Intel: Now Is The Time To Renew Foundry Commitment

With the yield issues past and literally a decade-long roadmap in front, now is the time to (re)commit to the leading-edge foundry space. A multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

Intel has solved its process issues, made the necessary cultural changes, and has executed exactly on its process roadmap since early 2018. Yes.

I detailed in a previous article that Intel is catching up to TSMC in process technology leadership (after losing it due to the 10nm delays).

This article is a call to action to Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) management. Enter the foundry market. Or more precisely, recommit to being a serious player in the leading-edge foundry environment.

The long road to nothingness

For some history, Intel entered the foundry market almost a decade ago. Intel Custom Foundry, ICF, started by taking a slow and steady approach. Its first customer was Achronix (FPGA maker) and walked through the whole cycle up to product ramp. Quite early on, though, Intel Custom Foundry already achieved its blockbuster Altera win. Over the years, some other announcements followed, and some were never announced.

Just as importantly, Intel also came up with several important ecosystem announcements, such as Arm Partisan IP, which the company boasted about its small size and >3GHz clock speed on 10nm.

The last we really heard about ICF was at the 2017 manufacturing day. Intel was, of course, targeting the leading edge, which it said was the fastest growing part of the foundry space ($23 billion) and accounted for almost half of foundry revenue.

Along with detailing 10nm, Intel also revealed the 22FFL entry-level FinFET node and outright stated it was building a foundry franchise. Its 22FFL was said to be a competitor to others' FD-SOI or planar 28nm through 22nm nodes (quite popular nodes since FinFET represented quite a step up in cost). By being a FinFET design, it had superior characteristics in power and performance to any of its competitors in that range, while also being cost effective by avoiding expensive multiple patterning schemes, but still has quite a bit higher density than 22nm. In fact, the 22FFL transistor is based on 14nm(++).

However, three years have gone by, and not much is seen of this foundry franchise. In 2018, there was a rumor of Intel shutting the foundry business (first link), but Nokia (NOK) may be a customer, as well as Intel's FPGA group.

Intel did say 22FFL was firstly developed for its own purposes, which we are seeing now in the Lakefield base die. But this just strengthens the point: the only product known to use 22FFL is what will be a quite low volume, new class of product.

For the rest, it is likely that ICF lost customers and potential, interested customers in the face of all the 10nm problems. It is needless to say that with Moore’s Law, a three-year delay of a process changes the competitive dynamics of a foundry’s offerings substantially. Not to mention the problems this must have caused for customers who had committed to the node.

Resetting the process bar

In 2015, Intel said 10nm was delayed from 2016 to the second half of 2017. In 2017, it was delayed to the second half of 2018. In 2018, it was delayed to 2019. (See earnings call transcripts for any statements in this section).

Intel for years was pretty closed about all the 10nm issues and timeline, even after detailing it at the 2017 event mentioned earlier. Finally, in 2018, things started changing. In the first quarter call, Intel delayed manufacturing yet again, to 2019, without specifying first or second half. This was specified to be the 2019 holiday period for products on shelves, after the second quarter (which meant manufacturing would start in H1’19).

Intel also started giving yield updates. Some have actually criticized/ridiculed these, perhaps because they didn’t believe them, as Intel always said 10nm was on track. To be clear, Intel meant on track to the revised schedule for holiday 2019 delivery. In 2019, the tone even started changing to being ahead of expectations, even if slightly perhaps, but it does mean yields continued to improve meaningfully on a weekly basis. Bob Swan even called 10nm yields “good”. While this comment has definitely not reached everyone, as many continue to think 10nm has problems, the reality as of now is that 10nm’s yield issues have been pretty much fixed – even if Intel at the same time also admitted that yields would never reach those of the mature 14nm and 22nm nodes, but they are good enough for manufacturing at reasonable margins.

In a feature several months ago, it was noted that Murthy (an overseeing exec of multiple groups, coming from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)) would have ordered a three-month timeout of 10nm development in (early?) 2018 to pretty much take a step back.

Given Intel’s comments (10nm on track/ahead) and delivering 10nm product in September 2019, it seems that, yes, Intel has delivered exactly to its process roadmap since this early 2018 timeout/last delay.

Charging ahead to 7nm and 5nm, tailwind from EUV

Last year, 10nm yield didn’t just improve, Intel also started looking forward to 7nm and committed to a two-year cadence, with the full product portfolio moving to 7nm in 2022. Intel also expressed confidence in 5nm being also on track for a two-year cadence for 2023.

Many naysayers point to the 10nm problems for expressing doubt in Intel’s ability to deliver on 7nm and 5nm.

But for starters, 7nm is the first node to use EUV. Multiple patterning has been given by Intel management as one of the key reasons for the complexity/delays of 10nm (the other main factor cited was that combining the multiple hyperscaling features together proved to be too difficult). EUV changes the lithography environment completely, as multiple patterning won’t be necessary anymore, or highly reduced at worst. While Intel has not used the comparison, from a development point of view, this likely makes 7nm more akin to 22nm; Intel’s yield issues only started at 14nm.

Even more optimistically, following decade-long roadmap reached the public domain.

While obviously it is by no means guaranteed that Intel will be able to meet this roadmap, it does express a clear vision to even dare to put out such a roadmap, especially in the aftermath of the 10nm delays. For some context, former high-up Intel process people used to say that R&D visibility was always about 10 years or so out. Every year, billions of dollars are put into R&D. And while 10nm has effectively shifted the full pipeline of nodes out in time, those R&D activities obviously didn’t stop during that period.

Recommitting to the foundry market

With 10nm solved, a full R&D pipeline, a renewed commitment to Moore’s Law with a two-year process cadence and a 10-year roadmap to underline this, and even a commitment to recapturing process leadership by 5nm, the next step seems obvious. Intel should recommit to the foundry market.

This will give Intel, with incremental investments, a multi-billion-dollar market to aim for. TSMC’s (TSM) revenue at 16nm and below was 55% of revenue in Q1. TSMC has over 50% foundry market share, so in any case this is a big market for ICF to fish in.

When ICF was first established, there were some concerns about competitive issues. This was at a time when Intel was also intending to become a large player in smartphones, although one could say that nowadays much talk is about AI, while Intel has its own AI chips, manufactured at TSMC.

Risks and Challenges

Before ICF became a reality, there was of course discussion from time to time about this possibility. Given Intel's process leadership, definitely from 2000 to 2015, some might have thought that if Intel opened its fabs for third parties, demand would be through the roof. For example, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reality, of course, was much more somber, not helped by the 10nm delays, and ICF isn't even a separate segment in Intel's earnings.

As the other side had argued in those discussions, it takes much more than just fabs to be a successful foundry.

Nevertheless, I don't think there's any fundamental obstacle that would prevent Intel from being successful here, or at least competitive in its offerings, and by now it already has some experience and established an ecosystem (picture above).

It would certainly take compelling process technology, packaging technology and a consistent, on-time roadmap to win over customers, but as I argued above and previously, I think Intel has just that. Intel has previously said, for instance, that its packaging and assembly was often seen as a highlight feature.

Summing up, TSMC is a strong competitor to go up against, but so would Intel be for TSMC. The first step for Intel is actually showing up. If it then can get some marquee customer wins and corresponding market share, the potential revenue is significant.

Seen another way, this might be similar to Intel now going after Nvidia (NVDA) in graphics. There had been plenty of discussions by enthusiasts, and it was big news in 2017 when Intel announced this would become reality. With products nearing market, it is now up to Intel to execute. Even now, on the surface it may still seem unlikely Intel could upset Nvidia.

Takeaway for Intel Management

The opportunity in principle seems quite clear: a large leading-edge foundry market. Intel’s offering would consist of competitive, if not leading, process technology along with two further intra-node optimizations per node, as well as packaging and assembly. Packaging, as EMIB and Foveros show, is also clear a differentiator.

Intel's recent process history with 10nm has taken the focus away from this topic, but much changed in 2019; 10nm became a viable process node, and a new multi-year roadmap was established. This should be the focus of discussions with interested parties. Intel can now point to its so-far 100% track record on meeting process targets ever since the early 2018 change, while (supposedly) pointing to its progress on EUV at 7nm and 5nm. EUV really does reset the expectations bar.

I am of course not aware of Intel’s internal discussions about this topic, hence my questions about ICF in a previous article, but I do not see why Intel couldn’t become a fierce competitor to TSMC. Why not walk into Apple and ask "in what circumstances would you fab at ICF?" While, obviously, a policy to only fab non-competitive products would be a requirement, it would be great way for Intel to really prove and drive home the "process leadership" it intends to have by 5nm.

Investor Takeaway

The discussion in this article is purely theoretical at present. As discussed, the exact state of Intel Custom Foundry is unclear at best.

Nevertheless, given my conviction that Intel would be ready to compete with TSMC (again), one general takeaway should be that this at least gives reassurance about the competitiveness of Intel's process technology for its own use (after all the 10nm issues). Those products, of course, compete mostly against products manufactured at TSMC.

After the reorganization of Intel's process group in 2018, it has performed materially better and pretty much according to the roadmap it publicly laid out. If anything, this means going forward, if this renewed execution holds true, then at least Intel's manufacturing shouldn't remain the bottleneck to its product roadmap as it has been in years past, and product and manufacturing groups will be much more aligned. This bodes well for Intel's overall business, which is ~80% reliant on its own fabs, as Bob Swan disclosed at the January earnings call.

Then, going one final step forward, if it could now use this improved execution to also take some customers from TSMC and other foundries, this would (re)open a new multi-billion-dollar market. If successful, it could be a material source of revenue, similar in magnitude to its FPGA, NAND or IoT groups. This would also add several tens of billions of dollars to the $300 billion TAM it is going after, as Intel is so keen to boast about in recent years ("the biggest TAM in our history").

