has been brunt by those who don't participate in these plans, such as service workers. If a weakening economy causes unemployment to spread to high-income workers, it would increase the risk to further gains, but so far, we haven't seen that happening outside of economically-sensitive businesses, such as Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Airbnb.

Nevertheless, stock picking is becoming more important, and that means staying focused on top stocks in the best sectors and industries.

The best sectors now

Weekly, our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap by aggregating individual stock scores for our members.

The system is explained more here, but in short, it incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.

Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, services, and utilities. Consumer goods, healthcare, technology and utilities are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare, financials, basics, and technology offer the best ponds to fish in within small-cap.

Generally, the weakest baskets are energy, financials, and industrials across all market caps. That's likely unsurprising, given heightened bankruptcy risk in energy, the prospect of credit defaults in banking, and generally, lower economic activity impacting industrial goods stocks. However, there are notable exceptions by industry. For example, natural gas is a bright spot in energy on hopes for tightening supply as oil wells are idled, reducing associated gas production. In 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated associated gas totaled 12% of all natural gas production in America.

The top stocks to buy

Historically, stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme. It's for these reasons that our system can be a great source of new investment ideas.

We shared over 50 stocks with members this week, including the following top scoring stocks within these select sectors.

Best Scoring 5/7/2020 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE Basic Materials Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) BASIC MATERIALS GOLD 100 83.75 Consumer Goods Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 85 77.5 Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) CONSUMER GOODS LEISURE 85 83.75 Freshpet (FRPT) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 83.75 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 80 95 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 80 73.75 Energy Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 100 98.75 EQT Corporation (EQT) ENERGY OIL & GAS E&P 85 78.75 Financials PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 100 87.5 Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED 95 72.5 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) FINANCIALS FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES 90 93.75 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 80 78.75 Healthcare Centene Corporation (CNC) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 105 108.75 DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 100 AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 93.75 AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) HEALTHCARE DRUG MANUFACTURERS 95 88.75 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 95 76.25 Luminex Corporation (LMNX) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 95 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) HEALTHCARE HEALTHCARE PLANS 95 96.25 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 95 96.25 ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 90 93.75 Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 90 67.5 Industrial goods Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 105 92.5 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) INDUSTRIALS TRUCKING 100 86.25 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 85 91.25 REITs Safehold Inc. (SAFE) REITS REIT-DIVERSIFIED 95 95 CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 90 83.75 QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) REITS REIT-INDUSTRIAL 85 88.75 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) REITS REIT-SPECIALTY 80 83.75 Services Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES 105 92.5 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) SERVICES ENTERTAINMENT 100 98.75 Dollar General Corporation (DG) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 95 97.5 Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 95 87.5 Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) SERVICES INTERNET RETAIL 95 91.25 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) SERVICES ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA 90 92.5 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 90 78.75 Technology Adobe Inc. (ADBE) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 100 93.75 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 83.75 ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 93.75 Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 100 93.75 Avalara, Inc. (AVLR) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 88.75 EverQuote (EVER) TECHNOLOGY INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION 95 92.5 Globant S.A. (GLOB) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 73.75 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 95 92.5 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 95 93.75 Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 95 97.5

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAM, PYPL, DXCM, VRTX, NFLX, EA, ADBE, NOW, SMAR, MDB, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.