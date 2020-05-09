OceanaGold: A Look At The Q1 Results

We're now nearly halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we've seen quite bifurcated results across the sector given the differing COVID-19 related restrictions from country to country. While OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF) is one of the miners that had to deal with some headwinds regarding COVID-19 restrictions with its New Zealand operations, the company has come out and reaffirmed its FY-2020 production and cost guidance, stating that there were no material impacts to operations. The other good news for the company is that the Martha Underground operations at Waihi are scheduled to see gold production by Q2 2021 despite a minor interruption in development. However, while we saw a satisfactory start to Q1 and guidance reaffirmed, OceanaGold remains a laggard in the sector and is now up over 100% from its lows in just 30 trading days. Therefore, I see no reason to chase the stock above C$2.60 per share.

(Source: Company Website, Vimeo.com)

OceanaGold released its Q1 production results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 81,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,218/oz. This cost figure is more than 20% above the FY-2019 industry average AISC of $980/oz and is more than 10% above the cost guidance midpoint of $1,100/oz provided in February. The good news, however, is that this is likely to be the worst quarter of the year for OceanaGold from a cost standpoint as production is back-end weighted for FY-2020, so it should be onwards and upwards from here. The other good news is that the company has reaffirmed production and cost guidance for FY-2020, and while these are relatively lukewarm figures compared to the industry, it's nice to see that the company remains on track for a potential turnaround in FY-2021. Let's take a closer look at the operations below:

(Source: Author's Chart, Company Website)

Beginning with the company's Haile Mine in South Carolina, we saw yet another increase in all-in sustaining costs in Q1, with costs jumping to $1,551/oz, a new two-year high. However, it is worth noting that this was to be expected given the much higher pre-strip capital spend in Q1 as well as lower grades processed in the quarter. As the company pointed out in the news release, Q1 should be the worst quarter of the year for Haile due to this, and roughly two-thirds of the company's gold production is weighted in the back half of the year. For Q1, the mine produced 29,000 ounces of gold, and the silver lining was that material mined was up 8% sequentially thanks to the upgraded mining fleet. While Haile clearly continues to be the black eye on the company, especially considering what was supposed to be a high-margin and relatively simple open-pit operation when it was acquired from Romarco Minerals (OTCPK:RTRAF) in 2015, I'm confident that the company can meet cost guidance of $1,105/oz in FY-2020. Obviously, there is nothing to get excited about when it comes to $1,100/oz costs, but the gold (GLD) should bail this operation out, and we could see solid cash flow if costs can drop further below $1,000/oz long-term.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to the company's Macraes Mine in New Zealand, it was also a relatively soft quarter, with slight headwinds due to limited processing due to minor restrictions from the New Zealand government related to COVID-19, as well as lower head grades. The mine produced 39,000 ounces in the quarter at all-in sustaining costs of $1,218/oz, and the higher costs came as a result of the lower head grades, and a cash payment for a new excavator, which provided a headwind of over $100/oz to AISC alone. The good news is that similar to Haile, we should see a stronger rest of the year at Macraes, as OceanaGold has reaffirmed its guidance of 165,000 ounces of gold production at $1,025/oz at the mine. The other good news is that the Golden Point Feasibility Study remains on schedule for the second half of 2020, and mining operations are since back to normal at the mine. Therefore, while it was a satisfactory quarter at best for Macraes, the back half of FY-2020 should be much better, and we will get a better idea of additional mine life based on Golden Point.

(Source: Company Website)

If we move over to the company's Waihi Mine in New Zealand, the Correnso Underground operation produced 12,000 ounces of gold in the quarter at an exceptional AISC of $376/oz, by far the highest-margin operation for OceanaGold. The Waihi District Study remains on schedule for later this year to better assess the economics from Waihi District opportunities, as well as Martha Underground. Despite a slight interruption in development due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the New Zealand government, Martha Underground production remains on schedule for Q2 2021. Given the fact that this is by far the company's lowest-cost operation, the Preliminary Economic Assessment will be one to watch closely as solid economics from the Waihi District should help to bring down consolidated costs for the company.

(Source: Mining-Technology.com)

The other development in the quarter worth noting is that that previous chief operating officer at OceanaGold, Michael Holmes, has transitioned to CEO in the quarter, replacing Mick Wilkes who departed in late March. While unclear if this will make a dramatic difference in operations, often we see turnarounds occur following a change in executive leadership, so this is certainly a development worth watching. Based on OceanaGold's Q1 results, I expect the company to meet guidance for both costs and production for FY-2020, though the real catalyst for a re-rating for the company will be finding some way to get costs consistently down at Haile. The mine itself is an exceptional operation in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, but it's still performing anywhere near how it should be. Let's see how the company stacks up against its peers based on FY-2019 costs and jurisdictional risk:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, OceanaGold is among the top 30% of companies for jurisdictional risk, with operations in Tier-1 operations such as New Zealand and South Carolina. Still, the company's costs are what are leading to the discounted multiple, with the stock trading at a P/NAV well below peers, even after its recent rally. However, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,061/oz in FY-2019, and guided costs of $1,100/oz in FY-2020, this isn't surprising. However, if the company can find a way to optimize operations and fix this issue, there is clear re-rating potential long-term. Therefore, while I wouldn't be rushing in to buy the stock here, I do think the company is worth keeping an eye on over the next few quarters to see if we do see some improvements finally when it comes to operations. Let's see if the technical picture is confirming this:

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at the weekly chart, there's no reason to get too excited here just yet as we've got a sharp rally within a long-term downtrend that's done nothing to improve the long-term picture. However, if we look at the daily chart, we saw the first two accumulation bars (green bars) in over two years for the stock, suggesting that we might finally be seeing some buying appetite under the C$1.55 level. Therefore, while chasing the stock above C$2.60 is not a great idea, I believe there's a high probability the lows are finally in for OceanaGold, and any dips to below C$1.55 have a strong likelihood of finding buying support.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, OceanaGold had a satisfactory Q1, but we should see a significant improvement in operations in the back half of the year. While OceanaGold is not a leader by any means and is an industry-laggard from a cost standpoint, it's hard to remain bearish on the company if we're going to see gold prices stay above $1,600/oz. Therefore, while I see no reason to chase the stock here above C$2.50 after a 115% run in 30 trading days, I would view any pullbacks to the C$1.65 level as speculative buying opportunities to bet on a turnaround in the stock.

