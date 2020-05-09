EUR/NZD Favors Downside, But Tail Risk Remains

While we might favor further downside in the euro, its recent behavior would indicate that a more patient and prudent approach should be taken, especially in relation to the Antipodean, risk-on commodity currencies (which includes NZD).

Moving forward, EUR/NZD is likely to remain bearish; however, we must watch for the risk of further upside, should global risk sentiment take another turn for the worse.

After a large spike in March 2020, EUR/NZD continues to resume its downside bias, to return to prices closer to that which we saw in early 2020.

The EUR/NZD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the New Zealand dollar, has mixed characteristics which owe to the market's general and perhaps changing perceptions of the euro.

As noted in a recent article of mine covering EUR/AUD, the euro broke out of its prior trading range to a significant extent, effectively invalidating the prior range totally. From a range of circa 1.60 to 1.66 (about 600 pips), EUR/AUD broke 1.66 and reached a peak of almost 1.98 in March 2020. This sudden rise was also found in EUR/NZD spot prices; this is unsurprising, given that AUD and NZD tend to correlate strongly.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

As explained in my article covering EUR/AUD, the euro's recent and swift ascent was largely owing to a substantial and rapid decline in global risk sentiment. The euro climbed on the back of quick demand, not owing to a significant change in the underlying fundamentals, but rather a need for euros that was driven by an unwinding of carry trades and international investment.

The euro area has maintained negative interest rates for quite some time. The European Central Bank's deposit facility rate, which is the best comparable rate for other short-term central bank rates, has been negative since June 2014 (it is currently negative -0.50%). Over the long term, this has made the euro both unattractive to hold, and attractive to sell (i.e., in exchange for higher-yielding currencies such as the U.S. dollar).

The euro has also been an effective funding currency; investors in Europe (and abroad) have been able to sell negative-yielding euros to purchase U.S. dollars, to then purchase U.S. equities (or other dollar-denominated assets). As the euro has been generally falling for years, international investors have been able to profit from both the favorable FX movement (for sellers of euros) and any rise in U.S. stocks (or other assets). The recent decline in risk assets has pushed for a quick repatriation, leading to a sharp spike in many EUR FX crosses (even EUR/USD).

Both AUD and NZD are considered commodity currencies, as the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar both correlate positively with commodity prices, generally speaking. Some of these effects are perhaps a little indirect. For example, Australia's top exports include petroleum gases. These petroleum gas products are different to crude oil, and indeed, gas prices can even move inversely to oil prices since crude oil is an "ingredient" of liquefied petroleum gas (which is extracted from heated crude oil).

New Zealand is even further detached from oil; its top exports are far more geared towards food (including dairy, meat, fruit, etc.) and materials (like wood, aluminium, etc.). Crude oil is one export, but the $314m of crude oil exports in 2019 is dwarfed by the country's exports of even, say, wine ($1.2 billion in 2019).

Still, AUD and NZD are correlated to oil prices since oil prices tend to rise when global risk sentiment and world economic growth prospects are improving. That is when commodities typically pick up (provided that supply is not being expanded at a greater rate than demand). AUD and NZD are beneficiaries of these rising commodity prices, since they are exporters of commodities more generally.

Australia and New Zealand are not very sophisticated economies either, as their exports are highly concentrated (not diversified). Therefore, when global risk sentiment drops, AUD and NZD can get punished by markets as traders and investors seek safety.

(Source: Observatory of Economic Complexity, for both Australia and New Zealand.)

New Zealand's top exports (per 2017 numbers, provided in the table above, sourced from the OEC) are in fact a little less concentrated than Australia's exports. This is likely (in part) why the AUD/NZD cross dropped quickly in March when risk sentiment really broke down (something I discuss in my recent article covering AUD/NZD). Both AUD and NZD have made a substantial recovery since their recent lows against other major currencies such as USD, EUR and JPY. The chart below illustrates this.

After the recent decline in both AUD and NZD, both have picked up against the EUR since the lows of March 2020. However, AUD has picked up further, which is perhaps to be expected since it is the less diversified economy (riskier currencies are generally more volatile on both the upside and downside). The lagging behind of NZD is not especially surprising, but it does make it possibly less risky to hold in terms of AUD as the economic risks remain surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

It is important to remember that since central banks have effectively dropped rates to the lower zero bound across the board, there are no significant deviations between short-term interest rates today. The ECB does maintain negative rates, however, which should help to provide some natural long-term downside pressure to the euro. Still, as we have seen recently, another significant risk-off move could send the euro higher against both AUD and NZD, which is something to consider as a "tail risk" if you are long either of these Antipodean commodity currencies.

On the other hand, should AUD and NZD continue to appreciate, it is likely to be more profitable to hold these currencies versus EUR, because it is probable that the long-term trajectory of EUR/USD will continue to favor downside. Given that short-term EUR/USD rate differentials are so marginal, EUR/USD is not exciting from a speculative, "carry-trade" perspective. However, political risks remain in the euro zone. Brexit, Italy's financial position, and even the breakdown in Turkey's lira (a country which is not part of the European Union, but still proximate) will mean that while the interest rate differential will remain tight for EUR/USD, the "political stability differential" (so to speak) is likely to favor a weaker euro moving forward.

As noted in my article covering EUR/AUD, a risk of another spike remains, and this would likely also apply to EUR/NZD (although perhaps to a lesser extent, given that AUD is likely to be viewed as riskier than NZD on the FX risk spectrum). Provided that oil price stability holds through May, and equity volatility remains calmer than what we saw in March (ideally with a VIX under 30 to 35), AUD and NZD may continue to appreciate. To express this view, which is indeed the current trend, being short EUR versus NZD would make sense.

However, the so-called tail risk of another spike in EUR (driven by another mechanical squeeze upward via the unwinding of EUR-funded trades and/or unleveraged EUR capital repatriation) does seem to make EUR/AUD and EUR/NZD both fairly risky at present. The market does seem to want to push both AUD and NZD back into a "fair value" range that is closer to the prices we saw prior to the March 2020 equity crash. This bias is likely to continue to favor further downside in EUR/NZD. Still, it would likely be more prudent to watch and wait for any EUR upside volatility before initiating any EUR/NZD short position.

In the current economic environment, there is also a risk of a longer-term move to a less globalized economy. I may well explore this subject more in future, as any "de-globalization" movement is likely to be especially bearish for commodity currencies, including NZD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.