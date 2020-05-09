ISM PMI Understates How Badly Services Are Doing

We should therefore either adjust our view of the ISM version or use the IHS one for the moment.

The method of measurement is fine; it's just that one of the signals is inverted in these strange times. As long as we know, this all is copacetic.

The Institute for Supply Management's version of the services PMI understates how badly the services sector is doing currently.

Measurement matters

Quite what is measured and how isn't really the important thing. That we know what is being measured, how and why is an important thing. Just to give an example, we all pay a lot of attention to GDP. But that's not actually what we want to be measured; we want to know how good life is for people. GDP is a proxy for that and a reasonable one, but it's not perfect. That we all know this makes it useful.

Here we've an example of a measurement that is logically entirely fine, the process used to measure it is great and so on. And yet right now, in this time and place, it's being misleading. The people releasing it know this too and are telling us so. Therefore we should be paying attention.

US PMI

As we all know there are two versions of the US PMIs, one from the Institute for Supply Management, and one from IHS Markit. We might be able to say that there's a little bit of competition between the two - certainly IHS Markit has been known to say it's better but then it would, wouldn't it?

It could even be true in this specific case, but that's because of something they don't do rather than something they do. It's happenstance, not design that is.

We saw a bit of this a couple of days ago looking at the manufacturing PMIs. Both companies use this technique which misleads and a full description is already done. To not repeat myself - or bore you by doing so - those looking for the detail go here.

In a nutshell both ISM and IHS measure supplier delivery times and include them in the overall measurement. The intuition is that these times will lengthen when the economy licks up - more people are ordering more stuff, it takes longer to get them. Therefore a lengthening of supplier delivery times is used as evidence of an uptick in business.

This is not, of course, so at present. We've interruptions in the supply chain doing that. As I've said, both companies tell us this, and as long as we're paying attention, we're fine.

US services PMI

We have the services numbers from both companies and they're rather different. This poses a problem - which should we believe?

ISM:

"The NMI® registered 41.8 percent, 10.7 percentage points lower than the March reading of 52.5 percent. This reading represents contraction in the non-manufacturing sector and is the NMI®'s lowest since March 2009 (40.1 percent)."

Just seat of the pants stuff that looks a bit high for the middle of a lockdown of the economy. The reason is here:

"The Supplier Deliveries Index registered an all-time high of 78.3 percent, up 16.2 percentage points from the March reading of 62.1 percent, which limited the decrease in the composite NMI®. The Supplier Deliveries Index is one of four equally weighted subindexes that directly factor into the NMI®, along with Business Activity, New Orders and Employment. Supplier Deliveries is the only ISM® Report On Business® index that is inversed; a reading of above 50 percent indicates slower deliveries, which is typical as the economy improves and customer demand increases. However, the combined 25.9-percentage point increase in March and April was primarily a product of supply problems related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

OK, we're told what is going on but then are we certain that everyone does go looking at these details? I myself think an awful lot of people just look at the headline number and thus assume, well, that's not too bad then.

IHS Markit:

"The seasonally adjusted final IHS Markit US Services Business Activity Index registered 26.7 in April, down notably from 39.8 in March and fractionally lower than the previously published 'flash' figure of 27.0."

That feels a bit better. Better numbers than Europe as the US lockdown is partial - state by state that is - and also started later than in Europe. But clearly a long, long way down from recently. As to why this little detail of what the IHS number includes:

"The survey questionnaire covers the following economic variables: Services, business activity, new business, new export business, outstanding business, prices charged, input prices, employment, future activity."

Quite, suppliers' delivery times are not part of the services index while they are part of the manufacturing one. And suppliers' delivery times are not part of the IHS services while they are of the ISM services PMI.

If we want the difference graphically:

(ISM services PMI from Moody's Analytics)

And the IHS:

(IHS Markit services PMI from IHS Markit)

As we can see, they are rather different.

My view

Yes, this is all rather geektastic involving as it did actually checking footnotes to statistical reports and even going and looking up what the footnotes were referring to. But all good clean fun all the same.

There's nothing wrong with either way of doing the measurement, and as long as we grasp what is being measured and how, we'll be fine. I do think it an interesting example of how we've got to make sure this is always true - that we actually understand where a number came from so that we can consider it when it starts to move around. For if we don't grasp what is being measured and how, then we're not going to understand the gyrations.

Again, to make this plain, I am not saying that ISMs are wrong here. The assumption about supplier delivery times is entirely reasonable for normal times and they've told us here that it's causing problems. Note also that IHS uses the same assumption in manufacturing.

The point is though that we need to know these things if we're to read the numbers produced properly. That's incumbent upon us for we are being told them after all.

The investor view

The importance here is that the ISM number is the one that people generally look at for the US economy - IHS is the standard statistic for other economies (other than China where there's an official one too). So, people who have just been skimming the numbers here are going to have too rosy a view of the US economy. They're going to be a little shocked when they see the GDP figures for the period this all refers to - which is around and about now and we get the GDP figures for now in a month to six weeks' time.

The outturn is going to be closer to the IHS reading than the ISM one. Or, of course, the ISM one suitably adjusted for the effects of suppliers' delivery times. Be prepared.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.