Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (ARESF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Armin Martens - President and CEO

Jim Green - CFO

Kim Riley - EVP of Investments

Jackie Koenig - SVP of Accounting

Phil Martens - EVP of U. S. Operations

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Mike Markidis - Desjardins

Matt Logan - RBC Capital Markets

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Sylvia and I will be your conference operator today.

At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to Artis REITs First Quarter 2020 Conference Call. Note that all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions]

Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements, which include statements that are not statements of historical facts and statements regarding Artis REITs future financial performance and its execution of initiatives to deliver unitholder value. Such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Please see Artis REITs public filings for a discussion of these risk factors, which are included in the annual and quarterly filings, which can be found on Artis REITs website and on SEDAR.

Thank you. And I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Armin Martens. Please go ahead, Sir.

Armin Martens

Thank you, moderator and good day, everyone. Welcome to our Q1 2020 conference call. So again my name is Armin Martens. I am the CEO of Artis REIT. With me on this call is Jim Green, our CFO, Kim Riley, EVP of Investments, Phil Martens, EVP of US Operations and Jackie Koenig, SVP of Accounting.

So again thanks for joining us. We'll follow the usual format. And I'll now ask Kim Riley, to review some of our financial highlights and metrics and I'll wrap up with some market commentary and narrative and then we'll open the lines for questions. So go ahead please.

Kim Riley

Thanks Armin and good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the conference call. Pretty strange times we're living in right now with COVID19 situation affecting everything. So in early March, we looking forward to discussing our first quarter results and by early May, the discussion will likely mainly focus around collection of April and May rents and needed liquidity for the REIT.

So given that situation, I am going to keep my discussion of the quarter really short. Armin always felt, I always too much anyway. So we'll keep it short. We can have more time for Q&A at the end.

So you'll recall that in our third quarter earnings press release on November 01 of '18 we announced a series of new initiatives for the REIT and we're now roughly a year and half into that plan. With the plan to be a three-year plan, however we are nearing completion of it. Recently however the last piece of the plan was to sell assets and pay down debt. Demand has been hijacked a little bit until the economy starts to revert back to normal.

Given the massive drop in the REIT unit prices and the entire stock market deep discount to NAV of Artis and some of our peers, we have been buying back some of our units, which have been very accretive to us. However, we have just announced that we're putting that program on hold to conserve our liquidity until we see more clarity in the process to restart the economy.

With the NCIB purchases recently completed however, we have completed slightly in excess of what we had promised to do in new initiatives planned. So it is complete. We may still be buying back more units in the future, depending on how the reopening of the economy progresses. So we look forward to continuation of that strategy in future quarters. Next steps that I mentioned is mainly selling assets and using it for debt production, which should demonstrate continued improvements in the balance sheet metrics.

So given where we sit with the sales of assets looking at the Q1 NOI, the REIT is now 50.4 weighted in Canada and 49.6 in the US, so just about a 50-50 split and as the majority of future planned asset sales will likely be in Canada, we expect this ratio to continue to move such that greater than 50% of our assets will be in the US.

On an asset class basis it's 46.8% weighted in office, 18.7% in retail and 34.5% in industrial. Artis continues to be active in our new developments and new development of our existing properties. We've invested approximately $125 million to date in properties that are under development. During the quarter roughly a $23 million increase to that amount. So continued investment in our properties under development.

I mentioned in the MD&A we have several new development projects that remain underway including the mixed use residential tower at 300 Main in Winnipeg, new industrial space in Houston and a small retail development is a dental additional density on one of our retail sites in Winnipeg.

As detailed in the MD&A we have several development projects in the planning stages where we have not actively started. And with both development stages and in the present time we've pushed the rental space construction start a little bit just to continue to monitor our liquidity as we work through the COVID situation.

So even with the buyback of units, we've been able to maintain our balance sheet with debt to GBV remaining relatively constant both 52.6% this quarter versus 52.3% at year end. The impact of our new initiatives the asset sales have definitely been evident on NOI this quarter with NOI down $5.9 million from Q4 of '19. Roughly $3.9 million of this decrease was due to lower income from properties sold in Q4 '19 or early Q1 of '20. About $1 million of the decrease is additional vacancy, along one of the largest vacancies in there was in the property in Ottawa that has just recently been sold at the end of the quarter. So that won't be a carry forward going forward.

Deferred recoverable income is down roughly $700,000 from call it, $3.1 million in Q4 to $2.4 million in Q1. A typical Q4 situation where you add a little bit of deferred recoverable costs into the operating costs in Q4. So that's an impact on NOI, but it is not an impact on AFFO because it's deducted from AFFO in the calculation.

The remaining roughly $300,000 variance is a little bit less lease termination income than in the prior quarter and a little bit of reduced management company income from the sale of our properties. So FFO came in at $0.33 this quarter compared to $0.37 last quarter and $0.34 in the comparative quarter last year. AFFO was $0.24 this quarter compared to $0.25 in Q1 of '19. Our AFFO payout ratios remain very conservative at 42% of FFO and 58.3% of AFFO.

So I'll just touch on a couple more operating highlights, and then we can turn it back to Armin. So I'll hit on investment properties. Investment properties are valued at fair value, and this quarter was really challenging to determine what constitutes fair value. There's no hard evidence that we can point to that cap rates, discount rates or market rents have moved substantially. If however, does require that you consider intangible evidence and thoughts and in our opinion, the overall value of the assets, especially the retail assets, would be lower, if you had to sell at March 31, then it would have been at the prior quarter.

So to get that adjustment into our values, we adjusted it by factoring in larger vacancy reserves, not no one vacancy, but larger vacancy reserves into our valuation models. And in some cases, longer lead times to release any space that turns over. So the net impact on fair values was $141 million. We hope that's a little bit too conservative, but we will get more clarity on values as time goes forward.

That's briefly on same-property because that's always one that is looked at very closely. So on a same-property basis, we were up a positive -- it's positive 0.7% in functional currency and a positive 1.5% in Canadian dollars once foreign exchange is factored in. We also presented a stabilized same-property calculation, which eliminates properties planned for this position. And you may recall in future quarters, we have backed out Calgary office properties. But given that this sector is now very small for us, we just added Calgary office back in to the remaining portfolio.

And on that basis, have stabilized backing up the properties held for sale. Its growth of 1.3% in functional currency and 2.1% once FX is factored in. Industrial segment continues to be the strongest with 6.3% growth in Canada and 3.4% growth in the U.S. and across the entire REIT, that represents now 7 consecutive quarters of same property growth.

Touch briefly on net asset value per trust unit or NAV as it's usually cold. So Artis reports our investment properties at fair market value under IFRS. That enables us to calculate a net asset value per trust unit using the equity on our balance sheet, lastly equity held by preferred unitholders and divided by the number of common units outstanding at the end of the quarter. So on that math, the net asset value per trust unit was $15.52 at March 31 compared to $15.56 at the start of the year. Somewhat interesting to see only a $0.04 change, but there were a lot of moving parts.

The fair value write-down of assets reduced NAV by $1.02. And the financial instruments, which consist mainly of our debt swaps on mortgages contributed a further $0.11 drop due to the falling interest rates. Offsetting this was a gain of approximately $0.90 of exchange, $0.05 from our NCIB activity with the rest of the change coming from the fact that our income exceeds our distributions.

So subsequent events. Artis ended the quarter with $65 million of cash on hand and $138 million drawn on our line of credit. And based on what we know today, we feel we have adequate liquidity to get through the COVID crisis and we look forward to more normal times. I'll leave the detailed accounts receivable question open, and we can get into that in question and answer. And I'll pass it back to Armin now for a bit more discussion.

Armin Martens

Okay. Thanks, Jim. So folks, we actually feel we're off to a very good start this year. We've made good progress on all key strategic fronts and we're delivering strong performance metrics for our unitholders. Our weighted average rental increases, our FFO and our AFFO per unit have all solid numbers and as Jim mentioned, we've delivered our seventh consecutive quarter of positive exchange property NOI growth.

Our rent collections are good and already improving. We do not and we will not have an earnings problem this year, and we will not have an earnings problem. We have a problem to a price multiple problem. Looking ahead, given our very conservative payout ratio and the progress we've made on our strategic initiatives. Debt reduction will be at the top priority for us.

As I said all that, given the unprecedented times we're in, we have to look ahead with realism and work harder than average during the next 2 quarters to deliver normalized NOI during the course of this year. As Jim mentioned, falling floating interest rates and the strength in U.S. dollar and natural boost to our earnings, and we actually think this is structural and low rates are here for the long term.

In addition, our unit buyback is, of course, been active and successful, highly accretive. That's been a great thing for us. Again, it just 58% of our distribution payout ratio. It's very conservative. And indeed, the lowest payout ratio of the commercial REIT sector by far. So again, we feel this is a solid foundation, a solid basis for us going forward.

Our property disposition program has, of course, progressed very well to date. Thus far, the total value of property we have sold since November '18 is about $850 million, with another $50 million under conditional contract as we speak. And again, we've sold all of these properties on time and on price, on time and on price to correspond with our IFRS NAV of about 50/50.

Now looking ahead for this year, we do -- we no longer anticipate being successful in selling another $400 million of properties, but we do fully expect to sell at least another $100 million to $200 million by year-end. And again, at prices consistent with our IFRS NAV.

It's important to note, of course, that other financial metrics improved so our portfolio of properties. We're reducing our office and retail weighting and increasing our ownership with industrial properties. We're streamlining and high-grading our portfolio as well as reducing the number of secondary markets we're in.

So on balance and notwithstanding these challenging times, our overall portfolio is performing well. Again, our industrial properties have a very good track record and continue to deliver solid organic growth. And our industrial development pipeline is on track to deliver excellent results as well.

In terms of our retail properties, it's important to note that they represent just 18% to 19% of our total NOI and we do only 1 enclosed mall at this time, which will be about 5% of our retail portfolio. So the remaining 95% of our retail properties are all open service sector, service-oriented strip malls. Now of that 19% of our NOI that is retail, we estimate that only about 25%, about 1/4 of that would be nonessential retail tenants selling products that can also be purchased online.

So about 75% of our retail tenants, we feel essential or nonessential but that require shopping in person, ranging from food drugs, restaurant, bars, bakeries, the dentist and so on all these -- they're not always essential, but they're done in person primarily, and that represents the vast majority of our retail tenants.

So looking ahead, folks, we'll continue to work hard to keep our buildings full whilst bringing the rents up to market and consistently streamlining and improving our real estate portfolio. To be clear, the integrity of our balance sheet, our earnings growth and implementing our strategic initiatives continue to be about most important to us. So that's our report for this quarter, folks. We are pleased with the results and the progress we're making in all fronts. We are no doubt in the midst of a challenging year, but we remain highly confident in our outlook. I'll now ask the moderator to take over and field our questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question will be from Jonathan Kelcher at TD Securities.

Jonathan Kelcher

Just to start on rent collections, how has May begun versus April in terms of rent collections?

Armin Martens

May is definitely trending better than April, where we are today than in April. And I let Jim give you a little more granular. There will still be some tenants in the area even accept a 2-month redeferrals program. And then there's still a couple of tenants that are lingering and not paying. But we feel good about May collections than we do about April. Jim, did you want to add anything to that?

Jim Green

I can be a little more specific, if you want. We are definitely ahead of where we were at this point in April. As the negotiations with tens went through, I think they -- the ones that can pay have realized they have to pay and the ones that don't pay haven't moved a lot. So if I break it out, in Canada, we have collected roughly 79% of our rents to date in May and in the U.S., it's better at roughly 87%.

Of course, there's no retail properties in the U.S. other than the time a little bit on the ground floor of some of the office buildings. So pretty pleased with our rent collections to date. If you weight that across the whole portfolio, we're sitting about 82% on -- as of yesterday on the seventh of May. So I think that's in pretty good shape.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. That sounds good. And I guess some of the -- some of your properties are in states that are reopening. What -- have you guys made any changes in buildings? Or your tenants requesting anything different? How is that going? And how do you expect that to go as this goes on?

Armin Martens

Yes, maybe we can -- Phil is on the line. We'd like to let Phil step in. On balanced real estate, it's property management considering essential services. We haven't closed any of our buildings anywhere and it's all open. You might have read our letter -- our billings have never been cleaner. Our tenants hands have never been cleaner. We're an all touch points are being cleaned multiple times. During the daytime, our hand disinfectants are everywhere.

There's social distancing any elevator, the 1 person or 2 people maximum in the elevator. In the U.S., all the states we're in are open now. That's a good thing. Our employees can hardly wait to travel to Arizona for their monthly and ready to do that was here in Canada, I can’t even go to Regina. We all have to self-quarantine. But Phil, did you want to add anything?

Phil Martens

Yes, sure. We've been considered because of our original buildings to be part of infrastructure and so essential services. So we have remained open. We every state does have their unique way of how they're going to face in the return to normal. Arizona is going to be a little sooner than most. Today, for example, was a day where salons opened up. May 11 will be in restaurants will open up even though there'll be that 6 foot distancing. Colorado is similar that way. Texas as well. But Minnesota and Wisconsin are being a little more cautious, and there's going to be a couple more weeks before things open up as they are now opening up here in the more southern states.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And have your tenants made any requests on changing layouts or anything like that? Any more of the office tenants?

Phil Martens

Yes. Sorry, we haven't yet. We are hoping, in some cases, we're finding build outs are underway, which has, by the way, been very helpful for us, having no tenants around. We've been able to have a much more efficient process of building out our tenant spaces. They are considering some shifts towards a little more space, but it's too soon to say that we have -- it's still anecdotal. Yes, we are getting a combination. But primarily tenants that want to return to office space are considering having more room for them, for their employee.

Armin Martens

That's the other side of the narrative, Jonathan, that there is talk about more tension able to work from home, but there's also talk about tenants not needing more square feet per employee, but we'll see.

Phil Martens

Until day cares and schools open back up, which won't happen for the rest of the school year. You're going to see offices slowly come back. So we'll be really watching more. So school in the states opens in August. It finishes in May. So it's a bit early than in Canada. So we are going to get a good sense of where parents are at and how they're going to handle their kids going back-to-school. So we're optimistic that people will -- cannot wait to get back to.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then just lastly, the EFS assets listed as held for sale, which assets are those?

Armin Martens

Do you want to comment, Jackie?

Jackie Koenig

Yes. North [Indiscernible] is our Canadian Centre in Calgary as well as our Victory Square shopping mall.

Operator

Next question will be from Mike Markidis at Desjardins.

Kim Riley

It was a little muffled when you were giving your reconciliation of the sequential variance in NOI. So could you just walk through those numbers, the $5.9 million decrease, please?

Jim Green

Sure. Just give me a second to get back to that page. It wasn't deliberate, Mike. I just leaned away from the microphone as I did that, Mike, yes. So NOI down roughly $5.9 million, $3.9 million of that is due to lower income from the properties sold. And if you take the distribution table on Page 5 or 6 of the MD&A. It listed out what the annualized income was.

If you just run through that math and go, how much of that was in Q4, how much of that was in Q1, you will get to a variance of about $3.9 million on those assets. There's almost $1 million change in vacancy. You will have noted our vacancy was down a little bit this quarter from last quarter. One of the biggest hits to that was actually the property in Ottawa that was sold at the end of the quarter.

So roughly $350,000 of the million is that 1 property. That is now gone from the portfolio. Deferred recoverable income, down almost $700,000. So that is an impact to NOI but not to AFFO because it's reduced from AFFO. And then the remaining roughly $300,000 is a little bit less lease termination income this quarter and a little bit of reduced income from our management company as we're managing less assets.

Mike Markidis

Got it. That's helpful. And then I guess on the retail side, cognizant on the fact it's 19% of the NOI. Just curious, you said that a 25% of your portfolio you deemed as being nonessential, but then you said 75% was either essential or requires in-person service. And I was wondering if you could give a little bit more granularity on the 75% just in terms of what is actually sort of a grocery or a drugstore versus what's actually restaurant or another thing that may take a little bit longer to phase in as recovery goes.

Armin Martens

Yes. And we're going to be doing that, Mike, in the next -- in our next MD&A. We'll be more granular and split it up better. Of that 75%, about 1/3, you might see, I would call an essential and then 2/3 of it, nonessential, but still done in person, primarily in person. You can always order food takeout I suppose and do other opting. But you can't get your haircut online or your visits. They're not essential, but the -- you still have to have to do them in person. So that's the best ratio I can give you for now, 1/3, 2/3.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Just on the rent collection stats for me, which sound very good to date. Can you just clarify, that's still presented in a way that excludes the deferrals, correct?

Armin Martens

Correct.

Mike Markidis

Okay. So where roughly is your growth rent bill for May? And what is that figure?

Jim Green

So excluding the deferral, we were looking at collecting in the range of 30 -- a little more than $33 million.

Mike Markidis

And then with the deferrals, is that the $2.2 million, but that's in functional currency?

Jim Green

Correct.

Mike Markidis

Okay. So the 33 is all in CAD, the Q2 is functional currency?

Jackie Koenig

The total charges, excluding the deferrals are $33 million. And it's estimated and that is in functional currency, and it's estimated in functional currency in the months of April and May. We're looking at around $2.2 million of deferrals on top of that.

Mike Markidis

Yes. Got it. Okay. So $33 million is functional and the $2.2 million is functional currency. Got it.

Jackie Koenig

Correct.

Mike Markidis

And the $2.2 million is not included in the $33 million, you have to talk about. Got it. Okay. Great. And just lastly, just as with the strategic review, at least on ICE for now, arguably, a short-term debt profile was maybe a good thing with a potential transaction on the horizon, but you got a fairly significant chunk of maturities coming due over the next few years. I guess, a couple of things.

Number one would be, how is the mortgage financing environment out there for you today? And then the second thing is, how are you thinking about your capital structure? And specifically, you get a lot of short-term sort of unsecured bank lines in your cap stack. I'm just wondering how you're thinking about that moving ahead.

Armin Martens

Yes. So now that the special committee has done their work, we obviously will have more flexibility to deal with the debt profile. We were a little bit on hold with that for the last number of months because of their process. So things were kept more flexible. In hindsight, keeping it flexible, has actually worked very well in our favour because we kept a number of things variable without swaps or long-term debt on them that are benefiting us greatly today. Given the falling interest rates.

Now that said, now that interest rates have fallen, I think now they're good time to put some longer-term swaps and get some more term on that. So as the lender market opens up, right now, the banks are a little gun shy. But as that opens up in the next few months, I think we will probably be extending some term on those. On the secured mortgage side, we've recently just renewed a bunch of the mortgages that were in that list of things maturing this year. One, we got an uplift on couple of three big ones in the U.S. I guess, where we had an option to just extend.

So we exercised the option and it took away the right to upward finance. But the spread was running 200 basis points over LIBOR. So it was pretty tempting to just keep that spread intact because that's not available in the market today. Not anticipating any trouble refinancing any of those remaining debt maturities. A few of the small ones will probably just pay off and add to our unencumbered pool and the rest. As far as I see today, we'll be no trouble to refinance.

Mike Markidis

Okay. And I'm sorry, I think it was roughly $350 million. But is that the still outstanding at March? And how much of that have you whittled down? Just trying to get a sense of what's left.

Armin Martens

So that's the balance that is -- that was outstanding at March to date to May 7. I think we've dealt with about $100 million of that.

Operator

Next question will be from Matt Logan at RBC Capital Markets.

Matt Logan

In terms of your assets that you have classified as held for sale, are those actively being marketed? And if so, could you give us any colour on what you're seeing from potential purchasers?

Jackie Koenig

Yes. So each of those assets are listed for sale with a broker. And I think, I mean, we're still kind of in a wait-and-see mode as things open up. And I think as travel restrictions lift. We'll see a little bit more activity. But we've been in contact with each of the brokers, and they're still actively working on it. But definitely, activity is a little bit slow, but we're hoping it will pick up now that restrictions are lifting and things are opening up.

Matt Logan

And based on feedback so far that gives you confidence that you can sell $100 million to $200 million at reasonable values in 2020? Yes.

Armin Martens

Yes, Matt. That was by the way, that was just speaking on that point. And yes, we're optimistic. You will see -- assuming that we don't get a late surge as all the problems is open up unless travel restrictions ease up. We all get back to business. We've got some -- there's a lot of properties. We still expect to be list listing. We're taking any proposals from brokers. We'll get them all ready to launch. Launch until summer or even in the fall but a lot of things will happen.

And for provinces like British Colombia and Ontario, like Toronto and Vancouver, you don't need the travel restrictions to be lifted because the buyers are there. But in Saskatchewan, Alberta, the buyers come from out of town, they need to fly in to other properties. So these kind of properties will take longer to launch. But again, to Kim's point, we're point and I want to hit the ground running.

As soon as the markets are ready. Right now as we speak, the buyers have put the pens down and we're waiting a little bit, and we get that. But they won't wait the whole year. We're confident we'll be able to get some deals done between now and the end of the year, not as much as we want, not the $400 million, as I mentioned. But $100 million to $200 million, we're very confident will get that done.

Matt Logan

And maybe just changing gears here a little bit. In terms of your vacancies here this quarter, can you give us any colour on prospects for maybe backfilling some of that space? Like are you still leasing? And maybe what some of the activity levels are?

Armin Martens

Well, we're virtually leasing for sure. Tenants have so tours as well. They're minimal. They're very minimal tours. That is to have a lease, we're notice tenant retention is higher. Existing tent, they are renewing. Sometimes we only want to sort comedy, but we are renewing we're getting off. We looked at new space. But if we have a vacancy, it's hard to get a tenant to tour it and to sign a lease. Have said that, we're tech savvy. We've got virtual presentations available. They're all prospective tenants. But it's still hard to get a deal done with the patent not in the mood to coming to the property. So that's also slowdown. Deal velocity on the leasing side is also slow down.

Matt Logan

And one last question for me. Just in terms of your IFRS fair value marks, can you tell us how much was related to retail and Calgary office and what the value of those portfolios are today?

Armin Martens

So yes, roughly of that $141 million, about $88 million of that was on the retail portfolio alone. There was about -- I think it was about $18 million that we took off the Calgary office properties. And they were already at a pretty low-value, but Calgary, unfortunately, has just been decimated by the combination of COVID combined with the oil price crash again. So that city is in difficulty. We only have roughly after that write-down, I believe about $88 million of value left in Calgary office, so pretty small. And the rest was spread across office industrial properties.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question will be from Mario Saric at Scotiabank.

Mario Saric

Just on the IFRS evaluation, the larger vacancy with the reserves that were factored in. Can you give us a sense of what type of increase was reflected.

Armin Martens

I believe they were moving it up from down an 8% vacancy factor on certain properties. So largely the retail ones. And then 3% to 4% across some of the other assets as a general vacancy allowance in addition to the turnover vacancy that's budgeted?

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then how do you, I guess, on the cap rate or discount rate side of the equation, how do you think about that? Is it simply just, as you mentioned, kind of too early to quantify that. And so it's put on hold? Or how should we think about the potential for cap rates to move up across the various asset classes and perhaps in reference to the types of spreads that you're seeing on the secured side today, how those have changed in the last 3 to 4 months?

Armin Martens

Okay, then a little list of questions. So we see if I can't remember them all, Mario. Yes, on the cap rate versus discount rates and will they change in the future? And that is hard to say. Going forward, I think we probably will see a little higher cap rates on the retail assets. I think given where interest rates are today, that we probably will not see cap rate increases on retail industrial. I'm not sure one is going to contradict me on that. But on the discount rates, I'm not expecting them to move materially, yet we have seen a huge drop in interest rates. And you're correct, the banks are today soaking up some of that. We've increased spreads. But I think it will tighten again as the market returns to normal and people get more comfort that, that is a going-forward interest rate.

Jim Green

Mario, I'll add a little bit. I mean, probably some of the national brokers on both sides of the borders. And in terms of industrial, for example, I'm being told that pre-COVID prices are here now. There is no-deal to be had on industrial office, not yet, but office cap rates expected to stay the same, not to be hurt. It's to be tile is the wildcard here. We can make the case that retail NOI will drop. So then what does that mean is the cap rate drop in anticipation of the drop.

On the backdrop to all of this is the fact that interest rates are lower than ever before, like Ultra Nowata upon us. And you can make the case of European Star interest rates are here. I don't know if we're getting 10-year mortgages at 1% or 2% necessarily, but rates are coming lower. So that puts negative pressure on cap rates. So I do see a year from now, a ton of liquidity out there. I mean, $2 trillion you be printed.

And last year, a ton of liquidity out there, and cap rates being the same or lower for industrial and office. And being a little -- the same or a little higher for retail, but not necessarily a lot. And only because there's just so much money out there that's putting negative pressure on interest rates and automatical revenue negative pressure of cap rates. But retail is the wildcard is hard harder to assess and to get your hand on, you have to take that 1 quarter at a time.

Mario Saric

Understood. And maybe for Jim again. The debt in the U.S. that you extended given the attractiveness of the LIBOR spread, what would that spread have been if you didn't extend like what just trying to understand what the change there would have been.

Jim Green

I would ballpark, it would have been 100 basis points higher spread if we had had to negotiate a new renewal. So I think we saved 100 basis points on that trade-off is we took 2 to 3-year debt as opposed to 5 to 7.

Mario Saric

Okay. And then on the collection front, the May to date numbers, as I mentioned a couple of times, look pretty good. Do you have what those numbers would have been in April at this point? Like how far ahead of April at this stage?

Jim Green

I'm trying to remember where we were this point in April, but I would say we were low, and at least 5% less collected in the first week of April than we were in the first week of May. They may have been a little bigger than that. People were that was sort of the first month where tenants were saying, well, I'm not paying and then you have to work with them to get them to base. So.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. So I'll take the extreme version of that talking about rent collection on May 8 versus May 9. In terms of the next question, much more of a high level question going forward with the strategic view, kind of set aside, like when you -- I mean, when you look at the organization and the strategy and what you've done in the last several years, does anything change strategically for you in terms of capital allocation in terms of how you think about the business going forward because of this COVID-19 crisis? Or does it simply reinforce the previous kind of moved into industrial, for example, and what not like has anything changed?

Armin Martens

Yes, fair point. No. I think we feel we're on the right track, and we and nothing much changes in principal, except that there's loss -- there might be a bit of a last year or last half year, we did see a delay in gain so to speak, there is at least 6 months of time moving forward. But looking ahead, we will continue to sell down office and retail and we'll continue to work hard to grow our industrial and parallel with that. And at least organically will grow our industrial. And as we get proceeds from our disposition plans on selling retail and office, we use that to pay down debt.

We've got to get our debt down to 45% of the it in multiples of eight. And when we get there, we can promote to better price multiple. And then we can look at other ways to grow externally. But we do see ourselves shifting to a 60-40 in favour of the U.S. in total allocation, and we see ourselves being 50% industrial in the future as well, if not higher, and getting retail down to 10%, maybe 5%, maybe 0 of our total NOI. That's the direction we're going. Does that help?

Mario Saric

Yes, that's great. Just a quick follow-up. Presumably, selling retail and, let's say, secondary office or nonstrategic office. In order to buy industrial aside from development would be dilutive to kind of per unit results, your payout ratio as you highlighted is extremely low relative to peers in absolute terms. So how do you think about the payout ratio -- target payout ratio going forward? And how does that intertwine with the desire to kind of rotate the asset classes as you highlighted.

Armin Martens

Well, as we sell down office in retail and then use mine pay down debt. As you know, it will be dilutive and our field ratio will move up. We don't see our payout ratio, in any case, ever getting above 70%. And but what we expect to have a pristine balance sheet and a really conservative payout ratio when we're finished selling away, another $800 million of properties. We want to target $200 million this year and $600 million in next year. And then we'll be well poised. Well last will be a great position. If our unit price is still not performing well.

We'll look at a five blackouts that if we're doing well to look at, again, our greenfield development pipeline expanding. That'sthat's doing well for us. We're hitting almost a 7% unused yields than all of our greenfield development pipelines. But that's all down the road, but key dollars to keep improving our portfolio, streamlining it and high grading it and improving our balance sheet and then -- and all that makes us a better REIT and then it improves the value of our units.

Mario Saric

And Jim, did I hear you correctly earlier on in terms of liquidity, you're comfortable with your existing liquidity and there's nothing planned in terms of substantially enhancing it anytime soon?

Jim Green

Correct. Nothing flat to change in the liquidity at the moment. We think we have enough to run through. I guess, the -- a major change in the pandemic situation. Could change that. But with what we see today, I think we're fine on the liquidity front. No real plans to change it. Right now, the banks are -- I think we could access more credit if we needed it. But of course, the spreads aren't very attractive today. So today, we have no plans, and we're going to be going to be need more of it in further quarters.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And just my last question just relates to a comment, I think that Phil made at the onset or Armin or both of you in terms of the office space and tenants potentially requiring more square footage by virtue of less square footage per employee, so lower density. So there's been a lot of discussion in terms of a work from home and the negative potential absorption associated with that, bigger picture. But how do you think about the balance between the two?

Do you think that there's enough willingness from a tenant perspective to reduce density, which would clearly cost the tenants more over time to absorb more people working from home? Like do you see it as a net positive driver for absorption in the office space and how does that answer change like in a downtown scenario versus a suburban scenario?

Armin Martens

Yes. I personally see it as a net positive going forward. We'll see now comfortable everybody is by this fall. But today, as we speak, I don't see tenants being able to hot desk and share guest and all that anymore. And the idea of having 90 square feet per employee that's the window. You have to have more. So today, if a tariff not at a least a 10 have to take more space you. We that against working from home and the lack of productivity or the perceived lack of activity when you're working from home.

I think it balances out or see it as a net positive for us. Right now, I the main reason people work with remote because there are no day cares or schools for their kids. That's the main reason. But by the fall, we should be back to normal at expected daycares, kindergarten and schools and things like that. And then we'll get a better feel for it. But what now, I think it's neutral or net positive for us.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And your next question will be a follow-up from Mike Markidis.

Mike Markidis

Sorry to delay the termination of the call here. But I know it's small, but could you maybe give us the contribution of the Calgary office NOI to your 1Q NOI, please.

Armin Martens

The exact number is about 2%, right?

Kim Riley

Correct.

Armin Martens

Yes. It's about 2%.

Jim Green

We're exactly 2%.

Mike Markidis

2%. Okay, great. And I think you gave us the value of the Calgary office $88 million. I don't think you disclosed the value of retail in your MD&A if you do forgive me, but what's the value of the retail?

Armin Martens

In total?

Mike Markidis

Yes.

Armin Martens

Jackie is looking right now? You're looking for the gross number, right?

Mike Markidis

Yes.

Armin Martens

It's going to be a $900 million range.

Mike Markidis

$900 million?

Armin Martens

That's about what's in my head, too, Mike. But I don't have the exact number at the tips on my fingers.

Mike Markidis

Okay. Actually, maybe if you could just follow off-line, I'd be interested in knowing the gross value of retail and then also the amount of debt secured by Calgary office and retail, please.

Armin Martens

Sure. Happy to do that. And by the way, in our Q1 investor presentation will be posted to you by the end of today or Monday at the latest. And then that's what we put information like that in terms of like the value that the dollar value as well as a percentage of NOI for retail in all of our industrial classes.

Mike Markidis

Sorry, if it's public for the weekend, that would be great.

Armin Martens

Yes. Sure.

Operator

And at this time, Mr. Martens, we have no other questions. I would like to turn the call back over to you, sir.

Armin Martens

Thank you very much, moderator. Thank you, everyone, for participating. I'm looking forward to getting back to work and okay, travelling to Toronto and other cities and we're seeing everybody in person and sometime between now and the end of summer. So stay safe and be well everyone. Thank you again.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Ladies and gentlemen, this does indeed conclude your conference call for today. Once again, thank you for attending. And at this time, we do ask that you please disconnect your lines. Have a good weekend.