Regency Centers Offers Compelling Value

That said, if there is a temporary suspension, my thesis still holds, due to Regency's high-quality properties.

Regency Centers has a strong balance sheet and has the ability to make it without suspending the dividend.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) owns a high-quality real estate portfolio comprised of 416 properties. The company focuses on open-air shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas, 80% of which are grocery-anchored serving essential needs of local communities. Unfortunately, the company is feeling the financial pain caused by the coronavirus, with shares down almost 40% on a YTD basis:

Data by YCharts

All eyes are on rent collection. The good news is that all of REG's centers have remained open and operating during the entirety of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bad news is that not all tenants are open for business. As of the end of April, ~40% of REG's tenants were closed based on pro-rata ABR (annual base rent). The end result was that 62% of April 2020 pro-rata base rent was collected through May 5, 2020.

The chart below details rent collections by category for the month of April:

Source: REG Covid-19 Business Update, slide 6

The worst-performing segments in terms of rent collections were as follows:

"Other - Retail & Services": 37% of rent collected. This includes categories like Fitness, Entertainment and Professional Services.

"Essential - Restaurants": 41% of rent collected. This includes categories like Fast Food and Casual/Fine Dining.

This is no surprise due to nationwide lockdown measures. It is also no surprise that categories like Grocery/Drugstore, Essential Medical, Banks and Pet were the top performers.

It all has to do with category-specific exposure within the retail spectrum. Not all retail is the same. There are very big differences between different categories, ranging from grocery-anchored centers to experiential properties to malls. In this respect, some companies are luckier than others. For example:

Realty Income (NYSE:O), which focuses on defensive sectors, collected 82.9% of contractual rent due for April.

The Forbes Company, a private owner of luxury malls, collected just 19% of rents in April, and expects that number to drop further in May.

Brookfield Property Partners' (NASDAQ:BPY) April rent collections for the retail portfolio (malls) were about 20%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), an owner of experiential real estate (theaters, ski resorts, museums, marinas, etc.), collected only ~15% of April contractual base rent and mortgage payments.

It is fair to say that REITs with high exposure to retail, especially apparel, fitness, experiential, and dine-in restaurants, are amongst the worst-hit. Companies owning open-air and grocery-anchored centers (more relevant comparison to REG) are better positioned, and reported results in line with REG. For example:

I expect FRT to make it without cutting/suspending the dividend, defending its track record of 52 consecutive years of increased dividends. I also believe in the odds of REG making it without cutting/suspending. Yesterday, together with Q1 2020 results, REG declared its $0.595/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 18, 2020.

Source: Seeking Alpha

REG also benefits from a strong balance sheet and the company took additional steps to further strengthen financial flexibility by settling its forward equity sales under its ATM program of ~$125M in March 2020 at ~$68 per share and drew an additional $500M from its existing $1.25Bn revolving credit facility. Liquidity is ample:

Source: REG Covid-19 Business Update, slide 12

What's more, the company has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule (8+ weighted average years to maturity with 3.1% weighted average interest rate) and has ample covenant headroom, with strong coverage metrics, as illustrated below:

Source: REG Covid-19 Business Update, slide 10

Like other companies, due to the continued uncertainty and disruption from Covid-19, REG withdrew its 2020 guidance. As outlined above, my take is that the REG can make it without a dividend cut, supported by its strong and flexible balance sheet, quality properties and expectation that rent collection will improve going forward, as lockdown measures are lifted. That said, one must be mindful of the complex rapidly evolving situation, especially if we experience setbacks due to additional waves of the coronavirus. Even though all properties are open and operating, not all commercial tenants are open and operating. The success of assisting the affected tenants to reopen will also depend on recommendations of health authorities and mandates of local/state governments. Therefore, one must be cautious and disciplined, as it will be a rough ride, since the situation is still far from "business as usual." Ultimately, a medical problem requires a medical solution.

Being mindful of the aforementioned risks, I believe that today's dividend yield of ~6% offers a good entry point with strong capital gains potential. I will refrain from adding more, for now, except if we experience large selloffs. Attractive reliable income is my long-term target, but if there is a temporary suspension, my thesis still holds as REG owns high-quality properties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.