Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Next steps

With a new forecast of up to 100K coronavirus deaths in the U.S., the medical community is watching three critical areas in its fight against COVID-19: Testing, treatments and vaccines. On Sunday, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) COVID-19 antibody test and Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) experimental drug remdesivir received emergency use authorization from the FDA, while Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) inked a production deal for 1B experimental vaccine doses on Friday. Estimated timelines for a vaccine are still murky, with some seeing a solution by the end of the year, while others say it cannot be reasonably expected until the end of 2021.

Backing for ECB's bond buying program

Germany's top court ruled that some actions taken by the country's Bundesbank to participate in the ECB's €2.7T bond-buying program were unconstitutional, and not backed by the EU treaty. However, it sees no breach of the prohibition of monetary financing of governments, and therefore backs the program - effectively sanctioning the powers the ECB has deployed to keep its economy growing. The ruling opens the door to a large potential increase in ECB bond purchases in its efforts to counterbalance the economic downside of the coronavirus pandemic.

Record borrowing

A clearer picture is emerging as to what the U.S. debt load will look like for 2020 after the Treasury announced it would borrow a record $3T this quarter to subsidize economic rescue efforts due to COVID-19. That's on top of first-quarter borrowing of $477B and an anticipated $677B for the third quarter. All the red ink (national debt is over $25T) has some worried about a potential debt crisis and sparked talk about deflation/inflation, while many see the spending as a temporary lifeline, and see the return to growth despite easy money and massive deficits.

House of Mouse

Disney (NYSE:DIS) shares fell 2% AH on Tuesday after revealing the extent of the financial damage from coronavirus closures. $1.4B was wiped from its quarterly profit, mostly from its shuttered theme parks, but the company did say it would reopen Shanghai Disneyland to a reduced number of visitors next week. It's also forgoing its first half dividend payment worth $1.6B and pulled its guidance for the rest of the year. Bright spot? Disney+ signed up more than 54M subscribers as of Monday (executives had predicted it would take four years to hit 60M).

Facebook names members to oversight board

Labeled by some as Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) "Supreme Court," the independent board will be able to overturn decisions by the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on whether individual pieces of content should be allowed on Facebook and Instagram. The project could turn into a new standard for the industry, with some seeing the experiment expanding to YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) or other platforms that make content moderation decisions. "We are basically building a new model for platform governance," said Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former prime minister of Denmark and one of the board's four co-chairs.

Virgin Media, O2 take on BT

It's the biggest shakeup in the British telecoms market in five years. Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) agreed to merge their U.K. businesses in a $38B deal that will challenge market leader BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) in mobile and broadband. The transaction will bring together Virgin Media, the largest cable TV provider, and O2, the second-biggest mobile operator, and allow debt-laden Telefonica to extract some cash from the business while keeping a presence in Britain.

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

With no debt relief in sight, Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) filed for bankruptcy on the heels of similar filings by J.Crew and ALDO Group, as well as liquidation plans by Lord & Taylor. "Like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business," said CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck. Neiman Marcus has changed hands among private equity firms over the past 15 years, culminating in a $6B takeover by Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Trade optimism

Top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China talked by phone early Friday, pledging to create "governmental infrastructures necessary to make the phase one trade deal "a success." "In spite of the current global health emergency, both countries fully expect to meet their obligations under the agreement in a timely manner," read an emailed statement from the USTR. The call alleviated tensions seen earlier in the week after President Trump threatened to "terminate" the pact if China failed to buy promised goods and services from the U.S.

Resuming car production

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will allow the state's auto manufacturing facilities to reopen on Monday, making it possible for suppliers to begin restarting plants ahead of Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU). The Detroit Three intend on resuming operations a week later, while the last U.S. automaker, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), turned on the lights on Friday. The latter's Fremont plant has been idled since March 23 due to shutdowns aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

Jobs market snapshot

The April non-farm payrolls report showed a record 20.5M jobs were lost as the U.S. shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus, driving the unemployment rate to 14.7%. Putting it in perspective: The U.S. economy has never lost more than 2M jobs in a single month, and while the unemployment rate reached 25% in 1933, it got there much more slowly. Due to the scale and speed of the job losses, some see a quicker recovery as things reopen, though others, like J.P. Morgan's Bob Michele, predict it will take 10-12 years to get unemployment back to pre-pandemic levels.