The Top Stocks To Buy Now

Previously, I wrote how indiscriminate buying would be replaced with selectivity and that the market was approaching an important make-or-break moment following its rapid run-up since March.
The S&P 500 remains below critical resistance, so the risk of weakness remains. However, our long-term market signal still suggests investors should be buying if the market swoons. Specifically, the percentage of stocks in our 1,500 stock universe that are trading 5% or more above their 200-day moving average (DMA) is just 12.8%. That's up from a low of 2.2% in March, but it's still far below levels suggesting unbridled optimism, such as in January, when the reading was 54.7%.
Unquestionably, there's uncertainty. Unemployment reached a jaw-dropping 14.7% in April, and the outlook for a double-digit drop in gross domestic product this quarter isn't encouraging. Nevertheless, there's reason for optimism. Cash levels remain high despite the recent rally, and retirement contributions via 401(K) and 403(B) plans remain a tailwind, given most of the unemployment burden has been brunt by those who don't participate in these plans, such as service workers. If a weakening economy causes unemployment to spread to high-income workers, it would increase the risk to further gains, but so far, we haven't seen that happening outside of economically-sensitive businesses, such as Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Airbnb.
Nevertheless, stock picking is becoming more important, and that means staying focused on top stocks in the best sectors and industries.
The best sectors now
Weekly, our system ranks major market sectors and industries by market cap by aggregating individual stock scores for our members.
The system is explained more here, but in short, it incorporates forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, technology, services, and utilities. Consumer goods, healthcare, technology and utilities are top rated in mid-cap, while healthcare, financials, basics, and technology offer the best ponds to fish in within small-cap.
Generally, the weakest baskets are energy, financials, and industrials across all market caps. That's likely unsurprising, given heightened bankruptcy risk in energy, the prospect of credit defaults in banking, and generally, lower economic activity impacting industrial goods stocks. However, there are notable exceptions by industry. For example, natural gas is a bright spot in energy on hopes for tightening supply as oil wells are idled, reducing associated gas production. In 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated associated gas totaled 12% of all natural gas production in America.
The top stocks to buy
Historically, stocks follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme. It's for these reasons that our system can be a great source of new investment ideas.
We shared over 50 stocks with members this week, including the following top scoring stocks within these select sectors.
|Best Scoring
|5/7/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|Basic Materials
|Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
|(AEM)
|BASIC MATERIALS
|GOLD
|100
|83.75
|Consumer Goods
|Central Garden & Pet Company
|(CENT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|77.5
|Nautilus, Inc.
|(NLS)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|LEISURE
|85
|83.75
|Freshpet
|(FRPT)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|80
|83.75
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|80
|95
|The Boston Beer Company, Inc.
|(SAM)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|BEVERAGES
|80
|73.75
|Energy
|Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation
|(COG)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|100
|98.75
|EQT Corporation
|(EQT)
|ENERGY
|OIL & GAS E&P
|85
|78.75
|Financials
|PayPal Holdings, Inc.
|(PYPL)
|FINANCIALS
|CREDIT SERVICES
|100
|87.5
|Goosehead Insurance
|(GSHD)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|72.5
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|90
|93.75
|MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|(MKTX)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|80
|78.75
|Healthcare
|Centene Corporation
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|105
|108.75
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|100
|AtriCure, Inc.
|(ATRC)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|95
|93.75
|AstraZeneca PLC
|(AZN)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|95
|88.75
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|(DGX)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|95
|76.25
|Luminex Corporation
|(LMNX)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|95
|95
|Molina Healthcare, Inc.
|(MOH)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|95
|96.25
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(VRTX)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|95
|96.25
|ICU Medical, Inc.
|(ICUI)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|90
|93.75
|Organovo Holdings, Inc.
|(ONVO)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|90
|67.5
|Industrial goods
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|105
|92.5
|Marten Transport, Ltd.
|(MRTN)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|100
|86.25
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|(RGR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|85
|91.25
|REITs
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITS
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|95
|CyrusOne Inc.
|(CONE)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|90
|83.75
|QTS Realty Trust, Inc.
|(QTS)
|REITS
|REIT-INDUSTRIAL
|85
|88.75
|Equinix, Inc. (REIT)
|(EQIX)
|REITS
|REIT-SPECIALTY
|80
|83.75
|Services
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|105
|92.5
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|98.75
|Dollar General Corporation
|(DG)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|95
|97.5
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|(EA)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|95
|87.5
|Etsy, Inc.
|(ETSY)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|95
|91.25
|Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|(ATVI)
|SERVICES
|ELECTRONIC GAMING & MULTIMEDIA
|90
|92.5
|Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
|(OLLI)
|SERVICES
|DISCOUNT STORES
|90
|78.75
|Technology
|Adobe Inc.
|(ADBE)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|100
|93.75
|Coupa Software Incorporated
|(COUP)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|83.75
|ServiceNow, Inc.
|(NOW)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|93.75
|Smartsheet Inc.
|(SMAR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|100
|93.75
|Avalara, Inc.
|(AVLR)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|95
|88.75
|EverQuote
|(EVER)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INTERNET CONTENT & INFORMATION
|95
|92.5
|Globant S.A.
|(GLOB)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|95
|73.75
|MongoDB, Inc.
|(MDB)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|95
|92.5
|Microsoft Corporation
|(MSFT)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|95
|93.75
|Qualys, Inc.
|(QLYS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|95
|97.5
Disclosure: I am/we are long SAM, PYPL, DXCM, VRTX, NFLX, EA, ADBE, NOW, SMAR, MDB, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.