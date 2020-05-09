Escalade Is A Cigar Butt, But Certainly Worth The Puff

Coronavirus lockdowns have actually helped the company's results, with Q1 revenue up 16% over the comparable quarter last year. Cash from operations margin was a record high.

Plenty of concerns exist, but the valuation is too good to pass up. It trades below book and the market is pricing in low growth.

Management is taking steps to address this issue, and there are indications it is starting to bear fruit.

ESCA has seen decent revenue growth in recent years, but margins have been so bad that EPS has actually gone down.

The last article written on Seeking Alpha about Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) was in September of 2018. Plenty has happened since that time and an update is overdue. According to its 10-K, Escalade "manufactures, imports, and distributes widely recognized sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation and fitness products through major sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, key on-line retailers, traditional department stores and mass merchants. Escalade is a leader in table tennis tables, residential in-ground basketball goals and in archery bows." My intent with today's article is to survey the company's recent performance and its long-term business prospects. Bottom line up front: ESCA trades below book, and recent results have been good. The shelter-in-place order issued in various parts of the world has driven demand for the company's products as people look for things to do while stuck at home. Quarter one revenue grew 16% over the comparable quarter last year. Its primary sales channel is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), a marked positive. Plagued by decreasing profitability for several years, margins may have finally found a bottom. Escalade is committed to maintaining its dividend, and the current yield is 6.7%. All these things considered, ESCA is worth an investment at least until its price recovers to book value, currently sitting at $8.87. There are several headwinds and unknowns however, and that might make ESCA a cigar butt. I think it is definitely worth one last puff.

Family of Brands

Brand strength makes or breaks a business. In our day of easy access to thousands of online reviews and star ratings, those products that don't please customers don't last. Before we can go anywhere with our analysis, we have to look at how strong its brands are. With such a ubiquitous presence on Amazon, this is very easy to do. As mentioned in the company synopsis above, ESCA claims to be a leader in table tennis, in-ground basketball hoops, and archery bows. So, let's type each of those fields into the Amazon search bar, and see what pops up, then compare the results to Escalade's family of brands, shown here:

Archery

When I typed "archery bows" into the search bar, 19 of the 60 results were of Escalade products. When I filtered under "average customer reviews", 7 of 52 results came up for Escalade. Of the results on these pages, most of the Escalade products had average star ratings of 4-4.5 (out of 5). But there were several items that had perfect 5s.

In additional to more traditional bows, ESCA also has two crossbow brands, BearX and Karnage. When I typed "crossbows" into Amazon, only five of the results were of Escalade products. Five also came up when I filtered for average customer reviews.

Nearly all the other Escalade brands under the archery category are for accessories like arrows and sights. It seems to have a considerable presence in broadhead arrows, so I plugged that into Amazon too. No hits came up for Escalade products.

Given the information above, I can believe that ESCA has some leadership in the traditional bow space. As for crossbows and arrows, I am not quite as convinced. Not only did my Amazon experiment bring up few results, but I also typed "best archery broadheads" and similar other searches into Google and no Escalade brands, SIK or Rocket Broadheads, came up in the articles I checked. Part of this could be that SIK is relatively new to the space, coming onto the scene in late 2018. Now please understand, I know next to nothing about archery. If you do, please chime in. This is just what my research uncovered. All told, Escalade appears to have a strong presence in archery, but is not the clear-cut leader.

The other thing we have to look at is how popular archery is generally, and how that popularity is trending, so we can see what tailwinds might exist for this segment at Escalade.

A report issued by technavio in 2019 gives us some insight into the market for archery. Check out this graphic for some of its findings:

Interestingly, most of the sites I perused cited women as one of the primary growth drivers. Popular movies like the Hunger Games is in part responsible, with the main heroin being a bow wielding girl.

All being told, I think some decent growth can come from its archery segment. The specific CAGR estimated through 2022 is 8.58% for archery generally, which is super strong. This is excluding any market share gains that Escalade might be able to achieve. Unfortunately, ESCA only disaggregates revenues by sales channel, not equipment category. So we can't measure its sales growth in archery against how the industry has trended. But the outlook is good for this segment.

Table Tennis

I conducted the same experiment in regard to its table tennis category. Eight Escalade associated brands popped up on the Amazon featured page and when I filtered for customer reviews. Its most well-known brand in the space is Stiga, a company that has been around since 1944 and is well-known in the industry. A snippet I found online about the company said the following:

For more than 70 years, the Swedish table tennis brand Stiga has been one of the world's leading manufacturers of table tennis products. Many former and current world class players rely on the Stiga brand. Stiga is particularly known for the production of table tennis wood, which is reflected in its high quality and best playing characteristics. The classic par excellence is the Stiga Wood Allround Classic, which is probably the most played wood of all time with well over a million sales worldwide.

Escalade does not own Stiga. It used to have a 50% equity interest in the company, but sold that interest for a gain in the middle of 2018. The proceeds from the sale were used to pay off debt, a move I am completely on board with, and net debt at the end of 2019 was zero. The company replaced its equity interest with a licensing agreement. From the 10-K:

.... the Company entered into a new license agreement with Stiga for the licensing rights to manufacture, market, promote, sell and distribute Stiga-branded table tennis hobby products in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

As it relates to general trends for the space, table tennis has seen a modest decline in popularity in recent years, and there is some data to indicate that interest is waning worldwide. A couple resources I found marked global growth for the table tennis market to only be 2% annually through 2022. That is slower than both historical and forecasted global economic growth. Perhaps that is part of the reason why ESCA exited its equity interest in Stiga:

Number of Table Tennis Participants in the U.S., 2006-2017

In summary, I don't expect the company's table tennis segment to result in any meaningful growth, even though its licensing agreement is with a brand leader in the space.

Basketball Goals

15 of the search results on Amazon came up with Escalade-related brands. When I filtered for customer reviews, that number went down to 9. However, something certainly skewing results is that ESCA claims leadership in the in-ground basketball hoop category. As you can imagine, most of the results on Amazon are for out-of-ground or portable units. When I conducted Google searches for "best basketball hoops", Escalade brands showed up in every result. Its "Goalrilla" and "Silverback" brands were in all the "top ten" type lists. Even though I am not at all a basketball enthusiast, I have heard of Goalrilla. So brand awareness and popular approval is very strong for them in this category.

As it relates to the broad basketball category, naturally the sport is wildly popular. While growth will be tepid due to considerable US saturation and penetration for basketball generally, participation is high every year:

Number of participants in basketball in the United States from 2006 to 2018, in millions:

So the main driver of growth for Escalade here will be through penetrating the space with its particular product and stealing market share from others. But the competition is considerable, from the likes of big names like Spalding and Lifetime. I consider this segment of theirs to be stable, with low to no growth looking forward except any market share gains or and potential acquisitions.

To conclude this section, know that Escalade offers MANY other products in several other categories, brands and sport shown here:

I reviewed archery, table tennis, and basketball in some depth because those are the categories ESCA claims leadership in. The others may require further due diligence from those interested. I view the economic prospects for ESCA as an entire business to be stable looking forward. I don't anticipate abundant growth, but its cash flow generation capabilities can be okay now that it is debt free, and the potential to make wise acquisitions is there.

Margins

The most alarming thing I found at ESCA was the huge divergence between revenue and operating income. Revenue has been growing at a decent clip, 4.58% annualized in the past decade, with only two years of revenue decline, and one of those two was a decline of only $1 million:

Data by YCharts

Strong upward growth. Operating income has been all over the road, but decidedly down in the past five years:

Data by YCharts

If revenue is growing but operating income and subsequently earnings per share are going only down, that means that the company is achieving less with more. No synergies of scale. No operational leverage. I quickly assumed that these factors must mean that management is doing an awful job and is running the business into the ground. If it can't grow the bottom line while the top line growth is healthy, what does that say of its execution? Well, there is plenty of nuance for us to explore to get to the bottom of this.

First culprit is the SG&A expense, which has been growing moderately over the past few years:

Data by YCharts

As a percent of sales, the number has held steady, indicating that the company isn't able to contain costs over time. Every dollar of revenue gained is matched by a dollar of SG&A expense. This nullifies any top-line growth. It will never show up on the bottom line if every dollar of revenue is generated by a dollar of expense.

Furthermore, in press releases, management has constantly cited two things that are really pressuring gross margins: tariffs and sales mix. While there isn't much we can explore with sales mix since ESCA doesn't break down its revenue and margins for different product lines, we can get into tariffs and associated rising costs in raw materials. From the 10-K:

Recent changes in U.S. tariffs on goods imported into the U.S., particularly goods from China, have increased the cost of goods purchased by the Company and the ongoing adverse effects of such tariffs potentially could become even more severe.

This has been accompanied by a rise in the cost for raw materials. In the 10-K, ESCA mentions wood, steel, and aluminum as main inputs, among others. How have the prices on these goods been trending?

Aluminum:

Steel:

Lumber:

For much of the past five years, there has been considerable upward pressure on these commodities. This will hurt ESCA's gross margins in instances where it is unable to pass on the price to customers.

The other thing mentioned repeatedly on press releases that has affected margins is customer allowances. ESCA defines these as:

Customer allowances are common practice in the industries in which the Company operates. These agreements are typically in the form of advertising subsidies, volume rebates and catalog allowances and are accounted for as a reduction to gross sales.

This line item has trended thusly in the past three years:

in thousands 2017 2018 2019 Customer Allowances $ 12681 13481 15680

Data compiled by author

Given that these allowances are completely within the control of the company, one wonders why it has allowed these allowances to get out of hand. What is causing the company to offer these incentives to its buyers? Is demand for its products so low that it has to offer such generous terms? Unfortunately, information is limited, but I have reached out to investor relations for answers.

To summarize this section, the margin woes at ESCA have been partly its fault and partly due to outside circumstances it has no control over. The company can control SG&A costs and it doesn't have to offer generous allowances to end customers. However, it doesn't have much control over sales mix, and it has zero control over tariffs or the price of raw materials.

Looking Forward

So let's talk about what ESCA's management is doing to address the margin issue, by far its biggest problem. In the most recent press release that accompanied earnings, management mentioned "organizational changes and operating efficiencies put in place during 2019" that helped SG&A expense improve from last year's comparable quarter. Specifically, Q1 last year saw an SG&A expense of $7.7 million whereas it was only $7.5 million this year. Because it doesn't host conference calls, I had to do a bit of digging to discover exactly what these organizational changes and operating efficiencies were.

Primarily, ESCA is working to decrease its physical footprint by consolidating office and manufacturing space. In the first quarter of 2019, the company consolidated some of its billiards operations from a facility in St. Augustine, FL, into a distribution center in Evansville, IN. Then it consolidated its Lifeline Fitness Chicago office into a facility in Olney, Illinois, in the third quarter. It will certainly save money on lease payments through this move, as well as lower transportation costs and reduced headcount. In fact, after years of the company's employee numbers growing, the number went down in 2019, 468 at year-end vs. 531 the year prior. These moves toward streamlining will show up fully in 2020 results. I am encouraged by these steps the company is taking, but it needs to prove to me that the changes implemented will result in a lasting change. But this does address head-on the issue with SG&A mentioned previously. These moves can save a fair amount of money every year.

Headwinds

Perhaps the biggest external threat to Escalade is the bankruptcy of various retailers that peddle its wares. In the past five years or so, many chains have gone belly up to include MC sports in 2017 and Sports Authority in 2016. An article from the consumerist back in 2016 pegged the number of then recently bankrupt sports retailers at 196. Surely, many others have closed since then. This shows up in the sales numbers for its "mass merchants" channel:

Mass Merchandisers 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales (in thousands) $$ 84434 80539 68196 66428

Data compiled by author

Awful declines. This is being made up for in part by its tremendous growth in e-commerce. In fact, sales through Amazon accounted for 21%, 19% and 18% of its sales in 2019, 2018, and 2017, respectively. Here are the specific numbers for e-commerce at large:

E-commerce 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales (in thousands) $$ 38776 50431 58026 74029

Data compiled by author

This is a CAGR of 24%. Make no mistake, e-commerce will be key to the company's success moving forward, and it is clearly doing well capitalizing. Interestingly, with the stay-at-home orders issued worldwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic, ESCA has seen impressive sales growth as people jump online and order Escalade products for stuff to do while they are holed up in their houses. From the press release:

Due to shelter in place mandates issued across the country, our e-commerce channel is experiencing increased demand for our fitness and home recreation products. The 16.2% revenue growth was driven by our outdoor categories - basketball, pickleball, and Victory Tailgate.

16% revenue growth over the prior year's quarter. That is tremendous. And that was only through March 21. I expect similar showings in quarter two. This is on top of the matters we have already addressed that are designed to help margins. 2020 may well be a blow-out year for ESCA.

Executive Compensation

Combing through the proxy revealed several matters that must be addressed to get an understanding of the type of folks leading the organization. There is good and there is bad.

First, the good. ESCA has chosen to tie the vesting of equity awards to thresholds for Return on Equity and adjusted EBITDA growth. I love that its stock awards aren't linked to something so superfluous as sales numbers that are easy to pump in unhealthy ways. The return on equity is particularly admirable, as ESCA's net income has been unhealthy of late. With net income being the numerator in the RoE calculation, this incentivizes management to work on margins so that more money flows to the bottom line. Unfortunately, the proxy does not specify what those thresholds are. For all we know, it might call it good with an RoE of 5%.

Now for the bad. According to the proxy, the ESCA compensation committee "has established a profit incentive plan that provides for the payment of cash bonuses if certain performance targets are achieved." It specifies that those performance targets are established early in the year, but then it never specifies what those targets are. So we have no idea what it is aiming at, or how close the target is.

Furthermore, in spite of terrible results last year, the compensation committee determined that the incentive was indeed earned, and three executives pocketed a nice little bonus. This was in spite of the fact that the Chairman of the Board of Directors had this to say about 2019 results. From the Letter to Shareholders:

Escalade's financial performance in 2019 was very disappointing. Adjusted Earnings per Share declined 29.2%Operating Margin was 5.1%Return on Assets was 4.9%Return on Equity was 5.7% These results are unacceptable for any healthy business, even more so for a company like Escalade that has strong brands and leading market positions in stable categories. While some of the low level of profitability can be attributed to investments in new businesses that should pay off in the future, the fact remains that our company did not perform anywhere close to its potential or to the level that you should expect from us.

So let me get this straight... The board of directors said that the company and its managers let down shareholders. Then that same board of directors gave management a pat on the head and threw tens of thousands of dollars at it as a bonus? This is quite the red flag. I have e-mailed the investor relations contact about this issue to see what it has to say. He was one of the people who got the bonus, so the response, if I get one, will be interesting.

Valuation

Now that we have gone through the pros and cons of the business, we can put together some assumptions that will shape an estimate for intrinsic value. I am going to approach this a bit differently than I typically do. Instead of putting together numbers of what I think will happen, I want to put together numbers that reflect what the market is pricing into ESCA given current trading levels. In other words, I am inputting numbers and tailoring them until I get a value that approximates today's trading range. Then, I can review the inputs and reflect on whether or not ESCA can achieve those numbers looking forward. If I think it can, then that would put actual intrinsic value somewhere above current trading levels, and shares should be bought. Here is my spreadsheet:

Data from author

So let's parse through this.

With an intrinsic value of $7.85, the market is currently making the following assumptions:

- Full-year 2020 revenue growth will see a decent jump over 2019, growing 3.86%. This is conservative given the fact already discussed, that Q1 revenue jumped 16% over the prior year's quarter. Thereafter, revenue only grows by 2% annually.

- Cash from operations margin takes a dive in 2020, coming in at only 7.2%, its long-term average. This is in context of a TTM margin of 10.7% and a 2019 margin of 8.8%. It expands by 10 bps annually thereafter.

- CAPEX stays level as a percent of sales throughout, at its long-term average of 1.68%.

- My free cash flow growth in perpetuity rate is set at 1%. Beyond 2025, that is all it grows FCF by every year.

- My required rate of return in 12%, so that is used as the discount rate.

From there, we add together the present value of all future free cash flows. Then we add cash on the balance sheet, NOT subtract debt since it has none, and divide the total by current shares outstanding. With the market currently pricing ESCA at about $8.00, these are the assumptions everyone is pricing in.

So let's ask ourselves: realistically, do we think that revenue is only going to grow at 3.86% this year after such a blowout first quarter, and thereafter only grow at 2% a year? Should we really assume that cash from operations margins are going to go down so significantly and revert back to their long-term average in 2020, even though the TTM cash from operations margin is its highest EVER up at 10%? Is it really fair to assume that FCF will only grow by 1% annually beyond 2025? And this is all with a very high discount rate of 12%, even while prevailing interest rates are crazy low. In spite of all the challenges the company faces and a few unsavory aspects of its operations, I think ESCA is worth a lot more than it is currently trading for. Before all the coronavirus shenanigans happened, ESCA was trading way above current levels, and had been around $12 for some time:

Data by YCharts

The company got punished just like everyone else and is just now starting to recover. However, it turns out that the coronavirus lockdown is helping its results, not hurting. In other words, it is in a better position now than before coronavirus, yet the stock price is much lower. Let's not forget that the yield is 6.5%, paying us to wait for the market to wake up. The current cash on hand will allow it to pay its current dividend through the end of this year even if the company doesn't generate a single cent of cash from here on out. I am not saying that there aren't risks. I think I have explored them quite thoroughly. But the company is trading for such a low price that I just can't pass this one up.

Conclusion

I am currently buying ESCA. If it climbs back up to around $10-12 in the next year or so, will I sell? Probably, considering the fact that it will amount to a 25-50% return. That is, I will sell unless ESCA proves that it is able to bring up margins and keep them high and preferably address some other issues like executive compensation. That would turn it into a potential buy and hold. For now, I think this cigar butt is just fine.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESCA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.