Austrolib Rafi: Hyperinflation, COVID, Gold, And Gambling

Summary

The "Austrolib" Rafi Farber joins us from the Golan Heights to provide his view on the current economy and a long list of current financial topics.

Discusses his journey into Austrian economics, resulting from studies on hyperinflation in Israel and listening to Ron Paul in 2012.

Provides his views on the current monetary system direction given existing debt and deflationary trends.

Provides very interesting feedback on the gambling and gaming markets which he covers extensively on CalvinAyre.