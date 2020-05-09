U-Economy, V-Stock Market

In a completely unexpected turn of events, the Nasdaq-100 index turned positive this week for 2020. Just 28 trading days from hitting its crash low in March. At the same time, the economy went in exactly the opposite direction over the past month. Job losses were shocking in April, with Non-Farm Payrolls falling 20.5 million. The official unemployment rate jumped in its fastest rate in history to 14.7% (and closer to 20% if the BLS had counted absentee workers). The manufacturing sector melted down as the Institute for Supply Management's survey of non-manufacturing companies plummeted to 41.8 in April from 52.5 in March, breaking a string of 112 straight months of positive readings. We also saw factor orders plunge -10.3% in March and can expect worse in April.

Yes, the stock market anticipates economic activity. Either the market is expecting a rapid recovery or market participants are looking through a telescope to see future positive economic data. Of course, much of the decoupling between the stock market V-shaped bounce and the dire economic prognosis is due to monetary and fiscal stimulus. If the Fed continues to throw trillions of dollars into financial markets, the economy becomes very secondary in determining the direction of stock prices. In this week's Commentary, we explain why we can envision this unusual pair of a U-shaped economic recovery and a V-shaped stock market bounce playing out in 2020.

A U-Shaped Economic Recovery

The first argument why we are not expecting a mini, severe one-quarter economic contraction (the V-shape) is simply that we have never seen such a recession in history. While the trigger of this recession is unique (an exogenous shock from a virus), all recoveries from recession are a process. While enticing to believe in the illusion that a vaccine will return everything to normal instantly, this is not likely going to be the reality.

We looked back at all NBER recessions. The numbers given below are months from economic peak to recession trough.

Source: www.nber.org/cycles.html

The average recession downturn since the mid-19th century has been 17.5 months. The average recession downturn since World War II has been 11.1 months. Assuming that February 2020 was the expansion peak, a reasonable and optimistic guess for the trough would be February 2021. And this would fly in the face of IMF economist predictions that the coronavirus downturn will be the worst since the Great Depression. Recessions take time, as aggregate demand is not flipped back on like a switch, policy stimulus takes time to work its way through the economy, and job re-hiring by companies is traditionally timid. In sum, history says expect a U-shaped recovery.

This recession has a unique feature that also pleads in favor of the U-shape. The drop in personal consumption is due both to lockdowns in most counties and fear of going out due to the risk of infection. We think that it's a bad assumption to believe that once economies open up, consumer demand (2/3 of GDP) will pop back to pre-COVID levels. Readers should have heard about all the CDC recommendations for running businesses, the efforts needed to constantly disinfect surfaces, and the required social distancing. Not only will this hamper business, but already worried consumers are going to be constantly reminded by these measures that each time they leave their house, they are putting themselves at risk. Our two cents says that "normal" consumption patterns won't resume until a vaccine assuages all consumers that COVID is no longer a health risk. From what we understand, the average vaccine takes five years to come to market. Even as biotech firms and the FDA are super-charging the COVID vaccine process, the most optimistic expectations are to have a vaccine in one year. In the meantime, airplanes will run at half capacity, stadiums will be closed or sparsely attended, and malls will be infrequently visited. In sum, a slow return of the consumer implies a U-shaped economic recovery.

But A V-Shaped Stock Market

To the lay observer, seeing the major stock market indexes rally back into positive territory for 2020 seems utterly incongruous with what the average individual is experiencing on the ground. It is likely that one-fifth of Americans will be unemployed and face revenue uncertainty or shortage. How can the Wall Street be so insensitive to the plight of Main Street? We are likely going to see a V-shaped stock market recovery for the following three reasons.

First, very few can wrap their minds around the stock market at record highs as the economy suffers and 20% of Americans are out of work. It just does not make sense to the average Joe. And this is why the average Joe never makes big money in the stock market. We often tell our readers the stock market does whatever it takes to screw the majority of market participants. If everyone is thinking the same thing, it's almost always the wrong thing. Case in point: the S&P 500 breakout and most of the rally occurred as most Talking Heads parading on CNBC were talking about either a re-test of March lows or a cut below March lows to 2000 on the S&P 500. Can anyone remember in late March/early April any Wall Street strategists (outside a couple perma-bulls who always bet on red 21 at the casinos) calling for record highs in less than two months? The V-rally will be complete when the consensus word on the Street is that we are not in fact experiencing a bear market rally, but rather a new secular bull market is underway. It will happen, just wait and see.

The second reason that we are getting a V-shaped stock market rally is, once again, the Federal Reserve. It did it once and it is doing it again. After blowing a bubble in financials asset prices, the Fed is forever-bound to backstop credit markets and equity markets. Double-dip-seeking stock investors are getting hosed due to underestimating the role of infinite central bank liquidity and overestimating the importance of what is happening in the economy. As it stands, the Fed has already made the 2008-2009 exceptional measures look minuscule in comparison with the programmes put in place since March. This is not helicopter money. This is a six trillion dollar B-52 Bomber flying over Wall Street. Hell, the New York Fed will be even buying the JNK junk bond ETF!! And, in the unlikely event that this does not keep financial markets aloft, be sure that Congress will grant the Fed authority to print money in order to buy SPY. Wall Street and Main Street will forever be antonyms.

The final reason we see the V-shaped rally playing out is that purely due to what we are measuring. Investors are considering the Dow, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq-100. These indexes are dominated by huge multinationals, notably in technology, relatively unscathed by the virus. We are not talking about a V-shaped bounce in nail salons, movie theatres, and restaurants. In this light, seeing the Nasdaq-100 hit record highs in a few days even as tons of local businesses go bankrupt should make more sense. Its apples and oranges.

Conclusion

We see a U-V scenario playing out in the near-term. The economy won't begin rebounding until 2021 while certain segments of the stock market will stage a full V-shaped recovery. We caution that the V-shaped stock market is still likely to be a rough or jagged V, and our message is certainly not to get complacent. And should signs appear that recession will drag on well into 2021, our forecast is for the stock market V to become a W. More on this in a future Weekly Commentary.

