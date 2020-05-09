Ruger Q1 2020 Results - Conservatively Run Companies Still Have Fun And Profits

We take a detailed look at the results and likely reasons for the year-over-year increase and expectations beat.

The company reported quarterly sales of $123.6 million and net income of $.87 per share, up from prior year.

Source: Author with the brand new, Ruger PC Charger Pistol, Leupold Freedom RDS, Zev Technologies CGS Suppressor

On Wednesday, May 6th, Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) reported its Q1 FY2020 earnings results.

Despite trailing year-over-year figures in FY2019, the company was able to produce a meaningful increase in year-over-year revenue and a double-digit increase in earnings per share in the first quarter of FY2020.

Was it just the COVID-19 virus response? Or is Ruger "bringing sexy back?"

Let's dive in!

Earnings Results

For the quarter, the company reported net sales of $123.6 million. This is up 8% from $114.04 million a year ago.

The diluted earnings per share were $0.87, up from $0.74 a year earlier.

Subsequently, the company declared a dividend of $0.35 per share payable on June 1st 2020 to shareholders on record as of May 18th, 2020.

The company continued to grow its reserves and ended the quarter with a $188 million cash and short-term investments balance and no debt. This is up from $165 million in cash and short-term investments at the end of prior quarter.

Growth Drivers

Strong consumer demand, exciting new products, and reduced reliance on promotions led to improved earnings and cash flows, which strengthened our already robust debt-free balance sheet as we ended the quarter with $188 million of cash and short-term investments. In addition, inventories were reduced at both Ruger and at our distributors as retail demand outstripped available inventories, particularly in the latter weeks of the quarter. - Source: Ruger Q1 FY2020 Earnings Release - CEO Chris Killoy

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 induced panic buying cleared gun store shelves and distributor inventories. As per the FBI NICS checks, there were over 2.28 million NICS checks related to firearms purchases, as adjusted by my methodology.

Source: FBI NICS Data for March 2020, compiled by Author

This was the BIGGEST month for NICS checks for the published period since 1999, exceeding the 2013 numbers which were a direct response to the Sandy Hook shooting in December 2012.

In January 2013, NICS reported 1.72 million checks as adjusted by my methodology.

Beyond March, however, we have to acknowledge that the fairly uncertain start of 2020 had a major impact on firearms sales and both January and February showed meaningful year-over-year increases in total adjusted NICS checks.

Source: FBI NICS Data for January 2020, compiled by Author

Source: FBI NICS Data for February 2020, compiled by Author

While January and February were not all-time highs, they were certainly a nice rebound off of the decade lows and brought things back to average.

The surprise for me however is that once again both Wall Street and independent analysts were meaningfully wrong with their estimate.

Upside Surprise

Much like last quarter, Ruger beat estimates on both Revenue and Earnings Per Share.

On the revenue side, Estimize analysts were estimating revenues of $117.78 million while Wall St estimates were $116.05 million, both very slightly higher than the $114.04 million that Ruger reported for Q1 2019.

Source: Estimize - Green is Actual, Blue is Estimize Consensus, Purple is Wall St. Consensus

The same goes for the earnings per share where Ruger exceeded all estimates. The company's reported $.87 per share beat the Estimize consensus of $.69 and Wall St's $.72.

Source: Estimize - Green is Actual, Blue is Estimize Consensus, Purple is Wall St. Consensus

This is now two quarters in a row where analysts were caught quite wrong, but as a "gun guy" I was not at all surprised. Why?

So What's The Story?

Based on the year-over-year increases in the NICS data, merely looking at the January and February data and adjusting prior year earnings results would get someone in the ballpark.

As we have talked about over the last 12 months, Ruger is not that "boring, conservative" gun company any more. Conservative... yes, but certainly not boring.

In December 2019, Ruger announced two brand new firearms which were launched at the NSSF Shot Show 2020, one of which was completely unexpected by the firearms world, the Ruger 57 pistol.

It is a fantastic handgun that is both well made and exceptionally fun to shoot, and launched with a price point that any American gun owner can afford. The pistol was launched as a direct competitor to a "holy grail" pistol for many gun owners, the FN Five-Seven, which despite being quite nice, was out of most gun owners' reach with a price point of over $1,200.

The Ruger 57, in my opinion, is a better pistol at less than half the price (street price). For a detailed look at what makes the pistol unique and why it is such a driver of Ruger's image turnaround, take a look at the video here.

Furthermore, the company created even more buzz with the March launch of the Ruger PC Charger, or what is in my opinion the ultimate personal defensive weapon.

While the firearm was destined to be an NRA show release, the pistol was released early, upon learning that the NRA show in Tennessee would be canceled.

The Ruger PC Charger is a variant of the very popular Ruger PC Carbine, and is not only a very much desired configuration of the firearm, but is also BOTH fun and practical.

What is nice for shareholders is that the PC Charger is certainly going to drive further sales of other Ruger pistols with which it shares magazines, such as the Ruger Security 9 and Ruger American pistols.

The video here highlights why this firearm is so well liked by gun owners and why there is so much buzz around it.

Beyond the Ruger 57 and the PC Charger, the company also launched the Ruger LCP 2 in 22 LR and the Ruger American Competition pistol in 9mm. While both of these pistols are not brand new models, they are new variants which will expand the appeal of the existing handguns.

The newly introduced models contributed to 20% of the company's Q1 earnings results and will surely increase throughout the rest of the year as the company continues to ramp up the production and the models have been around for the entire quarter (The Ruger PC Charger and Ruger American Competition pistols were introduced in the last two weeks of the quarter).

Looking Ahead & Bottom Line

What I feel is quite exciting for Ruger investors is that the massive surge in NICS checks and firearms sales is not coming off of a major tragedy. This surge in sales is coming off of a mass awakening of Americans who saw the value and reasoning behind the 2nd Amendment and are exercising it for the first time.

Unlike prior tragedy inspired fear binges where we saw a large amount of guns being sold to existing gun owners, the COVID-19 inspired buying spree is largely driving first time gun owners to the stores, many of whom have never even considered buying a gun.

Over the last few weeks, I met many such people including my wife's friend, who asked me for recommendations for her first firearm.

Based on our discussions, she purchased the Ruger PC Carbine and visited me for some lessons.

Since then, she has purchased two other firearms, including a Ruger Security 9 pistol.

She is one of many in the same position.

In my last Ruger article, "Ruger Q4 2019 Results - Better Than Expected," I wrote:

...I come back to my conclusion that for investors, Ruger is a solid choice. While I do not know whether their sales are going to increase 50% or decrease 50% next year, or what the stock is going to do, it is the only company I am comfortable with investing in, and knowing that I am likely not going to see it go to zero, no matter the stock market environment or what the firearms industry over the next few years. While I do believe that American Outdoor Brands would lead to a higher ROI in a panicked firearms market, I also know it is a higher beta investment and not a stock you can simply invest in and go away for the next few years. With Ruger, I believe you could (although I don't recommend you stop monitoring and researching ANY investment). Bottom line, with the increase in the NICS data and the distributor troubles mostly in the rear view mirror, Ruger and some peers could see a prosperous next 10 months!

In a growth environment, we often find the leveraged companies showing the best returns on investment. Ruger is certainly not leveraged and is in fact run quite conservatively, with a big focus on being responsible to all stakeholders, including shareholders.

Over the last quarter, the company has grown its cash and cash equivalents from $165 million at the end of December 2019 to over $188 million as of March 31st and to over $200 million as of May 6th.

Furthermore, the company is showing its commitment to shareholders and is issuing a dividend representing approximately 40% of Q1 FY2020 net income.

Despite being run conservatively with an unlevered balance sheet, the company has seemingly found the balance and is launching exciting product that I don't believe would have been typically thought of as "Rugers" just a few short years ago.

In my many conversations with industry executives and owners of all sizes, we come back to the idea of that the firearms industry is full of bankers and executives who know the business, but don't know much about firearms and gun owners. On the other hand, there are many "gun guys" who start their gun business but do not know much about the business.

There are very few companies out there that have "business people" who know the firearms business, or "gun people" who understand how to run a business.

What we typically find is that companies have both groups of people instead.

When one group speaks over the others is where we have massive issues and I have been quite vocal about them in the past. This is also what I believe were the major reasons for the downfall of Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and to a degree caused issues with American Outdoor Brands (AOBC). While fortunately it seems like both are now resolved, in both instances despite there being BRILLIANT gun people in those companies, they were either not listened to or not empowered.

Ruger certainly has business people throughout its organization; however, from what I have seen firsthand at industry events such as the NSSF Shot Show, Ruger executives are there on the floor talking and listening to "gun people", and the people in charge of products and ideas can bring them to the table. I suppose it also helps that the CEO can actually shoot.

All of this is why the FY2020 Q1 earnings results and the earnings beat are precisely what was to be expected. Ruger produces firearms that are both good quality and exciting to own, and the company produces and prices them to be great value for American gun owners. An American gun company producing American guns for the American people.

Is it therefore any surprise?

Looking ahead, Q2 should be a high-single-digit year-over-year gain vs. FY2019 as the company ships firearms that restocked distributor and dealer shelves and ramps up its production of the Ruger 57 and PC Charger pistols. This should also be before we see the effects of the slow down caused by meaningful retailer closures and limited hours operating under COVID lock-downs, much of this we will discuss in my upcoming NICS series so please make sure to follow and subscribe to get a notification of when that article is released.

As always, I appreciate you reading and look forward to your questions and comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.