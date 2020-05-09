S&P 500 Weekly Update: This Is A 'Market Of Stocks' That Is Offering Opportunity

This market is loaded with opportunity. Now is the time to take what the equity market is giving you.

Why keep looking at companies that can "survive", look at those that can "thrive" in the new environment.

"Do Not Be Fearful Or Negative Too Often." - Sir John Templeton

This great investor went on to say:

"For 100 years optimists have carried the day in U.S. stocks. Even in the dark ‘70s, many professional money managers, and many individual investors too, made money in stocks, especially those of smaller companies". "There will, of course, be corrections, perhaps even crashes. But, over time, our studies indicate stocks do go up. As national economies become more integrated and interdependent, as communication becomes easier and cheaper, business is likely to boom. Trade and travel will grow. Wealth will increase. And stock prices should rise accordingly."

That is sage advice for the long term, but as we all realize, everyone wants to know what is going to happen in the stock market in the next hour, day, week, and month. Then some say what Mr. Templeton describes can't occur because of what the virus has wrought on the global economy.

It is difficult to devote the time that it takes to manage money and not be swayed by the chatter that is all around us. This virus event has tested the conviction of the staunchest optimists out there. After all, even the great John Templeton never experienced an induced global economic coma. I do wonder if he would have added a sentence or two to account for that. Then again he probably could never perceive the notion that someone would ever suggest that the economy be closed for business.

The chart below is generic, there is no title or heading to indicate what country or part of the world it represents.

There is no need to. It isn’t necessary to look at economies around the world now because there is simply no difference in how they look. They have all fallen off a cliff, dropped like a rock going down to the ocean floor. Every individual chart has the same look. Australia to Vietnam and everyone in between, they all present the same picture. Millions, no billions in the world are affected by what these statistics represent.

So here we are laboring in what appears to be a bad dream trying to make sense of what this means to our livelihoods and investments. The investment community comprises a wide range of individual situations. Those that are just starting with their investment plan to the market participants that are at a stage in their lives where they have to protect assets. Of course, that poses a wide variety of strategies that are appropriate for every situation. Each will have to decide how they need to proceed as we deal with a difficult market environment now. However, as we will see some general observations work well in the environment we find ourselves in today.

The sentiment today has all of the negatives being highlighted, and that is understandable. Fear closed the economy. For some, rationality has left the scene. The major indices saw a 34% decline that dropped the equity scene into a BEAR market. Some believe that it will last for years because of the unknowns. Should we argue with them? After all, no one here has ever seen the U.S. economy closed. Is anyone prepared to tell us this is what history says will now take place? Absolutely not. There is no history, this has never been done before.

For those that want to vent and point out the fact that we should have never been placed in this position, go ahead. I’ve done that then came to realize there is no need to fret over something that I can’t control. As investors, we play the cards that have been dealt. However, when we step back and take a real close look around, all is not lost.

Coronavirus has presented an abundance of challenges to just about everyone in every walk of life. Ingenuity then took center stage. The business world looked at the situation and implemented a “work at home” strategy where it was feasible. In many cases, educators were able to do the same with online seminars, virtual classrooms, and the like.

“Essential” workers haven't missed a beat. Companies and individuals have taken on the responsibility of maintaining a balance. Keep themselves safe and provide services. They successfully implemented strategies that rely on a common-sense approach. Kudos to these heroes. Biotech & large cap Pharma put their lab coats on and went to work.

They stepped up showing what a dominant part of our lives they are now and how they will be a “force” in the future. A reliable therapeutic or vaccine that would accelerate the return to economic and social normalcy is the goal. Favorable clinical data from the Remdesivir trials helped fuel the notion that this and other medical advancements will become a reality to help combat the virus. This isn't 1918.

In general, companies will now realize “onshoring” will become more of a necessity now. To some extent, globalism takes a back seat to regionalism. The initial round of Tariffs opened the door to that movement and the second wave of that trend will now be part of the “new normal”. At the end of the day, that trend will change how we will look at manufacturing and supply chains.

All of that represents an opportunity. Many individual stocks have held their Bullish trend lines while the “stock market” dropped 34%. Many situations do not display the typical attributes seen in a BEAR market. So no matter what an investor's situation looks like, it's time to take a good hard look at those opportunities.

Regardless of whether we have ever been exposed to this economic madness before, invariably, PATIENCE will always work. Unfortunately, it is usually the first thing tossed aside and left out of the investment equation. Most investors want to act, then look around. Everyone wants it today. It is the instant gratification that our minds look for.

If you must do something, then do what Savvy Investors have already decided. Look to the areas that have not been affected as much by the panic over the virus. These areas of the economy will come out the other side of the valley in excellent shape.

"Think" then "Act".

Was April just a mirage? After the strongest month for the S&P 500 since 1987, equities started the month of May with a two-day losing streak that had many saying "Sell in May and go away". The Bulls said, Not so fast.

The "consensus" view says optimism about the trajectory of the U.S. COVID reopening will lose momentum, negative economic and earnings data points will continue to pile up, and the policy support from March and April will start to fade into the rearview mirror. The Bottom line; the equity rally will lose some steam.

This also coincides with the fact that the S&P has also run into the resistance zone we have discussed for over a week now. All of these are issues that we need to be aware of, but we also need to watch the price action as well. The negative tone on Monday was set by Warren Buffett’s presentation at his annual meeting. He wasn't particularly positive or in a jolly mood as he disclosed that he sold his entire stake in the major four airlines making Berkshire a net seller of equities. Many took that as a message indicating that even the great Mr. Buffett wasn’t going to sit around now and heed the words of Mr. Templeton’s opening quote. For sure it confirms the notion that every investor has to do what they believe is necessary now in light of their situation.

Monday’s early weakness was contained as the index traded right down to a level of short term support (2801), then reversed higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied over 1.2% on the day. The tone remained positive as the Bulls remained in control and rallied stocks higher during the week.

The S&P closed up 3.5% for the week, while the strength in the Nasdaq Composite continued as the index was up every day this week gaining 4+%. For the year the S&P is 9% off the all-time high and the NASDAQ is now slightly positive on the year.

The stock market has accomplished its mission, confuse as many people as possible.

Economy

Scott Grannis checks in with his views on re-opening the economy. The stock market is figuring out that the worst is behind us. Although official reopening orders are still too few and too far between, there's mounting evidence that the Great Shutdown may be ending.

Factory orders dropped -10.3% in March following the revised -0.1% slip (was unchanged) in February, that's a new record decline. The -14.4% slide in durable orders in the Advance report was bumped slightly lower to -14.7%, also a historic drop. Transportation orders crashed -41.3% (was -41.0%) after bouncing 4.6% in February. Excluding transportation, factory orders fell -3.7% versus the prior -1.1% (was -0.9%) decline.

The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services Business Activity Index registered 26.7 in April, down notably from 39.8 in March and fractionally lower than the previously published 'flash' figure of 27.0. Efforts to adhere to social distancing and stay-at-home measures resulted in many services firms struggling to remain open, with client demand also dropping significantly.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“The slump in the business survey indicators to all-time lows in April indicates how the 4.8% rate of economic decline seen in the first quarter will likely be dwarfed by what’s to come in the second quarter. Measures to fight the COVID-19 outbreak mean vast swathes of the service sector have been especially hard hit by travel restrictions and social distancing, with temporary company closures and dramatically reduced demand resulting in an overall drop in activity of even greater magnitude than seen during the height of the global financial crisis.” “With hope, infection rates have peaked and the economic downturn should start to ease as virus-related restrictions are lifted. However, while manufacturing may see a rebound in production as increasing numbers of factories are allowed to re-open, prospects look bleak for many parts of the services economy, especially where businesses rely on travel, social gatherings or close contact with customers. Businesses such as airlines, bars, restaurants, cinemas, sports arenas and other recreational activities will likely be at the back of the line in terms of being able to re-open to anything like previous capacity levels, meaning the recovery will be long and slow.”

The loss of jobs is staggering. After the Great Recession, it took over six years for employment to regain its prior peak. Some analysts expect the unemployment rate to reach nearly 17% in April and peak a bit higher in May. From there, it should begin to fall quickly. But even with robust job growth, it will still likely be near 9-10% at the end of 2021.

Unemployment for those with a bachelor’s degree is “always” relatively low even during recessions. Looking ahead, unemployment for less-educated workers should begin to climb sharply. Already, the spread between unemployment rates for those with less than an HS diploma, and a bachelor’s degree is starting to widen. White-collar unemployment rates tend to stay relatively low, even during recessions, while blue-collar joblessness soars. That’s again likely now.

The lowest income decile, individuals averaging $24k/year, enjoyed particularly fast wage growth in 4Q 2019. Now, wage growth in general, and the low end in particular (where unemployment will surge the most), will slow. After the Great Recession, the lowest income decile slowed to nearly 0%.

The one-sided argument that instituted the lockdown mode has had a major impact on the job picture. Sadly it will hurt those that can least afford this type of disruption the most. Ironically as some politicians rally for the little guy, those same "leaders" continue to myopically employ a "lockdown" mentality.

Initial jobless claims fell for a fifth consecutive week down from 3.8 million last week to 3.1 million this week. While that is still extremely high by historical standards, that is the lowest print since jobless claims started printing more than a million in late March. In other words, a massive number of people are continuing to file for unemployment insurance, but the pace of increase has slowed down with the peak in the rearview for the time being.

Since the March 20th print to today, a total of 33.48 million initial jobless claims have been filed. That is more than 10% of the US population and over 20% of the labor force.

Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 20.5 million in April, and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday. Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality.

According to "estimates", 18 million of those jobs are labeled "temporary layoffs" and it is believed they will all come back in time.

Auto Sales data for April was the worst on record. According to WARD's data, total sales for the month were just 8.58 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate. Going back to 1976, there has never been a weaker month.

While the print was weak, it was considerably better than consensus expectations of just 7 million. So it was an awful print, but not quite as awful as expected.

Global Economy

The J.P.Morgan Global Composite Output Index, which is produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, fell to 26.5 in April, down by a record 12.7 points from 39.2 in March and far below its previous low of 36.8 in November 2008 during the global financial crisis.

The J.P.Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index produced by J.P.Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, fell to 39.8 in April, its lowest level since March 2009. The downturn in the headline index was softened by the recent relative resilience of the Mainland China PMI. The Global Excluding Mainland China PMI reading was 35.8, down from 46.2 in March.

Olya Borichevska, Global Economist at J.P.Morgan;

“The continued impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to industrial activity during April. Output and new orders contracted at near survey record rates as demand, international trade flows, and economic sentiment were all constrained by restrictions to stop the virus spreading, company closures, and shortages of material and labor. Only time will tell how permanent the damage to global supply chains is, although moves in many nations to loosen lockdowns may provide a guide over the coming weeks and months.”

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a severe impact on the eurozone private sector economy during April. This was highlighted by the IHS Markit Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index which fell to a new series low in April of 13.6, down from March’s previous record of 29.7.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“The extent of the euro area economic downturn was laid bare by record downturns in every country surveyed in April, with output falling at unprecedented rates across the region’s manufacturing and services sectors. With a large part of the region’s economy shut down while COVID-19 infections spiked higher, the economic data for April were inevitably going to be bad, but the scale of the decline is still shocking. The survey data are indicative of GDP falling at a quarterly rate of around 7.5%, far surpassing the worst decline seen in the global financial crisis. Jobs are also being lost at a rate never previously seen.” “Hopefully, with coronavirus curves flattening and governments making moves to ease lockdown restrictions, many sectors should start to see output and demand pick up. The process will be only very gradual, however, as governments juggle between reviving economies and preventing a second wave of infections. Most companies will inevitably need to work at levels well below full capacity and sectors such as retail, travel, tourism, and recreation – already the hardest hit – will continue to be badly affected by social distancing.” “While the rate of decline may ease in the coming months, we do not expect to see any material signs of recovery until the second half of the year, and it is likely to be several years before the output lost due to the virus outbreak is fully regained.”

The IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI registered 33.4 in April, down sharply from March’s 44.5. Below the earlier flash reading, the latest PMI was the lowest ever recorded by the series (which began in June 1997), surpassing readings seen during the depths of the global financial crisis and indicative of a considerable deterioration in operating conditions.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit;

“Euro area manufacturing output plunged to an extent greatly exceeding any decline previously seen in the nearly 23-year history of the PMI survey in April, reflecting a combination of factors including widespread factory closures, slumping demand, and supply shortages, all linked to the COVID-19 outbreak.” “All countries suffered record falls in factory output, with Italy reporting the sharpest decline, as measures to contain the coronavirus intensified during the month. With virus curves flattening and talk now moving to lifting some of the pandemic restrictions, April will have hopefully represented the eye of the storm in terms of the virus impact on the economy, meaning the rate of decline will now likely start to moderate. Barring any second wave of infections, which would throw any recovery off course, the news should start to improve as we see more people and businesses get back to work.” “However, the PMI is indicating an industrial sector that has collapsed at a quarterly rate of decline measured in double digits, and any recovery will be frustratingly slow. Steps needed to keep workers safe will mean even businesses that are able to restart production will generally be running at low capacity, and most will be operating in an environment of greatly reduced demand. Not only will household spending remain historically weak, not least due to ongoing shop closures, but business spending on inputs and machinery and equipment will also remain subdued for some time.”

At 27.4 in April, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI fell from 51.8 in March. The latest reading pointed to the sharpest deterioration in business conditions across the sector since data collection began over 15 years ago. The decline in operating conditions was partially driven by an unprecedented contraction in output. Panelists often attributed lower production to temporary factory closures that were triggered by restrictive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit;

"After making it through March relatively unscathed, the Indian manufacturing sector felt the full force of the coronavirus pandemic in April. In the latest survey period, record contractions in output, new orders, and employment pointed to a severe deterioration in demand conditions. Meanwhile, there was evidence of unprecedented supply-side disruption, with input delivery times lengthening to the greatest extent since data collection began in March 2005. There was a hint of positivity when looking at firms' 12-month outlooks, with sentiment towards future activity rebounding from March's record low. That said, the degree of optimism remained well below the historical average."

The IHS Markit India Services Business Activity Index posted 5.4 in April, an extreme decline from 49.3 in March, and indicative of the most severe contraction in services output since records began in December 2005.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit;

"The Indian services economy posted its worst-ever month-on-month drop in business activity during April. The extreme slide in the headline index, which fell by over 40 points, shows us that the strict lockdown measures have led to the sector essentially grinding to a complete standstill.” "The composite output index, which is a weighted average of manufacturing and services output, also signaled what is by far the worst contraction in economic activity since data collection began in late-2005. Historical comparisons with GDP data suggest that India's economy contracted at an annual rate of 15% in April. It is clear that the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic has so far been deep and far-reaching in India, but the hope is that the economy has endured the worst and things will begin to improve as lockdown measures are gradually lifted."

The seasonally adjusted Japan Services Business Activity Index sank to 21.5 in April, from 33.8, signaling a severe decline in service sector output that was notably faster than seen in March. Furthermore, the reduction was the fastest since data collection began in September 2007.

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit;

"Japan's economic downturn accelerated in April, according to latest survey data. Given the stepped-up response from the Government to tackle the spread of COVID-19, it's unsurprising to see a plethora of record lows across the service sector survey. Most notably, new orders and output fell at unprecedented rates which outpaced previous sharp declines such as those during the global financial crisis and in aftermath of the 2011 tsunami. "Historical comparisons between composite PMI data and GDP suggest that at present the levels, the economy is contracting an annual rate of approximately 12%.” "That said, the employment index held up pretty well in April, signaling only a mild month-on-month decline. This is a good sign, and if the majority of firms do retain their workforces, it will be strongly supportive of a quicker recovery."

The seasonally adjusted headline IHS Markit Hong Kong SAR Purchasing Managers Index rose from 34.9 in March to 36.9 in April. However, the latest reading still pointed to a severe deterioration of private sector conditions and one that was still among the steepest since the survey started in July 1998.

Bernard Aw, Principal Economist at IHS Markit;

"The start of the second quarter saw Hong Kong's private sector economy stuck in a deep downturn caused primarily by worldwide measures taken to stem the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the latest PMI results. Business closures and slumping demand led to output and sales falling severely during April. Employment continued to shrink at a marked rate, while firms cut back furiously on their purchasing activity.” "Deflationary pressures persisted in the latest survey month, with falling business costs linked to cheaper input prices and reduced wage bills. Discounted prices were offered by firms to boost sales. "Business sentiment remained deeply negative as the majority of firms were pessimistic of a recovery over the next 12 months amid the pandemic."

The headline Markit ASEAN Manufacturing PMI dropped to an all-time low of 30.7 in April, down from a prior record low of 43.4 in March, to indicate by far the largest monthly deterioration in manufacturing conditions since the series began in July 2012.

Lewis Cooper, Economist at IHS Markit;

"The ASEAN manufacturing sector registered by far its worst performance on record during April, with the headline PMI dropping further to a fresh series low and signaling the most marked downturn in the sector since data collection began in July 2012. Furthermore, all of the seven constituent countries reported a deterioration in operating conditions simultaneously for the second month in a row.” "Central to the substantial deterioration were record rates of decline across all five components of the headline figure, with output, new orders, employment, and pre-production inventories dropping markedly across the region to drag the PMI down further as the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak intensified. Meanwhile, firms’ output expectations for the year ahead sank to a fresh series low.” "Overall, April data highlight the substantial impact of the coronavirus pandemic on ASEAN manufacturers. With measures to restrict the spread of the virus likely to continue for some time, and demand both at home and abroad essentially frozen, firms need to prepare for a tough second quarter."

The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 13.4 in April, down sharply from 34.5 in March, to signal a rapid decline in UK service sector output. The earlier 'flash' reading for April was 12.3. Before the last two months, the survey-record low stood at 40.1 in November 2008.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit;

“April's PMI data highlights that the downturn in the UK economy during the second quarter of 2020 will be far deeper and more widespread than anything seen in living memory. Historical comparisons of the PMI with GDP indicate that the April survey reading is consistent with the economy falling at a quarterly rate of approximately 7%, but we expect the actual decline in GDP could be even greater, in part because the PMI excludes the vast majority of the self-employed and the retail sector.” "Just one-in-five service providers managed to avoid a drop in business activity since March, and those hardest hit by social distancing measures and travel restrictions often reported complete stoppages of business operations.”

Falling from 47.9 in March to 35.0 in April, the seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI pointed to a further deterioration in business conditions faced by Mexican goods producers. Moreover, the latest reading was the lowest since data collection began, with lockdown measures leading to widespread factory closures.

Eliot Kerr, Economist at IHS Markit;

"March PMI data suggested that the Mexican manufacturing sector had been relatively sheltered from the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but that wasn't the case in April. The latest data revealed record lows across the board as social distancing measures drove factory closures and a collapse in demand. Meanwhile, those still operating struggled to obtain inputs amid supply-chain disruption.” "Looking forward, firms were immensely pessimistic towards the business outlook as a global economic recession looms and there remains little clarity over when this crisis might end."

Earnings Observations

More than 700 companies have reported Q1 earnings since April 13th when the current reporting period kicked into gear. Since the season began, 62% of companies have managed to report better than expected EPS numbers, while 64% of companies have reported better than expected sales numbers.

Refinitiv Research

Q1 '20 earnings are expected to decrease by 12.7% from 19Q1. Excluding the energy sector, the earnings growth estimate is -11.9%.

Q1 '20 revenue is expected to increase by 0.2% from 19Q1. Excluding the energy sector, the growth estimate is 1.4%.

The information technology sector has the highest earnings growth rate (6.3%) of any sector. It is expected to earn $62.5B in the quarter, compared to earnings of $58.8B in Q1 '19. Eight of the 13 sub-industries in the sector are anticipated to see higher earnings than a year ago. The semiconductor equipment (23.8%) and systems software (21.1%) sub-industries have the highest earnings growth in the sector. If these sub-industries are removed, the growth rate declines to 2.4%.

The Fed

The 10-year Treasury bottomed at 0.40% over the worldwide fears that are present. The 10-year note yield rallied off those lows to 1.18%. A trading range has been established under 1% now with the 10-year note closing the week at 0.69%, up .05% from the prior weekly close.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, 2019, and remained inverted until mid-October. The renewed flight to safety inverted the 3-month/10-year yield curve once again on February 18th, and that inversion ended on March 3rd. The 2/10 Treasury curve is not inverted today.

The 2-10 spread was 30 basis points at the start of 2020; it stands at 53 basis points today.

Sentiment

AAII's weekly investor sentiment survey this week showed only 23.6% of respondents reporting as bullish. That marks the lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began and the lowest reading since October of last year (20.31%).

Meanwhile, for the fifth time in the past nine weeks, the bearish sentiment came in above 50%. Bearish sentiment this week rose to 52.6% from 44%. That marks the highest level for bearish sentiment of not only 2020, but that is the highest level since April of 2013 and in the 98th percentile of all readings since the beginning of the survey in 1987.

Crude Oil

Even though WTI was up substantially over the past several days, crude oil was rejected at its 50- Day Moving Average ending a six-day winning streak on Wednesday

The Weekly inventory report showed U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 4.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 532.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 12% above the five year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 3.2 million barrels last week and are about 9% above the five year average for this time of year.

The price of crude oil closed the week at $24.48, up $5.00 as the wild trading swings remain the norm.

The Technical Picture

The index remains trapped between the 50-day MA (blue line) at 2830, and overhead resistance from the 200-day MA at 2947. The index finished the day closer to the upper limit of the range at 2929.

At some point, we will get a resolution to the short term picture. For now, it is best to remain "open" to a move in either direction. The other possibility is for a trading range to develop in the area of 2750-3050.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from the overall performance.

The Nasdaq Composite is the BULLISH story these days, and it's not surprising. Earnings growth and more importantly earnings visibility is much better than other sectors of the economy.

Recent studies in the Covid Hot Spot of New York indicate that 12% of the state has tested positive for the COVID antibody. Governor Cuomo stated this means that 2.7 million people have been infected statewide. When we add the 2.7 million more cases to the reported 310,000 confirmed cases it reveals an interesting fact.

The death toll is 20,800. The alarmists tell us the death rate in New York is over 5%. In reality, the death rate from Covid19 in NY is more like 0.69%. The chances of anyone contracting COVID than dying from the virus is 0.10%. Since testing for antibodies continues we can assume the number of infected and total cases is much higher and the death rate is probably much lower than 0.69%. However, it matters little. There remains a contingent that says we don't have enough data to reopen the economy and do it safely without destroying civilization.

Unintended consequences. While society is in lockdown, a disease called cancer, the second leading cause of death (600,000+ during 2019) in the U.S. has seen screening for the disease plummet between 85 and 95%. Somehow I remember doctors telling us that early detection is the key to survival when it comes to cancer.

Here is a novel approach to the task of “‘re-opening” the economy. Lift the restriction, then let businesses make decisions based on how they see the situation progressing. I doubt any employer is hell-bent on having his workforce decimated by the virus. I also do not believe workers will stand by quietly if they feel they are in undue danger as they go about their workday. After all who knows better than the individuals on the ground in the different scenarios across the country. That surely beats the “number crunchers” sitting in their ivory towers or their homes deciding on what is best for everyone and then applying their notions to every circumstance across the United States.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Being selective and nimble is critical now. This is a "market of stocks". As indices climb out of their deep hole, there is going to be a notable difference between winners and losers. Relative valuations between individual stocks are at extreme levels.

Stocks that have remained in a positive trend despite the BEAR market drop are “winners”. Companies that will be less affected and can benefit from a post COVID economy should also be included in a balanced portfolio.

One such winner was uncovered in the Savvy Marketplace on April 3rd. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is a worldwide leader in online education that is now part of the new normal, and it may not be a passing fancy. The company beat earnings estimates and raised forward guidance. Shares are up a nifty 82% in the last 2 months. Not every investor is "suffering".

That is but ONE example of the opportunity that exists in the market today. DocuSign (DOCU) and Petmeds (NASDAQ:PETS) are two others that made the Savvy "Stock for the Corona Economy" list. Both continue to move higher.

It was amazing to see just how many were listening intently to every word and watching every action as it pertained to what Mr. Buffett announced regarding his Berkshire Hathaway enterprise. The takeaway by many was as expected, a heavy lean to the negative side. After all, Mr. Buffett was a net seller of equities, and his lack of action in making a deal in what can only be described as horrific times in the economy left some "shocked” by his demeanor last weekend.

The consensus view. Mr. Buffett is eerily silent now, no acquisitions, no adding to any positions. Far too many are reading the tea leaves and drawing conclusions that will lead them to make investment mistakes. Mr. Buffett may have his own issues and has his own problems. Using commentary from him or any other oracle and extrapolating that into an investment strategy or some sort of a “warning” is absurd. Perhaps it's why the market shrugged it all off while the media and some pundits were making a HUGE issue over it.

As I pointed out in the opening paragraphs, there are pockets of our economy that will weather the COVID storm rather well. Many will see their bottom line flourish. Savvy investors have already realized that and they have weathered the investment debacle better than most, by using that mindset.

While an investor cannot dismiss the negatives, we can’t dismiss the positives either. IF one is not going to take on the mindset that this is a market of stocks then they need to reconsider how much equity exposure they can handle. Many wonder how the S&P 500 can remain so resilient while the economy crumbles around them. It might be wise to look under the hood to reveal what is occurring.

The three largest sectors of the S&P 500, Information Technology, Health Care, and Communication Services, represent 52% of the index’s market capitalization and have been more resilient to the lockdown. In the Consumer Discretionary sector, e-commerce and home improvement companies, which have been more resilient, make up over half (~57%) of the sector. Drilling a little deeper reveals McDonald’s (MCD), Amazon (AMZN), Home Depot (HD), and Nike (NKE) as a cap-weighted group are up 16+% YTD. The rest of the sector is down 22+% on the year. A 38% difference in performance. So much for the notion that everyone is struggling in this market.

When you hear the negative headlines about the shutdowns of department stores, leisure, home furnishings, casinos, auto manufacturers, hotels, and homebuilders, remember that they make up about 1% of the S&P 500. So while these are a big part of our daily lives, they are a tiny small portion of the S&P 500.

Successful investors look around and view each market situation with optimism as a default setting. They combine that with just enough fear which allows them to navigate the hysteria that the stock market throws at them from time to time. Successful investors don't get too high or too low. They find themselves in a place where they have eliminated much of the fear that investing can bring their way.

That is accomplished by maintaining control of the situation instead of the situation controlling them. There is no need to fear a particular market situation. When an investor realizes that they are in control, they make fewer mistakes. It's quite evident many that are running around now telling us to "watch out". Many are the same that made mistake after mistake all during the reign of the Bull market.

If you were in a soundproof room in the last two months and a piece of paper was slipped to you with a note that read, the country is locked down, 30+ million unemployed, and the S&P closed the week 9% off the all-time high on Friday", the immediate reaction would be one of disbelief.

Yet that is what is taking place today, the economy is not the stock market and the stock market presents a lot of different faces to investors. Some continue to plod along with the "one size fits all" narrative. They wake up put on their analyst hat and whine that there are no earnings estimates that can be trusted, there is no clarity on how the economy can open successfully.

The "what if" army follows by asking questions then ultimately concluding the answers are all negative. Some are reacting to the stocks and sectors that are reporting horrible news, have no visibility, then extrapolate that to form their investment strategy.

Others choose to keep it simple as they can see the difference between "green" and "red". Only one of these groups is faring well these days. Opportunity, it has been there for a while now.

Please allow me to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. I provide investment advice to clients and members of my marketplace service. Each week I strive to provide an investment backdrop that helps investors make their own decisions. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation.

In different circumstances, I can determine each client’s situation/requirements and discuss issues with them when needed. That is impossible with readers of these articles. Therefore I will attempt to help form an opinion without crossing the line into specific advice. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to Everyone!

