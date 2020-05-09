Revisiting The Piotroski Portfolio

I will continue tracking the portfolio to see if it can recoup earlier losses and get back on the right track.

There were nine stocks in the portfolio last time around; today there are six. Only two stocks stick around for the ride.

The Piotroski Score is a measure of quality. It is supposed to weather all markets, but it did not weather our most recent volatility too well.

Three months ago, I brought a "Perfect Piotroski" portfolio to the Seeking Alpha community. The goal was to see if a collection made up of companies that scored a nine on the Piotroski score performed better than the market as a whole.

At the time of writing, the economy was looking good. Little did I know that within the next three months, most of the world would be closed down, more than thirty million Americans would file for unemployment, and an oil price war would spiral oil into the realm of negative prices. In a word, the last three months have been... surreal.

So, how did the perfect scoring Piotroski firms perform? Well, it was a disaster. At the market close on May 6th, 2020, the portfolio was down 22.7% versus the S&P 500 drop of 14.4%.

The Criteria Used

A Piotroski F-Score of 9 An Ohlson O-Score Probability < 0.5 An Altman Z-Score > 1.9 Market Cap > $50M

Those are the four criteria employed in the stock selection. At the time, I had said that I'd limit things to 10 stocks (to be whittled down by P/FCF), but that hasn't been an issue yet. This time around, it's even less of a problem as only six stocks made it into the basket.

The Portfolio

In February, nine stocks scored a nine on the Piotroski score (and some other criteria - see above). The portfolio started with $10,000, and no more than 10% of the fund could be held in any one stock.

Note also that the portfolio was entirely quantitative in nature. I did not impart any selection bias upon the equities involved outside of picking the criteria. Likewise, the rebalancing is also quantitative in nature.

Here are the nine stocks that were included and how they performed:

Ticker Price Value of Holdings Value as of May 6th Gain(Loss) Crane (CR) $89.37 $983.07 $599.94 ($438.13) Hawkins (HWKN) $42.63 $980.49 $785.45 ($195.04) ConocoPhillips (COP) $58.78 $999.26 $687.65 ($311.61) Winmark (WINA) $204.00 $1020.00 $710.05 ($309.95) Qualcomm (QCOM) $87.80 $965.80 $863.50 ($102.30) Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) $103.65 $932.85 $871.56 ($61.29) Helen of Troy (HELE) $193.96 $969.75 $828.30 ($141.45) Armstrong World Industries (AWI) $102.79 $925.11 $659.16 ($265.95) Paycom (PAYC) $304.00 $912.00 $764.97 ($147.03)

What Went Wrong

Looking at the stocks, it'd be challenging to select a worse off basket than these randomly. The portfolio was also initiated about as close to the peak of the market as we could have got.

We had stocks like ConocoPhillips, which offers a product that no one in the world seems to need for the time being (oil & gas). Or, how about Helen of Troy, a company selling premium beauty brands (among others) at a time when people aren't going outside. My take is that the portfolio suffered from a timing issue, and clearly, a pricing issue.

In the end, however, the thinking has it that the Piotroski score should win out in all markets. After all, these firms are considered the cream of the crop (at least according to this one metric). So, rather than abandoning the portfolio and moving on, I will continue to update it quarterly.

The New Bucket of Stocks

Image: Consortium of stocks that score a nine

Only two of the prior nine stocks will continue to be portfolio components, Qualcomm and Alexion Pharmaceuticals. Along with those two, four others will join the mix, bringing our total holdings to six stocks.

As we're in the middle of earnings season, it's worth noting that these stocks were selected based on available data from May 6th, 2020. If a stock reports on, say, May 12th, then that data may move it to, or from, a Piotroski nine rated stock.

Let's take a look at the four firms that have entered the Piotroski nine rated world. All-in-all, I like the makeup of this basket a little more than I liked the first basket, mainly because a lot of these stocks are still significantly off 52-week highs. Here they are:

National Research Corporation (NRC)

Image: NRC Logo

This Canadian firm is engaged in the provision of analytics and insights for the medical industry. It is a stock lacking analyst coverage that trades for just north of $1B. Since its IPO in 2013, the stock has gone on to return close to 400% to investors (excluding dividends).

At a glance, the company appears to be somewhat well-capitalized. Its most recent quarter (ending March '20) was a success when compared to the same quarter a year prior, and the firm has its dividend covered at 1.8x FCF.

National Research is currently trading 23% off its 52-week high.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Image: Wabash National Logo

With a market cap a hair shy of $500M, you'd be forgiven if, like for me, this stock is unknown to you. Wabash designs and manufactures semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It's a business that I admittedly know nothing about.

The company is, however, yielding 4% right now, and has a monstrous 5x FCF coverage of that dividend. The big thing to note with this one is that Wabash has yet to release its Q1 2020 numbers. That will occur on May 14th. As mentioned, this release could give a company like Wabash a lower Piotroski score.

Wabash is currently trading at a 52% discount to its 52-week high. Significant enough that I will be diving into this one more time.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Image: Cisco logo

This one. This one I like. I love the space, and I recently wrote about a smaller competitor, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). Cisco is a tech behemoth that takes care of corporate networking needs. Down 30% from its 52-week high, Cisco has some room to run, and it's one to watch out for.

I am happy at the balance that a big company like Cisco brings to this portfolio. The company has reliable FCF coverage of its dividend (2.5x). It is also in an industry that will likely benefit from the digital transformation we see with regards to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdowns.

Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO)

Image: DJCO logo

Finally, a value investor favorite, the Charlie Munger chaired Daily Journal Corporation. This $400M business owns and operates several newspapers as well as provides technology to run newspaper divisions. It is, well, it wouldn't be a choice of mine.

The segment is dying, and that death seems to be accelerating with advertising drying up. When those advertising dollars return, digital seems like the place they'll be heading. I will not argue with the Piotroski score, though; this is a quantitative portfolio after all.

DJCO is only 9% off its 52-week high, so we're not getting a steep discount on this one.

The Portfolio

So, we have six stocks. As I am trying to treat this like a real portfolio, I will "sell" (commission-free, of course) the seven stocks that lost their perfect 9 scores.

Proceeds from sales total $4,980.52, and we have $1,311.67 in cash that was not spent last time around. In total, we have $6,292.19 to spend. We will spend $1,000 on each of the four new stocks and leave the rest in cash.

Here's the portfolio as it stands today:

Company Price Paid Shares Held Value Today Hideaway Grade Qualcomm $87.80 11 $863.50 B Alexion Pharmaceuticals $103.65 9 $871.56 C National Research Corporation $54.23 18 $976.14 A Wabash National $7.66 131 $1003.46 B Cisco $41.13 24 $987.12 A Daily Journal $269.00 4 $1076.00 D

A Quick Note On Hideaway Scores

The Hideaway scores are a consolidation of four scores, which are then given a letter grade to make things a little simpler to read. "A+" rated stocks are the top 5% of companies and in early testing, they are beating the market quite readily. "C" rated stocks perform roughly in line with the market.

Concluding Remarks

Any questions, please let me know, and I can go into detail in the comments. Also, if you'd like to keep up on this portfolio, or the other quantitative portfolios I produce here on Seeking Alpha, please consider following me with the orange button at the top of this article. Likewise, if you're interested in the Hideaway scores, I do provide those for every stock I cover here on the site.

That does it for the Piotroski portfolio updates. We'll check in again in three months.

