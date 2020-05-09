Adaptive Biotechnologies: A Coronavirus Battle Deserving A Premium Valuation

However, we don’t rule out the near-term volatility as the well-funded competitors with proven technologies continue to intensify what could be a long-term and costly battle.

Investment Thesis

Further strengthening its portfolio of FDA-approved and Medicare-backed tests, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) has ventured into blood-based tests expecting an impending FDA clearance this year. Supported by reputed collaborators, its pan-diagnostic platform and data-driven cancer therapeutics are also awaiting FDA submissions this year. Adaptive’s recent partnerships to fight COVID-19 have sparked investor interest as the company outperforms the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index this year in a stark contrast to last year’s decline.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is collaborating to address the shortcomings in the current COVID-19 testing, while Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is seeking the company's support for an antibody-based therapy. Trading in line with its past six-month average despite the brighter outlook, Adaptive warrants a premium in its NTM EV/Sales multiple, which, along with our revenue forecast for this year, indicates a sizable gain for an attractive ‘Buy’. However, immediate returns are unlikely as the company, with no FDA-backed tests for infections or therapeutics, joins an intense coronavirus battle led by well-funded competitors with proven technologies.

Source: The Company Website

FDA Approvals Validate Technology

In 2018, Foundation Medicine Inc. had its net loss nearly quadrupling over the preceding five-year period through 2017 despite a five-fold increase in revenue. Trading nearly sixteen times next year’s sales forecast at the time, the company, following an information-driven approach to cancer therapeutics, was brought under the control of Roche Holding Ltd. (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) valuing it at $5.3B and implying a ~34.6x of LTM (last twelve-month) price to sales ratio. Daniel O’Day, then head of Roche’s pharmaceuticals division, justified the pricey acquisition as a bet on the future of cancer therapeutics driven by molecular insights and genomic profiling.

From oncology to infectious diseases, and diagnostics to cell-based therapeutics, Adaptive, based in Seattle, WA, follows a similar data-driven immune-based approach to medicine. Founded in 2009, the company had its IPO last year, and the stock, notwithstanding the future proof value in its technology, had lost more than a quarter of its value by the end of 2019 compared to ~12.3% gain in NBI (NASDAQ Biotechnology Index). This year, fortunes have reversed as the stock climbed ~20.5%, outperforming NBI’s paltry ~5.6% gain as the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on immune-based therapies took center stage.

Source: koyfin

Immunosequencing is Adaptive’s primary revenue stream even though the development revenue gathered pace last year backed by new collaborations. ImmunoSEQ, the main immunosequencing product, available as a service and a newly-launched research-use-only kit counts, has biopharma companies and academics as its customer base. Adaptive’s clinical product, the FDA-approved ClonoSEQ, is a bone-marrow based test to detect and monitor MRD (minimal residual disease) in MM (multiple myeloma) and ALL (B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia) targeting clinical and research customers. The FDA approval is likely in the first half of 2020 for ClonoSEQ’s blood-based testing in CLL (chronic lymphocytic leukemia), the commonest chronic adult leukemia. Its clinical validation is currently underway for blood-based monitoring for MRD in ALL as well as for NHL (non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma), a more prevalent form of cancer in the U.S. Having secured Medicare coverage for ALL and MM in 2019, the test’s availability further broadened this year when Medicare expanded its coverage to include ClonoSEQ for MRD monitoring in CLL.

Source: Investor Presentation - January 2020

Partnerships Brighten Long-term Outlook

However, Adaptive’s long-term outlook hinges on its collaborations in antigen mapping and drug discovery. ImmunoSEQ Dx, currently in development with Microsoft, targets the early detection of multiple diseases with a single blood test. The massive data generation using large pools of subjects is no longer needed as it can leverage Microsoft’s machine learning capability to create a TCR-Antigen Map to demonstrate the link between the disease and the immunity. Having already established the proof of concept in acute Lyme disease, the company is targeting its clinical validation and the FDA filing by the end of the year.

However, the largest market potential, worth $31.4B lies in drug discovery. In 2018, the company teamed up with Genentech Inc. for the development of cell-based therapeutics for cancer. Using its TruTCR platform, the company identifies the therapeutic-grade TCRs (T-cell receptors), which can then be developed and commercialized by Genentech into personalized and shared therapies. In addition to royalties ranging from mid-single digits to mid-teens, the collaboration entitles the company to milestone payments worth ~$1.8B, a part of which could be realized this year as the first shared product awaits IND filing before the year-end.

Collaborations to Fight COVID-19

With immunity playing a crucial role in the COVID-19 infection, the company’s recent announcements of collaborations to fight the pandemic might have piqued investor interest, driving its recent surge in share price. To rapidly map and measure the immune response to COVID-19, the company, in partnership with Microsoft, leverages its TCR-antigen mapping platform in a virtual clinical trial named ImmuneRACE. Given the false positives and false negatives in the currently available testing methods based on serology and nasal swabs, the collaboration aims for a more accurate test that will not only detect the infection but also identify those who are most vulnerable to the infection. The venture is unlikely to make profits for the company as researchers will have free access to data.

However, the partnership with Amgen to develop an antibody-based therapy to fight SARS-CoV-2 could be a game changer as an effective therapy or a vaccine against the infection remains elusive. Screening the genetic makeup of B-cell receptors of those who recovered from the infection, Adaptive plans to identify the naturally occurring virus neutralizing antibodies, which could then be developed into therapeutics by Amgen. Though financial terms are not yet finalized, the deal, along with the IND filing expected for the share product of Genentech, could further expand Adaptive’s Development revenue, which, after posting an ~83.2% YoY (year-over-year) rise in 2019, drove the top-line by ~52.8% YoY last year.

Partnership-driven Growth

Last March, the management reiterated its 2020 revenue guidance of ~114M - ~$119M with a YoY growth estimated at ~36.9% at the midpoint. However, the consensus revenue estimate for this year stands at ~$109.3M, implying a growth of ~28.5% YoY. Even though the competitor, Guardant Health, Inc. (GH), in its most recent earnings call, disclosed a pandemic-driven impact on test volumes, we expect Adaptive’s new collaboration with Amgen to offset a potential revenue slowdown making the management guidance feasible. Keeping 2020 revenue forecast at ~$114M - ~$119M, we expect Adaptive’s top-line could grow ~34.0% - ~39.9% in 2020. Even if there is a revenue slowdown, Adaptive, with its cash and equivalents in 2019 standing at more than half-a-billion or ~3.5x higher than the year before, is, in our view, robust enough to withstand any pressure on cash flows. Given the new collaboration with Amgen, a boost in development revenue will further bolster the liquidity to power the research efforts targeting COVID-19.

Source: koyfin

Source: koyfin

Modest Multiple Deserves a Premium

In terms of its Enterprise Value, Adaptive currently trades at ~36.9x of its NTM (next-twelve-month) sales, roughly in line with its six-month average. While the pandemic impacts its revenue growth, and with no definitive agreement to capitalize on the COVID-19 testing vacuum, Guardant trades at ~28.4x with ~11.4% premium to the 6-month average. Assuming an EV/NTM Sales multiple of ~40.7x to reflect Adaptive’s promising outlook given its timely foray into COVID-19 testing and therapeutics, our revenue forecasts indicate a capital gain of ~13.4% - ~17.8% for the stock. However, the compelling ‘Buying’ opportunity implied is no reason for investors to discard caution as many biotech companies, even with no approved products, join the quest for a COVID-19 remedy, attracting lofty valuations and jeopardizing their core operations.

Source: koyfin

Source: The Author; Data from Seeking Alpha, Koyfin and Author Estimates

Racing Against Time and Peers

Despite having FDA-approved tests in leukemia, Adaptive is yet to secure the regulatory clearance for ImmunoSEQ Dx, while the IND filing based on its drug discovery platform remains pending. With medical discoveries to contain COVID-19 infection advancing at breakneck speed, Adaptive’s technologies with no regulatory backing could fail to attract adequate funding and will keep trailing the proven and well-funded technologies already ahead in the game. While the management attention could divert from the core development activities, a possible delay in market entry will deprive the company of the vital competitive advantage. However, we believe, the company’s dual-pronged approach to fight COVID-19 is unique enough to deserve a premium in its valuation.

Conclusion

Adaptive, with FDA-cleared and Medicare-backed tests in its portfolio, has joined forces with reputed partners in the COVID-19 battle. A collaboration with Microsoft seeks to address the shortcomings in the existing testing methods, while the partnership with Amgen attempts to discover a data-driven antibody-based therapy. The milestone payments could offset any pandemic-related revenue impact, and the modest EV/NTM sales multiple needs an upward revision to reflect the brighter prospects. Though our relative valuation reveals a compelling ‘Buy’, investors need to monitor the risks as the company, with no FDA approvals in therapeutics and infection diagnosis, ventures into an unknown terrain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.